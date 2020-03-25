Guia de aprendizaje 02 el conocimiento humano decimo a1

Successfully reported this slideshow.
1 GUÍA DE APRENDIZAJE N. 2-01 ÁREA: FILOSOFÍA ASIGNATURA: FILOSOFIA FECHA: ____________ DOCENTE: Mg. NOHEMI USEDA RUIZ GRA...
2 ANEXO N. O1 CONOCIMIENTO, VERDAD Y REALIDAD I. MENSAJE (Escucho, tomo nota y participo activamente en la clase) Tema # 0...
3 ser válidos subjetivamente, es decir, para un sujeto particular. • Conocimiento. Este grado de justificación ocurre cuan...
4 presentan a un sujeto de una cierta manera y ese es el factor fundamental para el conocimiento, sin intentar entrar en c...
5 ANEXO N. O1 CONOCIMIENTO, VERDAD Y REALIDAD Tema # 02 LA VERDAD VERDAD Y CONOCIMIENTO El objetivo del conocimiento es ob...
6 que están a favor y las que están en contra tienen una fuerza similar • Certeza subjetiva. Estado en el que la mente afi...
7 afirmación de que las aseveraciones que predican la verdad de una proposición en realidad no le atribuyen una propiedad ...
8 ANEXO N. O1 CONOCIMIENTO, VERDAD Y REALIDAD Tema # 03. LA REALIDAD ¿Qué es? El concepto de realidad proviene del latín R...
9 sentidos era imperfecta, mientras que las ideas captadas por la razón eran la verdadera realidad. Luego, su discípulo Ar...
  1. 1. 1 GUÍA DE APRENDIZAJE N. 2-01 ÁREA: FILOSOFÍA ASIGNATURA: FILOSOFIA FECHA: ____________ DOCENTE: Mg. NOHEMI USEDA RUIZ GRADO DÉCIMO: _______ NOMBRE: ________________________________________________________________________ PARÁMETROS ACADÁMICOS Estimad@ estudiante, bienvenido a nuestro segundo periodo académico del año lectivo 2020; a continuación, la temática planeada para este periodo: UNIDAD N. 02 EL CONOCIMIENTO HUMANO ANEXO N. 01 Conocimiento, verdad y realidad 1. Conocimiento 2. Verdad 3. Realidad ANEXO N. 02 El ser Humano 4. Génesis de la realidad humana 5. Especificidad del ser humano 6. Experiencia del propio cuerpo CRITERIOS DE EVALUACIÓN DERECHOS BASICOS DE APRENDIZAJE: Desarrollo habilidades para elaborar disertaciones y escritos argumentados sobre problemas filosóficos de orden epistemológico. INDICADORES DE DESEMPEÑO 1. Entiendo y reflexiono en torno a las problemáticas que plantea el conocimiento humano 2. Conoce las respuestas que se han dado entorno a la pregunta sobre la universalidad del conocimiento humano 3. Conoce el origen del ser humano y su relación con otras especies ESTRATEGIA METODOLOGÍCA 1. Ambientación o reflexión 2. Saberes Previos: Exploración-método de indagación 3. Estructuración: Práctica 4. Transferencia: Valoración 5. Evaluación VALORACIÓN PORCENTUAL ASPECTO ACADEMICO (70%) Cognitivo: (25%) / Procedimental: (20) / Taller de mejoramiento y/o profundización: (10%) / Evaluación por competencias: (15%) EVALUACIONES Dos evaluaciones de tipo formativo y/o procesual. (Fechas sujetas a modificación) Evaluación # 1. Anexo 1 (Semana 5) Evaluación # 2. Anexo 2 (Semana 8) • Taller de Nivelación y/o mejoramiento (semana 9) • Evaluación por competencias final de periodo (semana 10) Agradecimiento al Profe, Mg. German de Jesús Castro, por su apoyo el desarrollo de este material de trabajo. Haga el registro escrito de las acciones que se llevaron a cabo durante la clase y autoevalúese, incluya todos los sucesos que tuvieron lugar durante la realización de dicha actividad, al realizar la bitácora usted desarrollará los niveles de competencia interpretativo, argumentativo y propositivo, así como las competencias propias de esta asignatura (Hermenéutica, Dialógica, Crítica y Creativa) El tema: ____________________________________________ ¿Qué hiciste para aprender durante el desarrollo de esta guía taller? ____________________________________________ ____________________________________________ ____________________________________________ ____________________________________________ ____________________________________________ Los aprendizajes reales adquiridos: ____________________________________________ ____________________________________________ ____________________________________________ Las dificultades que se presentaron durante el proceso de enseñanza aprendizaje: ____________________________________________ ____________________________________________ ____________________________________________ Las estrategias para superar dichas dificultades: ____________________________________________ ____________________________________________ ____________________________________________ Los compromisos y las tareas pendientes: ____________________________________________ ____________________________________________ ____________________________________________
  2. 2. 2 ANEXO N. O1 CONOCIMIENTO, VERDAD Y REALIDAD I. MENSAJE (Escucho, tomo nota y participo activamente en la clase) Tema # 01 EL CONOCIMIENTO Autores como Platón y Aristóteles realizaron una diferenciación entre las nociones griegas de epistéme y techné. La primera entendida como conocimiento y la segunda como técnica o habilidad práctica. Tal distinción se pueda equiparar con la diferencia contemporánea entre saber qué (conocimiento) y saber cómo (técnica). El conocimiento se define como una creencia verdadera y justificada. Decir qué es una creencia, es afirmar que lo tenemos en cuanto a sujetos, que está presente en nuestra mente y que puede tener un rol en nuestra concepción del mundo y también de nuestras acciones. Afirmar que el conocimiento es verdadero, es decir, que busca las proposiciones verdaderas que describen el mundo. Por último, considerar el conocimiento como una creencia verdadera de la que tenemos justificación, intenta recoger la idea que éste es algo logrado, y que podemos dar razón de todos sus aspectos. GRADOS DEL CONOCIMIENTO Cuando hablamos de grado de conocimiento, hablamos de grados de justificación de una creencia verdadera. Tales grados se entienden comúnmente así: • Opinión. Es un grado en el que simplemente sentimos una tendencia hacia aceptar una proposición, sin que tengamos argumentos que lo sustenten. • Creencia. Es cuando tenemos argumentos para sustentar una proposición, pero que solo parecen II. AMBIENTACION. (Foro) De respuesta a las preguntas y participa de un foro que estará colgado en el blog infantes del milenio. 2. ¿Qué es el conocimiento? 3. El conocimiento, la verdad y la realidad, ¿son lo mismo? 4. Conocimiento, verdad y realidad ¿Están relacionados estos conceptos? 5. ¿Qué es una creencia? 6. ¿Qué es una tradición? 7. ¿Están relacionadas las creencias con las tradiciones? 8. ¿Son verdaderas las tradiciones? 9. ¿Qué es la realidad? 10. ¿Qué es la verdad? 11. ¿Qué opinas de la siguiente frase “La ignorancia, no es la ausencia de conocimiento; es rehusarse a adquirirlo”
  3. 3. 3 ser válidos subjetivamente, es decir, para un sujeto particular. • Conocimiento. Este grado de justificación ocurre cuando nuestros conocimientos tienen una validez universal. CLASES DE CONOCIMIENTO (¿Hay un solo Conocimiento?) • Objetivismo (Aristóteles). Los conocimientos del mundo no dependen de las particularidades de los sujetos. Podemos formar juicios acerca del mundo que se pueden justificar universalmente por cualquier persona. Esta objetividad del conocimiento es lo que hace posible la existencia de la ciencia universal. • Relativismo (Friedrich Nietzsche – Richard Rorty). Todo ser cognitivo tiene una posición particular del mundo desde la que lo experimenta. Una justificación del conocimiento seria relativa a cada sujeto. No podemos rechazar el objetivismo puesto que implicaría abandonar toda nuestra concepción científica del mundo, rechazar a la posibilidad de tener una posición unificada del mundo. Tampoco podemos rechazar el subjetivismo, por cuanto implicaría rechazar la experiencia tan fundamental para justificar nuestros juicios. (¿Es posible el conocimiento?) • Escepticismo. Afirma que no es posible justificar ningún tipo de conocimiento. En Filosofía, el escepticismo es una corriente de pensamiento que se fundamenta en la duda hecha extensiva a todas las cosas, sensaciones, fenómenos o hechos que se presentan a la conciencia, y que considera que toda información debe ser apoyada por la evidencia. En este sentido, se manifiesta fundamentalmente como una actitud inquisitiva al conocimiento. El escéptico duda de todo, incluso de su propio juicio. Por esto, es característico del pensamiento escéptico no dar por cierta, de buenas a primeras, ninguna verdad ni aceptar dogma alguno, bien se refiera a la religión, bien a los valores sociales establecidos, o bien a fenómenos de otra índole. De allí que presente una postura opuesta al dogmatismo. MODELOS EXPLICATIVOS DEL CONOCIMIENTO En el conocimiento se supone la existencia de por lo menos los siguientes elementos: • Alguien que conoce. El conocimiento es algo propio de los sujetos y no de cosas como las piedras. El sujeto que conoce no es necesariamente un ser humano, sino que puede ser un robot con inteligencia artificial o, inclusive, un animal. • Algo que es conocido. Que no necesariamente es algo sensible, sino que puede ser una entidad abstracta, como los números o los conceptos. • La cosa particular que se conoce de lo conocido. Es decir, la propiedad o la característica que se advierte de la cosa. ALGUNAS TEORÍAS QUE INTENTAN EXPLICAR CÓMO SE DA LA RELACIÓN QUE LLAMAMOS CONOCIMIENTO • Realismo. El objeto de conocimiento existe independientemente del sujeto cognoscible. Una consecuencia de esta tesis es que las proposiciones que describen tal objeto del conocimiento son verdaderas independientemente de que los sujetos puedan llegar a saberlo a no. • Antirealismo. El objeto de conocimiento existe depende de la existencia del sujeto y la verdad sobre él está sujeta a la verificación que pueden realizar los sujetos. • Fenomenología. Plantea que lo fundamental en el conocimiento no es una posición acerca de la existencia del objeto de conocimiento, sino acerca de tomas las cosas tal y como se presentan en la experiencia. Las cosas se le Las anteriores ideas definen el conocimiento como una relación entre un sujeto y un objeto en el que el sujeto advierte unas ciertas características del objeto.
  4. 4. 4 presentan a un sujeto de una cierta manera y ese es el factor fundamental para el conocimiento, sin intentar entrar en consideraciones sobre su existencia objetiva. II. TRABAJO INDIVIDUAL (Permanecer en silencio – aprovechar el tiempo – si hay preguntas por hacer, indicar levantando la mano – evitar la indisciplina – trabajar en hojas) COMPETENCIA INTERPRETATIVA 1. Elabora un glosario de palabras desconocidas. 2. ¿Qué es el conocimiento? 3. A través de un ejemplo explique la diferencia entre saber qué y saber cómo 4. ¿Qué es una creencia? 5. ¿Qué son los grados de conocimiento? 6. ¿Cuándo se habla de grados de conocimiento? 7. ¿Hay un solo conocimiento? COMPETENCIA HERMENEUTICA 8. Sin importar si argumentan que el conocimiento si posible o no, todas las teorías en torno al conocimiento se debaten entre, si el conocimiento depende del sujeto cognoscible o no. Marque con una X si las siguientes teorías suponen o no la dependencia de un sujeto para que se pueda dar el conocimiento. Teorías del conocimiento El conocimiento depende del sujeto El conocimiento es independiente del sujeto Relativismo Realismo Anti realismo Fenomenología Escepticismo Objetivismo 9. Explica el Objetivismo, relativismo, escepticismo, y el objetivismo. 10. ¿Qué sucede con la posibilidad de conocer? Justifique su respuesta 11. ¿Según Platón y Aristóteles qué diferencias hay entre los conceptos de episteme y techné? 12. ¿Es lo mismo tener creencias y tener conocimiento? Justifica COMPETENCIA CRÍTICA 13. ¿Es el conocimiento verdadero? 14. ¿Se podría considerar el conocimiento como una creencia verdadera? COMPETENCIA CREATIVA 15. Realiza un cuadro comparativo con los diferentes grados del conocimiento: 16. Elabora un mapa mental con los modelos explicativos del conocimiento. (draw mind map o Canva o Coggle.it) III. PROYECTO PROMOCION DE VALORES Y FORMACION CIUDADANA 17. ¿De qué manera el tema trabajado en clase nos da elementos de juicio para fortalecer en nuestra vida diaria el valor de la RESPONSABILIDAD? IV. TRABAJO EXTRACLASE Complementa tu conocimiento en casa. V. ELABORACION DE BITACORA. 18. Tenga en cuenta realizar la bitácora según el esquema dado por la profesora. VI. RECURSOS • Guía de trabajo, Bitácora, Tablero, Internet VII. BIBLIOGRAFIA • Editorial Santillana. Pensamiento filosófico 1. Para el docente • Fuente:http://concepto.de/realidad/#ixzz4cX 6ETxGx • https://www.elegircarrera.net/blog/areas-de- conocimiento/
  5. 5. 5 ANEXO N. O1 CONOCIMIENTO, VERDAD Y REALIDAD Tema # 02 LA VERDAD VERDAD Y CONOCIMIENTO El objetivo del conocimiento es obtener resultados verdaderos. Del conocimiento podemos decir que es verdadero o falso; de nuestra seguridad respecto a su veracidad se pueden indicar los siguientes estados: • Ignorancia. Estado de la mente en el que admite el desconocimiento sobre un determinado asunto. • Duda. Estado en el que no se puede afirmar o negar la verdad de un juicio porque las razones I. AMBIENTACION. (Foro) De respuesta a las preguntas y participa de un foro que estará colgado en el blog infantes del milenio. 1. ¿Quién era Pinocho? 2. ¿Cuál era la característica más importante de Pinocho? 3. ¿Quién era Pepe Grillo? 4. ¿Era importante Pepe Grillo en la vida de Pinocho? 5. ¿Qué es la verdad? Haga el registro escrito de las acciones que se llevaron a cabo durante la clase y autoevalúese, incluya todos los sucesos que tuvieron lugar durante la realización de dicha actividad, al realizar la bitácora usted desarrollará los niveles de competencia interpretativo, argumentativo y propositivo, así como las competencias propias de esta asignatura (Hermenéutica, Dialógica, Crítica y Creativa) El tema: ____________________________________________ ¿Qué hiciste para aprender durante el desarrollo de esta guía taller? ____________________________________________ ____________________________________________ ____________________________________________ ____________________________________________ ____________________________________________ Los aprendizajes reales adquiridos: ____________________________________________ ____________________________________________ ____________________________________________ Las dificultades que se presentaron durante el proceso de enseñanza aprendizaje: ____________________________________________ ____________________________________________ ____________________________________________ Las estrategias para superar dichas dificultades: ____________________________________________ ____________________________________________ ____________________________________________ Los compromisos y las tareas pendientes: ____________________________________________ ____________________________________________ ____________________________________________
  6. 6. 6 que están a favor y las que están en contra tienen una fuerza similar • Certeza subjetiva. Estado en el que la mente afirma la verdad de un juicio sin admitir ninguna posibilidad de equivocación. CRITERIOS DE VERDAD Se llaman criterios de verdad a aquella característica o procedimiento por la cual podemos distinguir la verdad de la falsedad y estar seguros del valor de un enunciado. Podemos mencionar los siguientes: • La autoridad. Una afirmación se acepta como verdadera por proceder de alguien a quien se concede crédito por su conocimiento en una materia. • La tradición. Se toma por verdadero aquello que a lo largo del tiempo se ha aceptado como verdadero y goza de un apoyo popular o institucional. • La correspondencia entre el pensamiento y la realidad. Lo que pensamos será verdadero si al comprobarlo coincide con la realidad empírica. • La coherencia lógica. Es un criterio lógico- matemático que consiste en comprobar que no existe contradicción entre los enunciados que pertenecen a un mismo sistema, y estos se derivan necesariamente de los axiomas o los principios establecidos. • La utilidad. Un enunciado será verdadero cuando se considere beneficioso y útil para nosotros, cuando nos permite orientarnos en la realidad y avanzar en nuestras investigaciones. • La evidencia. Es evidente lo que se nos presenta como indiscutible, como intuitivamente verdadero, aunque a menudo sea necesario mostrar mediante razonamientos TEORÍAS DE LA VERDAD Por teorías de la verdad entendemos los diversos intentos producidos a lo largo de la historia para definir, explicar y comprender qué es la verdad. La verdad como correspondencia o adecuación. Proporciona la estructura básica de la verdad que las demás teorías también mantienen. La formulación clásica la proporciona Aristóteles: “Decir de lo que es que no es, o de lo que no es que es, eso es falso. Decir de lo que es que es y de lo que no es que no es, eso es verdadero”. La verdad se entiende como una relación especial de ajuste entre un objeto y lo que el sujeto dice de él, a la que se denomina correspondencia o adecuación. Algo será verdadero cuando la representación de un objeto coincide con lo que el objeto realmente es. La verdad como coherencia. Formulada por Friedrich Hegel. Utiliza como criterio de verdad la coherencia de la proposición, cuya verdad depende de su posible o imposible incorporación al conjunto de proposiciones que tenemos ya por verdaderas. Es posible aceptar algo como verdadero si podemos ubicarlo dentro de las cosas que ya tenemos por verdaderas Teoría pragmática de la verdad (William James). El pragmatismo acepta la teoría de la adecuación, pero la interpreta tomando en consideración la utilidad de los enunciados para resolver los problemas vitales. Se entiende la adecuación como adaptación. Un enunciado es verdadero si es apto para resolver problemas o para satisfacer necesidades. Teoría consensual de la verdad (Charles Pierce – Jürgen Habermas). Destaca la necesidad del diálogo como marco para ir descubriendo cooperativamente la verdad de las proposiciones. Los argumentos que se aducen en ese dialogo pueden proceder de distintas formas de comprobar la verdad: correspondencia, coherencia, utilidad, etc., pero lo que se trata de descubrir en él es si son capaces de generar consenso entre la comunidad de interlocutores. Así funcionan las comunidades científicas que buscan cooperativamente la verdad. Ahora bien, el consenso no es realmente un criterio de verdad porque los interlocutores pueden equivocarse o carecer de información relevante. Teoría deflacionaria de la verdad (Alfred Tarski). Es una familia de teorías que comparten la
  7. 7. 7 afirmación de que las aseveraciones que predican la verdad de una proposición en realidad no le atribuyen una propiedad llamada verdad a dicha proposición o enunciado de la misma forma que se atribuye una propiedad a un objeto cualquiera. II. TRABAJO INDIVIDUAL COMPETENCIA INTERPRETATIVA 1. ¿Cuál es el objetivo del conocimiento? 2. ¿Qué podemos decir del conocimiento? 3. ¿Cuáles son los estados de la verdad? Defínalos 4. A ¿Qué se conoce como criterio de la verdad? 5. ¿Qué se entiende por teoría de la verdad? COMPETENCIA CRÍTICA Lea la siguiente afirmación de Protágoras. Luego conteste las preguntas 6. ¿Con cuales teorías de la verdad se relaciona la afirmación? Justifique su respuesta 7. ¿Qué implicaciones tiene para la teoría del conocimiento que la verdad sea relativa? 8. Teniendo en cuenta las distintas posturas en torno al problema de la verdad, utiliza la siguiente tabla para clasificar -Qué teorías de la verdad suponen una concepción eterna de la misma y -qué teorías suponen una concepción dinámica de esta. Justifique su respuesta (Hojas aparte) COMPETENCIA HERMENÉUTICA 9. Elabore tres de argumentos en lo que demuestre por qué la verdad es inalcanzable en “la teoría de la verdad como correspondencia”. Luego realice el mismo procedimiento con “la teoría consensual de la realidad” COMPETENCIA CRÍTICA Y DIALÓGICA 10. Al observar la imagen, ¿Qué vez? El ojo engaña a la mente o la mente al ojo. COMPETENCIA CREATIVA (Hojas aparte) 19. Realiza un cuadro comparativo con los diferentes criterios de la verdad. 20. Realiza un mapa mental con las teorías de la verdad. III. PROYECTO PROMOCION DE VALORES Y FORMACION CIUDADANA 21. ¿De qué manera el tema trabajado en clase nos da elementos de juicio para fortalecer en nuestra vida diaria el valor de la RESPONSABILIDAD? IV. TRABAJO EXTRACLASE Afianza tu conocimiento y desarrolla todas las actividades subidas al Blog Infantes del milenio V. ELABORACION DE BITACORA. 22. Tenga en cuenta realizar la bitácora según el esquema dado por la profesora. VI. RECURSOS • Guía de trabajo, Bitácora, Tablero, Internet VII. BIBLIOGRAFIA • Editorial Santillana. Pensamiento filosófico 1. Para el docente • https://definicion.de/verdad/ Teoría de la verdad Eterna Dinámica Justificación La verdad como correspondencia o adecuación La verdad como coherencia Teoría pragmática de la verdad Teoría consensual de la verdad El hombre es la medida de todas las cosas.
  8. 8. 8 ANEXO N. O1 CONOCIMIENTO, VERDAD Y REALIDAD Tema # 03. LA REALIDAD ¿Qué es? El concepto de realidad proviene del latín Realitas y hace alusión a todo lo que efectivamente existe, a lo real; es decir, a todo lo que no forma parte de la imaginación o la fantasía y que tiene la propiedad de existir porque puede ser percibido por alguno de los sentidos o por la razón. Desde la Grecia clásica se habla del concepto de realidad, donde Platón sostenía que ésta generaba un reflejo, que era lo que efectivamente era captado por los sentidos, y no la realidad misma de manera directa. Es decir, que la realidad captada por los LA REALIDAD Cosmología Mítica Científica Filosófica Metafísica y Ontología I. AMBIENTACIÓN (Foro) De respuesta a las preguntas y participa de un foro que estará colgado en el blog infantes del milenio. 1. ¿Cuál es tu opinión de la imagen? 2. ¿Qué es la imaginación? 3. ¿Qué es la Fantasía? 4. ¿Qué es la percepción? 5. ¿Qué es la sensación? 6. ¿Qué es realidad? Haga el registro escrito de las acciones que se llevaron a cabo durante la clase y autoevalúese, incluya todos los sucesos que tuvieron lugar durante la realización de dicha actividad, al realizar la bitácora usted desarrollará los niveles de competencia interpretativo, argumentativo y propositivo, así como las competencias propias de esta asignatura (Hermenéutica, Dialógica, Crítica y Creativa) El tema: ____________________________________________ ¿Qué hiciste para aprender durante el desarrollo de esta guía taller? ____________________________________________ ____________________________________________ ____________________________________________ ____________________________________________ ____________________________________________ Los aprendizajes reales adquiridos: ____________________________________________ ____________________________________________ ____________________________________________ Las dificultades que se presentaron durante el proceso de enseñanza aprendizaje: ____________________________________________ ____________________________________________ ____________________________________________ Las estrategias para superar dichas dificultades: ____________________________________________ ____________________________________________ ____________________________________________ Los compromisos y las tareas pendientes: ____________________________________________ ____________________________________________ ____________________________________________
  9. 9. 9 sentidos era imperfecta, mientras que las ideas captadas por la razón eran la verdadera realidad. Luego, su discípulo Aristóteles defendió la idea de la realidad, más que nada como todo aquello captado por los sentidos. En lo que respecta a la Edad Moderna, Descartes (considerado el padre de la filosofía moderna) propuso algunas distinciones entre realidad y existencia; y más adelante el filósofo irlandés George Berkeley desarrolló la corriente filosófica del idealismo subjetivo, y sostuvo que el mundo no existía, sino solamente en nuestras percepciones de él. A su vez, Kant sostuvo una teoría intermedia entre las posturas extremistas. Por otro lado, Jacques Lacan hizo una distinción entre “lo real” y la realidad, según lo cual en el primer caso hablaba de todo lo existente, sin importar si era percibido o cómo era percibido por los sentidos, y en el segundo, hablaba del mundo según la percepción del ser humano. En cambio, la realidad para Sigmund Freud es una construcción lingüística sobre lo que es real, que capta el yo a través del lenguaje y que transmite al ello, pero sólo a partir de lo que al yo le interesó captar de dicha realidad. Fuente:http://concepto.de/realidad/#ixzz4cX6ETxGx II. TRABAJO INDIVIDUAL COMPETENCIA INTERPRETATIVA 7. ¿Qué es la realidad? COMPETENCIA CREATIVA 8. Realiza un cuadro comparativo como el siguiente, en donde puedas explicar el concepto de realidad de los diferentes autores (PÁSALO A UNA HOJA GRANDE) AUTOR FOTOGRAFIA CONCEPTO PLATON ARISTÓTELES GEORGE BERKELEY DESCARTES KANT JACQUES LACAN SIGMUND FREUD 9. Realiza un dibujo de un hecho real, en donde la imaginación y la fantasía sean el matiz para explotar tu creatividad. COMPETENCIA DIALÓGICA 10. Explica como diferenciarías a través de un ejemplo los conceptos de realidad, percepción y sensación. Luego discuta con tu compañero tu punto de vista. COMPETENCIA CRÍTICA En la siguiente dirección electrónica encontraras cinco teorías de la realidad que valen la pena ser analizadas. http://langostaliteraria.com/ciencia-ficcion-5-teorias- cuestionar-la-realidad/, estúdialas y escribe un breve concepto de la teoría y tu reflexión al respecto 11. Principio holográfico 12. Teoría del multiverso 13. Teoría del rebote 14. Presentismo 15. Entrelazamiento cósmico III. PROYECTO PROMOCION DE VALORES Y FORMACION CIUDADANA 16. ¿De qué manera el tema trabajado en la clase nos da elementos de juicio para fortalecer en nuestra vida diaria el valor de la CONCIENCIA? IV. ELABORACION DE BITACORA. 17. Tenga en cuenta que diez minutos antes de finalizar cada clase se debe, realizar la bitácora según el esquema dado por la profesora. Se desarrolla una bitácora por clase. V. RECURSOS • Guía de trabajo • Diccionario filosófico • Bitácora • Internet VI. BIBLIOGRAFIA • Editorial Santillana. Pensamiento filosófico 1. Para el docente • Diccionario filosófico • http://concepto.de/realidad/#ixzz4cX6ETxGx • http://langostaliteraria.com/ciencia-ficcion-5-teorias- cuestionar-la-realidad/
