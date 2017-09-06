Rivas bello, Nohemi Sarai C.I 26.087.085 Historia de la Arquitectura II Prof. Estela Aguilar PERÌODO BARROCO
ARQUITECTUR A PLAZA DE SAN PEDRO. CIUDAD DEL VATICANO. GIAN LORENZO BERNINI. 1656-1667 PALACIO DEL LUXEMBURGO. PARIS...
ESCULTURAS MEDUSA. ROMA. GIAN LORENZO BERNINI. 1630 EXTASIS DE SANTA TERESA. ROMA, ITALIA. GIAN LORENZO BERNINI. 1...
PINTURAS RENDICION DE BREDA. MADRID. DIEGO VELÀZQUEZ 1634-1635 LAS MENINAS. MADRID, ESPAÑA. DIEGO VELÀZQUEZ. 1656 ...
Barroco

HISTORIA DE LA ARQUITECTURA II

Barroco

×