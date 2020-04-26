Successfully reported this slideshow.
TALLER DE ESCRITURA LA FORMA DE LA POESÍA
Págs.. 260 -261.
La forma de la poesía La poesía refleja la forma de sentir y pensar de una sociedad en un tiempo y espacio determinados. R...
Viñetas página 262
Reconocemos los movimientos literarios
Taller de escritura

  1. 1. TALLER DE ESCRITURA LA FORMA DE LA POESÍA
  2. 2. Págs.. 260 -261.
  3. 3. La forma de la poesía La poesía refleja la forma de sentir y pensar de una sociedad en un tiempo y espacio determinados. Resulta interesante no solo leer, sino comparar lo que expresan los poemas y como lo hacen en diferentes momentos históricos. Para comprenderla es importante que al leer poemas tomemos en cuenta quien los escribió, qué ocurría en su entorno cuando lo hizo, etc.
  4. 4. Viñetas página 262
  5. 5. Reconocemos los movimientos literarios

×