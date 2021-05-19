المستودعات الرقمية

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
‫ية‬‫مق‬‫ر‬‫ال‬ ‫تودعات‬‫س‬‫مل‬‫ا‬
‫احملاور‬ • ‫الحر‬ ‫الوصول‬ ‫مفهوم‬ . • ‫الرقمي‬ ‫المستودع‬ ‫مفهوم‬ . • ‫الرقمي‬ ‫المستودع‬ ‫أهمية‬ . - ‫والطالب‬ ‫للباحثي...
‫يوم‬‫ل‬‫ا‬ ‫نالحظ‬ ‫نا‬‫يع‬‫مج‬ .... • ‫الشبكة‬ ‫علي‬ ‫المتاحة‬ ‫االلكترونية‬ ‫المعلومات‬ ‫مصادر‬ ‫عدد‬ ‫زياده‬ • ‫العل‬ ...
‫احلل‬ ‫يف‬ ‫يفكرون‬ ‫متني‬‫مله‬‫ا‬ ‫جعل‬ ‫هذا‬ ‫لك‬ ‫للمعلومات‬ ‫الحر‬ ‫الوصول‬ " ‫وبحوث‬ ‫المحكمة‬ ‫الدوريات‬ ‫مقاالت‬ ‫...
‫احلرة‬ ‫إاتحة‬‫ل‬‫ا‬ ‫اشاكل‬ ‫بني‬ ‫من‬ ‫ية‬‫مق‬‫ر‬‫ال‬ ‫تودعات‬‫س‬‫مل‬‫ا‬ ‫؟‬ ‫تري‬ ‫يا‬ ‫هي‬ ‫فما‬
‫ية‬‫مق‬‫ر‬‫ال‬ ‫تودعات‬‫س‬‫مل‬‫ا‬ ‫مفهوم‬ ‫مصطلحات‬ ‫عدة‬ ‫عليه‬ ‫يطلق‬ : ‫المفتوحة‬ ‫االرشيفات‬ ، ‫الحر‬ ‫الوصول‬ ‫مستود...
‫ية‬‫مق‬‫ر‬‫ال‬ ‫تودعات‬‫س‬‫مل‬‫ا‬ ‫مفهوم‬ ‫بأنه‬ ‫فراج‬ ‫عبدالرحمن‬ ‫يعرف‬ : ‫علي‬ ‫متاحة‬ ‫بيانات‬ ‫قاعدة‬ ‫االعمال‬ ‫عل...
‫ية‬‫مق‬‫ر‬‫ال‬ ‫تودعات‬‫س‬‫مل‬‫ا‬ ‫مفهوم‬ ‫بأنها‬ ‫فوزي‬ ‫إيمان‬ ‫وعرفتها‬ : ‫تتبعها‬ ‫التي‬ ‫الجهة‬ ‫ألعضاء‬ ‫الفكري‬ ‫ا...
‫الرقمية‬ ‫المستودعات‬ ‫أهمية‬ ‫البح‬ ‫والمؤسسات‬ ‫للجامعات‬ ‫بالنسبة‬ ‫هامة‬ ‫أداه‬ ‫المستودعات‬ ‫تعد‬ ‫ثية‬ ‫فمن‬ ، ‫للم...
‫والطالب‬ ‫للباحثين‬ ‫بالنسبة‬ ‫الرقمية‬ ‫المستودعات‬ ‫أهمية‬ 1 - ‫مساعدة‬ ‫خارج‬ ‫و‬ ‫داخل‬ ‫خرين‬َ‫ال‬‫ل‬ ‫أعمالهم‬ ‫إتا...
‫والطالب‬ ‫للباحثين‬ ‫بالنسبة‬ ‫الرقمية‬ ‫المستودعات‬ ‫أهمية‬ 5 - ‫زيادة‬ ‫الت‬ ‫عامل‬ ‫زيادة‬ ‫وبالتالى‬، ‫بها‬ ‫واالستشه...
‫بالنسبة‬ ‫الرقمية‬ ‫المستودعات‬ ‫أهمية‬ ‫للمؤسسات‬ 1 . ‫القدرة‬ ‫عل‬ ‫كانت‬ ‫مما‬ ‫فاعلية‬ ‫أكثر‬ ‫بطريقة‬ ‫والبحثية‬ ‫ال...
‫بالنسبة‬ ‫الرقمية‬ ‫المستودعات‬ ‫أهمية‬ ‫للمؤسسات‬ 4 . ‫إعادة‬ ‫المؤسس‬ ‫تجعل‬ ‫التى‬ ‫الوسائل‬ ‫توفير‬، ‫التعليمية‬ ‫الم...
‫بالنسبة‬ ‫الرقمية‬ ‫المستودعات‬ ‫أهمية‬ ‫للمكتبات‬ .1 ‫اإلعداد‬ ‫عمليات‬ ‫فى‬ ‫مشاركتها‬ ‫خالل‬ ‫من‬ ‫ريادى‬ ‫دور‬ ‫بأداء...
‫بالنسبة‬ ‫الرقمية‬ ‫المستودعات‬ ‫أهمية‬ ‫للجامعات‬ - ‫ومكانت‬ ‫شهرتها‬ ‫وتزيد‬ ‫للجامعة‬ ‫الفكرية‬ ‫الثروة‬ ‫حماية‬ ‫علي‬...
‫العلمي‬ ‫للبحث‬ ‫بالنسبة‬ ‫الرقمية‬ ‫المستودعات‬ ‫أهمية‬ - ‫لمسؤلية‬ ‫طبيعيا‬ ‫امتدادا‬ ‫الرقمية‬ ‫المستودعات‬ ‫اصبحت‬ ‫ا...
‫للمجتمع‬ ‫بالنسبة‬ ‫الرقمية‬ ‫المستودعات‬ ‫أهمية‬ - ‫لألبحاث‬ ‫الحر‬ ‫الوصول‬ ‫المؤسسية‬ ‫الرقمية‬ ‫المستودعات‬ ‫تتيح‬ ‫أ...
‫الرقمية‬ ‫المستودعات‬ ‫أهمية‬ - ‫ومرا‬ ‫للمؤسسات‬ ‫الفكري‬ ‫اإلنتاج‬ ‫إلى‬ ‫الوصول‬ ‫الرقمية‬ ‫المستودعات‬ ‫تسهل‬ ‫كز‬ ‫ا...
‫اجع‬‫ر‬‫مل‬‫ا‬ • ‫إعداد‬،‫البحثية‬ ‫بالمكتبات‬ ‫االقتناء‬ ‫مصادر‬ ‫من‬ ‫كمصدر‬ ‫المفتوحة‬ ‫الرقمية‬ ‫المستودعات‬ : ‫ايما‬...
‫مشس‬ ‫عني‬ ‫جامعة‬ ‫لنوعية‬‫ا‬ ‫بية‬‫رت‬‫ال‬ ‫لكية‬ ‫لتعلمي‬‫ا‬ ‫لوجيا‬‫و‬‫تكن‬ ‫قسم‬ " ‫ية‬‫مق‬‫ر‬‫ال‬ ‫تودعات‬‫س‬‫مل‬‫ا...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Technology
30 views
May. 19, 2021

المستودعات الرقمية

مفهوم المستودع واهميته

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

المستودعات الرقمية

  1. 1. ‫ية‬‫مق‬‫ر‬‫ال‬ ‫تودعات‬‫س‬‫مل‬‫ا‬
  2. 2. ‫احملاور‬ • ‫الحر‬ ‫الوصول‬ ‫مفهوم‬ . • ‫الرقمي‬ ‫المستودع‬ ‫مفهوم‬ . • ‫الرقمي‬ ‫المستودع‬ ‫أهمية‬ . - ‫والطالب‬ ‫للباحثين‬ ‫بالنسبة‬ ‫المستودعات‬ ‫أهمية‬ . - ‫للمؤسسات‬ ‫بالنسبة‬ ‫المستودعات‬ ‫أهمية‬ . - ‫المكتبات‬ ‫بالنسبة‬ ‫المستودعات‬ ‫أهمية‬ . - ‫الجامعات‬ ‫بالنسبة‬ ‫المستودعات‬ ‫أهمية‬ . - ‫العلمي‬ ‫البحث‬ ‫بالنسبة‬ ‫المستودعات‬ ‫أهمية‬ . - ‫المجتمع‬ ‫بالنسبة‬ ‫المستودعات‬ ‫أهمية‬ .
  3. 3. ‫يوم‬‫ل‬‫ا‬ ‫نالحظ‬ ‫نا‬‫يع‬‫مج‬ .... • ‫الشبكة‬ ‫علي‬ ‫المتاحة‬ ‫االلكترونية‬ ‫المعلومات‬ ‫مصادر‬ ‫عدد‬ ‫زياده‬ • ‫العل‬ ‫األسبقية‬ ‫لتحقيق‬ ‫وذلك‬ ‫واالتصال‬ ‫البحث‬ ‫في‬ ‫جديدة‬ ‫أنماط‬ ‫يتبعون‬ ‫اصبحوا‬ ‫الباحثين‬ ‫مية‬ • ‫العالم‬ ‫مستوي‬ ‫علي‬ ‫العلمي‬ ‫الفكري‬ ‫اإلنتاج‬ ‫وازدياد‬ ‫العلمي‬ ‫النشر‬ ‫حركة‬ ‫نمو‬ • ‫المستفيدين‬ ‫رضا‬ ‫تحقيق‬ ‫عن‬ ‫وعجزها‬ ‫المالية‬ ‫المكتبات‬ ‫ومخصصات‬ ‫ميزانية‬ ‫ضعف‬ • ‫المستفيدين‬ ‫رضا‬ ‫تحقيق‬ ‫عن‬ ‫وعجزها‬ ‫المالية‬ ‫المكتبات‬ ‫ومخصصات‬ ‫ميزانية‬ ‫ضعف‬ • ‫وبثها‬ ‫المعلومات‬ ‫من‬ ‫االستفاده‬ ‫من‬ ‫حدث‬ ‫قد‬ ‫والتي‬ ‫الناشرين‬ ‫فبل‬ ‫من‬ ‫والتأليف‬ ‫النشر‬ ‫قيود‬ • ‫المتوفر‬ ‫الفكري‬ ‫لإلنتاج‬ ‫المحدود‬ ‫الوصول‬ • ‫السياس‬ ‫المشاركة‬ ‫في‬ ‫الحرية‬ ‫من‬ ‫بمزيد‬ ‫تطالب‬ ‫والتي‬ ‫المعاصر‬ ‫العالم‬ ‫بها‬ ‫يمر‬ ‫التي‬ ‫التحوالت‬ ‫ية‬ ‫والمعلومات‬ ‫المعرفة‬ ‫علي‬ ‫والحصول‬ ‫واالجتماعية‬
  4. 4. ‫احلل‬ ‫يف‬ ‫يفكرون‬ ‫متني‬‫مله‬‫ا‬ ‫جعل‬ ‫هذا‬ ‫لك‬ ‫للمعلومات‬ ‫الحر‬ ‫الوصول‬ " ‫وبحوث‬ ‫المحكمة‬ ‫الدوريات‬ ‫مقاالت‬ ‫من‬ ،‫االنترنت‬ ‫علي‬ ‫والمتاحة‬ ‫المجانية‬ ‫النسخ‬ ‫تلك‬ ‫ت‬ ‫ال‬ ‫الحاالت‬ ‫معظم‬ ‫وفي‬ ،‫العلمية‬ ‫والدراسات‬ ‫واالطروحات‬ ‫الفنية‬ ‫والتقارير‬ ‫المؤتمرات‬ ‫وجد‬ ‫المستفيدين‬ ‫قبل‬ ‫من‬ ‫الفكري‬ ‫االنتاج‬ ‫ذلك‬ ‫من‬ ‫األفاده‬ ‫علي‬ ‫ترخيص‬ ‫قيود‬ "
  5. 5. ‫احلرة‬ ‫إاتحة‬‫ل‬‫ا‬ ‫اشاكل‬ ‫بني‬ ‫من‬ ‫ية‬‫مق‬‫ر‬‫ال‬ ‫تودعات‬‫س‬‫مل‬‫ا‬ ‫؟‬ ‫تري‬ ‫يا‬ ‫هي‬ ‫فما‬
  6. 6. ‫ية‬‫مق‬‫ر‬‫ال‬ ‫تودعات‬‫س‬‫مل‬‫ا‬ ‫مفهوم‬ ‫مصطلحات‬ ‫عدة‬ ‫عليه‬ ‫يطلق‬ : ‫المفتوحة‬ ‫االرشيفات‬ ، ‫الحر‬ ‫الوصول‬ ‫مستودعات‬ ، ‫االلكترونية‬ ‫الطبعات‬ ‫أرشيف‬ . ‫الكونغرس‬ ‫مكتبة‬ ‫تعرف‬ ‫ا‬ ‫بأنه‬ ‫الرقمي‬ ‫لمستودع‬ : ‫المعلومات‬ ‫من‬ ‫مجموعات‬ ‫تخزين‬ ‫فيه‬ ‫يتم‬ ‫الذي‬ ‫مكان‬ ‫وهو‬ ، ‫إليه‬ ‫للوصول‬ ‫سهل‬ ‫شكل‬ ‫في‬ ‫الرقمية‬ ‫المعلومات‬ ‫وصياغة‬ ‫لتخزين‬ ‫مرفق‬ ‫الرقمية‬ ‫مشروع‬ ‫سياق‬ ‫في‬ ‫الرقمية‬ ‫األرشيفات‬ ‫بعبارة‬ ‫إليه‬ ‫يشار‬ ‫كما‬ NDLP ‫تمثل‬ ‫مواد‬ ‫وتشمل‬ ‫المستودع‬ ‫في‬ ‫الرقمية‬ ‫المعلومات‬ ‫كيانات‬ ‫وتخزين‬ ‫االلكترون‬ ‫شكلها‬ ‫إلى‬ ‫تحويلها‬ ‫تم‬ ‫التي‬ ‫المتحركة‬ ‫والصور‬ ‫الفوتوغرافيا‬ ‫الصور‬ ‫و‬ ‫والصور‬ ‫والنصوص‬ ‫الصوتية‬ ‫التسجيالت‬ ‫ي‬ . ‫واألرشيف‬ ‫والمعلومات‬ ‫المكتبات‬ ‫مصطلحات‬ ‫معجم‬ : ، ‫القاعدة‬ ‫في‬ ‫الباحثون‬ ‫اودعها‬ ‫التي‬ ‫البحثية‬ ‫االعمال‬ ‫علي‬ ‫وتحتوي‬ ، ‫الويب‬ ‫علي‬ ‫فيها‬ ‫إليهاوالبحث‬ ‫الوصول‬ ‫يمكن‬ ‫بيانات‬ ‫قاعدة‬ ‫الي‬ ‫وتهدف‬ ‫البعيد‬ ‫المدي‬ ‫علي‬ ‫وحفظها‬ ‫البحثية‬ ‫االعمال‬ ‫وقاية‬ .
  7. 7. ‫ية‬‫مق‬‫ر‬‫ال‬ ‫تودعات‬‫س‬‫مل‬‫ا‬ ‫مفهوم‬ ‫بأنه‬ ‫فراج‬ ‫عبدالرحمن‬ ‫يعرف‬ : ‫علي‬ ‫متاحة‬ ‫بيانات‬ ‫قاعدة‬ ‫االعمال‬ ‫علي‬ ‫تشتمل‬ ‫االنترنت‬ ‫ق‬ ‫من‬ ‫ايداعها‬ ‫يتم‬ ‫التي‬ ‫العلمية‬ ‫بل‬ ‫لل‬ ‫اسلوبا‬ ‫تعد‬ ‫وهي‬ ‫الباحثين‬ ‫تحول‬ ‫الفرد‬ ‫المستوي‬ ‫من‬ ‫الحفظ‬ ‫في‬ ‫ي‬ ‫المؤسساتي‬ ‫المستوي‬ ‫الي‬ . ‫يتفق‬ Chang Hwang-Sheau ‫مع‬ ‫أن‬ ‫أيضا‬ ‫فيرى‬ ‫السابق‬ ‫التعريف‬ : ‫المواد‬ ‫بجمع‬ ‫يعنى‬ ‫جديد‬ ‫مفهوم‬ ‫وبثها‬ ‫وإدارتها‬ ‫الرقمية‬ ‫العلمية‬ ‫ف‬ ‫والطالب‬ ‫لألكاديميين‬ ،‫واختزانها‬ ‫ى‬ ‫خالل‬ ‫من‬ ،‫والكليات‬ ‫الجامعات‬ ‫والحف‬ ‫والتوزيع‬ ‫واإلتاحة‬ ‫التنظيم‬ ‫ظ‬ . ‫من‬ ‫كل‬ ‫يرى‬ Dutta Chaitalia ‫و‬ Sen BK ‫و‬ Das Kumar Anup ‫أن‬ : ‫بش‬ ‫تنمو‬ ‫أصبحت‬ ‫التي‬ ‫المعاصرة‬ ‫المفاهيم‬ ‫أحد‬ ‫هى‬ ‫كل‬ ‫التعلي‬ ‫ومؤسسات‬ ‫البحثية‬ ‫المؤسسات‬ ‫فى‬ ‫متزايد‬ ‫م‬ ‫للمستف‬ ‫البحثية‬ ‫المؤسسات‬ ‫بحوث‬ ‫تخزن‬ ،‫العالي‬ ‫يدين‬ ‫البيانات‬ ‫قواعد‬ ‫من‬ ‫نوع‬ ‫فإنها‬ ‫ثم‬ ‫ومن‬ ،‫وتتيحها‬ ‫اإلنترنت‬ ‫شبكة‬ ‫عبر‬ ‫المتاحة‬ ‫المعلومات‬ ‫لمصادر‬ ‫المحلية‬ ‫والشبكات‬ .
  8. 8. ‫ية‬‫مق‬‫ر‬‫ال‬ ‫تودعات‬‫س‬‫مل‬‫ا‬ ‫مفهوم‬ ‫بأنها‬ ‫فوزي‬ ‫إيمان‬ ‫وعرفتها‬ : ‫تتبعها‬ ‫التي‬ ‫الجهة‬ ‫ألعضاء‬ ‫الفكري‬ ‫اإلنتاج‬ ‫من‬ ‫أخرى‬ ‫وأشكال‬ ‫والبحوث‬ ‫للمقاالت‬ ‫الحر‬ ‫الوصول‬ ‫تتيح‬ . ‫الرق‬ ‫المستودعات‬ ‫بأن‬ ‫وأضافت‬ ‫المفتوحة‬ ‫مية‬ ‫عن‬ ‫عبارة‬ : ‫الوي‬ ‫على‬ ‫المتاحة‬ ‫البيانات‬ ‫قواعد‬ ‫أنواع‬ ‫أحد‬ ‫ب‬ . ‫ب‬ ‫الباحثين‬ ‫إيداع‬ ‫خالل‬ ‫من‬ ‫العلمي‬ ‫الفكري‬ ‫باإلنتاج‬ ‫تزود‬ ‫شكل‬ ‫المؤسس‬ ‫لسياسة‬ ً‫ا‬‫وفق‬ ً‫ا‬‫مع‬ ‫كليهما‬ ‫أو‬ ‫إلزامي‬ ‫أو‬ ‫تطوعي‬ ‫في‬ ‫ة‬ ‫مؤسسية‬ ‫مستودعات‬ ‫كونها‬ ‫حالة‬ . ‫والبحوث‬ ‫للمقاالت‬ ‫تجميعي‬ ‫غير‬ ‫نموذج‬ . ‫ي‬ ‫اتحاد‬ ‫أو‬ ‫التعليمية‬ ‫أو‬ ‫البحثية‬ ‫المؤسسات‬ ‫أحد‬ ‫تديرها‬ ‫تألف‬ ‫التعليمية‬ ‫أو‬ ‫البحثية‬ ‫المؤسسات‬ ‫من‬ ‫مجموعة‬ ‫من‬ . ‫والن‬ ‫للمؤلفين‬ ‫النشر‬ ‫حقوق‬ ‫تننتهك‬ ‫ال‬ ‫اشرين‬ . ‫وم‬ ‫والثانوية‬ ‫األولية‬ ‫المواد‬ ‫تتضمن‬ ‫واد‬ ‫المعلومات‬ ‫مصادر‬ ‫من‬ ‫الثالثة‬ ‫الدرجة‬ ‫وتبثها‬ ‫وتنظمها‬ ‫المواد‬ ‫تختزن‬ . ‫والتعليمية‬ ‫المهنية‬ ‫األغراض‬ ‫تخدم‬ . ‫الف‬ ‫اإلنتاج‬ ‫من‬ ‫متعددة‬ ‫ألنواع‬ ‫الكامل‬ ‫النصف‬ ‫تتيح‬ ‫كري‬ ‫الرقمية‬ ‫المواد‬ ‫من‬ ‫األشكال‬ ‫وبمختلف‬ ‫العلمي‬ . ‫واإلستمر‬ ‫بالتراكمية‬ ‫تتسم‬ ‫ارية‬ ‫وخاصة‬ ‫السياسات‬ ‫من‬ ‫مجموعة‬ ‫تحكمها‬ ‫ا‬ ‫وحقوق‬ ‫اإليداع‬ ‫بمسألة‬ ‫يتعلق‬ ‫فيما‬ ‫لنشر‬
  9. 9. ‫الرقمية‬ ‫المستودعات‬ ‫أهمية‬ ‫البح‬ ‫والمؤسسات‬ ‫للجامعات‬ ‫بالنسبة‬ ‫هامة‬ ‫أداه‬ ‫المستودعات‬ ‫تعد‬ ‫ثية‬ ‫فمن‬ ، ‫للمؤسسة‬ ‫الفكرية‬ ‫األصول‬ ‫وحفظ‬ ‫إدارة‬ ‫على‬ ‫تساعد‬ ‫فهى‬ ‫من‬ ‫متنوعة‬ ‫مجموعة‬ ‫يتضمن‬ ‫أن‬ ‫المؤسسى‬ ‫للمستودع‬ ‫الممكن‬ ‫اإلد‬ ‫والعمليات‬ ‫والتعليم‬ ‫البحث‬ ‫لدعم‬ ‫األغراض‬ ‫من‬ ‫للعديد‬ ‫المواد‬ ، ‫ارية‬ ‫المؤسسي‬ ‫المستودعات‬ ‫ومزايا‬ ‫فوائد‬ ‫أهم‬ ‫نستعرض‬ ‫يلى‬ ‫وفيما‬ ‫ة‬ ‫إلي‬ ‫أشارت‬ ‫والتى‬ ‫والمكتبات‬ ‫البحثية‬ ‫والمؤسسات‬ ، ‫للباحثين‬ ‫العديد‬ ‫ها‬ ‫من‬ ‫الدراسات‬ ‫منها‬ ‫والبحوث‬
  10. 10. ‫والطالب‬ ‫للباحثين‬ ‫بالنسبة‬ ‫الرقمية‬ ‫المستودعات‬ ‫أهمية‬ 1 - ‫مساعدة‬ ‫خارج‬ ‫و‬ ‫داخل‬ ‫خرين‬َ‫ال‬‫ل‬ ‫أعمالهم‬ ‫إتاحة‬ ‫أبحاثهم‬ ‫واسترجاع‬ ‫حفظ‬ ‫على‬ ‫والطالب‬ ‫الباحثين‬ ‫الفكرية‬ ‫الملكية‬ ‫حقوق‬ ‫حماية‬ ‫مع‬ ‫المؤسسة‬ . 2 . ‫تشجيع‬ ‫التعلي‬ ‫األنشطة‬ ‫فى‬ ‫والتواصل‬ ‫والتعان‬ ‫العلمية‬ ‫البحوث‬ ‫لمخرجات‬ ‫الحرة‬ ‫المشاركة‬ ‫مية‬ ‫البحثية‬ . 3 . ‫إتاحة‬ ‫التقدم‬ ‫سريعه‬ ‫التخصصات‬ ‫حالة‬ ‫فى‬ ‫مسودات‬ ‫فى‬ ‫الجديدة‬ ‫البحثية‬ ‫األفكار‬ ‫تسجيل‬ ‫لضمان‬ ‫ملكيتها‬ ‫حق‬ . 4 . ‫تعد‬ ‫ال‬ ‫مثل‬ ‫التقليدية‬ ‫النشر‬ ‫قنوات‬ ‫خالل‬ ‫من‬ ‫نشرها‬ ‫يمكن‬ ‫ال‬ ‫التى‬ ‫المواد‬ ‫إلتاجة‬ ً‫وسيطا‬ ‫وسائط‬ ‫والفيديو‬ ‫والصوت‬ ‫الصور‬ ‫كملفات‬ ‫المتعددة‬
  11. 11. ‫والطالب‬ ‫للباحثين‬ ‫بالنسبة‬ ‫الرقمية‬ ‫المستودعات‬ ‫أهمية‬ 5 - ‫زيادة‬ ‫الت‬ ‫عامل‬ ‫زيادة‬ ‫وبالتالى‬، ‫بها‬ ‫واالستشهاد‬ ، ‫الفكرية‬ ‫األعمال‬ ‫على‬ ‫االطالع‬ ‫فرص‬ ‫أثير‬ Impact factor ‫والدراسات‬ ‫البحوث‬ ‫أن‬ ‫البحثية‬ ‫الدراسات‬ ‫اثبتت‬ ‫حيث‬ ، ‫العلمية‬ ‫للبحوث‬ ‫المتاحة‬ ‫والبحوث‬ ‫الدراسات‬ ‫من‬ ‫غيرها‬ ‫من‬ ‫أكثر‬ ‫بها‬ ‫االستشهاد‬ ‫فرص‬ ‫يزداد‬ ً‫مجانا‬ ‫المتاحة‬ ‫التجارية‬ ‫الدوريات‬ ‫فى‬ . 6 . ‫توفير‬ ‫بتي‬ ‫وبالتالى‬، ‫المتاحة‬ ‫المواد‬ ‫استخدام‬ ‫معدالت‬ ‫قياس‬ ‫إمكانية‬ ‫المستودعات‬ ‫للباحث‬ ‫ح‬ ‫البحثى‬ ‫لعمله‬ ‫التحميل‬ ‫ومرات‬ ‫النقاط‬ ‫عدد‬ ‫معرفة‬ . 7 . ‫مساعدة‬ ‫ل‬ ‫المستودعات‬ ‫فى‬ ‫بإتاحتها‬ ‫الممولة‬ ‫الجهات‬ ‫متطلبات‬ ‫توفير‬ ‫فى‬ ‫الباحثين‬ ‫زيادة‬ ‫المانحة‬ ‫الهيئات‬ ‫من‬ ‫تمويل‬ ‫على‬ ‫الحصول‬ ‫فرص‬ .
  12. 12. ‫بالنسبة‬ ‫الرقمية‬ ‫المستودعات‬ ‫أهمية‬ ‫للمؤسسات‬ 1 . ‫القدرة‬ ‫عل‬ ‫كانت‬ ‫مما‬ ‫فاعلية‬ ‫أكثر‬ ‫بطريقة‬ ‫والبحثية‬ ‫التعليمية‬ ‫المواد‬ ‫إدارة‬ ‫على‬ ‫فى‬ ‫يه‬ ‫لتعظي‬ ‫األخرى‬ ‫المؤسسة‬ ‫انظمة‬ ‫مع‬ ‫التفاعل‬ ‫المستودع‬ ‫لنظام‬ ‫يمكن‬ ‫كذلك‬ ، ‫الماضى‬ ‫م‬ ‫المعلومات‬ ‫تبادل‬ ‫طريق‬ ‫عن‬ ‫منها‬ ‫اإلفادة‬ . 2 . ‫استخدام‬ ‫وتتجاوز‬ ‫الفكرية‬ ‫أصولها‬ ‫واسترجاع‬ ‫وحفظ‬ ‫وتعريف‬ ‫لجمع‬ ‫مناسبة‬ ‫طريقة‬ ‫تلك‬ ‫ومجم‬ ، ‫الرقمية‬ ‫الكيانات‬ ‫لتشمل‬ ‫وتتسع‬ ، ‫العادية‬ ‫النشر‬ ‫أنظمة‬ ‫الفكرية‬ ‫األصول‬ ‫وعات‬ ‫العلمية‬ ‫البحوث‬ ‫ومخرجات‬،‫التعليمية‬ ‫والمواد‬،‫المرئية‬ ‫والعروض‬ ، ‫البيانات‬ . 3 . ‫إدارة‬ ‫والنشر‬ ‫الطبع‬ ‫حقوق‬ ‫بقضايا‬ ‫الوعى‬ ‫رفع‬ ‫خالل‬ ‫من‬ ‫الفكرية‬ ‫الملكية‬ ‫حقوق‬ .
  13. 13. ‫بالنسبة‬ ‫الرقمية‬ ‫المستودعات‬ ‫أهمية‬ ‫للمؤسسات‬ 4 . ‫إعادة‬ ‫المؤسس‬ ‫تجعل‬ ‫التى‬ ‫الوسائل‬ ‫توفير‬، ‫التعليمية‬ ‫المواد‬ ‫مثل‬ ‫المواد‬ ‫لبعض‬ ‫الرقمى‬ ‫المحتوى‬ ‫استخدام‬ ‫تكسر‬ ‫ة‬ ‫للجميع‬ ‫مشترك‬ ‫مستودع‬ ‫إنشاء‬ ‫طريق‬ ‫عن‬ ‫المواد‬ ‫لتلك‬ ‫الفردية‬ ‫الصوامع‬ . 5 . ‫على‬ ‫االتأكيد‬ ‫التعلي‬ ‫أنماط‬ ‫جميع‬ ‫اجتياجات‬ ‫وتلبية‬ ، ‫التعليمية‬ ‫العملية‬ ‫جودة‬ ‫لتحسين‬ ‫المحتوى‬ ‫إتاحة‬ ‫م‬ ‫المختلفة‬ 6 . ‫حفظ‬ ‫علية‬ ‫يطلق‬ ‫ما‬ ‫وهو‬ ، ‫منشورة‬ ‫الغير‬ ‫المحتوى‬ ‫من‬ ‫األخرى‬ ‫األنواع‬ " ‫الرمادى‬ ‫الفكرى‬ ‫اإلنتاج‬ ." 7 . ‫وسيلة‬ ‫ا‬ ‫للمخرجات‬ ‫دائم‬ ‫سجل‬ ‫توفير‬ ‫إنها‬ ‫حيث‬ ، ‫الخارجية‬ ‫المؤسسات‬ ‫قبل‬ ‫من‬ ‫للبحوث‬ ‫التمويل‬ ‫لتوفير‬ ‫ألكاديمية‬ ‫والمالية‬ ‫واالجتماعية‬ ‫األكاديمية‬ ‫قيمتها‬ ‫خالله‬ ‫من‬ ‫توضح‬ ‫للمؤسسة‬ .
  14. 14. ‫بالنسبة‬ ‫الرقمية‬ ‫المستودعات‬ ‫أهمية‬ ‫للمكتبات‬ .1 ‫اإلعداد‬ ‫عمليات‬ ‫فى‬ ‫مشاركتها‬ ‫خالل‬ ‫من‬ ‫ريادى‬ ‫دور‬ ‫بأداء‬ ‫للمكتبات‬ ‫السماح‬ ‫ال‬ ‫تملك‬ ‫والتى‬ ، ‫المستفدين‬ ‫عن‬ ‫المسئولة‬ ‫المؤسسة‬ ‫لكونها‬ ‫للمستودع‬ ‫معرفة‬ ‫باحتياجاتهم‬ ‫والخبرة‬ . .2 ‫احتياجات‬ ‫بتلبية‬ ‫الرقمى‬ ‫العصر‬ ‫متطلبات‬ ‫مواجهه‬ ‫على‬ ‫المكتبات‬ ‫مساعدة‬ ‫والخدمات‬ ‫المعلومات‬ ‫من‬ ‫المستفيدين‬ . .3 ‫المكتبات‬ ‫ميزانيات‬ ‫وتراجع‬ ‫المستفهدين‬ ‫احتياجات‬ ‫بين‬ ‫الفجوة‬ ‫سد‬ ‫محاولة‬ ‫أمام‬ ‫العلمية‬ ‫الدوريات‬ ‫أسعار‬ ‫ارتفاع‬ ‫تزايد‬ .
  15. 15. ‫بالنسبة‬ ‫الرقمية‬ ‫المستودعات‬ ‫أهمية‬ ‫للجامعات‬ - ‫ومكانت‬ ‫شهرتها‬ ‫وتزيد‬ ‫للجامعة‬ ‫الفكرية‬ ‫الثروة‬ ‫حماية‬ ‫علي‬ ‫تعمل‬ ، ‫ها‬ ‫باالضا‬ ، ‫خدماتها‬ ‫عن‬ ‫لالعالن‬ ‫وسيلة‬ ‫باعتبارها‬ ‫استخدامها‬ ‫ويمكن‬ ‫فة‬ ‫التع‬ ‫دعم‬ ‫في‬ ‫تسهم‬ ‫التي‬ ‫المصادر‬ ‫من‬ ‫كبي‬ ‫بكم‬ ‫تحتفظ‬ ‫انها‬ ‫الي‬ ‫ليم‬ ‫الجامعة‬ ‫في‬ ‫االدارية‬ ‫والعمليات‬ ‫العلمي‬ ‫والبحث‬ . - ‫ك‬ ‫اكثر‬ ‫بشكل‬ ‫والبحثية‬ ‫التعلبمبة‬ ‫االصول‬ ‫ادارة‬ ‫امكانية‬ ‫تتيح‬ ‫فضال‬ ، ‫فاءة‬ ‫بالجامعة‬ ‫الموجودة‬ ‫لألبحاث‬ ‫االمثل‬ ‫لالستخدام‬ ‫الفرص‬ ‫اتاحة‬ ‫عن‬ ‫التعليمية‬ ‫الخبرات‬ ‫دعم‬ ‫في‬ ‫والمساعدة‬ .
  16. 16. ‫العلمي‬ ‫للبحث‬ ‫بالنسبة‬ ‫الرقمية‬ ‫المستودعات‬ ‫أهمية‬ - ‫لمسؤلية‬ ‫طبيعيا‬ ‫امتدادا‬ ‫الرقمية‬ ‫المستودعات‬ ‫اصبحت‬ ‫االسـاس‬ ‫العلمـية‬ ‫لالبـحاث‬ ‫كمصدر‬ ‫االكاديمية‬ ‫المؤسسة‬ ‫ـية‬ , ‫المج‬ ‫يتطلبها‬ ‫التي‬ ‫االساس‬ ‫المكونات‬ ‫أحد‬ ‫كذلك‬ ‫واصـبحت‬ ‫تمع‬ ‫التعليمي‬
  17. 17. ‫للمجتمع‬ ‫بالنسبة‬ ‫الرقمية‬ ‫المستودعات‬ ‫أهمية‬ - ‫لألبحاث‬ ‫الحر‬ ‫الوصول‬ ‫المؤسسية‬ ‫الرقمية‬ ‫المستودعات‬ ‫تتيح‬ ‫أمكانات‬ ‫وتوفر‬ ‫والخبرات‬ ‫المعارف‬ ‫تبادل‬ ‫عمليات‬ ‫وتدعم‬ ‫العالمية‬ ‫منه‬ ‫واالستفادة‬ ‫الفكرية‬ ‫واألصول‬ ‫لألبحاث‬ ‫المدى‬ ‫طويل‬ ‫الحفظ‬ ‫في‬ ‫ا‬ ‫المجتمع‬ ‫في‬ ‫التنمية‬ ‫خطط‬ ‫دعم‬
  18. 18. ‫الرقمية‬ ‫المستودعات‬ ‫أهمية‬ - ‫ومرا‬ ‫للمؤسسات‬ ‫الفكري‬ ‫اإلنتاج‬ ‫إلى‬ ‫الوصول‬ ‫الرقمية‬ ‫المستودعات‬ ‫تسهل‬ ‫كز‬ ‫البحث‬ . - ‫المؤس‬ ‫جـودة‬ ‫عـن‬ ‫مهمـة‬ ‫مؤشـرات‬ ‫بمثابـة‬ ‫األكـاديمي‬ ‫الفكـري‬ ‫اإلنتـاج‬ ‫يعتـبر‬ ‫سـة‬ ‫ف‬ ‫الفكري‬ ‫اإلنتاج‬ ‫زيادة‬ ‫فإن‬ ‫وبالتالي‬ ،‫مراكزها‬ ‫وتزايد‬ ‫األكاديميـة‬ ‫العلميـة‬ ‫يها‬ . - ‫لد‬ ‫الوعي‬ ‫وزيادة‬ ‫الناشرين‬ ‫احتكارات‬ ‫كسر‬ ‫في‬ ‫الرقمية‬ ‫المستودعات‬ ‫تساهم‬ ‫ى‬ ‫متزايد‬ ‫نحو‬ ‫على‬ ‫الواضح‬ ‫الفكري‬ ‫اإلنتاج‬ ‫نمـو‬ ‫بزيـادة‬ ‫البـاحثين‬ . - ‫الدراس‬ ‫على‬ ‫لإلطالع‬ ‫للباحثين‬ ‫كبيرة‬ ‫إمكانية‬ ‫الرقمية‬ ‫المستودعات‬ ‫تقدم‬ ‫ات‬ ‫نفسه‬ ‫الموضوع‬ ‫في‬ ‫األخرى‬ ‫التجارب‬ ‫على‬ ‫والوقوف‬ ‫تخصصهم‬ ‫في‬ ‫المماثلة‬ . - ‫التقليد‬ ‫النشر‬ ‫يفرضها‬ ‫التي‬ ‫القيود‬ ‫على‬ ‫الرقمية‬ ‫المستودعات‬ ‫تغلبت‬ ‫ي‬ . - ‫ا‬ ‫أسـاس‬ ‫علـى‬ ‫التـدريس‬ ‫هيئـة‬ ‫لعضـو‬ ‫الفكـري‬ ‫اإلنتاج‬ ‫تقييم‬ ‫على‬ ‫القدرة‬ ‫لكيـف‬ ‫والمؤس‬ ‫الباحثين‬ ‫على‬ ‫بالفائدة‬ ‫يعود‬ ‫أن‬ ‫ينبغي‬ ،‫الكم‬ ‫أسـاس‬ ‫علـى‬ ‫ولـيس‬ ‫سات‬ ‫األكاديمية‬ .
  19. 19. ‫اجع‬‫ر‬‫مل‬‫ا‬ • ‫إعداد‬،‫البحثية‬ ‫بالمكتبات‬ ‫االقتناء‬ ‫مصادر‬ ‫من‬ ‫كمصدر‬ ‫المفتوحة‬ ‫الرقمية‬ ‫المستودعات‬ : ‫ايما‬ ‫عمر‬ ‫فوزي‬ ‫ن‬ • ‫إعداد‬ ، ‫البعث‬ ‫جامعة‬ ‫في‬ ‫رقمي‬ ‫مستودع‬ ‫بناء‬ ‫متطلبات‬ : ‫احمد‬ ‫نورس‬ . • ‫إعداد‬ ، ‫واستخدامها‬ ‫الرقمية‬ ‫المستودعات‬ : ‫حنيفة‬ ‫رجوي‬ ، ‫سهام‬ ‫عبيدة‬ . • ‫إعداد‬ ، ‫الرقمي‬ ‫المستودع‬ ‫وتنفيذ‬ ‫لبناء‬ ‫المؤسساتية‬ ‫الرقمية‬ ‫المستودعات‬ : ‫مهري‬ ‫عبدالحميد‬ • ‫إعداد‬ ، ‫التعليمية‬ ‫العملية‬ ‫في‬ ‫ودورها‬ ‫االكاديمية‬ ‫للمؤسسات‬ ‫الرقمية‬ ‫المستودعات‬ : ‫عباد‬ ‫احمد‬ ‫العربي‬ ‫ة‬ • ‫إعداد‬ ، ‫الرقمية‬ ‫المؤسسية‬ ‫المستودعات‬ : ‫فرج‬ ‫احمد‬ ‫حنان‬ . • ‫إعداد‬ ، ‫وتطورها‬ ‫نشأتها‬ ، ‫الرقمية‬ ‫المستودعات‬ : ‫د‬ / ‫القحطاني‬ ‫جوزاء‬ . • ‫إعداد‬ ، ‫والرقمية‬ ‫الكالسكية‬ ‫التعلم‬ ‫مصادر‬ ‫كتاب‬ : ‫العاطي‬ ‫عبد‬ ‫محمد‬ ‫الباتع‬ ‫محمد‬
  20. 20. ‫مشس‬ ‫عني‬ ‫جامعة‬ ‫لنوعية‬‫ا‬ ‫بية‬‫رت‬‫ال‬ ‫لكية‬ ‫لتعلمي‬‫ا‬ ‫لوجيا‬‫و‬‫تكن‬ ‫قسم‬ " ‫ية‬‫مق‬‫ر‬‫ال‬ ‫تودعات‬‫س‬‫مل‬‫ا‬ " ‫عداد‬‫إ‬‫ا‬ ‫جنالء‬ ‫الظاهر‬ ‫بد‬‫ع‬ ‫فتحي‬ ‫اف‬‫رش‬‫إ‬‫ا‬ ‫حتت‬ ‫د‬ / ‫حيــــي‬ ‫شـــــاميء‬ ‫م‬ / ‫محمــــود‬ ‫هما‬

×