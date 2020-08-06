Successfully reported this slideshow.
São Paulo 2020 NOEMIA BENTO DE OLIVEIRA PEDAGOGIA DO BRINCAR : QUAL É A SUA CONTRIBUIÇÃO PARA EDUCAÇÃO INFANTIL?
NOEMIA BENTO DE OLIVEIRA PEDAGOGIA DO BRINCAR : QUAL É A SUA CONTRIBUIÇÃO PARA EDUCAÇÃO INFANTIL? Projeto apresentado ao C...
SUMÁRIO 1 INTRODUÇÃO.........................................................................................................
1 INTRODUÇÃO A formação acadêmica em um curso universitário nos apresenta uma multiplicidade de caminhos a serem seguidos,...
5 Um dos maiores exemplos para explicitar e debater esse assunto é a brincadeira. O lúdico, que é o conceito utilizado par...
6 1) Discutir sobre o brincar como uma prática pedagógica nas escolas de Educação Infantil 2) relacionar o lúdico com a pr...
7 para todas as crianças do país, porém, não foi concebida como uma obrigação do Estado. De acordo com Bacelar(2012), apen...
8 formação das estruturas sociais dentro desse sujeito, tendo a família e a Igreja como principais instituições da formaçã...
9 e desenvolvimento do ser humano como um objeto de extrema importância para a manutenção do trabalho na sociedade contemp...
10 chave: educação infantil, lúdico, ludicidade, brincadeiras e pedagogia do brincar. 5 METODOLOGIA A proposta é utilizar ...
11 REFERÊNCIAS BIBLIOGRÁFICAS ARIÈS, P. História social da infância e da família. Tradução: D. Flaksman. Rio de Janeiro: L...
12 ROLIM, Amanda Alencar Machado. GUERRA, Siena Sales Freitas. TASSIGNY, Mônica Mota. Uma leitura de Vygotsky sobre o brin...
