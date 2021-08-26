Tecnicas de inspección visual

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Técnicas de inspección visual MEDICINA DG
Técnicas de inspección visual IVAA • Cervicoscopia • Inspección directa • Ginoscopia IVSL • Prueba de Schiller Identificar...
Ambiente privado, materiales, instrumentos y equipamiento: • Acido acético 3-5% • Solución Lugol o yodo al 10% • Cloruro d...
Test del I.V.A.A. • Opción viable de tamizaje en lugares de bajos recursos y difícil acceso. • objetivo : identificar lesi...
Procedimiento • Explicar a la paciente el procedimiento • Colocar a la paciente en posición ginecológica. • Se realiza exp...
ácido acético al 5% • coagulación o una precipitación reversible de las proteínas celulares. • Hinchazón de tejido epiteli...
Categorías de los resultados
ACETOBLANCO NIC • denso, grueso y opaco, con bordes bien limitados METAPLASIA • blanco, delgado, traslúcido, distribución ...
Test de Shiller NIC y Ca. invasor incoloras Zonas gruesas amarillo mostaza o azafrán Epitelio Cilindrico/metaplasico escam...
Procedimiento • Explicar a la paciente el procedimiento • Colocar a la paciente en posición ginecológica. • Se realiza exp...
Categorías de los resultados de la IVSL
IVSL + IVSL – SOSPECHA DE CANCER
I.V.A.A y I.V.S.L Fortalezas • Sencillo • Infraestructura mínima • Bajo costo de inicio y mantenimiento • Resultado de inm...
GRACIAS
  1. 1. Técnicas de inspección visual MEDICINA DG
  2. 2. Técnicas de inspección visual IVAA • Cervicoscopia • Inspección directa • Ginoscopia IVSL • Prueba de Schiller Identificar lesiones cervicales precancerosas
  3. 3. Ambiente privado, materiales, instrumentos y equipamiento: • Acido acético 3-5% • Solución Lugol o yodo al 10% • Cloruro de sodio 0.9% o agua destilada • Torundas de algodón • Guantes quirúrgicos Materiales • Riñonera • Espéculos vaginales • Pinza larga de procedimiento instrumental • Carro de curaciones • Mesa o camilla ginecológica • Lámpara de cuello de ganso con foco 100watts • Cubeta y bolsas de plástico • Gradilla de ascenso a la camilla equipamiento
  4. 4. Test del I.V.A.A. • Opción viable de tamizaje en lugares de bajos recursos y difícil acceso. • objetivo : identificar lesiones blanquecinas del cuello uterino luego de la aplicación las de ácido acético a una concentración entre el 3 al 5% (vinagre de mesa).
  5. 5. Procedimiento • Explicar a la paciente el procedimiento • Colocar a la paciente en posición ginecológica. • Se realiza exploración vaginal con el especulo hasta visualizar completamente el cuello uterino. • Se procede a la aplicación del ácido acético 3 a 5% (vinagre blanco) al cuello uterino con una torunda de algodón sostenida de una pinza larga de exploración. • Esperar por un espacio de 1 minuto antes de retirar el algodón con el ácido acético. • Observar el cuello uterino a simple vista, con la ayuda de una fuente de luz de 100 watts con la ayuda de una lámpara de cuello de ganso o de mano para identificar cambios de color en el mismo. • Determinar si el resultado de la prueba es positivo o negativo para lesiones precancerosas o cáncer.
  6. 6. ácido acético al 5% • coagulación o una precipitación reversible de las proteínas celulares. • Hinchazón de tejido epitelial • Reacción acetoblanca contraste entre los epitelios. • Zonas con > actividad nuclear y contenido de ADN color blanco mas intenso Displasias cervicales Epitelio escamoso normal • Poca coagulación ; núcleos son escasos Neoplasias intraepitelial cervical • Coagulación máxima Metaplasia escamosa inmadura
  7. 7. Categorías de los resultados
  8. 8. ACETOBLANCO NIC • denso, grueso y opaco, con bordes bien limitados METAPLASIA • blanco, delgado, traslúcido, distribución difusa, sin bordes bien definidos CICATRIZACIÓN INFLAMACIÓN • Distribución amplia, no se limita a la zona de transformación y desaparece rápidamente (menos de un minuto). Condiloma • zona blanca grisácea intensa.
  9. 9. Test de Shiller NIC y Ca. invasor incoloras Zonas gruesas amarillo mostaza o azafrán Epitelio Cilindrico/metaplasico escamoso inmaduro NO se tiñe o parcial Epitelio Escamoso normal Castaño caoba/ negro YODO glucofílico solución yodoyodurada de Lugol
  10. 10. Procedimiento • Explicar a la paciente el procedimiento • Colocar a la paciente en posición ginecológica. • Se realiza exploración vaginal con el especulo hasta visualizar completamente el cuello uterino. • Se procede a la aplicación yodo yodurada de lugol al cuello uterino con una torunda de algodón sostenida de una pinza larga de exploración. • Observar el cuello uterino a simple vista, con la ayuda de una fuente de luz de 100 watts con la ayuda de una lámpara de cuello de ganso o de mano para identificar cambios de color en el mismo. • Determinar si el resultado de la prueba es positivo o negativo para lesiones precancerosas o cáncer.
  11. 11. Categorías de los resultados de la IVSL
  12. 12. IVSL + IVSL – SOSPECHA DE CANCER
  13. 13. I.V.A.A y I.V.S.L Fortalezas • Sencillo • Infraestructura mínima • Bajo costo de inicio y mantenimiento • Resultado de inmediato • Muchos prestadores pueden realizar procedimiento • Una sola visita • Integrar tamizaje por IVAA Limitaciones • Especificidad moderada • No hay repercusión en áreas con prevalencia de infección por VIH. • Adiestramiento y control de calidad • Menos precisión en post menopaúsicas • Depende del evaluador
  14. 14. GRACIAS

Técnicas de inspección visual IVAA IVSL

