Cuadernillo de-consignas-matemc3a1ticas-ii

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
CARRERA DE AUTOS Plan de clase (1/2) Curso: Matemáticas 8 Eje temático: MI Contenido: 8.1.8 Comparación de dos o más event...
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 ANEXO
3 Cuadernillo de Consignas Matemáticas II Profr. Carlos Espinosa Marchan ¿Quieres una paleta? Plan de clase (2/2) Curso: M...
4 Cuadernillo de Consignas Matemáticas II Profr. Carlos Espinosa Marchan 2. Ahora observen el contenido de las bolsas 4 y ...
5 Cuadernillo de Consignas Matemáticas II Profr. Carlos Espinosa Marchan Consigna 1: Organizados en parejas, expresen el v...
6 Cuadernillo de Consignas Matemáticas II Profr. Carlos Espinosa Marchan Plan de clase (2/3) Curso: Matemáticas 8 Eje temá...
7 Cuadernillo de Consignas Matemáticas II Profr. Carlos Espinosa Marchan
8 Cuadernillo de Consignas Matemáticas II Profr. Carlos Espinosa Marchan Consigna 2: Una vez armados los cuerpos, calculen...
9 Cuadernillo de Consignas Matemáticas II Profr. Carlos Espinosa Marchan Plan de clase (3/3) Curso: Matemáticas 8 Eje temá...
10 Cuadernillo de Consignas Matemáticas II Profr. Carlos Espinosa Marchan Plan de clase (1/4) Curso: Matemáticas 8 Eje tem...
11 Cuadernillo de Consignas Matemáticas II Profr. Carlos Espinosa Marchan Plan de clase (3/4) Curso: Matemáticas 8 Eje tem...
12 Cuadernillo de Consignas Matemáticas II Profr. Carlos Espinosa Marchan Consigna 2: Organizados en los mismos equipos, h...
13 Cuadernillo de Consignas Matemáticas II Profr. Carlos Espinosa Marchan Plan de clase (1/3) Curso: Matemáticas 8 Eje tem...
14 Cuadernillo de Consignas Matemáticas II Profr. Carlos Espinosa Marchan Plan de clase (2/3) Curso: Matemáticas 8 Eje tem...
15 Cuadernillo de Consignas Matemáticas II Profr. Carlos Espinosa Marchan Plan de clase (3/3) Curso: Matemáticas 8 Eje tem...
16 Cuadernillo de Consignas Matemáticas II Profr. Carlos Espinosa Marchan Plan de clase (1/3) Curso: Matemáticas 8 Eje tem...
17 Cuadernillo de Consignas Matemáticas II Profr. Carlos Espinosa Marchan Plan de clase (2/3) Curso: Matemáticas 8 Eje tem...
18 Cuadernillo de Consignas Matemáticas II Profr. Carlos Espinosa Marchan a) ¿Cuántas águilas cayeron en total? __________...
19 Cuadernillo de Consignas Matemáticas II Profr. Carlos Espinosa Marchan b) ¿Cuál es la probabilidad de que Daniela resul...
20 Cuadernillo de Consignas Matemáticas II Profr. Carlos Espinosa Marchan Plan de clase (1/4) Curso: Matemáticas 8 Eje tem...
21 Cuadernillo de Consignas Matemáticas II Profr. Carlos Espinosa Marchan Plan de clase (2/4) Curso: Matemáticas 8 Eje tem...
22 Cuadernillo de Consignas Matemáticas II Profr. Carlos Espinosa Marchan El precio de un cuaderno, sin descuento, era de ...
23 Cuadernillo de Consignas Matemáticas II Profr. Carlos Espinosa Marchan Plan de clase (1/8) Curso: Matemáticas 8 Eje tem...
24 Cuadernillo de Consignas Matemáticas II Profr. Carlos Espinosa Marchan De acuerdo con las dimensiones que se indican en...
25 Cuadernillo de Consignas Matemáticas II Profr. Carlos Espinosa Marchan . En caso de tener tiempo, se puede plantear la ...
26 Cuadernillo de Consignas Matemáticas II Profr. Carlos Espinosa Marchan a x + a (x + a)2 = (x + a)(x + a) = Para calcula...
27 Cuadernillo de Consignas Matemáticas II Profr. Carlos Espinosa Marchan Plan de clase (6/8) Curso: Matemáticas 8 Eje tem...
28 Cuadernillo de Consignas Matemáticas II Profr. Carlos Espinosa Marchan a) ¿Cuál es el área de la figura 1, después de c...
29 Cuadernillo de Consignas Matemáticas II Profr. Carlos Espinosa Marchan Plan de clase (8/8) Curso: Matemáticas 8 Eje tem...
30 Cuadernillo de Consignas Matemáticas II Profr. Carlos Espinosa Marchan Plan de clase 1/3 Curso: Matemáticas 8 Eje temát...
31 Cuadernillo de Consignas Matemáticas II Profr. Carlos Espinosa Marchan Plan de clase (2/3) Intenciones didácticas: Que ...
32 Cuadernillo de Consignas Matemáticas II Profr. Carlos Espinosa Marchan 4. En el centro de la plaza de mi pueblo hay un ...
33 Cuadernillo de Consignas Matemáticas II Profr. Carlos Espinosa Marchan Plan de clase (1/3) Curso: Matemáticas 8 Eje tem...
34 Cuadernillo de Consignas Matemáticas II Profr. Carlos Espinosa Marchan Consideraciones previas: Se sugiere pedir a los ...
35 Cuadernillo de Consignas Matemáticas II Profr. Carlos Espinosa Marchan Plan de clase (1/3) Curso: Matemáticas 8 Eje tem...
36 Cuadernillo de Consignas Matemáticas II Profr. Carlos Espinosa Marchan Plan de clase (2/3) Consigna. En equipos analice...
37 Cuadernillo de Consignas Matemáticas II Profr. Carlos Espinosa Marchan Situación 2: Las cataratas de Iguazú presentan u...
38 Cuadernillo de Consignas Matemáticas II Profr. Carlos Espinosa Marchan Situación 3: El Siglo de las Luces El movimiento...
39 Cuadernillo de Consignas Matemáticas II Profr. Carlos Espinosa Marchan Plan de clase (1/3) Curso: Matemáticas 8 Eje tem...
40 Cuadernillo de Consignas Matemáticas II Profr. Carlos Espinosa Marchan Plan de clase (2/3) Consigna: En equipos, resuel...
41 Cuadernillo de Consignas Matemáticas II Profr. Carlos Espinosa Marchan Plan de clase (3/3) Consigna: En equipos, resuel...
42 Cuadernillo de Consignas Matemáticas II Profr. Carlos Espinosa Marchan Plan de Clase (1/4) Curso: Matemáticas 8 Eje tem...
43 Cuadernillo de Consignas Matemáticas II Profr. Carlos Espinosa Marchan c) Un criterio básico para establecer las clases...
44 Cuadernillo de Consignas Matemáticas II Profr. Carlos Espinosa Marchan Plan de Clase (2/4) Consigna: Organizados en par...
45 Cuadernillo de Consignas Matemáticas II Profr. Carlos Espinosa Marchan Plan de clase (3/4) Consigna. En parejas, con ba...
46 Cuadernillo de Consignas Matemáticas II Profr. Carlos Espinosa Marchan 2. En una investigación sobre el peso de un cier...
47 Cuadernillo de Consignas Matemáticas II Profr. Carlos Espinosa Marchan Plan de clase (4/4) Consigna: organizados en par...
48 Cuadernillo de Consignas Matemáticas II Profr. Carlos Espinosa Marchan Plan de clase (1/2) Curso: Matemáticas 8 Eje tem...
49 Cuadernillo de Consignas Matemáticas II Profr. Carlos Espinosa Marchan a) ¿Qué medida utilizaron los empleados para man...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Cuadernillo de-consignas-matemc3a1ticas-ii

25 views

Published on

libro de consignas

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Cuadernillo de-consignas-matemc3a1ticas-ii

  1. 1. CARRERA DE AUTOS Plan de clase (1/2) Curso: Matemáticas 8 Eje temático: MI Contenido: 8.1.8 Comparación de dos o más eventos a partir de sus resultados posibles, usando relaciones como: “es más probable que…”, “es menos probable que…”. Intenciones didácticas: Mediante un juego, que los alumnos comparen la probabilidad de varios eventos con base a sus resultados posibles. Consigna: Organízate con once compañeros más para jugar dos veces “Carrera de autos”: Posteriormente contesten lo que se pide.  Preparen el tablero del Anexo, dos dados de diferente color, y 12 fichas o piedritas.  Cada jugador toma una ficha y la coloca en la casilla del auto con el que desea competir. Si dos o más participantes seleccionan el mismo auto, pueden decidir quién escoge primero mediante un volado. A cada jugador le corresponde un carro diferente.  Por turnos, cada integrante del equipo irá lanzando los dados y el auto que tenga el mismo número que la suma de los puntos del tiro, avanza una casilla rumbo a la meta.  Gana el auto que llegue primero a la meta. 1. ¿Qué autos ganaron en las dos rondas?____________________________________________ 2. Si jugaran una tercera ronda, ¿qué auto convendría seleccionar?_________________________ ¿Por qué?____________________________________________________________________ La actividad se puede desarrollar haciendo una variación, que consiste en cambiar los dados por fichas de dominó. Básicamente el juego se realizaría siguiendo las mismas reglas, con el mismo número de integrantes por equipo y utilizando el mismo tablero. Pero, para este juego los alumnos tendrían que considerar que por las características de las fichas, las oportunidades para cada número son diferentes, inclusive, el auto con el número uno sí tendría posibilidad de avanzar. Para jugar esta versión, se entrega a cada equipo un juego de dominó sin la ficha llamada “blanca” o “mula güera” (0,0), así, la suma de los puntos varía de uno a 12. Las fichas se colocan con los puntos hacia abajo. Por turnos, cada integrante toma una ficha y suma los puntos; el resultado es el número del auto que avanza una casilla. Es importante que las fichas que vayan saliendo se regresen al montón para revolverlas. De la misma forma que en la primera versión, cuando un auto llega a la meta el juego termina. Durante la puesta en común, es importante que los alumnos discutan y argumenten si algún auto tiene mayores posibilidades de ganar. 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 1 0 2 0 3 0 4 0 5 0 6 0 1 6 2 6 3 6 4 6 5 6 6 6 1 1 1 2 1 3 1 4 1 5 2 5 3 5 4 5 5 5 2 2 2 3 2 4 3 4 4 4 3 3
  2. 2. 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 ANEXO
  3. 3. 3 Cuadernillo de Consignas Matemáticas II Profr. Carlos Espinosa Marchan ¿Quieres una paleta? Plan de clase (2/2) Curso: Matemáticas 8 Eje temático: MI Contenido: 8.1.8 Comparación de dos o más eventos a partir de sus resultados posibles, usando relaciones como: “es más probable que…”, “es menos probable que…”. Intenciones didácticas: Que los alumnos utilicen las expresiones “es más probable que…”, “es menos probable que…” o “es igualmente probable a…”, al comparar dos eventos a partir de sus posibles resultados. Consigna: Organízate en tríos para resolver los problemas. En un juego de la feria se encuentra este cartel: 1. Observen el contenido de las tres bolsas y respondan las preguntas. a) Si se saca una paleta de la bolsa 1, ¿qué sabor es menos probable de obtener? ___________ ¿Por qué? __________________________________________________________________ b) Si se desea una paleta de limón, ¿de cuál bolsa es más probable sacarla?________________ ¿Por qué?______________________________________________________________ _____ Sabor piña Sabor limón ¡Atínale al sabor! Si adivinas el sabor de la paleta antes de sacarla de la bolsa, te la ganas. 1 32
  4. 4. 4 Cuadernillo de Consignas Matemáticas II Profr. Carlos Espinosa Marchan 2. Ahora observen el contenido de las bolsas 4 y 5 y escriban en las líneas “es más probable que”, “es menos probable que” o “es igualmente probable a” según corresponda. a) En la bolsa 4, sacar una paleta de piña _____________________________ sacar una paleta de limón. b) En la bolsa 5, sacar una paleta de piña _____________________________ sacar una paleta de limón. c) Sacar una paleta de limón de la bolsa 4 ____________________________ sacar una paleta de piña de la bolsa 5. 54
  5. 5. 5 Cuadernillo de Consignas Matemáticas II Profr. Carlos Espinosa Marchan Consigna 1: Organizados en parejas, expresen el volumen de los siguientes cuerpos. Consigna 2: Ahora comenten si se puede obtener el volumen de estos cuerpos geométricos empleando las fórmulas que aparecen abajo y digan por qué. Cubo V = l3 (lado al cubo) Prismas V= ABh (Área de la base x altura) 15 a a 3a 10 12 7 c 3cm 3cm 3cm 2cm V = V = V = 4cm 3cm V = V = V = V = V =
  6. 6. 6 Cuadernillo de Consignas Matemáticas II Profr. Carlos Espinosa Marchan Plan de clase (2/3) Curso: Matemáticas 8 Eje temático: FEyM Contenido: 8.2.4 Justificación de las fórmulas para calcular el volumen de cubos, prismas y pirámides rectos. Intenciones didácticas: Que los alumnos relacionen, en casos sencillos, el área de la base y la altura de un prisma con su volumen y justifiquen la fórmula para calcular el volumen de cualquier prisma. Consigna 1: Organizados en equipos de tres compañeros armen los desarrollos planos de los prismas que se encuentran abajo. Cuiden dejar una cara del prisma cuadrangular sin pegar.
  7. 7. 7 Cuadernillo de Consignas Matemáticas II Profr. Carlos Espinosa Marchan
  8. 8. 8 Cuadernillo de Consignas Matemáticas II Profr. Carlos Espinosa Marchan Consigna 2: Una vez armados los cuerpos, calculen su volumen. Expliquen su procedimiento.
  9. 9. 9 Cuadernillo de Consignas Matemáticas II Profr. Carlos Espinosa Marchan Plan de clase (3/3) Curso: Matemáticas 8 Eje temático: FEyM Contenido: 8.2.4 Justificación de las fórmulas para calcular el volumen de cubos, prismas y pirámides rectos. Intenciones didácticas: Que los alumnos identifiquen la relación que existe entre el volumen de un prisma y una pirámide que tienen la misma base y la misma altura. Consigna 1: Organizados en equipos de tres alumnos, realicen las siguientes actividades. a) Recorten el desarrollo plano de la pirámide que está enseguida y peguen sus caras cuidando dejar la base sin pegar. b) Comparen la pirámide que acaban de armar y el prisma cuadrangular que armaron antes y señalen semejanzas y diferencias. c) Llenen la pirámide con sal y vacíen el contenido en el prisma cuadrangular anterior, háganlo tantas veces como sea necesario para llenar el prisma. Al terminar de hacer esto contesten las siguientes preguntas. ◊ ¿Cuántas veces vaciaron el contenido completo de la pirámide en el prisma? ◊ ¿Qué relación habrá entre lo que hicieron y la fórmula para calcular el volumen de una pirámide (V = ABh o V = 1/3 ABh )? 3
  10. 10. 10 Cuadernillo de Consignas Matemáticas II Profr. Carlos Espinosa Marchan Plan de clase (1/4) Curso: Matemáticas 8 Eje temático: FE y M Contenido: 8.2.5 Estimación y cálculo del volumen de cubos, prismas y pirámides rectos o de cualquier término implicado en las fórmulas. Análisis de las relaciones de variación entre diferentes medidas de prismas y pirámides. . Intenciones didácticas: Que los alumnos reflexionen sobre la forma en que varían las dimensiones o el volumen de un cubo. Consigna 1: Organizados en equipos, resuelvan el siguiente problema: A un cubo le caben 3 375 cm3 de agua, ¿cuánto miden las aristas del cubo? Consigna 2: Si se duplica la medida de las aristas del cubo: a) ¿Qué cantidad de agua le cabría? b) ¿También la cantidad de agua que se tenía inicialmente se duplicó? Plan de clase (2/4) Curso: Matemáticas 8 Eje temático: FE y M Contenido: 8.2.5 Estimación y cálculo del volumen de cubos, prismas y pirámides rectos o de cualquier término implicado en las fórmulas. Análisis de las relaciones de variación entre diferentes medidas de prismas y pirámides. Intenciones didácticas: Que los alumnos reflexionen sobre la equivalencia entre el litro y el dm3 a la vez que calculan cualquiera de las tres dimensiones de un prisma, conociendo el volumen y las otras dos dimensiones. Consigna: En equipos, resuelvan el siguiente problema: Un tanque de almacenamiento de agua instalado en una comunidad tiene forma de prisma rectangular y una capacidad de 8 000 litros, su base mide 2.5 m por 2 m. a) ¿Qué altura tiene este tanque? b) ¿Qué cantidad de agua contendría si sólo llegara el agua a una altura de 75 cm?
  11. 11. 11 Cuadernillo de Consignas Matemáticas II Profr. Carlos Espinosa Marchan Plan de clase (3/4) Curso: Matemáticas 8 Eje temático: FE y M Contenido: 8.2.5 Estimación y cálculo del volumen de cubos, prismas y pirámides rectos o de cualquier término implicado en las fórmulas. Análisis de las relaciones de variación entre diferentes medidas de prismas y pirámides. Intenciones didácticas: Que los alumnos establezcan las condiciones que se deben cumplir para que el volumen de un prisma y el volumen de una pirámide sean iguales. Consigna: Organizados en equipos, contesten las siguientes preguntas: En un envase con forma de prisma cuadrangular cuya base mide 5 cm por lado caben 250 cm3 de aceite. a) ¿Cuál es la altura de la caja? b) ¿Cabría la misma cantidad de aceite en un envase forma de pirámide cuya base y altura sean iguales que en el envase anterior? Justifica tu respuesta. c) ¿Qué condiciones deben cumplirse para que un envase con forma de prisma y otro con forma de pirámide que tienen la misma base, tengan la misma capacidad? ¿Por qué? Plan de clase (4/4) Curso: Matemáticas 8 Eje temático: FE y M Contenido: 8.2.5 Estimación y cálculo del volumen de cubos, prismas y pirámides rectos o de cualquier término implicado en las fórmulas. Análisis de las relaciones de variación entre diferentes medidas de prismas y pirámides. Intenciones didácticas: Que los alumnos establezcan relaciones entre los términos de las fórmulas del volumen de prismas y pirámides rectos. Consigna 1: En equipos, completen la tabla siguiente. Pueden usar calculadora. Cuerpo Datos de la base Altura del cuerpo (cm) Volumen (cm 3 )Largo (cm) Ancho (cm) Prisma cuadrangular 10 360 Prisma cuadrangular 3 360 Prisma cuadrangular 4 240 Prisma cuadrangular 9.6 240 Prisma rectangular 8 2 160 Prisma rectangular 5 10 160 Prisma rectangular 2 20 180 Prisma rectangular 5 3 180
  12. 12. 12 Cuadernillo de Consignas Matemáticas II Profr. Carlos Espinosa Marchan Consigna 2: Organizados en los mismos equipos, hagan una tabla como la anterior y con las mismas dimensiones de la base y altura de los prismas, calculen el volumen de las pirámides. Pueden usar calculadora. Cuerpo Datos de la base Altura del cuerpo (cm) Volumen (cm 3 )Largo (cm) Ancho (cm) Pirámide cuadrangular 10 Pirámide cuadrangular 3 Pirámide cuadrangular 4 Pirámide cuadrangular 9.6 Pirámide rectangular 8 2 Pirámide rectangular 5 10 Pirámide rectangular 2 20 Pirámide rectangular 5 3 Consigna 3: Ahora, si el volumen de las pirámides fuese el mismo que el de los prismas, ¿cuáles deberían ser las dimensiones? Pueden usar calculadora. Cuerpo Datos de la base Altura del cuerpo (cm) Volumen (cm 3 )Largo (cm) Ancho (cm) Pirámide cuadrangular 10 360 Pirámide cuadrangular 3 360 Pirámide cuadrangular 4 240 Pirámide cuadrangular 9.6 240 Pirámide rectangular 8 2 160 Pirámide rectangular 5 10 160 Pirámide rectangular 2 20 180 Pirámide rectangular 5 3 180
  13. 13. 13 Cuadernillo de Consignas Matemáticas II Profr. Carlos Espinosa Marchan Plan de clase (1/3) Curso: Matemáticas 8 Eje temático: MI Contenido: 8.2.6 Identificación y resolución de situaciones de proporcionalidad inversa mediante diversos procedimientos. . Intenciones didácticas: Que los alumnos identifiquen el comportamiento de las variables en una relación de proporcionalidad directa o inversa estableciendo comparaciones entre ellas. Consigna: Organizados en binas, resuelvan los siguientes problemas. 1.- En la tienda de Don José se venden 5 kg de naranjas en $16.00. ¿Cuál sería el costo de 9 kg?, ¿y de 6 kg?, ¿y de un kilogramo?, ¿y de 3 kg? Con los datos anteriores y sus respuestas, completen la siguiente tabla: ¿Qué sucede con el costo al aumentar la cantidad de kilogramos de naranja que se compren? ______________ ¿Qué sucede con el costo al disminuir la cantidad de kilogramos de naranja que se compren? ______________ 2.- Una empresa elaboradora de alimentos para animales envasan su producción en bolsas de 3kg, 5kg, 10kg, 15 kg y 20 kg. Si dispone de 15 toneladas a granel, ¿cuántas bolsas utilizaría en cada caso?. Completa la tabla siguiente con los datos que obtuvieron. ¿Qué sucede con el No. de bolsas al aumentar la cantidad de kilogramos en cada una? ______________ ¿Qué sucede con el No. de bolsas al disminuir la cantidad de kilogramos en cada una? ______________ ¿Qué observan entre el comportamiento de los datos de la primera tabla con respecto a los de la segunda tabla? ______________________________________________ Kilogramos Costo Kilogramos No. Bolsas
  14. 14. 14 Cuadernillo de Consignas Matemáticas II Profr. Carlos Espinosa Marchan Plan de clase (2/3) Curso: Matemáticas 8 Eje temático: MI Contenido: 8.2.6 Identificación y resolución de situaciones de proporcionalidad inversa mediante diversos procedimientos. Intenciones didácticas: Que los alumnos determinen la constante de proporcionalidad directa e inversa. Consigna: El grupo se organiza en binas. 1. La tabla siguiente muestra el perímetro (P) de un cuadrado de longitud l por lado, para distintos valores de l. Hacen falta algunos datos complétenla: ¿Qué tipo de variación observan en esta tabla? ______________ ¿Cuál es la constante de proporcionalidad? ______________ ¿Cómo determinaron la constante de proporcionalidad? _________________________ 2. En la siguiente tabla se muestran algunos valores de la base y la altura de un rectángulo cuya área es constante. Anoten los datos que faltan. ¿Cuál es el área del rectángulo? _____________ ¿Qué tipo de variación observan en esta tabla? ______________ ¿Cuál es la constante de proporcionalidad? ______________ ¿Cómo determinaron la constante de proporcionalidad? ___________________________________________ L 2 6 8 P 16 24 40 Base (b) 2 3 4 Altura (h) 24 8 4
  15. 15. 15 Cuadernillo de Consignas Matemáticas II Profr. Carlos Espinosa Marchan Plan de clase (3/3) Curso: Matemáticas 8 Eje temático: MI Contenido: 8.2.6 Identificación y resolución de situaciones de proporcionalidad inversa mediante diversos procedimientos. Intenciones didácticas: Que los alumnos resuelvan problemas de proporcionalidad inversa, utilizando la propiedad de productos constantes. Consigna: En equipos, resuelvan los siguientes problemas. Pueden usar la calculadora. 1. Una persona da 420 pasos de 0.75 m cada uno para recorrer cierta distancia, ¿cuántos pasos de 0.70 m cada uno necesitaría para recorrer la misma distancia? 2. Un coche tarda 9 horas en recorrer un trayecto siendo su velocidad de 85 km por hora. ¿Cuánto tardará en recorrer el mismo trayecto a 70 km por hora? 3. En una fábrica de chocolates se necesitan 3 600 cajas con capacidad de ½ kg para envasar su producción diaria. ¿Cuántas cajas con capacidad de ¼ de kg se necesitarán para envasar la producción de todo un día? ¿Y si se quiere envasar la producción diaria en cajas cuya capacidad es de 300 g?
  16. 16. 16 Cuadernillo de Consignas Matemáticas II Profr. Carlos Espinosa Marchan Plan de clase (1/3) Curso: Matemáticas 8 Eje temático: M I Contenido: 8.2.7 Realización de experimentos aleatorios y registro de resultados, para un acercamiento a la probabilidad frecuencial. Relación de ésta con la probabilidad teórica. Intenciones didácticas. Que los alumnos expresen la probabilidad teórica de un evento mediante la proporción entre casos favorables y casos posibles. Consigna. Organizados en parejas respondan lo que se solicita. 1. En el lanzamiento de una moneda al aire: a. ¿Qué es más probable, que se obtenga sol o águila? ______________________ b. ¿Cuál es la probabilidad de obtener águila? _____________________¿Cuál es la probabilidad de obtener sol? ________________________ 2. En el lanzamiento de un dado al aire: a. ¿Qué es más probable, que se obtenga 1 o 4? ___________________________ b. ¿Cuál es la probabilidad de obtener 1? _______________________ ¿Cuál es la probabilidad de obtener 4? __________________________ c. ¿Cuál es la probabilidad de obtener un número mayor a 4? ________________ d. ¿Cuál es la probabilidad de obtener cualquier número del dado? ____________ 3. En el lanzamiento simultáneo de una moneda y un dado al aire: a. ¿Cuál es la probabilidad de obtener águila y el número 3? _________________ b. ¿Cuál es la probabilidad de obtener sol y un número par? _________________ 4. En el lanzamiento simultáneo de dos dados al aire: a. ¿Cuál es la probabilidad de obtener dos números impares? ________________ b. ¿Cuál es la probabilidad de obtener un número par y uno impar? ____________
  17. 17. 17 Cuadernillo de Consignas Matemáticas II Profr. Carlos Espinosa Marchan Plan de clase (2/3) Curso: Matemáticas 8 Eje temático: M I Contenido: 8.2.7 Realización de experimentos aleatorios y registro de resultados, para un acercamiento a la probabilidad frecuencial. Relación de ésta con la probabilidad teórica. Intenciones didácticas. Que los alumnos identifiquen la relación entre la probabilidad teórica y la frecuencial de un evento al realizar un experimento con dos posibles resultados. Consigna. Organizados en parejas realicen las siguientes actividades. 1. El juego de los volados consiste en lanzar una moneda al aire y predecir el resultado (águila o sol). ¿Cuál es la probabilidad de que caiga águila? ______________ ¿Y de que caiga sol? ____________________________ 2. Ahora lancen 20 veces una moneda y registren sus resultados en la siguiente tabla. a) ¿Cuántas águilas cayeron? ______________________ b) Escriban el cociente del número de águilas entre el total de volados. _____________ c) ¿Qué relación observan entre el cociente que escribieron y la probabilidad de caer águila que obtuvieron sin hacer el volado en la actividad 1? ________________ 3. En el pizarrón, con ayuda de su maestro, hagan una tabla para registrar los resultados de todas las parejas del grupo. Escriban también los resultados en la siguiente tabla.
  18. 18. 18 Cuadernillo de Consignas Matemáticas II Profr. Carlos Espinosa Marchan a) ¿Cuántas águilas cayeron en total? __________________ b) Escriban el cociente del número de águilas entre el total de volados. _________ c) ¿Qué relación observan entre el cociente que obtuvieron en pareja y en el grupo, respecto a la probabilidad que escribieron en la actividad 1 sin hacer el volado? _________________________________________________________ d) Si lanzaran la moneda 1 000 veces, ¿cuántas veces creen que se obtenga águila? ________ ¿Por qué? _________________________________________________ Plan de clase (3/3) Curso: Matemáticas 8 Eje temático: M I Contenido: 8.2.7 Realización de experimentos aleatorios y registro de resultados, para un acercamiento a la probabilidad frecuencial. Relación de ésta con la probabilidad teórica. Intenciones didácticas. Que los alumnos verifiquen la relación entre la probabilidad teórica y la frecuencial de un evento al realizar un experimento con seis posibles resultados. Consigna. Organizados en equipos realicen las siguientes actividades 1. La maestra de primero grado de secundaria realizó un concurso de conocimientos por equipos y dijo que el equipo ganador obtendría de regalo un balón. Después los miembros de ese equipo deberían elegir la forma de asignar el premio entre ellos. Ganó el equipo formado por Daniela, Verónica, Lulú, Manuel, Rodrigo y Luis. Para seleccionar al alumno que se llevará el balón, Daniela propuso que fuera mediante el lanzamiento de un dado. Cada quien elegiría un número y luego se lanzaría 60 veces el dado; el alumno que haya seleccionado el número que haya salido más veces, sería el ganador. a) ¿Quién tiene más posibilidades de ganar, Rodrigo o Verónica? ____________ ¿Por qué? ____________________________________________________
  19. 19. 19 Cuadernillo de Consignas Matemáticas II Profr. Carlos Espinosa Marchan b) ¿Cuál es la probabilidad de que Daniela resulte ganadora? ______________ ¿Por qué? ____________________________________________________ 2. Ahora realicen el experimento para obtener un posible ganador. Tiren un dado 60 veces y registren sus resultados en la siguiente tabla de frecuencias. a) De acuerdo con los resultados de su experimento, ¿quién ganaría el balón? _______________ ¿Cuál es la probabilidad de que Manuel se lleve el balón? __________________ b) Si el experimento se repitiera 600 veces, ¿a qué valor se aproximaría la probabilidad frecuencial de que resulte ganador Manuel? _____________________
  20. 20. 20 Cuadernillo de Consignas Matemáticas II Profr. Carlos Espinosa Marchan Plan de clase (1/4) Curso: Matemáticas 8 Eje temático: SN y PA Contenido: 8.3.1 Resolución de cálculos numéricos que implican usar la jerarquía de las operaciones y los paréntesis si fuera necesario, en problemas y cálculos con números enteros, decimales y fraccionarios. Intenciones didácticas: Que los alumnos a partir de una serie de cálculos, descubran la jerarquía de las operaciones. Consigna: En equipo, resuelvan las siguientes operaciones. Pueden utilizar una calculadora para verificar sus resultados. Al terminar, compartan sus respuestas con el resto del grupo. a) 20 + 5 x 38 = b) 240 – 68 4 = c) 250  5 x 25 = d) 120 + 84 – 3 x 10 = e) 230 – 4 x 52 + 14 = a) 0.42 x 5 -7 = b) -25 +34 x 6/3 = c) -17/8 + 3 x 6 = d) -3/5 x 8 + 5.25 = e) -28 + 35 + 2.5  1.5 =
  21. 21. 21 Cuadernillo de Consignas Matemáticas II Profr. Carlos Espinosa Marchan Plan de clase (2/4) Curso: Matemáticas 8 Eje temático: SN y PA Contenido: 8.3.1 Resolución de cálculos numéricos que implican usar la jerarquía de las operaciones y los paréntesis si fuera necesario, en problemas y cálculos con números enteros, decimales y fraccionarios. Intenciones didácticas: Que los alumnos determinen el orden en que deben efectuarse los cálculos en una expresión para obtener un resultado establecido previamente. Consigna: En equipos resuelvan lo siguiente. Pueden utilizar la calculadora. ¿En qué orden se deben efectuar los cálculos en las siguientes expresiones para obtener los resultados que se indican? Pongan paréntesis a los cálculos que se hacen primero. a) 25 + 40 x 4 – 10  2 = 180 b) 8 – 2 ÷ 3 + 4 x 5 = 22 c) 15 ÷ 3 – 7 – 2 = 0 d) 18 + 4 x 3 ÷ 3 x 2 = 26 e) 21 – 14 ÷ 2 + 7 x 2 = 28 Plan de clase (3/4) Curso: Matemáticas 8 Eje temático: SN y PA Contenido: 8.3.1 Resolución de cálculos numéricos que implican usar la jerarquía de las operaciones y los paréntesis si fuera necesario, en problemas y cálculos con números enteros, decimales y fraccionarios. Intenciones didácticas: Que los alumnos resuelvan problemas que impliquen utilizar paréntesis para indicar el orden de las operaciones. Consigna: En equipo, resuelvan el siguiente problema: Adrián fue a comprar un par de cuadernos en una papelería que tenía la siguiente oferta: Todos los cuadernos de la marca x, 20 % de descuento.
  22. 22. 22 Cuadernillo de Consignas Matemáticas II Profr. Carlos Espinosa Marchan El precio de un cuaderno, sin descuento, era de $25.00. El pagó con un billete de $100.00 y le dieron de cambio $60.00. De acuerdo con esta información, ¿cuál de las siguientes operaciones representa la situación anterior? a)  100 20 50252100 b)  )) 100 20 50()252((100 c)  ) 100 20 50()252(100 d)  ) 100 20 50())252(100( Plan de clase (4/4) Curso: Matemáticas 8 Eje temático: SN y PA Contenido: 8.3.1 Resolución de cálculos numéricos que implican usar la jerarquía de las operaciones y los paréntesis si fuera necesario, en problemas y cálculos con números enteros, decimales y fraccionarios. Intenciones didácticas: Que los alumnos resuelvan problemas que impliquen utilizar paréntesis para indicar el orden de las operaciones. Consigna: Reúnte con un compañero y juntos resuelvan el siguiente problema: Un terreno tiene la siguiente forma: a) ¿Cuál es la expresión algebraica que representa el área del terreno? b) Si el valor de n es 6 metros, ¿cuántos metros cuadrados tiene el terreno? c) ¿Cuál es el perímetro del terreno? 12.5 17 24 n
  23. 23. 23 Cuadernillo de Consignas Matemáticas II Profr. Carlos Espinosa Marchan Plan de clase (1/8) Curso: Matemáticas 8 Eje temático: SN y PA Contenido: 8.3.2 Resolución de problemas multiplicativos que impliquen el uso de expresiones algebraicas, a excepción de la división entre polinomios. Intenciones didácticas: Que los alumnos apliquen la multiplicación de monomios y polinomios en la resolución de problemas. Consigna: Organizados en equipos, resuelvan el siguiente problema: Analicen la siguiente figura; luego respondan lo que se pide: a) ¿Cuáles son las medidas de los lados del rectángulo blanco? b) ¿Cuál es el perímetro y el área del rectángulo blanco? c) ¿Cuál es el perímetro y el área de la parte sombreada? Al terminar, comparen sus respuestas con las de otros equipos. Plan de clase (2/8) Curso: Matemáticas 8 Eje temático: SN y PA Contenido: 8.3.2 Resolución de problemas multiplicativos que impliquen el uso de expresiones algebraicas, a excepción de la división entre polinomios. Intenciones didácticas: Que los alumnos realicen multiplicaciones de monomios y polinomio al resolver problemas. Consigna: Organizados en equipos, resuelvan el siguiente problema: Se está armando una plataforma con piezas de madera como las siguientes: 12 2x 4 x 4
  24. 24. 24 Cuadernillo de Consignas Matemáticas II Profr. Carlos Espinosa Marchan De acuerdo con las dimensiones que se indican en los modelos: a) ¿Cuáles son las dimensiones (largo y ancho) de la plataforma? b) ¿Cuál es la expresión algebraica que representa el área de la plataforma? c) ¿Cuál es la expresión algebraica que representa el perímetro de la plataforma? d) Si x es igual a 50 cm, ¿cuál es el perímetro y área de la plataforma? Luego, se puede pedir a los alumnos que resuelvan algunos ejercicios como por ejemplo:  )315(6)12)(13( nmmyx  )2653(2)27(4 232 yxyxyxaba Plan de clase (3/8) Curso: Matemáticas 8 Eje temático: SN y PA Contenido: 8.3.2 Resolución de problemas multiplicativos que impliquen el uso de expresiones algebraicas, a excepción de la división entre polinomios. Intenciones didácticas: Que los alumnos realicen divisiones de un polinomio entre un monomio al resolver problemas. Consigna: Organizados en equipos, los alumnos resolverán el siguiente problema. ¿Cuánto mide el largo del siguiente rectángulo? A = 6a2 + 15a ? 3a x x Plataforma
  25. 25. 25 Cuadernillo de Consignas Matemáticas II Profr. Carlos Espinosa Marchan . En caso de tener tiempo, se puede plantear la realización de otro problema y algunos ejercicios como por ejemplo:   a aba 3 618 2   xy xyyx 2 1264 2 Plan de clase (4/8) Curso: Matemáticas 8 Eje temático: SN y PA Contenido: 8.3.2 Resolución de problemas multiplicativos que impliquen el uso de expresiones algebraicas, a excepción de la división entre polinomios. Intenciones didácticas: Que los alumnos obtengan la regla para calcular el cuadrado de la suma de dos números. Consigna. Con las siguientes figuras (Fig. A, Fig. B y Fig. C) se pueden formar cuadrados cada vez más grandes, ver por ejemplo el cuadrado 1, el cuadrado 2 y el cuadrado 3. Con base en esta información completen la tabla que aparece enseguida. Trabajen en equipos. Núm. de cuadrado Medida de un lado Perímetro Área 1 x + 1 4(x+1)= (x+1)2 =(x+1)(x+1)=x2 +x+x+1=x2 +2x+1 2 3 4 5 6 1 1 1 x x x Fig. A Fig. B Fig. C Cuadrado 1 Cuadrado 2 Cuadrado 3
  26. 26. 26 Cuadernillo de Consignas Matemáticas II Profr. Carlos Espinosa Marchan a x + a (x + a)2 = (x + a)(x + a) = Para calcular el área de cada cuadrado, en todos los casos se elevó al cuadrado una suma de dos números y en todos los casos el resultado final, después de simplificar términos semejantes, son tres términos. ¿Cómo se obtienen esos tres términos sin hacer la multiplicación?___________________ ______________________________________________________________ Plan de clase (5/8) Curso: Matemáticas 8 Eje temático: SN y PA Contenido: 8.3.2 Resolución de problemas multiplicativos que impliquen el uso de expresiones algebraicas, a excepción de la división entre polinomios. Intenciones didácticas: Que los alumnos obtengan la regla para calcular el cuadrado de la diferencia de dos números. Consigna. En equipos, resuelvan el siguiente problema: De un cuadrado cuyo lado mide x, (Fig. A), se recortan algunas partes y queda un cuadrado más pequeño, como se muestra en la figura B. ¿Cuál es el área de la parte sombreada de la Fig. B? Para consolidar lo aprendido hay que plantearles otros ejercicios para resolver en el salón y de tarea. Por ejemplo: a) (x + 9)2 = b) (x – 10)2 = c) (2x +y)2 = d) (x + m)(x + m) = e) (x - 6)(x -6 ) = También se pueden proponer otros ejercicios en los que hagan uso de la regla para calcular el resultado de elevar al cuadrado un binomio; por ejemplo: (1996)2 = (2000 – 4)2 =20002 - 2 x 4 x 200 + 42 x x Fig. A Fig. B x x 5 5
  27. 27. 27 Cuadernillo de Consignas Matemáticas II Profr. Carlos Espinosa Marchan Plan de clase (6/8) Curso: Matemáticas 8 Eje temático: SN y PA Contenido: 8.3.2 Resolución de problemas multiplicativos que impliquen el uso de expresiones algebraicas, a excepción de la división entre polinomios. Intenciones didácticas: Que los alumnos factoricen trinomios cuadrados perfectos. Consigna En equipos, resuelvan el siguiente problema: La figura A está dividida en cuatro partes, un cuadrado grande, un cuadrado chico y dos rectángulos iguales. Si el área de la figura completa es x2 +16x+64, ¿Cuánto mide un lado de la figura completa? ______________ ¿Cuánto mide un lado del cuadrado grande?____________ ¿Cuánto mide un lado del cuadrado chico?_____________ Anoten dentro de la figura el área de cada parte. La expresión x2 +16x+64 es un trinomio cuadrado perfecto. Escríbanlo como un producto de dos factores: _________________________ Plan de clase (7/8) Curso: Matemáticas 8 Eje temático: SN y PA Contenido: 8.3.2 Resolución de problemas multiplicativos que impliquen el uso de expresiones algebraicas, a excepción de la división entre polinomios. Intenciones didácticas: Que los alumnos encuentren la relación entre una diferencia de cuadrados y su correspondiente producto de dos binomios conjugados. Consigna. En equipos resuelvan el siguiente problema: De un cuadrado de lado x, se corta un cuadrado más pequeño de lado y, como se muestra en la figura 1. Después, con las partes que quedan de la figura 1, se forma el rectángulo de la figura 2. Con base en esta información contesten: Fig. A
  28. 28. 28 Cuadernillo de Consignas Matemáticas II Profr. Carlos Espinosa Marchan a) ¿Cuál es el área de la figura 1, después de cortar el cuadrado pequeño? ________________________ b) Anoten las medidas del rectángulo de la figura 2 Largo:___________ ancho:_____________ c) Expresen el área de la figura 2. A=_______________ d) Escriban al menos una razón por la que se puede asegurar que la diferencia de dos cuadrados, por ejemplo, x2 – y2 , es igual al producto de la suma por la diferencia de las raíces, en este caso, (x+y)(x-y).______ ______________________________________________________________ . Por ejemplo: a) (3m + 2n)(3m - 2n) = b) (4xy – 2x)(4xy + 2x) = a) a2 – b2 = b) x2 – 4n2 = c) ____ – 16y2 = ( ___ + 4y )(5x - ____ ) d) x2 – 400 = e) 25x2 – 64 = Fig. 2Fig. 1 x y y x
  29. 29. 29 Cuadernillo de Consignas Matemáticas II Profr. Carlos Espinosa Marchan Plan de clase (8/8) Curso: Matemáticas 8 Eje temático: SN y PA Contenido: 8.3.2 Resolución de problemas multiplicativos que impliquen el uso de expresiones algebraicas, a excepción de la división entre polinomios. Intenciones didácticas: Que los alumnos, a partir de un modelo geométrico, factoricen un trinomio de la forma x2 +(a+b)x + ab, como el producto de dos binomios con un término común. Consigna. En equipo, resuelvan el siguiente problema: Con las figuras A, B, C y D se formó un rectángulo (Fig. E). Con base en esta información, contesten y hagan lo que se indica. a) ¿Cuáles son las dimensiones del rectángulo construido? Base:_________ altura:_____________ b) ¿Cuál es el área del rectángulo formado? __________________ c) Si el área de un rectángulo similar al de la figura E, es x2 +8x+15, ¿Cuáles son las dimensiones de ese rectángulo? Base:_______________ altura:________________ d) Verifiquen que al multiplicar la base por la altura obtienen x2 +8x+15 e) Escriban una regla para determinar los dos binomios a partir de un trinomio que no es cuadrado perfecto. ___________________________________ _____________________________________________________________ Completa de manera que se cumpla la igualdad en cada caso: a) m² – 3m – 10 = (m -5 )(m + ___ ) b) c² + 7c + 12 = (c + ___ )(c + ___ ) c) x² - 22x + 120 = ( ___ - ___ )(x - 12) d) x² + 11x + 18 = ( )( ) e) (4x2 +2y)( 4x2 – 2y)= Fig. A Fig. B Fig. DFig. C x x 7 x5 x7 5 Fig. E
  30. 30. 30 Cuadernillo de Consignas Matemáticas II Profr. Carlos Espinosa Marchan Plan de clase 1/3 Curso: Matemáticas 8 Eje temático: FEyM Contenido: 8.3.3 Formulación de una regla que permita calcular la suma de los ángulos interiores de cualquier polígono. Consigna: Organizados en equipos, realicen las siguientes actividades. 1. Dibujen un polígono convexo de cualquier número de lados (uno diferente cada integrante del equipo) y tracen las diagonales del polígono desde un mismo vértice. ¿Qué figuras se forman al interior del polígono?___________________ 2. Completen la siguiente tabla. Polígono Número de lados Cuántos triángulos hay triángulo cuadrilátero pentágono hexágono heptágono octágono eneágono decágono Polígono de n lados
  31. 31. 31 Cuadernillo de Consignas Matemáticas II Profr. Carlos Espinosa Marchan Plan de clase (2/3) Intenciones didácticas: Que los alumnos establezcan y justifiquen la fórmula para obtener la suma de los ángulos internos de cualquier polígono. Consigna: La siguiente tabla es similar a la de la sesión anterior pero se le agregó una columna. Organizados en equipos, anoten los datos que faltan. Polígono Número de lados Cuántos triángulos hay Suma de los ángulos internos del polígono triángulo cuadrilátero pentágono hexágono heptágono octágono eneágono decágono Polígono de n lados n ¿Cuál es la expresión que permite calcular la suma de los ángulos interiores de cualquier polígono?_______________________________________________ Plan de clase (3/3) Consigna: Organizados en equipos, respondan las siguientes preguntas y justifiquen sus respuestas. 1. ¿Cuánto mide cada ángulo interior de un dodecágono regular?___________ ¿Por qué?_______________________________________________________ 2. Si la suma de los ángulos interiores de un polígono es igual a 1620°, ¿Cuántos lados tienen el polígono?______ ¿Cómo se llama?______________ 3. La siguiente figura muestra una parte de un polígono regular. ¿De qué polígono se trata?_______________ ¿Por qué?_________________________ 140 140 140
  32. 32. 32 Cuadernillo de Consignas Matemáticas II Profr. Carlos Espinosa Marchan 4. En el centro de la plaza de mi pueblo hay un kiosco de forma octagonal donde se presentan artistas y diversos eventos. Quieren colocar en cada esquina un adorno y para que la base del adorno quede justa, necesitan saber cuánto miden los ángulos internos del piso del kiosco, que tiene forma de octágono. ¿Cuál es la expresión que permite calcular la medida de un ángulo interno del piso del kiosco?__________________________
  33. 33. 33 Cuadernillo de Consignas Matemáticas II Profr. Carlos Espinosa Marchan Plan de clase (1/3) Curso: Matemáticas 8 Eje temático: FEyM Contenido: 8.3.4 Análisis y explicitación de las características de los polígonos que permiten cubrir el plano. . Intenciones didácticas: Que los alumnos analicen y exploren las características de los polígonos regulares con los que se puede cubrir un plano. Consigna: Organizados en equipos, determinen si las figuras que tienen les permiten cubrir el plano sin dejar huecos, para cada caso se deben utilizar exclusivamente figuras de una sola forma. Busquen una superficie plana (el piso o una mesa) para que puedan probar. Después contesten las siguientes preguntas: ¿Con cuáles de las figuras pudieron cubrir el plano? ¿Qué característica tienen los polígonos que permiten cubrir el plano? ¿Cuáles son los polígonos regulares con los que no se puede cubrir el plano y a qué creen que se deba? Plan de clase (2/3) Consigna: Organizados en equipos, diseñen y recorten un modelo de polígono irregular en cartulina o cartoncillo, que les permita cubrir el plano. El polígono irregular que diseñen puede ser de tres, cuatro o cinco lados. Una vez que diseñen el modelo, tracen y recorten varias figuras iguales para que puedan mostrar que se puede cubrir el plano. Enseguida contesten la siguiente pregunta: ¿Qué características tiene el polígono que diseñaron para cubrir el plano? Plan de clase (3/3) Consigna 1: En binas, utilizando polígonos regulares e irregulares cubran un plano, y contesten las siguientes preguntas: 1. ¿Cómo son los polígonos que utilizaron? 2. ¿Cuántas figuras coinciden en los vértices dentro del plano? 3. ¿Qué medida tiene cada ángulo en esas figuras? 4. ¿Cuánto suman los ángulos que coinciden en ese vértice?
  34. 34. 34 Cuadernillo de Consignas Matemáticas II Profr. Carlos Espinosa Marchan Consideraciones previas: Se sugiere pedir a los alumnos que investiguen acerca de los teselados elaborados por Escher, o bien, que el profesor presente algunos de sus trabajos (al final de este plan de clase se presentan imágenes de algunos teselados elaborados por Escher, se pueden agrandar para que las imágenes sean más claras para los alumnos). Es conveniente auxiliarse de la ficha “Geometría y azulejos” que se encuentra en las páginas 76 y 77 del Fichero de Actividades Didácticas y del tema “Recubrimiento del plano por polígonos regulares” del Libro del Maestro, páginas 284 y 285. Consigna 2: Haz, individualmente, un mosaico con las figuras que desees y coloréalo a tu gusto.
  35. 35. 35 Cuadernillo de Consignas Matemáticas II Profr. Carlos Espinosa Marchan Plan de clase (1/3) Curso: Matemáticas 8 Eje temático: FE y M Contenido: 8.3.5 Relación entre el decímetro cúbico y el litro. Deducción de otras equivalencias entre unidades de volumen y capacidad para líquidos y otros materiales. Equivalencia entre unidades del Sistema Internacional de Medidas y algunas unidades socialmente conocidas, como barril, quilates, quintales, etcétera. Intenciones didácticas: Que los alumnos establezcan la relación entre decímetro cúbico y litro y a partir de ella, deduzcan otras equivalencias entre unidades de volumen y capacidad para líquidos (la que hay entre centímetro cúbico y mililitro, y entre metro cúbico y litro). Consigna. En equipos utilicen un decímetro cúbico hueco de plástico, madera, acrílico u otro material donde puedan vaciar agua. Indaguen qué cantidad de agua le cabe. 1dm³ tiene una capacidad de: ______________________ A partir del resultado obtenido, completen las siguientes equivalencias. 1 cm³ de agua equivale a: ___________ ml 1 m³ de agua equivale a: _____________ l
  36. 36. 36 Cuadernillo de Consignas Matemáticas II Profr. Carlos Espinosa Marchan Plan de clase (2/3) Consigna. En equipos analicen la información que contienen las siguientes ilustraciones. Posteriormente, respondan a los cuestionamientos que se plantean. a) ¿Cuál es el peso de un litro de agua? _________________________________ b) ¿Cuál es el peso de 1 cm³ de agua? ___________________________________ Plan de clase (3/3) Consigna: En parejas analicen la información de cada una de las situaciones siguientes. Posteriormente, respondan las preguntas. Situación 1: ¿Cuál fue la producción de petróleo en el año 2000?_______________________ ¿Cuál es la unidad de medida de la producción de petróleo? __________________________
  37. 37. 37 Cuadernillo de Consignas Matemáticas II Profr. Carlos Espinosa Marchan Situación 2: Las cataratas de Iguazú presentan un espectáculo pocas veces visto. La sequía que se está viviendo en la zona es la peor en 20 años, por lo que el caudal de agua se redujo de manera notoria. En la actualidad, las cataratas poseen un caudal de 300 metros cúbicos por segundo, cuando la cantidad normal es de 1 300 y 1 500 metros cúbicos. Los saltos tienen una altura promedio de 70 metros. Consideradas una de las maravillas naturales del mundo, las cataratas superan a las del Niágara, y rivalizan en tamaño con las de Victoria, en el río Zambezi, en el sur de África. Alimentadas por el río Iguazú, están formadas por más de 270 saltos, con una altura media de 70 metros, y se localizan en el estado brasileño de Paraná y la provincia argentina de Misiones. ¿Cuál es la unidad de medida del caudal del agua? _________________________________ ¿Cuál es el caudal del agua actual en litros? ______________________________________
  38. 38. 38 Cuadernillo de Consignas Matemáticas II Profr. Carlos Espinosa Marchan Situación 3: El Siglo de las Luces El movimiento de la Ilustración, impulsado por una minoría de intelectuales, hizo que el siglo xviii se conociera como el Siglo de las Luces. En este movimiento se encontraron las corrientes racionalistas del Renacimiento. Los filósofos de la Ilustración pusieron toda su fe en la razón, a la que exaltaron como una diosa, considerándola el único medio para asegurar al ser humano el progreso y la felicidad. La Ilustración nació en Francia y se extendió por toda Europa, y siendo las ciencias físico-naturales las que concentraron el mayor interés. • Astronomía: Herschel descubrió el planeta Urano en 1781. • Física: se inventó el termómetro gracias a los trabajos de Réaumur, Celsius y Fahrenheit. Galvani y Volta fueron pioneros en el conocimiento de la electricidad, y Benjamin Franklin inventó el pararrayos (1750). • Ciencias naturales: Linneo elaboró la clasificación de las plantas en 1 735. ¿A qué siglo corresponden los años en los que se descubrió el planeta Urano, se inventó el termómetro y se elaboró la clasificación de las plantas? __________________________________________ ¿Qué relación hay entre el siglo comentado y las centenas contenidas en los años correspondientes? __________________________________________________________________ __________________________________________________________________ __________________________________________________________________ _______________________
  39. 39. 39 Cuadernillo de Consignas Matemáticas II Profr. Carlos Espinosa Marchan Plan de clase (1/3) Curso: Matemáticas 8 Eje temático: MI Contenido: 8.3.6. Representación algebraica y análisis de una relación de proporcionalidad y= kx, asociando los significados de las variables con las cantidades que intervienen en dicha relación. Intenciones didácticas: Que los alumnos determinen y comparen la relación de proporcionalidad directa kxy  con respecto a una relación de la forma baxy  ; a través de tablas y su expresión algebraica. Consigna: Organizados en equipos, lean la información y hagan lo que se pide. 1. Consideren una cisterna A y una cisterna B, que tienen la misma capacidad. La cisterna A tiene 500 litros de agua, mientras que la cisterna B esta vacía. Se abren al mismo tiempo las llaves para llenar ambas cisternas y caen, en cada una, 10.5 litros de agua por minuto. a) Anoten las cantidades que hacen falta en las tablas. b) Representen con la letra x el número de minutos y con la letra y la cantidad de agua contenida en cada cisterna y expresen algebraicamente la relación entre las dos columnas de cantidades de cada tabla. Cisterna A: ______________________________ Cisterna B: ______________________________ c) ¿Cuántos litros de agua tendrá la cisterna A los 20 minutos de abierta la llave de llenado? _______________________ ¿Cuántos litros tendrá la cisterna B en el mismo tiempo? ____________________ d) Si ambas cisternas tienen una capacidad de 2 000 litros de agua, ¿en cuanto tiempo se llenarán? Cisterna A: _____________________ Cisterna B: ____________________________ Cisterna A Tiempo (min) Cantidad de agua (litros) 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 Cisterna B Tiempo (min) Cantidad de agua (litros) 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7
  40. 40. 40 Cuadernillo de Consignas Matemáticas II Profr. Carlos Espinosa Marchan Plan de clase (2/3) Consigna: En equipos, resuelvan los problemas. Pueden utilizar calculadora. 1. Completen la tabla y expresen algebraicamente cómo cambia y (longitud de la circunferencia) en función del valor de x (longitud del diámetro). X (longitud del diámetro) Y (longitud de la circunferencia) 3 cm 9.42 4.5 cm 10 cm 15.2 cm 24 cm a) Consideren la expresión y = kx, ¿cuál es el valor de k en la expresión que encontraron? ________ b) La fórmula C =  x D es la misma que y = kx, solo que con otras literales. ¿Qué valores pueden tomar C, π, D, de acuerdo con la información de la tabla? C = ____________ π = ___________ D = ___________ 2. Para pintar un edificio de departamentos, se necesita comprar pintura de diferentes colores, si con el tipo de pintura seleccionada se cubren 24 m2 por cada 4 litros: a) Anoten las cantidades que faltan en la tabla. m2 30 48 72 120 180 240 litros b) ¿Qué expresión algebraica permite conocer la cantidad de litros cuando se conoce el número de metros cuadrados por cubrir? ________________ Expresión algebraica
  41. 41. 41 Cuadernillo de Consignas Matemáticas II Profr. Carlos Espinosa Marchan Plan de clase (3/3) Consigna: En equipos, resuelvan el siguiente problema. 1. Se sabe que la distancia que necesita un automóvil para frenar completamente es directamente proporcional a la velocidad que lleva. Al probar uno de sus nuevos modelos de autos, una compañía determinó que para una velocidad de 60 km/h el auto necesita una distancia de frenado de 12 metros. a) Elaboren una tabla que exprese la relación entre los dos conjuntos de cantidades, velocidad y distancia de frenado. La distancia de frenado debe ir desde 12 metros hasta un metro. b) Expresen con palabras la regla general que permite obtener las distancias de frenado a partir de las velocidades. ____________________________________________________________ c) Expresen algebraicamente la regla general que encontraron. __________________________ d) Utilicen la regla general para encontrar las cantidades que faltan en la siguiente tabla. Velocidad km/h 80 100 120 150 Distancia de frenado e) ¿Cuál es la velocidad que corresponde a una distancia de frenado de 20 metros? ___________
  42. 42. 42 Cuadernillo de Consignas Matemáticas II Profr. Carlos Espinosa Marchan Plan de Clase (1/4) Curso: Matemáticas 8 Eje temático: MI Contenido: Búsqueda, organización y presentación de información en histogramas o en gráficas poligonales (de series de tiempo o de frecuencia) según el caso y análisis de la información que proporcionan. Intenciones didácticas: Que los alumnos, a partir de un listado de datos numéricos, construyan un histograma. Consigna. Organizados en equipos, analicen la información y hagan lo que se indica. En un laboratorio se tomó una muestra de 120 paquetes de leche en polvo cuya etiqueta dice: Contenido neto 250 g. Se trataba de averiguar el peso real de cada paquete y se obtuvieron los siguientes datos, ya ordenados de menor a mayor. 243, 243, 243, 244, 244, 245, 245, 246, 246, 246, 246, 246, 246, 246, 247, 247, 247, 247, 247, 247, 247, 247, 247, 248, 248, 248, 248, 248, 248, 248, 248, 248, 248, 249, 249, 249, 249, 249, 249, 249, 249, 249, 249, 249, 249, 249, 250, 250, 250, 250, 250, 250, 250, 250, 250, 250, 250, 250, 250, 250, 250, 250, 250, 250, 250, 251, 251, 251, 251, 251, 251, 251, 251, 251, 251, 251, 251, 251, 251, 251, 251, 251, 251, 252, 252, 252, 252, 252, 252, 252, 252, 252, 252, 252, 252, 252, 252, 253, 253, 253, 253, 253, 253, 254, 254, 254, 254, 254, 255, 255, 255, 255, 255, 256, 256,256, 257, 257, 257, 258 1. En virtud de que son muchos datos, conviene organizarlos en una tabla de distribución de frecuencias agrupadas, complétenla con base en los datos registrados y después contesten lo que se pregunta. Tabla de distribución de frecuencias agrupadas Clases Límites de clase Recuento Frecuencia Marca de clase 1 241 – 244 5 242.5 2 245 – 248 3 4 5 Total 120 a) Cada grupo de datos es una clase, ¿en cuántas clases se organizaron los 120 datos? ___________________ b) Cada clase tiene un límite inferior y un límite superior, ¿cuál es el límite inferior de la tercera clase? ______________
  43. 43. 43 Cuadernillo de Consignas Matemáticas II Profr. Carlos Espinosa Marchan c) Un criterio básico para establecer las clases es que cada uno de los datos pertenezca exactamente a una clase. Verifiquen que este criterio se cumple en la tabla que completaron. d) Verifiquen que la suma de frecuencias absolutas es igual al total de datos de la muestra. e) La marca de clase es el promedio entre el límite inferior y el límite superior de cada clase. ¿Cuál es la marca de clase de la cuarta clase? ___________ 2. Representen los datos de la tabla en un histograma. Para ello hagan lo siguiente: a) Anoten el título de la gráfica. b) Anoten los encabezados de los ejes, en el eje vertical van las frecuencias. ¿Qué va en este caso en el eje horizontal? ________________________________ c) La escala horizontal puede construirse con la fronteras de clase: 240.5, 244.5, 248.5, así sucesivamente hasta 260.5. Otra opción es construir la escala horizontal con las marcas de clase. 3. Elaboren tres preguntas que se puedan responder con la información contenida en su gráfica. Primera pregunta: ___________________________________________________ Segunda pregunta: __________________________________________________ Tercera pregunta: ___________________________________________________ 4.- El director de una escuela secundaria, preocupado por el rendimiento académico de los alumnos, decide averiguar cuántas horas estudian por semana. Para ello, selecciona una muestra aleatoria de 30 estudiantes y mediante una encuesta, obtiene los siguientes datos. 15.0, 23.7, 19.7, 15.4, 18.3, 23.0, 14.2, 20.8, 13.5, 20.7, 17.4, 18.6, 12.9, 20.3, 13.7, 21.4, 18.3, 29.8, 17.1, 18.9, 10.3, 26.1, 15.7, 14.0, 17.8, 33.8, 23.2, 12.9, 27.1, 16.6. a) Ordena los datos de menor a mayor y organízalos en una tabla de distribución de frecuencias. b) Representa la información en un histograma y elabora tres preguntas que se puedan responder a partir de la gráfica.
  44. 44. 44 Cuadernillo de Consignas Matemáticas II Profr. Carlos Espinosa Marchan Plan de Clase (2/4) Consigna: Organizados en parejas, analicen el histograma, después, hagan lo que se indica. 1. De acuerdo con la información contenida en la gráfica, completen la siguiente tabla; luego respondan lo que se cuestiona: Clase Límites de clase Fronteras de clase Marca de clase Frecuencia 1 17.5 - 20.5 17 – 21 19 3 2 21.5 - 24.5 21 - 25 23 3 25.5 – 28.5 25 – 29 4 29.5 – 32.5 5 33.5 – 36.5 a) ¿Cuál es la marca de clase del intervalo de temperaturas máximas de los Estados de la Republica?__________________ ¿Cuántos Estados alcanzan esas temperaturas? ________________ b) ¿Cuál es la marca de clase del intervalo moda? ____________________ ¿Cuántos Estados alcanzan esas temperaturas? ______________________ c) ¿Cuál es el rango de temperaturas que alcanza la mayoría de los Estados? ___________________________
  45. 45. 45 Cuadernillo de Consignas Matemáticas II Profr. Carlos Espinosa Marchan Plan de clase (3/4) Consigna. En parejas, con base en la información que aparece en las siguientes gráficas, contesten las preguntas. 1. Una asesora de grupo, analizó los resultados de aprovechamiento escolar de dos grupos de segundo grado. La gráfica que obtuvo de este análisis es la siguiente: a) ¿Cuál es la calificación que más se repite en el grupo A? ____________ b) ¿En cuál grupo hay mayor número de reprobados? ___________ c) ¿Cuántos alumnos hay en cada grupo? Grupo A: __________ Grupo B: ____________ d) ¿En cuál grupo existe mayor cantidad de alumnos con calificaciones mayores o iguales que 8? ____________ e) ¿Cuál grupo tiene mejor aprovechamiento? _______ ¿Por qué? _____________ ______________________________________________________________________ 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 5 6 7 8 9 10 No.dealumnos calificaciones grupo A grupo B
  46. 46. 46 Cuadernillo de Consignas Matemáticas II Profr. Carlos Espinosa Marchan 2. En una investigación sobre el peso de un cierto número de niños recién nacidos, se obtuvieron los siguientes datos: Clase Límites de clase Marca de clase Frecuencia 1 2.5 – 3.0 2.75 6 2 3.0 – 3.5 3.25 23 3 3.5 – 4.0 3.75 12 4 4.0 – 4.5 4.25 9 Determinen cuáles de las siguientes afirmaciones son correctas: a) En la investigación, el número de bebés recién nacidos es 45. ___________ b) La mayoría de los recién nacidos tienen un peso promedio de 3.25 kg. ______ c) Los niños con menor peso son muy pocos, solo 6 de 50 niños tuvieron un peso entre 2.5 y 3 kg. _________________ d) Lo que señala la gráfica poligonal es que el rango de pesos de los recién nacidos va de 2.5 kg a 4.5 kg. _________________
  47. 47. 47 Cuadernillo de Consignas Matemáticas II Profr. Carlos Espinosa Marchan Plan de clase (4/4) Consigna: organizados en parejas, hagan lo que se indica. 1. Mediante una gráfica poligonal, representen la información que hay en las tablas, relacionada con la variación de la temperatura de dos pacientes. Después escriban tres preguntas que se puedan responder con la información presentada en la gráfica. Paciente A Hora 6 A. M. 8 A. M. 10 A. M. 12 A. M. 2 P. M. 4 P. M. 6 P. M. 8 P. M. Temperatura (° C) 39.5 38.5 38 37 37 36.5 36.5 36.5 Paciente B Hora 6 A. M. 8 A. M. 10 A. M. 12 A. M. 2 P. M. 4 P. M. 6 P. M. 8 P. M. Temperatura (° C) 38.5 38.5 37 37 37 38 38.5 39 2. Una agencia de viajes ofrece precios especiales para excursiones por el Caribe. Planea ofrecer varios de estos paseos durante la próxima temporada invernal en el hemisferio norte y desea enviar folletos a posibles clientes. A fin de obtener el mayor provecho por lo que se gaste en publicidad, necesita la distribución de las edades de los pasajeros en temporadas anteriores. La cantidad de folletos enviados dependería de la cantidad de personas en cada grupo de edad. La agencia seleccionó de sus archivos una muestra de 40 clientes cuyas edades son: 77, 18, 63, 84, 38, 54, 50, 59, 54, 56, 36, 50, 50, 34, 44, 41, 58, 58, 53, 62, 62, 43, 52, 53, 63, 62, 62, 61, 61, 52, 60, 60, 45, 66, 83, 63, 63, 58, 61, 71. a) Ordenen los datos y organícenlos en una tabla de distribución de frecuencias. b) Con los datos de la tabla, elaboren un polígono de frecuencias. c) ¿Cuál grupo de edad presenta la mayor frecuencia relativa? _________¿Cuál la menor frecuencia relativa? ______________ d) Formulen conclusiones que puedan ayudar a la agencia de viajes a planear la campaña de publicidad.
  48. 48. 48 Cuadernillo de Consignas Matemáticas II Profr. Carlos Espinosa Marchan Plan de clase (1/2) Curso: Matemáticas 8 Eje temático: MI Contenido: Análisis de propiedades de la media y mediana. Intenciones didácticas: Que los alumnos identifiquen las propiedades de la media en la resolución de problemas. Consigna: En equipo, analicen y resuelvan los siguientes problemas. 1. A una fiesta asisten 10 amigos de la escuela incluyendo al anfitrión. Cada uno coopera con cierta cantidad de dinero de manera voluntaria. El que coopera con más dinero fue Juan, el anfitrión, quien puso 90 pesos. El que puso menos fue Pedro con 70 pesos. Al final Juan dijo que en promedio los miembros del grupo habían colaborado con 100 pesos. a. ¿Qué piensan de la afirmación de Juan? b. Si en realidad en promedio los asistentes a la fiesta dieron 80 pesos, ¿qué cantidad de dinero dio cada uno? Consideren lo que aportaron Juan y Pedro. c. Considerando la respuesta anterior. Si a la fiesta llega un integrante más, Raúl, y éste no aporta nada, ¿el promedio sigue siendo el mismo? ¿por qué? 2. En el periódico se afirma que en promedio cada familia mexicana tiene 2.3 hijos. a. ¿Qué significa este número en términos de los hijos de las familias mexicanas? Plan de clase (2/2) Consigna: En equipo resuelvan el siguiente problema. En una sucursal de minisúper hay siete empleados que se han quejado con la gerencia asegurando que el salario semanal es de $900.00. La gerencia responde que el salario correcto es de $1313.63 semanal. La siguiente tabla contiene los salarios semanales de todos los empleados. CARGO SALARIO NÚMERO DE EMPLEADOS Gerente $3,500.00 1 Subgerente $2,600.00 1 Cajero $1,500.00 1 Abarrotero $950.00 1 Auxiliar de venta $900.00 3 Mantenimiento $800.00 4
  49. 49. 49 Cuadernillo de Consignas Matemáticas II Profr. Carlos Espinosa Marchan a) ¿Qué medida utilizaron los empleados para manifestar su inconformidad? ______________ ¿Por qué? _____________________________________________ ____________________________________________________________________ b) ¿Qué medida utilizó la gerencia para contestar a los empleados? ________________ ¿Por qué? ____________________________________________________________ _____________________________________________________________________ c) ¿Cuál de las dos medidas es más representativa del salario de todos los empleados de la tienda? ___________________ ¿Por qué? _________________________________ _____________________________________________________________________ Un problema adicional que se sugiere plantear es el siguiente: Alberto vive en una ciudad y su maestra le ha dejado realizar una encuesta a 30 personas sobre la cantidad de focos que tienen en casa. La siguiente lista son las respuestas que obtuvo. 4, 50, 4, 6, 30, 6, 14, 8, 38, 9, 10, 33, 7, 42, 11, 9, 4,12, 10, 20, 7, 13, 25, 38, 19, 5, 40, 45, 5, 4. Con base en la información que reunió Alberto, ¿qué medida describe mejor la cantidad de focos que tienen las personas entrevistadas, la media o la mediana? ¿Por qué?

×