CAMBIOS FISIOLÓGICOS EN EL ADULTO MAYOR NOELIA BENÍTEZ SANTOS GRUPO 2, SUBGRUPO 5 UD: HUVM UNIVERSIDAD DE SEVILLA
  1. 1. CAMBIOS FISIOLÓGICOS EN EL ADULTO MAYOR NOELIA BENÍTEZ SANTOS GRUPO 2, SUBGRUPO 5 UD: HUVM UNIVERSIDAD DE SEVILLA
  2. 2. CAMBIOS BIOLÓGICOS - La vista:  se ve con menor nitidez  los colores no son tan claros.  El cristalino se vuelve oscuro y turbio  Tendencia a desarrollar cataratas - El oído  Disminuyen las células ciliadas de la cóclea  se percibe peor el sonido - Fertilidad  HOMBRE  fértil toda la vida  MUJER  con la llegada de la menopausia, deja de ser fértil
  3. 3.  Se pierde el pelo  calvicie en hombres  Se vuelve canoso  el folículo piloso tiende más sensibilidad a la testosterona  aparece pelo en orejas y nariz por la hormona  Se caen los dientes  Piel más delgada y arrugada  pierde colágeno y elastina  Pérdida de fuerza muscular  OSTEOARTROSIS por desgastamiento del cartílago  Distrubucion de la grasa - En Pera en Mujeres - En Manzana en Hombres
  4. 4.  El Cerebro se esfuerza más  darle sentido a la percepción  Disminuye la estatura  Disminuye la capacidad psicomotriz  Tendencia a la incontinencia y estreñimiento  ENVEJECIMIENTO: - POR RADICALES LIBRES DEL O2 SON DAÑINOS - FALLOS EN REPLICACIÓN CELULAR
  5. 5. CAMBIOS PSICOLÓGICOS  Menor capacidad de adaptación  Muerte como un paso más de la vida (o no)  Valor a las cosas de la vida  Se acentúan rasgos de personalidad  tanto + como –  Pierden a seres queridos  optimistas o pesimistas
  6. 6. CAMBIOS SOCIALES  Siguen haciendo actividades en la vida  otros no (se recluyen)  Se desconciertan al salir de su entorno  El circulo social se va reduciendo  menor vida social  Las actividades que realizan cambian  Asumen roles distintos  del cuidado de los hijos a nietos

×