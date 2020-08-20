Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. Entrenamiento de la agilidad y la rapidez Autor: tudor B. Bompa Lic. Roberto Ung Vázquez
  2. 2. La agilidad es la capacidad de acelerar y desacelerar rápidamente los movimientos, cambiar rápidamente de dirección y variar rápidamente los patrones de movimiento. Es importante reconocer que la agilidad es una capacidad que no existe de forma independiente, sino que depende del desarrollo de otras capacidades.
  3. 3. Desaceleración y aceleración: la clave de la agilidad La desaceleración, o reducción de la velocidad casi hasta parar, resulta de la carga excéntrica (alargamiento) de los cuádriceps. La energía cinética almacenada en los músculos durante la desaceleración se emplea entonces durante la fase de aceleración.
  4. 4. La técnica del primer paso dar el primer paso de una acción rápidamente depende de lo rápido que mueva un jugador el brazo opuesto. Los brazos y las piernas ha de moverse alternados siguiendo esta secuencia: (1) acción del brazo y (2) reacción de la pierna, sin embargo, el intervalo entre la acción del brazo y la reacción de la pierna es de una fracción de segundo.
  5. 5. La fuerza aplicada contra el suelo cuanto mas fuerte pise el atleta el suelo, mas potente será la fuerza de reacción que el suelo ejerce en la dirección opuesta. Al realizarse la acción excéntrica (flexión de tobillos, rodillas y caderas) , los músculos de las piernas se cargan excéntricamente. La explosividad al levantar el pie (fase de propulsión) durante el primer paso de pende de la cantidad de fuerza cargada durante la contracción excéntrica.
  6. 6. Periodización del entrenamiento de la agilidad y la rapidez Las mejoras a largo plazo de la agilidad se alcanzan como resultado de la continua repetición de ejercicios de agilidad – seguidos de una progresión de patrones de movimientos de la agilidad de simples complejos- durante los primeros años de entrenamiento. Aunque también se desarrolla un grado limitado de potencia de piernas durante la fase de aprendizaje , cuando los atletas alcanzan niveles mas altos de competición son comunes las mesetas.
  7. 7. Desarrollo a largo plazo de la agilidad Primer periodo de la adolescencia (12 a 16 años): Los principales objetivos son adaptarse al entrenamiento de la fuerza, como la adaptación anatómica (AA), y aprender las habilidades de la agilidad de forma preliminar. En esta fase, los atletas no desarrollan grandes ganancias de la fuerza, lo que significa que la agilidad mejora principalmente como resultado de la adaptación neurológica en forma de coordinación neuromuscular.
  8. 8. Periodo avanzado de la adolescencia (17 años en adelante): A medida que los niños crecen, el trabajo de la fuerza se va complicando, un mejor nivel de la fuerza máxima se traduce en una mejor capacidad de para reclutar las fibras musculares de contracción rápida en la acción cuando se realizan ejercicios de agilidad.
  9. 9. periodo de adulto joven (20 años en adelante): Se introducen cargas mas pesadas de Fmax. Para facilitar futuras ganancias en la fuerza. La agilidad, la rapidez y la resistencia de la agilidad comienzan a mejorar de forma considerable, con lo que también mejora la calidad del juego.
  10. 10. Progresión del entrenamiento de la agilidad y de la rapidez durante un plan anual Específicos de la agilidad Fase de entrenamiento preparatoria competición transitoria # de semanas 3 6 4-5 Resto de temporada Objetivo del entrenamiento /sistema energético Adquisición de habilidades alactico Alactico y láctico Mantenimie nto de la Fmax y la potencia - Periodización de la fuerza AA Fmax Potencia Resistencia a la potencia Mantenimie nto de la Fmax y la potencia AA Duración - 5 a 10 seg 20 a 90 seg Agilidad especifica por posición - Progresión de los ejercicios - individual Individual y combinado Ejercicios de agilidad individual y combinados
  11. 11. Guía para el entrenamiento de la agilidad Intensidad: los jugadores han de realizar la mayoría , si no todos, los ejercicios de agilidad y rapidez a muy alta intensidad (90% y 95%). Para determinar la intensidad ideal que ha de emplearse para el entrenamiento, los entrenadores tienen que hacer pruebas regularmente a los jugadores para determinar sus capacidades máximas de rendimiento en un ejercicio dado.
  12. 12. Duración: la duración de un ejercicio esta determinada por los sistemas energéticos que se esta entrenado. Emplea entre 5 y 10 seg. Para ejercicios del sistema alactico y entre 20 y 90 seg. Por serie de aporte del sistema del acido láctico. La sesión debe durar entre 3 a 10 min. Con intervalos de tiempo de 2 a 3 minutos y la duración total de la sesión puede ser de 30 a 35 minutos.
  13. 13. Lugar de entrenamiento de la agilidad en una sesión de entrenamiento: el entrenamiento de a agilidad de alta intensidad ha de realizarse inmediatamente después del calentamiento, cuando el SNC aun este fresco. Sin embargo si el objetivo es desarrollar la agilidad en condiciones de fatiga se ubica al final de la sesión.
  14. 14. Ejercicios para el desarrollo de la agilidad y rapidez - Vigilar el contacto de los pies - Escuchar el sonido de los pasos - Observar la altura de los pasos - Examinar los mecanismos del cuerpo - Maximizar la potencia de la fase de despegue o propulsión
  15. 15. Tareas el alumno será capaz de diseñar ejercicios para al desarrollo de la agilidad y rapidez con una orientación energética. Gracias Roberto Ung Vázquez

