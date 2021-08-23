1 derechos de salud

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Derechos de las personas usuarias de los servicios de salud M.C. Carlos Manuel Acosta Saal Superintendente Superintendencia Nacional de Salud Lima, 7 de abril 2018
Derechos en Salud PROTECCIÓN Y PROMOCIÓN DE LOS DERECHOS EN SALUD 1 RESTITUCIÓN DE DERECHOS EN SALUD 3 PREVENCIÓN DE LA VU...
Elementos del enfoque de derechos humanos Principios: a) Igualdad y no discriminación / b) Participación e inclusión / c) ...
Al igual que todos los derechos humanos, el derecho a la salud impone a los Estados Partes tres tipos de obligaciones: Ado...
Elementos para evaluar el respeto a los derechos en salud • No discriminación • Accesibilidad física • Accesibilidad econó...
Los 5 grupos de derechos en salud Reglamento de la Ley 29414 Derecho al Acceso a la Información Es la potestad de toda per...
Usuario de los servicios de salud PLATAFORMA DE ATENCION AL USUARIO Canales de Atención al Ciudadano para la Protección de...
Ejemplos de fallas en el AUS que vulneran derechos Derecho a la información Derecho a la atención 1. Planes de salud no so...
Remota (1) Baja (2) Moderad a (3) Alta (4) Muy Alta (5) Ninguna (1) 1 2 3 4 5 Muy Alta (1) Minima (2) 4 8 12 16 20 Alta (2...
Salidas Producto Entradas Insumo Retroalimentación: Sistema de Monitoreo y Evaluación Procesos CALIDAD ACCESIBLES OPORTUND...
INSUMO PROCESOS ESTRATÉGICO, SOPORTE Y PRESTACIONALES PRODUCTOS EFECTO CORTO Y MEDIANO PLAZO IMPACTO DE LARGO PLAZO RELACI...
Promoción de Derechos en Salud
Promoción con actores del sistema de salud Difusión de derechos en salud Gestión de promoción de derechos en salud Generac...
Promoción de la participación ciudadana y de personas usuarias de los servicios de salud Junta de Usuarios de los Servicio...
Eje 2. Prevención de la vulneración del derecho en salud Vigilancia Monitoreo de los procedimientos implementados por las ...
Vigilancia a IPRESS, IAFAS y UGIPRESS Vigilancia a la Plataforma de Atención al Usuario en Salud y Libro de Reclamaciones ...
Fortalecimiento de mecanismos de atención al usuario Guía Metodológica para la Capacitación para Atención de Consultas y R...
ARMONIZACIÓN DE LA PROVISIÓN DE LOS SERVICIOS DE SALUD GARANTÍA DE LA EJECUCIÓN DE LAS FESP CONDUCCIÓN SECTORIAL REGULACIÓ...
¿PODRE EJERCER MIS DERECHOS EN SALUD? • ¿Se habrán eliminado las barreras económicas al acceso a los servicios?, • ¿Estará...
¿YA NO TENDRÉ QUE OPTAR ENTRE MI SALUD Y EL BIENESTAR DE MI FAMILIA? • ¿El Sistema de Salud contara con los recursos sufic...
¿CÓMO CONSEGUIMOS MÁS GENTE PROTEGIDA? • ¿Cuáles son las estrategias a seguir para lograr mayor cobertura? • ¿Es el asegur...
¿CÓMO OBTENEMOS MÁS Y MEJOR FINANCIAMIENTO? • ¿Cómo logramos una mayor disponibilidad financiera para el sector salud? • ¿...
Muchas gracias
1 derechos de salud

  1. 1. Derechos de las personas usuarias de los servicios de salud M.C. Carlos Manuel Acosta Saal Superintendente Superintendencia Nacional de Salud Lima, 7 de abril 2018
  2. 2. Derechos en Salud PROTECCIÓN Y PROMOCIÓN DE LOS DERECHOS EN SALUD 1 RESTITUCIÓN DE DERECHOS EN SALUD 3 PREVENCIÓN DE LA VULNERACIÓN DE DERECHOS EN SALUD 2
  3. 3. Elementos del enfoque de derechos humanos Principios: a) Igualdad y no discriminación / b) Participación e inclusión / c) Rendición de cuentas PERSONA HUMANA dignidad ESTADO Titular de obligaciones CIUDADANO Titular de derechos Garantiza Derechos Ejerce Derechos y responsabilidad Respeta, Protege y hace Cumplir Conoce, Cumple y Exige Desarrollo de capacidades Desarrollo de capacidades Estándares internacionales de Derechos Humanos Articulación de sectores
  4. 4. Al igual que todos los derechos humanos, el derecho a la salud impone a los Estados Partes tres tipos de obligaciones: Adoptar medidas para evitar daños de terceros que interfieran en el disfrute del derecho a la salud “preservar” Adoptar medidas positivas para dar plena efectividad al derecho a la salud (por ejemplo, adoptando leyes, políticas o medidas presupuestarias apropiadas). No interferir en el disfrute del derecho a la salud “no perjudicar”
  5. 5. Elementos para evaluar el respeto a los derechos en salud • No discriminación • Accesibilidad física • Accesibilidad económica • Acceso a la información • Científica • Técnica • Humana (satisfacción) Disponibilidad 1 Accesibilidad 3 Calidad 4 2 Aceptabilidad • Número suficiente de establecimientos • Número suficiente de bienes • Número suficiente de servicios públicos • Número suficiente de programas de salud • Respetuosos de la ética médica • Culturalmente apropiados • Con enfoque de género • Con enfoque de ciclos de vida
  6. 6. Los 5 grupos de derechos en salud Reglamento de la Ley 29414 Derecho al Acceso a la Información Es la potestad de toda persona para recibir información clara y de fácil entendimiento por parte del establecimiento de salud o aseguradora. Es la atribución que tiene toda persona de ser atendido con respeto a su dignidad e intimidad, bajo un tratamiento científicamente comprobado que le permita recuperar su salud. Es el derecho que tiene toda persona de recibir atención médica libremente en los establecimientos de salud o de aseguramiento de acuerdo a su cobertura de atención. Derecho al Consentimiento Informado Es la facultad que tiene toda persona de recibir información sobre el procedimiento y tratamiento de salud para aceptar o negar su consentimiento. A la Protección de Derechos Son los mecanismos que usa el Estado para garantizar que los derechos de toda persona sean respetados y, de ser vulnerados, buscar su restitución. Derecho a la Atención y Recuperación de la Salud Derecho al Acceso a los Servicios de Salud
  7. 7. Usuario de los servicios de salud PLATAFORMA DE ATENCION AL USUARIO Canales de Atención al Ciudadano para la Protección de Derechos Vulneración o posible Vulneración Vía Telefónica 24x7x365 Línea 080014900 - 113 Correo @ Presencial Oficina App Móvil Redes Sociales Tótem SUSALUD en IPRESS Recepción STD DELEGADOS EN SALUD IPRESS Lima Web Atención Canal Presencial Atención Canal Telefónico Atención Canal Virtual Atención Canal Escrito
  8. 8. Ejemplos de fallas en el AUS que vulneran derechos Derecho a la información Derecho a la atención 1. Planes de salud no son explícitos ni comunicables, para los usuarios 3. Discontinuidad en la cobertura de seguros Derecho al acceso a los servicios 2. No inclusión de referencia comunitaria en PEAS o en un programa especifico
  9. 9. Remota (1) Baja (2) Moderad a (3) Alta (4) Muy Alta (5) Ninguna (1) 1 2 3 4 5 Muy Alta (1) Minima (2) 4 8 12 16 20 Alta (2) Moderad a (3) 9 18 27 36 45 Moderad a (3) Mayor (4) 16 32 48 64 80 Baja (4) Critica (5) 25 50 75 100 125 Remota (5) GRAVEDAD DETECTABILIDAD Riesgo Bajo Riesgo Medio Riesgo Alto OCURRENCIA TIPO DE DERECHO VULNERADO Y SU RELACIÓN AL RIESGO EN LA ATENCIÓN. ACCESO A LOS SERVICIOS DE SALUD (40.4%) 2017 Dificultad en el acceso a servicios, medicamentos y productos sanitarios (31%) Moderad a (3) 9 18 27 36 45 Moderad a (3) Mayor (4) 16 32 48 64 80 Baja (4) Critica (5) 25 50 75 100 125 Remota (5) GRAVED DETECTABI Riesgo Bajo Riesgo Medio Riesgo Alto Dificultad en otorgar atención de emergencia medica, quirúrgica y psiquiátrica (4.3 %) CAUSAS: • Logística de los medicamentos • Desabastecimiento • Incumplimientos de reembolsos • Cobertura • Falta de normatividad: INS - DIGEMID CAUSAS: • Falta de personal • Demanda del servicio • Incumpliendo de programación
  10. 10. Remota (1) Baja (2) Moderad a (3) Alta (4) Muy Alta (5) Ninguna (1) 1 2 3 4 5 Muy Alta (1) Minima (2) 4 8 12 16 20 Alta (2) Moderad a (3) 9 18 27 36 45 Moderad a (3) Mayor (4) 16 32 48 64 80 Baja (4) Critica (5) 25 50 75 100 125 Remota (5) GRAVEDAD DETECTABILIDAD Riesgo Bajo Riesgo Medio Riesgo Alto OCURRENCIA TIPO DE DERECHO VULNERADO Y SU RELACIÓN AL RIESGO EN LA ATENCIÓN. ACCESO A LA INFORMACIÓN (51.5%) 2017 No recibir información sobre su enfermedad o impedimento a decidir su retiro voluntario de la IPRESS (27.4%) Moderad a (3) 9 18 27 36 45 Moderad a (3) Mayor (4) 16 32 48 64 80 Baja (4) Critica (5) 25 50 75 100 125 Remota (5) GRAVED DETECTABI Riesgo Bajo Riesgo Medio Riesgo Alto No recibir información necesaria, suficiente respecto a las condiciones del uso del servicio (22 %) CAUSAS : • No Protocolos aprobados • No hay personal que informe al usuario • Falta de personal CAUSAS: • Información respecto a su enfermedad • La prestación de servicio • El procedimiento a realizar
  11. 11. Salidas Producto Entradas Insumo Retroalimentación: Sistema de Monitoreo y Evaluación Procesos CALIDAD ACCESIBLES OPORTUNDAD INTEGRALES 1 3 2 4 Recursos Materiales Servicios OFERTA SALUD Procesos ATC. AMBULATORIA ATC. EMERG/URGENCIAS ATC. INTERNAMIENTO ATENCIÓN INTRAMURAL INTERVENC. COMUNIDAD VISITAS INTEG. FAMILIA POLÍTICAS PUBLICAS ATENCIÓN EXTRAMURAL PRESTACIONES DE SALUD GESTIÓN Y DESARROLLO DE RECURSOS HUMANOS GESTIÓN RECURSOS LOGISTICOS GESTIÓN MEDICAMENTOS E INSUMOS CONDUCCIÓN DE POLÍTICAS Y REGULACIÓN FINANCIAMIENTO: PPR Y SEGURO INTEGRAL SALUD GESTION INTEGRAL DE LA INFORMACIÓN GESTIÓN DE LA CALIDAD DE ATENCIÓN ORGANIZACIÓN EN REDES INTEGRADAS. SIST. MONIT/ EVALUACIÓN ARTICULADOS ESTRATÉGICOS Y DE SOPORTE Marco Conceptual: 1er. Nivel de Atención Directiva Administrativa de Monitoreo del Desempeño de la Gestión de Establecimientos de Salud del I, II y III Nivel de Atención
  12. 12. INSUMO PROCESOS ESTRATÉGICO, SOPORTE Y PRESTACIONALES PRODUCTOS EFECTO CORTO Y MEDIANO PLAZO IMPACTO DE LARGO PLAZO RELACIÓN ENTRE LOS INSUMOS Y LOS PRODUCTOS EFICIENCIA CUMPLIMIENTO OBJETIVOS EFICACIA INDICADORES DE SERVICIOS COBERTURA DE ATENCIÓN COBERTURA DE VACUNAC COBERTURA DE CRED COBERTURAS DE CONTROL PRENATAL COBERTURAS PARTO INSTITUCION. COBERTURAS SINTOMÁTICOS RESPIRAT. COBERTURA FAMILIAS INTERVENIDA. COBERTURA LAVADO DE MANOS POLÍTICA PÚBLICA INDICADORES DE IMPACTO DISMINUCIÓN EXCLUSIÓN REDUCCIÓN MORTALIDADINFA NTIL REDUCCIÓN DE LA DESNUTRICIÓN CRÓNICA REDUCCIÓN DE LA MORTALIDAD MATERNA. DISMINUCIÓN TBC MDR FAMILIA Y COMUNIDAD SALUDABLE. AUMENTA ESPERANZA DE VIDA AUMENTA LA COMPETITIVIDAD Mejora del Desempeño de la Gestión: I, II y III Nivel de Atención
  13. 13. Promoción de Derechos en Salud
  14. 14. Promoción con actores del sistema de salud Difusión de derechos en salud Gestión de promoción de derechos en salud Generación de alianzas estratégicas con actores del sistema de salud Desarrollo de metodologías e instrumentos educativos Transferencias de metodologías, a prestadores de salud Asesoría y acompañamiento a actores del sistema de salud y gobiernos locales Personas usuarias y ciudadanos orientados Prestadores de servicios de salud capacitados Agentes comunitarios en salud informados Eje 1. Promoción de Derechos en Salud
  15. 15. Promoción de la participación ciudadana y de personas usuarias de los servicios de salud Junta de Usuarios de los Servicios de Salud Diálogos ciudadanos entre JUS y la Superintendencia Diálogos Ciudadanos con organizaciones sociales Capacitaciones en promoción de derechos en salud, participación ciudadana y rendición de cuentas Vigilancia ciudadana para la mejora de los servicios de salud Eje 1. Promoción de Derechos en Salud
  16. 16. Eje 2. Prevención de la vulneración del derecho en salud Vigilancia Monitoreo de los procedimientos implementados por las IAFAS e IPRESS para brindar información y orientación a los ciudadanos a través de sus Plataformas de Atención. Supervisión Inspección, vigilancia y control sobre las IAFAS, IPRESS y UGIPRESS públicas, privadas y mixtas, buscando el cumplimiento normativo, gestión del riesgo, promoción y protección de los derechos en salud.
  17. 17. Vigilancia a IPRESS, IAFAS y UGIPRESS Vigilancia a la Plataforma de Atención al Usuario en Salud y Libro de Reclamaciones en Salud de IPRESS, IAFAS y UGIPRESS. Fortalecimiento de mecanismos de atención al usuario
  18. 18. Fortalecimiento de mecanismos de atención al usuario Guía Metodológica para la Capacitación para Atención de Consultas y Reclamos Operadores de IPRESS Vigilancia a IPRESS, IAFAS y UGIPRESS Manual para la Clasificación de Reclamos Asesoramiento y acompañamiento a prestadores de salud Desarrollo de documentos técnicos
  19. 19. ARMONIZACIÓN DE LA PROVISIÓN DE LOS SERVICIOS DE SALUD GARANTÍA DE LA EJECUCIÓN DE LAS FESP CONDUCCIÓN SECTORIAL REGULACIÓN Y FISCALIZACIÓN GARANTÍA DEL ASEGURAMIENTO MODULACIÓN DEL FINANCIAMIENTO • Los Asegurados – los ciudadanos. • Los Aportantes • Los Aseguradores • Los Prestadores de Servicios de Salud • Los Proveedores de Medicamentos y tecnologías • Las Agencias Estatales LA RECTORÍA
  20. 20. ¿PODRE EJERCER MIS DERECHOS EN SALUD? • ¿Se habrán eliminado las barreras económicas al acceso a los servicios?, • ¿Estará toda la población del país cubierta por algún esquema de protección financiera, pública o privada?, • ¿Tendremos acceso a un Plan de Salud sin exclusiones, topes o carencias? • ¿Las Prestaciones del Plan de Salud, estarán totalmente financiadas y garantizadas? • ¿Ningún peruano, en situación de pobreza o de vulnerabilidad, dejará de utilizar los servicios de salud por carecer de financiamiento?. PREGUNTAS AL SISTEMA DE SALUD DEL PERÚ AL 2021 ¿ESTARÉ SATISFECHO CON LA CALIDAD Y LA OPORTUNIDAD QUE LOS SERVICIOS DE SALUD ME BRINDEN? • ¿Se habrán cerrado las brechas de equipamiento e infraestructura de los establecimientos de salud?, • ¿Se habrá optimizado la capacidad de Gestión y la Seguridad del Paciente en los establecimientos de salud?, • ¿Existirá capacidad resolutiva y disponibilidad de Establecimientos de Salud para responder a la demanda de servicios en condiciones adecuada de calidad y oportunidad?.
  21. 21. ¿YA NO TENDRÉ QUE OPTAR ENTRE MI SALUD Y EL BIENESTAR DE MI FAMILIA? • ¿El Sistema de Salud contara con los recursos suficientes para garantizar que ningún peruano ponga en riesgo su bienestar y el de su familia por utilizar los servicios de salud?, • ¿Sera la Salud un Bien Publico, esencial y estará garantizado en la Constitución y protegido por el Estado? PREGUNTAS AL SISTEMA DE SALUD DEL PERÚ AL 2021 ¿LOS PERUANOS ESTAREMOS ORGULLOSOS DE NUESTRO SISTEMA DE SALUD? • ¿El Sistema de Salud será Segmentado?, • ¿El Sistema de Salud será Fragmentado?, • ¿Tendremos un Sistema Único de Salud?, o, • ¿Tendremos una Seguridad Social Universal?
  22. 22. ¿CÓMO CONSEGUIMOS MÁS GENTE PROTEGIDA? • ¿Cuáles son las estrategias a seguir para lograr mayor cobertura? • ¿Es el aseguramiento universal un medio para lograrlo? • ¿Qué cambios normativos se requiere realizar? INTERROGANTES ESTRATÉGICAS ¿CÓMO LOGRAMOS MÁS Y MEJORES SERVICIOS? • ¿Cómo cerrar la brecha de infraestructura y equipamiento? • ¿Cómo cerrar la brecha de recursos humanos asistenciales y gerenciales? • ¿Que tecnología aplicamos en la modernización de los servicios? • ¿Cómo ampliar el acceso a medicamentos? • ¿Cómo logramos atenciones y Hospitales Seguros?
  23. 23. ¿CÓMO OBTENEMOS MÁS Y MEJOR FINANCIAMIENTO? • ¿Cómo logramos una mayor disponibilidad financiera para el sector salud? • ¿Cómo reducimos significativamente el gasto de bolsillo de las familias? • ¿Debemos fortalecer un modelo de aseguramiento publico como el SIS y el FISSAL? • ¿Qué nuevos mecanismos de financiamiento debemos desarrollar? INTERROGANTES ESTRATÉGICAS ¿CÓMO CONSTRUIMOS LA RECTORÍA EN SALUD? • ¿Cómo fortalecemos la Rectoría del Ministerio de Salud y su función como Autoridad Sanitaria Nacional? • ¿Cómo mejoramos y fortalecemos la coordinación intergubernamental? • ¿Cómo fortalecemos la concertación sectorial? • ¿Cómo fortalecemos la concertación inter-sectorial?
  24. 24. Muchas gracias

