UNIVERSIDAD MARIANO GÁLVEZ DE GUATEMALA FACULTAD DE INGENIERÍA CARRERA: INGENIERÍA EN SISTEMAS Curso: Estadística I Catedr...
Teorema 4.1
Varianza y covarianza de variables aleatorias Ejemplo
Varianza y covarianza de variables aleatorias Ejemplo Calcular la media, la varianza y la desviación estándar de la variab...
Teorema de Chebysev
Ejemplo 1 Teorema de Chebishev  Una variable aleatoria X tiene una media μ = 8, una varianza σ2 = 9 y una distribución de...
Ejemplo 2 Teorema de Chebishev  Una aerolínea revela que tiene un promedio de 78.7 pasajeros por día, con una desviación ...
Ejercicio Teorema de Chebishev  Una variable aleatoria X tiene una media μ = 10 y una varianza σ2 = 4. Utilice el teorema...
Semana 8 estadistica i

Education
Aug. 29, 2021
48 views

Teorema chebyshev

Semana 8 estadistica i

  UNIVERSIDAD MARIANO GÁLVEZ DE GUATEMALA FACULTAD DE INGENIERÍA CARRERA: INGENIERÍA EN SISTEMAS Curso: Estadística I Catedrático: Ing. Noé Abel Castillo Lemus Varianza y covarianza de variables aleatorias Teorema de Chebishev
  2. 2. Teorema 4.1
  3. 3. Varianza y covarianza de variables aleatorias Ejemplo
  4. 4. Varianza y covarianza de variables aleatorias Ejemplo Calcular la media, la varianza y la desviación estándar de la variable aleatoria discreta X. x F(x) x.F(x) x2 x2.f(x) 0 0.25 1 0.50 2 0.21
  5. 5. Teorema de Chebysev
  6. 6. Ejemplo 1 Teorema de Chebishev  Una variable aleatoria X tiene una media μ = 8, una varianza σ2 = 9 y una distribución de probabilidad desconocida. Calcule  a) P (−4 < X < 20),  b) P (|X − 8| ≥ 6).
  7. 7. Ejemplo 2 Teorema de Chebishev  Una aerolínea revela que tiene un promedio de 78.7 pasajeros por día, con una desviación estándar de 12.14 ¿Con que frecuencia los pasajeros están dentro de k=2 desviaciones estándar y cual es el dicho intervalo?
  8. 8. Ejercicio Teorema de Chebishev  Una variable aleatoria X tiene una media μ = 10 y una varianza σ2 = 4. Utilice el teorema de Chebyshev para calcular  a) P(|X − 10| ≥ 3);  b) P(|X − 10| < 3);  c) P(5 < X < 15);  d ) el valor de la constante c tal que P(|X − 10| ≥ c) ≤ 0.04

Teorema chebyshev

×