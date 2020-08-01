Design system with Design Tokens

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Design Systems with Design Tokens
Somos Luis Montoro y Alfonso Morcuende HOLA.
THONET N.01 thonet.realized.es
Un Sistema de Diseño NO ES IGUAL QUE LOS OTROS SISTEMAS DE DISEÑO.
INSIGHTS 1. Tecnológicamente agnóstico 2. Diseño universal de componentes 3. El entregable es el producto
¿Cómo podríamos? ALMACENAR DECISIONES DE DISEÑO.
https://medium.com/eightshapes-llc/tokens-in-design-systems-25dd82d58421
Ceci n'est pas une button.
Tipografía Iconografía Color
Design Primitives https://medium.com/sketch-app-sources/using-sketch-libraries-and-primitives-to-build-an-even-better-syst...
Tipografía Iconografía Color Design Primitives 📏 Spacing ⬆ Layer Shape/Builder Imagen Animación 🎧 Sonido 🎬 🌄 🛠
Show me the money…
Tipografía ... Opciones "color-1":{ "value": "#DA291B" } "color-2":{ "value": "#FF34BB" } Color ... "font-family-1":{ "val...
Decisiones "color":{ “brandMain":{ "value": "{color.color-1.value}" } }
Arquitectura "component": { "button": { "color" : { "fill" : { "value": "{color.brandMain.value}" } "border": { "value": "...
Ceci est une button. $state $border $fill $layer $fontFamily $desktopFontSize $spacing
📏 ⬆ 🎧 🎬 🌄 🛠 Almacenada en una capa de abstracción Opciones Decisiones Arquitectura
Primitives + Design Tokens 1. Especificaciones que cualquier persona o máquina puede leer 2. Decisiones de diseño almacena...
ARE DESIGN DECISIONS PROPAGATED THROUGH A SYSTEM. Design Tokens Nathan Curtis
📏 ⬆ 🎧 🎬 🌄 🛠
📏 ⬆ 🎧 🎬 🌄 🛠 TOKEN DATA YAML file
📏 ⬆ 🎧 🎬 🌄 🛠 TOKEN DATA YAML file TOKEN DATA JSON file iOS MD DOCUMENT Documentation Website TOKEN DATA XML file Android
📏 ⬆ 🎧 🎬 🌄 🛠 TOKEN DATA YAML file TOKEN DATA JSON file iOS MD DOCUMENT Documentation Website TOKEN DATA XML file Android
📏 ⬆ 🎧 🎬 🌄 🛠 TOKEN DATA YAML file TOKEN DATA JSON file iOS MD DOCUMENT Documentation Website TOKEN DATA XML file Android We...
Show me the money…
Ahora que podemos almacenar diseño… ¿Cómo podríamos? ENTREGAR PRODUCTO, NO UN DISEÑO QUE SE PARECE AL PRODUCTO.
Ceci n'est pas une product.
IT’S DESIGNERS, ENGINEERS, AND THE REST OF THE TEAM SHARING THE RESPONSIBILITY TO BUILD A QUALITY PRODUCT. REDUCE THE BARR...
KNOWLEDGE Design decisions at an abstract layer ENGINE That renders UCD Universa Component Definition JSON File THEO Plugi...
Show me the money…
GRACIAS.
Construcción de Design System con Design Tokens

