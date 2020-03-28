Successfully reported this slideshow.
ROLE OF STRATEGIC DIRECTION IN ORGANIZATION DESIGN Submitted by jagath kiran RA1952001020115
STRATEGIC DIRECTION ▪ Strategic direction is an approach to planning that includes setting and synching short-term, medium...
▪ Focus Employees on Goals A strategic direction within a department or business as a whole allows you as a business owner...
▪ Mission. ▪ Vision ▪ Culture ▪ Ideology ▪ Principles ▪ Values ▪ Grand Strategy.
▪ The primary responsibility of top management is to determine an organization’s goals, strategy, and design, therein adap...
▪ Design must support the firm’s competitive approach. For example, if the organization uses the low-cost leadership or de...
▪ Purpose may be referred to as the overall goal or mission. ▪ Different parts of the organization establish their own goa...
▪ Refer to the ends sought through operating procedures and describe specific measurable outcomes in the short run. These ...
▪ The mission or official goals provide legitimacy to stakeholders and overall direction for the company. ▪ In contrast, o...
END
Role of strategic direction in organization design

