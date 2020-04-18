Successfully reported this slideshow.
The Secret Ingredient of App Marketing

  1. 1. How I Boost Downloads and Revenue Of My Games and Apps In A Week. #TheBhandDiary
  2. 2. • How to Monetize ? • General Platforms to Upload App/Game. • How to Boost Downloads ? • The Secret Ingredient. #TheBhandDiary
  3. 3. How to Monetize? IAP Ads Monetize Your App/Game With Sponsorship. In App Purchase Could Be Another Gem for Your App/Game. Third Party Ads Are Best Way To Monetize Your Free App/Game. E.g Ad Mob, Unity Ads, Chart boost, Facebook Ads,AdColony, In- Mobi…etc #TheBhandDiary
  4. 4. Where To Upload It? OS: Android Platform: Play Store Users: Billions of Active Users in 190 Countries OS: iOS Platform: App Store Users: Billions of Active Users. #TheBhandDiary
  5. 5. Boost Your Downloads PPC ReviewsASO • On Page • Bundle Id • Title • Description • Keywords • Graphics • Off Page • Link Building • App Submission • Social Sharing • Forum Submission • Google Ads • Facebook • Instagram • Influencers…etc Reviews Really matters but it should be genuine. Fake Reviews can Block your app or game. #TheBhandDiary
  6. 6. The Secret Ingredient Play store has billions of users in 190 Countries. What about Rest Users? Are you Losing Them? Yes, The Secret Ingredient is Those World Wide Users. #TheBhandDiary
  7. 7. What You are Missing? #TheBhandDiary
  8. 8. What is UDP: Unity Distribution Portal, A dashboard where you can upload and manage your game and app with 7-8 distributors world wide. Means, x8 your revenue. Partner Stores: • Samsung Galaxy Store : Global • One Store: South Korea • Mi Get Apps: India, Indonesia, Russia. • Huawai App Gallery: Global • Qoo Game Store : Global • Tpay Mobile: Middle East & Africa • AppTuTTi: China #TheBhandDiary
  9. 9. What is A console which allows you to earn in Crypto Currency with 320 Million world wide users and partners. The Portal Again Multiple your revenue. Partner Stores: • Apptoide, Apptoko • Cherry Mobile • Gionee, Oppo, Vivo & Xiaomi • Meizu and many other. #TheBhandDiary
  10. 10. Thank You Nitinjain089@gmail.com +91-7737628463 #TheBhandDiary

