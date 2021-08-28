Mems unit 1 ppt

Successfully reported this slideshow.
SUB CODE: PPE2109 FUNDAMENTALS OF MEMS INTRODUCTION TO MEMS (Unit 1)
WHAT IS MEMS? • Technique of combining Electrical & Mechanical disiciplines. • System of miniature dimensions. • Micro fab...
• T echnology of Microscopic devices & miniaturized Integrated systems • Components 1 and 100 micrometres in size. • Devic...
Inertia Sensor for Automobile “Air Bag” Deployment System Micro inertia sensor (accelerometer)in place: (Courtesy of Analo...
WHAT IS MEMS MEMS = MicroElectroMechanical System Any engineering system that performs electrical and mechanical functions...
WHAT IS MEMS? 6 • Micro-electronics - Brain of the system. • Micro-sensors • Micro-actuator • Micro-structure - Arms ,eyes...
MEMS KeyComponents Transducer: It convert one form of energy into another form of energy. Sensor: It senseor detect the le...
MEMS Components • It typically comprises components from one or more of threeclasses: 1. Micro-sensors to detect changes i...
MEMSDevicesand Structures – transducers • micro-sensors and micro-actuators – mechanically functional microstructures • mi...
ON SIZE AND SCALE
WHY MICROMACHINE • Minimize energy and mtrls use in manufacturing. • Integration with electronics, reduction of power budg...
The ENIAC Computer in 1946 A “Lap-top” Computerin 1996 Size: 106 down Power: 106 up Size: 108 down Power: 108 up A “Palm-t...
MINIATURIAZATION – The Principal Driving Force for the 21st Century Industrial Technology There has been increasing strong...
Market Demand for Intelligent, Robusting, Smaller, Multi-Functional Products - the Mobil phones 10 YearsAgo: Current State...
Rice grains Micro Cars (Courtesy of Denso Research Laboratories, Denso Corporation, Aichi, Japan)
APPLICATION
MEMS in Daily Life
MEMS in Daily Life
Fabrication Processes Deposition: • deposit thin film of material (mask) anywhere between a few nm to 100 micrometersonto ...
Patterning: • transfer of a pattern into a material after deposition in order to prepare for etching • techniques include ...
Fabrication Methods Bulk Micromachining: • oldest micromachining technology • technique involves selective removal of subs...
Surface Micromachining: • process starts with deposition of thin-film that acts as a temporary mechanical layer (sacrifici...
Wafer Bonding: • Method that involves joining two or more wafers together to create a wafer stack • Three types of wafer b...
PACKAGING a) Protection & robust to operating environment. b) Access and connections to physical domain. c) Minimize elect...
PACKAGING
MEMS APPLICATION MICRO NANO WORLD MEMS IN DEF BIO MEMS MICRO PROBING (STF,AFM) PRESSURE ,FORCE,INTER TIAL ,SOUNDS MICRO MA...
Where Are MEMS? Smartphones, tablets, cameras, gaming devices, and many other electronics have MEMS technology inside of t...
MEMS Accelerometer MEMS Gyroscope Inertial Sensors
Biomedical Applications Blood Pressure sensor on the head of a pin ● Usually in the form of pressure sensors ○ Intracrania...
In the Car
• Optical MEMS o Ex: optical switches, digital micromirror devices (DMD), bistable mirrors, laser scanners, optical shutte...
MEMS Advantages • Suitable for high-volume and low-costproduction • Reduced size • Light weight • Low power consumption • ...
DISADVANTAGES capabilities and manufacturing • Impossible to transfer of Power • Poly-Si (a brittle material), Cannot be l...
FUTURE OF MEMS Challenges • Access to Foundries. • Design Simulation & Modelling • Packaging and Testing • Standardization...
MEMS IN INDIA • Jul 2002 first Lab ( IISc & CSI Ltd) • Microelectronics Group & Suman Mashruwala Micro- engineering Lab, I...
CONCLUSION • Promising technology for the 21st Century. • Disruptive technology differs significantly from existing techno...
Summary/Conclusion Micro-Electro-Mechanical Systems are 1-100 micrometer devices that convert electrical energy to mechani...
5 Key Concepts 1. MEMS are made up of microelectronics, microactuators, microsensors, and microstructures. 2. The three ba...
Comparison of Microelectronics and Microsystems Microelectronics Microsystems (siliconbased) Primarily 2-dimensional struc...
  1. 1. SUB CODE: PPE2109 FUNDAMENTALS OF MEMS INTRODUCTION TO MEMS (Unit 1)
  2. 2. WHAT IS MEMS? • Technique of combining Electrical & Mechanical disiciplines. • System of miniature dimensions. • Micro fabrication technologies. • Both sense on Micro scale effect on Macro scale • Control the environment. • Potential to effect all of our lives 5
  3. 3. • T echnology of Microscopic devices & miniaturized Integrated systems • Components 1 and 100 micrometres in size. • Devices 20 micrometres to a millimetre (i.e. 0.02 to 1.0 mm) • Micro-sized components assembled & working together as a system INTRODUCTION
  4. 4. Inertia Sensor for Automobile “Air Bag” Deployment System Micro inertia sensor (accelerometer)in place: (Courtesy of Analog Devices, Inc) Sensor-on-a-chip: (the size of a rice grain)
  5. 5. WHAT IS MEMS MEMS = MicroElectroMechanical System Any engineering system that performs electrical and mechanical functions with components in micrometers is a MEMS. (1 µm = 1/10 of human hair) Available MEMS products include: ●Micro sensors (acoustic wave, biomedical, chemical, inertia, optical, pressure, radiation, thermal, etc.) ●Micro actuators (valves, pumps and microfluidics;electrical and optical relays and switches; grippers, tweezers and tongs;linear and rotary motors,etc.) ●Read/write heads in computer storage systems. ●Inkjet printer heads. ●Micro device components (e.g., palm-top reconnaissance aircrafts, mini robots and toys, micro surgical and mobile telecom equipment, etc.)
  6. 6. WHAT IS MEMS? 6 • Micro-electronics - Brain of the system. • Micro-sensors • Micro-actuator • Micro-structure - Arms ,eyes, nose etc. - Switch or trigger. -Micromachining
  7. 7. MEMS KeyComponents Transducer: It convert one form of energy into another form of energy. Sensor: It senseor detect the level of energy. Actuator: Anactuator is adevice or set of mechanism that actuate or respond mechanically by converting electrical signalsor processeddata.
  8. 8. MEMS Components • It typically comprises components from one or more of threeclasses: 1. Micro-sensors to detect changes in the system’s environment, these are input devices. 2. An intelligent component that makesdecisions based on changes detected by the sensors,and 3. Micro-actuators by which the system changes its environment, these are output devices.
  9. 9. MEMSDevicesand Structures – transducers • micro-sensors and micro-actuators – mechanically functional microstructures • micro-fluidics: valves, pumps, flow channels • micro-engines: gears,turbines, combustion engines Integrated Micros-ystems – integrated circuitry and transducers combined to perform a task autonomously or with the aid of a host computer autonomously – MEMScomponents provide interface to non-electricalworld • sensorsprovide inputs from non-electronicevents • actuators provide outputs to non-electronicevents
  10. 10. ON SIZE AND SCALE
  11. 11. WHY MICROMACHINE • Minimize energy and mtrls use in manufacturing. • Integration with electronics, reduction of power budget. • Faster devices, incr selectivity and sensitivity. • Cost/Performance advantages. • Improved reproducibility (batch fabrication). • Improved accuracy and reliability. • Minimally invasive (e.g. pill camera).
  12. 12. The ENIAC Computer in 1946 A “Lap-top” Computerin 1996 Size: 106 down Power: 106 up Size: 108 down Power: 108 up A “Palm-top” Computer in2001 This spectacular miniaturization took place in 50 years!! Miniaturization of Digital Computers - A remarkable case ofminiaturization!
  13. 13. MINIATURIAZATION – The Principal Driving Force for the 21st Century Industrial Technology There has been increasing strong market demand for: “Intelligent,” “Robust,” “Multi-functional,” and “Low-cost” industrial products. Miniaturization is the only viable solution to satisfy such market demand
  14. 14. Market Demand for Intelligent, Robusting, Smaller, Multi-Functional Products - the Mobil phones 10 YearsAgo: Current State-of-the Art: Transceive voice only Transceive voice+ multi-media + others (Video-camera, e-mails, calendar, and access to Internet, GPS and a PC with key pad input) Size reduction Palm-top WirelessPC The only solution is to pack many miniature function components into the device
  15. 15. Rice grains Micro Cars (Courtesy of Denso Research Laboratories, Denso Corporation, Aichi, Japan)
  16. 16. APPLICATION
  17. 17. MEMS in Daily Life
  18. 18. MEMS in Daily Life
  19. 19. Fabrication Processes Deposition: • deposit thin film of material (mask) anywhere between a few nm to 100 micrometersonto substrate • physical: material placed onto substrate, techniques include sputtering andevaporation • chemical: stream of source gas reacts on substrate to grow product, techniques include chemical vapor deposition and atomic layer deposition • substrates: silicon, glass, quartz • thin films:polysilicon, silicon dioxide, silicon nitride, metals, polymers
  20. 20. Patterning: • transfer of a pattern into a material after deposition in order to prepare for etching • techniques include some type of lithography, photolithography is common Etching: • wet etching: dipping substrate into chemical solution that selectively removesmaterial • process provides good selectivity, etching rate of target material higher that maskmaterial • dry etching: material sputtered or dissolved from substrate with plasma or gasvariations • choosing a method: desired shapes, etch depth and uniformity, surface roughness, process compatibility, safety, cost, availability, environmental impact
  21. 21. Fabrication Methods Bulk Micromachining: • oldest micromachining technology • technique involves selective removal of substrate to produce mechanical components • accomplished by physical or chemical process with chemical being used more for MEMS production • chemical wet etching is popular because of high etch rate and selectivity • isotropic wet etching: etch rate not dependent on crystallographic orientation of substrate and etching moves at equal rates in all directions • anisotropic wet etching: etch rate is dependent on crystallographic orientation of substrate
  22. 22. Surface Micromachining: • process starts with deposition of thin-film that acts as a temporary mechanical layer (sacrificial layer) • device layers are constructed on top • deposition and patterning of structural layer • removal of temporary layer to allow movement of structural layer • benefits: variety of structure, sacrificial and etchant combinations, uses single-sided wafer processing • allows higher integration density and lower resultant per die cost compared to bulk micromachining • disadvantages: mechanical properties of most thin-films are usually unknown and reproducibility of their mechanical properties
  23. 23. Wafer Bonding: • Method that involves joining two or more wafers together to create a wafer stack • Three types of wafer bonding: direct bonding, anodic bonding, and intermediate layerbonding • All require substrates that are flat, smooth, and clean in order to be efficient andsuccessful High Aspect Ratio Fabrication (Silicon): • Deep reactive ion etching (DRIE) • Enables very high aspect ratio etches tobe performed into silicon substrates • Sidewalls of the etched holes are nearly vertical • Depth of the etch can be hundreds or even thousands of microns into the siliconsubstrate.
  24. 24. PACKAGING a) Protection & robust to operating environment. b) Access and connections to physical domain. c) Minimize electrical interference. d) Dissipate heat for high operating temperatures. e) Minimize stress from external loading. f) Electric Power handling without signal disruption.
  25. 25. PACKAGING
  26. 26. MEMS APPLICATION MICRO NANO WORLD MEMS IN DEF BIO MEMS MICRO PROBING (STF,AFM) PRESSURE ,FORCE,INTER TIAL ,SOUNDS MICRO MAGNETICS RF MEMS MICRO FLUIDICS MICRO IT
  27. 27. Where Are MEMS? Smartphones, tablets, cameras, gaming devices, and many other electronics have MEMS technology inside of them
  28. 28. MEMS Accelerometer MEMS Gyroscope Inertial Sensors
  29. 29. Biomedical Applications Blood Pressure sensor on the head of a pin ● Usually in the form of pressure sensors ○ Intracranial pressure sensors ○ Pacemaker applications ○ Implanted coronary pressure measurements ○ Cerebrospinal fluid pressure sensors ○ Endoscope pressure sensors ○ Intraocular pressure monitors ○ Infusion pump sensors ● Retinal prosthesis ● Glucose monitoring & insulin delivery ● MEMS tweezers & surgical tools ● Cell, antibody, DNA, RNA enzyme measurement devices
  30. 30. In the Car
  31. 31. • Optical MEMS o Ex: optical switches, digital micromirror devices (DMD), bistable mirrors, laser scanners, optical shutters, and dynamic micromirror displays • RF MEMS o Smaller, cheaper, better way to manipulate RF signals o Reliability is issue, but getting there Additional Applications
  32. 32. MEMS Advantages • Suitable for high-volume and low-costproduction • Reduced size • Light weight • Low power consumption • High functionality • Improved reliability • Novel solutions and new applications • Low cost • Minimize Materials
  33. 33. DISADVANTAGES capabilities and manufacturing • Impossible to transfer of Power • Poly-Si (a brittle material), Cannot be load and force limitations. • Disruptive technology, need different competencies. • Scaling, Packaging and Testing Issues. • Challenges associated with developing processes. • Critical technological bottlenecks, economic feasibility. • Time & expense.
  34. 34. FUTURE OF MEMS Challenges • Access to Foundries. • Design Simulation & Modelling • Packaging and Testing • Standardization • Education and Training. • Micro-sized objects allow us to go places where no objects have gone before.
  35. 35. MEMS IN INDIA • Jul 2002 first Lab ( IISc & CSI Ltd) • Microelectronics Group & Suman Mashruwala Micro- engineering Lab, IIT Bombay • Fabrication facilities at: • CEERI Pilani, ITI, BEL in Bangalore, SCL Chandigarh etc. • Microelectronics Laboratories in close interaction with Indian industries (BEL, DRDO , ISRO etc) • MEMS work in Acoustic Sensor & Ultrasound sensors, in GSLV & PSLV. • Development of analytic tools and software.
  36. 36. CONCLUSION • Promising technology for the 21st Century. • Disruptive technology differs significantly from existing technology. • Challenges associated with developing manufacturing processes. • Automotive industry varied signatures in all fields. • MEMS has gradually made its way out of research laboratories and into everyday products.
  37. 37. Summary/Conclusion Micro-Electro-Mechanical Systems are 1-100 micrometer devices that convert electrical energy to mechanical energy and vice-versa. The three basic steps to MEMS fabrication are deposition, patterning, and etching. Due to their small size, they can exhibit certain characteristics that their macro equivalents can’t. MEMS produce benefits in speed, complexity, power consumption, device area, and system integration. These benefits make MEMS a great choice for devices in numerous fields.
  38. 38. 5 Key Concepts 1. MEMS are made up of microelectronics, microactuators, microsensors, and microstructures. 2. The three basic steps to MEMS fabrication are: deposition, patterning, and etching. 3. Chemical wet etching is popular because of high etch rate and selectivity. 4. 3 types of MEMS transducers are: capacitive, thermal, and piezoelectric. 5. The benefits of using MEMS: speed, power consumption, size, system integration(all on one chip).
  39. 39. Comparison of Microelectronics and Microsystems Microelectronics Microsystems (siliconbased) Primarily 2-dimensional structures Complex 3-dimensional structure Stationary structures May involve moving components Transmit electricity for specific electrical functions Perform a great variety of specific biological,chemical, electromechanical and optical functions and plastic materials IC die is protected from contacting media Delicate components are interfaced with workingmedia Use single crystal silicon dies, silicon compounds, ceramics Use single crystal silicon dies and few other materials, e.g. GaAs, quartz, polymers, ceramics and metals Fewer components to be assembled Many more components to be assembled Mature IC design methodologies Lack of engineering design methodology and standards Complex patterns with high density of electrical over substrates circuitry Simpler patterns over substrates with simpler electrical circuitry Large number of electrical feed-through and leads Fewer electrical feed-through and leads Industrial standards available selections, No industrial standard to follow in design, material fabrication processes and packaging Mass production Batch production, or on customer-need basis Fabrication techniques are proven and well documented Many microfabrication techniques are used for production, but with no standard procedures Manufacturing techniques are proven and well documented Distinct manufacturingtechniques Packaging technology is relatively well established Packaging technology is at the infant stage Primarily involves electrical and chemical engineering Involves all disciplines of science and engineering

×