Bộ ghế sofa tay trứng mặt liền gỗ sồi Nga SFS13 chắc chắn sẽ làm căn nhà của quý khách trở nên sang trọng hơn trong mắt bạn bè, khách tới chơi nhà.

  1. 1. Bộ ghế sofa tay trứng mặt liền gỗ sồi Nga SFS13 Bộ ghế sofa tay trứng mặt liền gỗ sồi Nga SFS13 chắc chắn sẽ làm căn nhà của quý khách trở nên sang trọng hơn trong mắt bạn bè, khách tới chơi nhà. 1. Kết cấu của bộ ghế sofa tay trứng mặt liền gỗ sồi Nga SFS13:  Cũng như bộ ghế sofa tay trứng mặt nan SFS10, bộ ghế sofa SFS13 có kết cấu gồm có phần thân ghế có kích cỡ 230×200(cm) gồm 2 nửa được ghép lại với nhau.
  2. 2.  Phần bàn kính được chia thành các ô và có thể nhét được khá nhiều đồ vật nhỏ xinh để dưới chân.  2 đôn vuông dành cho chủ nhân của phòng khách thoải mái hơn khi số lượng khách đến nhà quá đông.  Điểm khác biệt lớn nhất của bộ ghế sofa gỗ sồi Nga SFS13 là thay vì mặt ghế được ghép lại bởi các nan dài như ở SFS10 thì mặt ghế của bộ ghế sofa phòng khách này là các tấm liền. Do đó, chủ nhà có thể không cần phải dùng nệm trải lên trên để giữ được nét sang trọng của bộ ghế. 2. Chất liệu của bộ ghế sofa tay trứng mặt liền SFS13:  Cũng như bộ ghế sofa góc trứng SFS10, chất liệu chính của bộ SFS13 vẫn là gỗ sồi Nga dẻo dai bền chắc.  Lớp sơn PU tĩnh điện sáng bóng giúp cho Quý khách có thể hãnh diện khoe khoang với bạn bè về sự sang trọng, tiện nghi của bộ ghế.
  3. 3.  Thêm một điểm khác biệt với sofa góc chữ L SFS10 là bộ ghế sofa SFS13 có mặt bàn cũng liền tấm bằng gỗ sồi thay vì lớp kính phủ lên trên.
  4. 4. 3. Bày trí bộ ghế sofa tay trứng mặt liền SFS13 như nào?  Quý khách có thể bộ ghế sofa mặt liền SFS13 vào vị trí ở góc căn phòng sẽ làm cho không gian nội thất phòng khách của nhà bạn trở nên gọn gàng, sạch sẽ hơn.  Có thể kết hợp thêm các loại hoa, cây cảnh nhỏ trên mặt bàn của mẫu bàn ghế gỗ sồi này sẽ làm gợi mở không khí sống động, xua tan đi oi bức mùa hè và lạnh giá mùa đông của khí hậu miền Bắc khá khắc nghiệt. Sản phẩm Bộ ghế sofa tay trứng mặt liền gỗ sồi Nga SFS13 được bảo hành 6 tháng. Để đặt mua vui lòng inbox fanpage Nội thất Hoàn Long hoặc hotline 0969.434.284 để được trợ giúp.

