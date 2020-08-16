Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Bộ ghế sofa hộp 3 ngăn kéo gỗ sồi Nga SF23 Sản phẩm Bộ ghế sofa hộp 3 ngăn kéo gỗ sồi Nga SF23 của Nội thất Mạnh Mai chắc ...
2. Chất liệu của bộ ghế sofa hộp 3 ngăn kéo SF23  Chất liệu chính là gỗ sồi Nga dẻo dai, bền chắc.  Phần mặt bàn của mẫu...
3. Thiêt kế và bài trí bộ ghế sofa hộp 3 ngăn kéo SF23:  Mẫu ghế sofa ngăn kéo SF23 có thiết kế theo hướng hiện đại với h...
Bộ ghế sofa hộp 3 ngăn kéo gỗ sồi Nga SF23
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Bộ ghế sofa hộp 3 ngăn kéo gỗ sồi Nga SF23

18 views

Published on

Sản phẩm Bộ ghế sofa hộp 3 ngăn kéo gỗ sồi Nga SF23 của Nội thất Mạnh Mai chắc chắn sẽ mang lại cho quý khách những cảm gác tiện lợi, sang trọng trong chính căn nhà của mình.

Published in: Business
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Bộ ghế sofa hộp 3 ngăn kéo gỗ sồi Nga SF23

  1. 1. Bộ ghế sofa hộp 3 ngăn kéo gỗ sồi Nga SF23 Sản phẩm Bộ ghế sofa hộp 3 ngăn kéo gỗ sồi Nga SF23 của Nội thất Mạnh Mai chắc chắn sẽ mang lại cho quý khách những cảm gác tiện lợi, sang trọng trong chính căn nhà của mình. 1. Kích thước của bộ ghế sofa hộp 3 ngăn kéo SF23:  Bộ ghế sofa hộp SF23 có kích cỡ là 240x200cm. Đây là kich cỡ hợp lí với các gian phòng khách hiện nay.
  2. 2. 2. Chất liệu của bộ ghế sofa hộp 3 ngăn kéo SF23  Chất liệu chính là gỗ sồi Nga dẻo dai, bền chắc.  Phần mặt bàn của mẫu bàn ghế gỗ sồi này được làm hoàn toàn bằng gỗ.
  3. 3. 3. Thiêt kế và bài trí bộ ghế sofa hộp 3 ngăn kéo SF23:  Mẫu ghế sofa ngăn kéo SF23 có thiết kế theo hướng hiện đại với hình cơ bản vẫn là góc chữ L. Với nhiều ngăn kéo đóng mở thuận tiện, quý khách có thể chứa đựng được nhiều đồ.  Có thể bài trí mẫu ghế sofa gỗ sồi này ở vị trí góc căn phòng để phù hợp việc xem tivi.  Nên kết hợp thêm các loại lọ hoa, cây cảnh để phòng khách nhà bạn thêm thoáng mát. Sản phẩm Bộ ghế sofa hộp 3 ngăn kéo gỗ sồi Nga SF23 được bảo hành 6 tháng. Để đặt mua vui lòng inbox fanpage Nội thất Mạnh Mai hoặc hotline Ms Mai 0989.986.609 để được trợ giúp.

×