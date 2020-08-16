Successfully reported this slideshow.
Sản phẩm bộ ghế sofa hộp chân oải gỗ sồi Nga SG28 sẽ mang lại niềm cảm hứng cho quý khách khi sử dụng với thiết kế khá mới lạ.

  1. 1. Bộ ghế sofa hộp chân oải gỗ sồi Nga SG28 Sản phẩm bộ ghế sofa hộp chân oải gỗ sồi Nga SG28 sẽ mang lại niềm cảm hứng cho quý khách khi sử dụng với thiết kế khá mới lạ. 1. Kết cấu của bộ ghế sofa hộp SG28:  Mẫu ghế sofa hộp SG28 mang lại những nét phá cách độc đáo, quyến rũ cho gian phòng khách nhà bạn. Vẫn gồm có 2 nửa ghép lại với nhau tạo thành 1 góc ghế sofa với kích cỡ là 280x200cm.  Tuy nhiên điểm khác biệt so với những bộ ghế sofa thường thấy nằm ở phần chân ghế được thiết kế hình xiên chứ không thẳng đứng. Dù vậy nó vẫn rất chắc chắn, chịu được sức nặng lên tới hàng trăm kg khi có nhiều người cùng ngồi lên.
  2. 2.  Mẫu ghế sofa gỗ sồi này gồm có 1 ngăn kéo ở phía cạnh chính còn phần cạnh kia được vát chéo theo góc nghiêng của chân ghế.  Phần bàn được làm vuông vức như các mẫu thường thấy. 2. Chất liệu của bộ ghế sofa hộp SG28:  Chất liệu chính của mẫu ghế sofa ngăn kéo SG28 là gỗ sồi Nga. Đây là loại gỗ khá chắc chắn với tuổi thọ từ 15-20 năm.  Phần mặt bàn có thể làm bằng gỗ hoặc mặt kính tùy theo yêu cầu của quý khách.
  3. 3. 3. Bài trí bộ ghế sofa hộp SG28 như nào?  Thường bài trí mẫu bàn ghế gỗ sồi SG28 trong gian phòng diện tích tương đối rộng từ 25-30m2.  Nên kết hợp thêm các loại kệ tivi phòng khách và tủ giầy dép cùng chất liệu để tạo sự hài hòa cho căn phòng.  Quý khách có thể an tâm với mức giá bán xuất xưởng của cửa hàng và có thể tới trực tiếp xưởng sản xuất tại Thạch Thất – Hà Nội.
  4. 4. Sản phẩm bộ ghế sofa hộp chân oải gỗ sồi Nga SG28 được bảo hành 6 tháng. Để đặt mua vui lòng inbox fanpage Nội thất Dung Thủy hoặc hotline 0973.210.015 để được trợ giúp.

