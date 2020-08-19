Successfully reported this slideshow.
Bộ ghế sofa chân cuốn gỗ hương xám cao cấp SG44

Sản phẩm Bộ ghế sofa chân cuốn gỗ hương xám cao cấp SG44 mang đến cho quý khách sự hoàn mỹ trong thiết kế.

Bộ ghế sofa chân cuốn gỗ hương xám cao cấp SG44

  1. 1. Bộ ghế sofa chân cuốn gỗ hương xám cao cấp SG44 Sản phẩm Bộ ghế sofa chân cuốn gỗ hương xám cao cấp SG44 mang đến cho quý khách sự hoàn mỹ trong thiết kế. 1. Kết cấu của bộ ghế sofa gỗ hương xám SG44:  Tương tự như mẫu ghế sofa góc chân cuốn gỗ xoan đào SG42, bộ ghế sofa gỗ hương xám SG44 cũng có thiết kế chân ghế và bàn được uốn cong tuyệt diệu tạo cảm giác góc nhìn sang trọng.
  2. 2.  Bộ ghế sofa chân cuốn SG44 vẫn giữ hình ảnh của các bộ ghế sofa góc chữ L quen thuộc.  Có thêm các ngăn kéo tiện lợi ở bàn và tay ghế để các đồ lặt vặt.
  3. 3. 2. Chất liệu của bộ ghế sofa SG44:  Gỗ hương xám được sử dụng trong mẫu ghế sofa chân cuốn SG44 sẽ làm cho sản phẩm giữ được nét sang trọng, nhất là trong các gia đình quyền quý.  Có một lớp sơn PU phủ lên trên mặt.
  4. 4. 3. Bài trí bộ ghế sofa SG44 như nào?  Có thể đặt bàn ghế gỗ hương xám SG44 ở vị trí góc căn phòng diện tích từ 25-30m2.  Nên trang trí thêm lọ hoa, cây cảnh nhỏ để bộ ghế luôn tràn đầy màu sắc.
  5. 5. Quý khách có thể xem hình ảnh trực tiếp tại xưởng trong video dưới đây: Sản phẩm Bộ ghế sofa chân cuốn gỗ hương xám cao cấp SG44 được bảo hành 1 năm. Để đặt mua vui lòng inbox fanpage Nội thất Dung Thủy để được trợ giúp. Nguồn: http://noithatdungthuy.com/bo-ghe-sofa-chan-cuon-go-huong-xam-cao- cap-sg44/

