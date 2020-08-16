Successfully reported this slideshow.
Sản phẩm Bộ ghế sofa 2 văng chân đứng vuông gỗ sồi Nga SG56 là lựa chọn hợp lí dành cho các khách hàng có diện tích nhà rộng rãi.

  1. 1. Bộ ghế sofa 2 văng chân đứng vuông gỗ sồi Nga SG56 Sản phẩm Bộ ghế sofa 2 văng chân đứng vuông gỗ sồi Nga SG56 là lựa chọn hợp lí dành cho các khách hàng có diện tích nhà rộng rãi. 1. Kết cấu của bộ ghế sofa 2 văng SG56  Thiết kế của mẫu ghế sofa gỗ sồi SG56 khá giống với mẫu ghế sofa 2 văng chân quỳ gỗ sồi SG39.
  2. 2.  Điểm khác biệt duy nhất là ở phần chân của mẫu bàn ghế gỗ sồi này khá gọn gàng, xinh xắn. 2. Chất liệu của bộ ghế sofa 2 văng SG56:  CHất liệu chính của bộ ghế sofa 2 văng SG56 vẫn là gỗ sồi Nga dẻo dai, bền chắc.  Có khá nhiều màu sắc sơn PU để quý khách lựa chọn cho mẫu sofa chân vuông này.
  3. 3. Sản phẩm Bộ ghế sofa 2 văng chân đứng vuông gỗ sồi Nga SG56 được bảo hành 1 năm. Để đặt mua vui lòng inbox fanpage Nội thất Dung Thủy để được trợ giúp.

