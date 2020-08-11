Nithin IT Support Engineer

Successfully reported this slideshow.
IT Support Engineer with 5 plus years of Experience

Published in: Technology
  1. 1. Profile Summary Currently associated with Chicago Maintenance & Construction, Dubai as IT Support Engineer Skillful in solving Technical related issues Expertise in concepts of end-to-end project planning & implementations. Proficient in proactively identifying areas of obstruction / breakdowns and taking steps to rectify the technical issues Competent in planning & implementing proactive / predictive/preventive/shutdown maintenance schedules for the servers so as to increase server’s uptime / reliability Possess comprehensive knowledge of VMware and Hyper V Servers A keen communicator with honed interpersonal, problem solving & analytical skills Core Competencies Personal Details Date of Birth: 3rd November 1991 Languages Known: English, Hindi, Tamil & Malayalam Permanent Address: Marco Tower, Al Nahda Sharjah, UAE Passport Details: K3197057 (Expiry Date: 2nd April 2022) UAE Driving License: Yes Academic Details Bachelor of Computer Application from CVRU, India in 2014 Professional Qualification Microsoft Certified Solution Expert (MCSE) MS ID: MS0611352254 Cisco Certified Network Associate (CCNA) Cisco Certified Network Professional (CCNP) Technical Skills Windows Servers Installation & Configuration of Windows Server 2008,2012,2016 Installation & Configuration of Windows Clients 7,8,10 Configuration of Windows Active Directory & DHCP Good Knowledge in TCP/IP Protocol Managing Files & Folders Management of Users & Groups & Structured Organizational Unit Management of Google Apps, Office 365, C panel Management Management of Distributed File System (DFS) Configuration of RAID Systems Monitoring the Performance Managing of Backups of Systems Troubleshooting of various Systems issues Various Technical awareness to End Users Process Network incidents and tickets with help of Autotask ticketing tools Eset Server Management Firewalls, Router & Switches Installation & Configuration of Sonic Wall, Cyberoam, Fortinet Firewall Configuration of VPN, SSL VPN, Site to Site VPN Content Filtering & Port forwarding Creating of Policies for End-users & Remote Users Configuration of Switches Configuration of Access points, Extenders & Routers Managing backups & Firmware Updation Monitoring CCTV Systems Antivirus installation & Management ESET, F-Secure, CrowdStrike NITHIN MATHEW A result-oriented professional, offering 5 plus years of experience in Microsoft Server / Networking / Computer Systems / Firewalls, Targeting assignments, preferably in Gulf / Europe Technical Support, Projects nithinadoor@gmail.com +971 55 468 7537 Installation & Configurations Windows & Linux Servers Firewalls, NAS Backups Biometric Systems & DVR Systems Mail Clients N/W Infrastructure Asset List & Documentation Team Management
  2. 2. Organizational Experience Since September’2019 with Chicago Maintenance & Construction ( Varkey Group ) Dubai UAE as IT Support Engineer (Reporting to Manager) Key Result Areas: Designing & implementing IT Infrastructure, with accountability of planning & implementing IT strategies, procedures & Disaster Recovery plans and ERP Analysis & Implementation Configuration & administration of Virtual Servers, Managed Switches & Wireless. Design and Implement VLAN’s, Configure Firewalls Policies and Site to Site VPN connectivity. Data Management and Backup Remote Sites / Project Sites IT Infra setup. Planning, Designing, and Implementing of disaster recovery solutions Learning and Implementing new technologies and automation Analyse vulnerabilities in the network and working towards mitigation with implementation of advance security solution and patch management, Endpoint Security Solution Managing Office 365, Business Application Support Taking regular feedback from users depending on their requirement and business requirements and implementing innovative solutions End user support for Desktop, Laptops, Mobile Devices, Microsoft Office Applications, Business Software Plan and perform appropriate procedures, documentation, inventory assessment and other procedure related to IT Monitors Service Level Agreement (SLA) and renewal of IT related maintenance contract (AMC) Since Mar’2016 to Sep 2019 with KTC International LLC Dubai UAE as IT Support Engineer (Reporting to Manager) Key Result Areas: Maintaining HP, Dell Servers Maintained Domain Controllers primary & secondary Created Group policies and OU’s for better organization Managed User Accounts, Groups & controlling access rights using AD Maintaining server & client system day to day backups Installation, upgrading & maintenance of Operating Systems ,MAC Book Support Dynamic address creation using NO-IP & Dyn Dns Administration of Yahoo Mails. Configuration & troubleshooting of Outlook 2010, 2013. 2016, Installation of Server, kiosks in Sharjah Airport, DIFC Maintaining Sonic Wall, Fortinet, Sophos Firewall Installation & Maintaining of NAS, Buffalo, Qnap Windows Server Active Directory Migration DFS Installation Management of Hyper V Installation & configuration of Polycom IP Phones Resolving IT Issues which is raises from End User side Resolved connectivity issues for remote users while managing upgrades, security, and virus protection. Supporting clients over telephone and by remote connection using Team viewer, Any desk, Ammyy Admin, VNC Viewer Video Conference setup using SKYPE Managed ERP implementation Managed the design and implementation of IT systems Knowledge in VMware Cat 5, Cat 6 Cable Management crimping, termination Highlights: Prepare Technical documents and conduct cross training for the team Liaison with various vendors for Hardware support Plan and perform appropriate procedures, documentation, inventory assessment and other procedures related to IT Monitors Service Level Agreements (SLA) and renewal of IT related maintenance contracts (AMC) May’2015 to Feb’2016 with Dhanush Infosol , Bengaluru as a system Engineer (Reporting to Manager) Key Result Areas: Maintaining server & client system Day to day backups
  3. 3. Maintaining Biometric Attendance Hardware/Software Installation, up gradation and Maintenance of Operating System (all versions of Windows). Installation of Printers & Scanners, Switches, Routers & Access Points. Monitoring of networks & Servers Administration of office 365 Mails and Configuration of Outlook 2010. 2013 Troubleshooting issues related applications, print, and file servers. Creating and Managing Users and Groups in AD. Providing Various Internet Connections {WAN & LAN, Broadband& Wi-Fi} to various Clients. Maintaining IBM Servers & Thin Client Servers Maintaining NAS Box & Knowledge on Cyberoam. Maintaining the Technical documents like IT Inventory of Computer & Network devices etc. Resolving tickets with the Autotask, which is raised from End User side. Previous Experience July ’2014 to April ’2015 with Inet InfoTech, Cochin as a Jnr System Administrator – L1 Support Engineer Key Result Areas Maintaining overall IT Equipment’s Computer, Hardware, Routers and Switches. Installation, up gradation and Maintenance of Operation System. Configuration of MS Outlook Troubleshooting Network and Hardware related problems. File sharing, Backup and restore data, Remote Desktop connection Projects Handled Chicago Maintenance & Construction LLC Dubai UAE IT-Network Infrastructure Discovery gardens, Dubai UAE KTC International LLC Deira Dubai KTC International LLC Business bay Dubai Akash Enterprises Bangalore India Dhanush Infosol PVT Limited Bangalore India Inet Infotech Cochin India Extracurricular Activities Attended webinars Participated various Network Gaming Events Organized Placement Fair for in-house students of INET InfoTech Where 78% students being placed at the End of the session Declaration I hereby declare that the above-furnished details are true to the best of my knowledge and belief. NITHIN MATHEW

