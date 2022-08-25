Successfully reported this slideshow.
Your SlideShare is downloading. ×

Bro store (English) .pdf

Aug. 25, 2022
0 likes 4 views
Upcoming SlideShare
Flooring (1) (1).pdf
Flooring (1) (1).pdf
Loading in …3
×

Check these out next

How to think like a startup
Loic Le Meur
What to Upload to SlideShare
SlideShare
Be A Great Product Leader (Amplify, Oct 2019)
Adam Nash
Trillion Dollar Coach Book (Bill Campbell)
Eric Schmidt
APIdays Paris 2019 - Innovation @ scale, APIs as Digital Factories' New Machi...
apidays
A few thoughts on work life-balance
Wim Vanderbauwhede
Is vc still a thing final
Mark Suster
The GaryVee Content Model
Gary Vaynerchuk
1 of 75
1 of 75

Bro store (English) .pdf

Aug. 25, 2022
0 likes 4 views

Download to read offline

Education

Skt

Skt

Education

Recommended

More Related Content

Featured

How to think like a startup
Loic Le Meur
What to Upload to SlideShare
SlideShare
Be A Great Product Leader (Amplify, Oct 2019)
Adam Nash
Trillion Dollar Coach Book (Bill Campbell)
Eric Schmidt
APIdays Paris 2019 - Innovation @ scale, APIs as Digital Factories' New Machi...
apidays
A few thoughts on work life-balance
Wim Vanderbauwhede
Is vc still a thing final
Mark Suster
The GaryVee Content Model
Gary Vaynerchuk
Mammalian Brain Chemistry Explains Everything
Loretta Breuning, PhD
Blockchain + AI + Crypto Economics Are We Creating a Code Tsunami?
Dinis Guarda
The AI Rush
Jean-Baptiste Dumont
AI and Machine Learning Demystified by Carol Smith at Midwest UX 2017
Carol Smith
10 facts about jobs in the future
Pew Research Center's Internet & American Life Project
Harry Surden - Artificial Intelligence and Law Overview
Harry Surden
Inside Google's Numbers in 2017
Rand Fishkin
Pinot: Realtime Distributed OLAP datastore
Kishore Gopalakrishna
How to Become a Thought Leader in Your Niche
Leslie Samuel
Visual Design with Data
Seth Familian
Designing Teams for Emerging Challenges
Aaron Irizarry
UX, ethnography and possibilities: for Libraries, Museums and Archives
Ned Potter

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Now What?: How to Move Forward When We're Divided (About Basically Everything) Sarah Stewart Holland
Free
Full Out: Lessons in Life and Leadership from America's Favorite Coach Monica Aldama
Free
Already Enough: A Path to Self-Acceptance Lisa Olivera
Free
How to Be Perfect: The Correct Answer to Every Moral Question Michael Schur
Free
Dry: A Memoir Augusten Burroughs
Free
The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People Personal Workbook Stephen R. Covey
Free
The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People: Powerful Lessons in Personal Change: 25th Anniversary Infographics Edition Stephen R. Covey
Free
Girl, Stop Apologizing: A Shame-Free Plan for Embracing and Achieving Your Goals Rachel Hollis
Free
Never Split the Difference: Negotiating As If Your Life Depended On It Chris Voss
Free
Boundaries Updated and Expanded Edition: When to Say Yes, How to Say No To Take Control of Your Life Henry Cloud
Free
A Stolen Life: A Memoir Jaycee Dugard
Free
Girl, Wash Your Face: Stop Believing the Lies About Who You Are so You Can Become Who You Were Meant to Be Rachel Hollis
Free
Uninvited: Living Loved When You Feel Less Than, Left Out, and Lonely Lysa TerKeurst
Free
The Gifts of Imperfection: Let Go of Who You Think You're Supposed to Be and Embrace Who You Are Brené Brown
Free
The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck: A Counterintuitive Approach to Living a Good Life Mark Manson
Free
Decluttering at the Speed of Life: Winning Your Never-Ending Battle with Stuff Dana K. White
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Radical Abundance: Mastering the Psychology of Money Rebecca Ray
Free
Life's Messy, Live Happy: Things Don't Have to Be Perfect for You to Be Content Cy Wakeman
Free
Golden: The Power of Silence in a World of Noise Justin Zorn
Free
How to Transform a Broken Heart: A Survival Guide for Breakups, Complicated Relationships, and Other Losses Nathalia Molina
Free
Longpath: Becoming the Great Ancestors Our Future Needs – An Antidote for Short-Termism Ari Wallach
Free
Stimulus Wreck: Rebuilding After a Financial Disaster Gaby Dunn
Free
Momentum: Setting Goals with Clarity, Intention, and Action Aja Marsh
Free
Ahead of the Curve: Using Consumer Psychology to Meet Your Business Goals Shounak Banerjee
Free
Do Hard Things: Why We Get Resilience Wrong and the Surprising Science of Real Toughness Steve Magness
Free
How to Navigate Life: The New Science of Finding Your Way in School, Career, and Beyond Belle Liang PhD
Free
The Mom Friend Guide to Everyday Safety and Security: Tips from the Practical One in Your Squad Cathy Pedrayes
Free
Plays Well with Others: The Surprising Science Behind Why Everything You Know About Relationships is (Mostly) Wrong Eric Barker
Free
How to Notice and Name Emotions Emma McAdam
Free
Speak: Find Your Voice, Trust Your Gut, and Get From Where You Are to Where You Want To Be Tunde Oyeneyin
Free
Courage and Crucibles: Leadership in Challenging Times Pierre Quinn
Free
Life Lessons Harry Potter Taught Me: Discover the Magic of Friendship, Family, Courage, and Love in Your Life Jill Kolongowski
Free

Bro store (English) .pdf

  1. 1. © Excellence Brings Success MULTIPLE CHOICE QUESTIONS (MCQ) NOTE-BOLD AND UNDERLINED OPTION IS CORRECT ANSWER 1: Which of the concept can be taken into consideration while assessing right time for purchase? a: Standarization b : ROL c: Vendor rating d :Purchase 2:The concept of EOQ is related with A: quality B: time C: contract D: quantity 3: Which is not the function of stores management ? A :Preparation of reciept B : arranging inspection C : inventory control D : procurement 4 : Which one of the following is a rational technique of modern storekeeping ?
  2. 2. A: EOQ , B : value analysis C: Accounting D : Codification 5: The condition of destination and mode of delivery is specified in : A; Indent B : specification C : Stores receipt D : Purchase Order 6: After unloading the material at stores , it is initially kept at A : Inspection Bay B ; outside the stores C: inside the stores D ; send to the indentor 7. While taking delivery of material , the delivery challan should be compared carefully with : A ; Indent B; technical specfication C: purchase Order D : receipt document 8. After accepting the receipt of material in the daily material receipt , to whom inspection notice is served ; A . Stores B: Material C : Finance D : Indentor 9 : what is the time given for inspector to inspect the material put at the inspection bay at store ? A : 2 days
  3. 3. B: 3 days C : 5 days D ; 6 days 10 : Which of the following is not indicated in the Material Control Card ( Stock) ? A : receipt B : Issue C : Balance quantity D : Indent no. 11 : Which is the basic document for making payment to the suppliers ? A : material receipt register B : purchase order C : GRS 12. ; Physical verification of stores is not essentially resorted for the purpose ; A : actual physical balances of stock B : actual requirement of stock C : to identify slow moving and non-moving items D : the receipt , issues and the stocks to be accounted 13 : Which of the following is not the reason for stock discrepancies ? A ; weighted differences B : measurement differences C : Improper storage D: none of the above 14 ;By whom the surprise verification be done ? A : a team of three officers comprising Finanace deparment ,material department , purchase department
  4. 4. B ; a team of at least two officers drawn from departments other than materials department . C; two senior officer of material department D ; By GM/ Head of the Plant . 15. ; Stock verifier , appointed specifically for the purpose are under control of which authority ? A : General Manager B ; HOD material C : CFM/ Head of Finance D: HOD purchase 16 : Which of the following can be termed as Preventive method of controlling inventories ? A: Watch on the actual receipt B : accurate forcasting and scheduling C: monitoring stock levels D ; quick disposal of slow moving and obsolete stocks . 17 ; which of the following can be termed as corrective action of controlling inventories? A : Reduction of procurement lead time B : Expeditious paper work C : Monitoring stock level D : proper material planning and control 18. If you take delivery from railways at a later date than prescribed the penalty imposed on is known as a) Wharfage charge b) Obsolete charge c) Negligent charge d) Demurrage charge 19. Valuation of financial year closing of stocks is known as
  5. 5. a) ABC analysis b) XYZ analysis c) Stock analysis d) None of the above 20. Inventory is a term related to Contracts Management. a) Yes b) No c) Cant say d) It depends 21. The time that lapses between raising of purchase requisition by user departments or stores and receipt and acceptance of materials at stores for issue to user departments is known as a) Lead time b) Running time c) Time gap analysis d) None of these 22. Find the odd one out a) ABC analysis b) XYZ analysis c) Work to Permit d) VED analysis 23. CX items are those items whose available stock is exceeding a) 15 years consumption b) 5 years consumption c) 10 years consumption d) There is no such item known as CX 24. Which is not relevant to inventory a) carrying cost b) ordering cost
  6. 6. c) waiting cost d) all of the above are inventory costs 25. Inventory analysis based on unit rates of items is known as XYZ analysis. a) True b) False c) Cant say d) There is no such analysis 26. Which is related to Materials management function a) ABC analysis b) XYZ analysis c) HML analysis d) All are related 27MRN is an acronym for a) Material Return Note b) Material Requisition Note c) Material Rating Number d) Materials Required Notary certification 28. SAS in materials management stands for a) Stores accounting system b) Stores analysis scheme c) Stores Acquisition system d) None 29. Tenders invited from only one manufacturer is known as a) Single tender b) Open tender c) NIT d) None
  7. 7. 30. Categorisation method is used for rating a) Vendors b) Dealers c) Customers d) Suppliers 31. Physical stock verification is done by a) Stores b) Finance c) HR d) FQA 32. Who is responsible for stock verification for each financial year a) Head of Project b) Head of Materials c) Head of O&M d) Head of Finance 33. The most basic technique of inventory management is a) ABC Analysis b) ZYX analysis c) CBA analysis d) PQR analysis 34. Who will raise the indent for consumables a) O&M b) HR c) Stores d) Any department 35. FOR stands for a) Free on Road b) Finance on Road
  8. 8. c) Free on Return d) None 36. GRS stands for a) Goods received sheet b) Goods receipt system c) Godown Requisition Sheet d) None 37. IUC classification stands for a) Insurance, Unit assembly and consumable b) Indented Unit costs c) Insurance under cover d) None 38. OEM, OMS, PAC leads to a) Single tendering b) Double tendering c) NIT d) None 39. Which is the basic document for making payment to suppliers a) GRS b) MTN c) MRN d) Payment order by supplier 40. Who will issue the Letter of Award? a) Contract Manager b) Head of Finance c) Project Head d) Any executive 41. In which of the following case lead time will be more?
  9. 9. a) LT b) Single Tender c) Multiple Tender d) Open Tender 42. The acronym ROL stands for a) Requirement of Letter of Credit b) Reorder Level c) Report of Loss of stock d) None 43. The spares that wear out or get consumed while in service are known as: a) Consumables b) Perishables c) Nut and bolts d) Accessories 44. Which one of the following is a rational technique of modern storekeeping? a) EOQ b) Value Analysis c) Accounting d) Codification 45. The condition of destination and mode of delivery is specified in: a) Indent b) Specification c) Stores Receipt d) Purchase Order 46. While taking delivery of material, the delivery challan should be compared carefully with:
  10. 10. a) Indent b) Technical specification c) Purchase Order d) SRV 47. Which of the following is not indicated in the Material Control Card ( Stock)? a) Receipt date b) Issue number c) Balance quantity d) Indent number 48. Which of the classification of items is based on stockvalue? a) FSN b) ABC c) DEF d) XYZ 49. Which of the following is not the reason for stock discrepancies? a) Weighted differences b) Measurement differences c) Improper storage d) None of above 50. By whom the surprise verification be done? a) A team of three officers comprising Finanace deparment, material department, purchase department b) A team of at least two officers drawn from departments other than materials department c) By GM/Head of Project d) By local police 51. Stock verifier, appointed specifically for the purpose is under control of which authority?
  11. 11. a) General Manager b) Executive Director c) Head of Finance d) Head of Vigilance 52. _____________________________ is the process of planning, procuring, storing and providing the appropriate material of the right quality, right quality at the right place in the right time. A. Financial management B. Materials management C. Operation management D. Marketing management 53. _____________________________ is a detailed list of movable items which are required for manufacturing products and maintaining the equipment and machines in good working order. A. Inventory B. Production C. Purchase D. None of these 54. In ABC analysis which inventory is classified into category ‘A’ items? A. Annual consumption cost is around 15-25 B. Annual consumption cost is around 70-80% C. Annual consumption cost is around 5-10% D. Annual consumption cost is around 50%
  12. 12. 55. EOQ is a formula that determines the _____________ at which the combination of procurement costs and inventory carrying costs are the least A. Quality B. Cost C. Profit D. Quantity 56. Which of the following is not correct assumption in calculating EOQ? A. The ordering cost is constant B. The rate of demand/consumption does not change C. The lead time is not fixed 57. The purchase price of the items does not change with quantity i.e. no discount is available Procurement costs consist of ______________________________. A. Cost of receiving quotations B. Cost of processing quotation and issuing purchase order C. Cost of following up and expediting purchase order D. All of these 58. Which of the following is not procurement cost? A. Transportation cost B. Cost of receiving, inspecting and stocking material C. Cost of processing vendor’s invoice D. Storage cost 59. Carrying cost consists of __________________________. A. Interest on capital investment
  13. 13. B. Storage cost C. Up-keep of inventory D. All of these 60. The procurement costs _________________________________. A. increase as quantity ordered increases B. decreases as quantity ordered decreases C. decreases as quantity ordered increases D. None of these 61. The main function of purchasing department is: 1. Keep record of reliable and also alternative source of supply 2. Maintain update pricelist of all material 3. Ensure uninterrupted supply of material 4. Preparation of purchasing budget A. All B. Only 1 and 2 C. Only 2 and 3 D. Only 2 and 4 62. Arrange the following in chronological order while purchasing material 1. Receive purchase requisition from department 2. Call for quotation 3. Inspect the material 4. Place purchase order A. 1,2,,4,3 B. 3,4,2,1 C. 2,1,4,3 D. 4,2,1,3
  14. 14. 63. Arrange the following in chronological order while purchasing material. 1. Place order 2. Payment of bill 3. Receive material 4. Inspection A. 1,3,2,4 B. 1,2,3,4 C. 1,3,4,2, D. 4,3,1,2 64. __________ is a planning technique that calculates material requirement and schedule supply to meet changing demand across all product and parts. TQM ISO MRP QA 65. Which of the following is function of MRP? A. To calculate what parts should be made or bought B. To calculate how many of these parts do we need C. To calculate when must these parts be available D. All of these 66. Which of the following statement is wrong about MRP? A. MRP insures that materials and components are available on the right quantities and at the right time B. MRP takes information from the bill-of-material (BOM) C. MRP takes information from MPS
  15. 15. D. None of these 67. The _________________ keeps track of the inventory status for each item in the database. A. Lead time B. BOM C. Inventory record file D. Product structure 68. ____________ is a computer-based system decision to streamline and integrate various operation and information flows in the company. A. MRP B. ERP C. MPS D. TQM 69. Economic order quantity of material takes into account ordering cost and ______________________. A. Carrying cost B. Lead time C. re- order level D. Maximum level 70. In ABC system of inventory control, the material is divided in A, B and C categories on the basis of _________________________. A. Material quantity B. Consumption value of material C. Re-order level of each material D. Maximum level of material
  16. 16. 71. Order cost and carrying cost are _____________ cost in nature. A. Fixed B. Variable C. Semi-variable D. Indirect 72. Freight cost means ________________________________________________. A. cost of packing of material. B. cost to be paid to customer. C. cost required for movement of material D. inspection cost 73. Inventory control means ________________________________________________. A. timely availability of materials B. value analysis of costly materials C. availability of material at low cost D. all of these 74. Finished goods means goods waiting for dispatch to __________________. A. customer B. supplier C. purchase D. none of these 75. Inventory consists of ______________________________________________________ _. A. raw material
  17. 17. B. indirect material C. work in progress D. all of these 76. ABC analysis helps senior manager to control _________________________. A. inventory cost B. purchase cost C. total cost D. none of these 77. Purchasing is one of the function of ___________________ management A. production B. materials C. design D.none of these 78. ERP stands for ___________________________________________. A. enterprise reform planning B. enterprise resource planning C.enterprise resource plan D.none of these 79. ________________________ is the collective stock of items which is required for routine functioning of industry. A. Purchase B. Inventory C. Tool room D. None of these
  18. 18. 80. The stock of material, maintain in order to avoid ‘no stock’ situation is called as _____________________. A. additional stock A. extra stock C. buffer stock D. none of these 81. Procurement cost per order includes ___________________________________. A. Cost of calling quotations B. Cost for receiving material C. Cost of inspection D. All of these 82. Buffer stock is nothing but __________________________. A. new stock B. safety stock C. confused inventory D.unnecessary stock 83. _____________ include raw material and semi-finished products supplied by another firm and which are raw items for the present industry. A. Raw inventories B. In-process inventories C. Finished inventories D. Indirect inventories 84. ____________________ involves semi-finished goods various stage of manufacturing cycle. A. Raw inventories
  19. 19. B. In-process inventories C.Finished inventories D.Indirect inventories 85. What is an assumption in EOQ? A. Lead time is known and is constant B. Total cost C. Primary cost D. All of these 86. _______________ avoid effects like price fluctuation and shortage of material in the market. A. Buffer stock B. EOQ C. Both a and b D. None of these 87. The purchasing function plays the role of mediator between ____________ and __________________ for purchase of material. A. vendors, control B. organization, control C. vendors, organization D. none of these 88. The important functions of purchase departments are __________________________. A. preparation of purchasing budget B. track pending purchase order C. issue and follow up purchase order D. all of these
  20. 20. 89. __________________________ is set of activities that ensure right material at right quality and quantity in right time. A. Procurement B. Purchasing C. Production D. Placement 90. ________________________ is an intelligent activity includes decision making, selection of vendors etc. A. Purchasing B. Purchasing department C. Procurement D. Purchase order 91. _____________________________________ is made up of list of the sub-assemblies as well as components that makes up the end product. A. Master production schedule B. Inventory record file C. Bill-of-material D. Material resource Planning 92. Inventory record file also called as ____________________________________. A. Item master file B. Inventory record file C. Bill-of-material file D. None of these 93. Which type of fire extinguish do you use to fight an electrical fire if a carbon dioxide extinguisher is unavailable?
  21. 21. 1. Water 2. Wet Chemical 3. Foam 4. Dry Powder 94. A water fire should be on fires started by which of the following materials? 1. Materials such as gasoline that are highly flammable 2. Materials made up of combustible metals 3. Fires caused by electricity 4. Materials such as paper, textiles, wood and other solid materials 95. __________ fire extinguishers are specifically designed in order to tackle a class F fire. 1. Carbon Dioxide 2. Wet Chemical 3. Foam 4. Water 96. If there is a black coloured band above the fire extinguisher; what does the colour of the band tell you? 1. That this extinguisher is a wet chemical fire extinguisher 2. That this extinguisher is a carbon dioxide fire extinguisher 3. That this extinguisher is broken and should not be used 4. That this extinguisher contains flammable materials 97. Which of the following colours allows you to identify a foam fire extinguisher? 1. Blue 2. Red 3. Yellow
  22. 22. 4. Cream 98. Which of the following colours can be found in a band above a wet chemical fire extinguisher? 1. Yellow 2. Cream 3. Blue 4. Red 99. You should avoid using _________________ fire extinguishers when extinguishing a fire in a confined space. 1. Dry Powder Fire Extinguishers 2. Water Fire Extinguishers 3. Foam Fire Extinguishers 4. Wet Chemical Fire Extinguishers 100. Which of the following fire extinguishers would you use in order to extinguish an electrical fire? 1. Water Fire Extinguisher 2. Foam Fire Extinguisher 3. Wet Chemical Fire Extinguisher 4. Carbon Dioxide Fire Extinguisher 101. While you are using a fire extinguisher containing to carbon dioxide; what happens to the nozzle? 1. It becomes extremely hot 2. It becomes warm 3. It becomes slightly cold 4. It becomes extremely cold 102. A dry powder fire extinguisher can be found with a _______________ band above it.
  23. 23. 1. Yellow 2. Blue 3. Black 4. Cream 103. Class A materials do not include which of the following? 1. Wood Materials 2. Propane Materials 3. Plastic Materials 4. Paper Materials 104. A dry powder fire extinguisher has a ________ band located above it. 1. Cream 2. Blue 3. Yellow 4. Red 105. Which of the following types of materials is responsible for fueling a Class A fire? 1. Oils that you typically cook with 2. Flammable liquids 3. Electrical Equipment 4. Wood, plastic, paper, and other kinds of solid materials 106. Where should you go if you hear the fire alarm going off? 1. To the supervisor’s office in order to inform him what is happening 2. To the fire assembly point 3. To the break room to make sure everyone got out 4. Home, the work day is over
  24. 24. 107. Fires that are fueled by _________ require you to use water fire extinguishers in order to fight them. 1. Live electricity 2. Gasoline, kerosene, and other flammable liquids 3. Solid materials; such as wood, paper, and textile 4. Propane, butane, and other flammable gases 108. Which of the following is correct when it comes to the type of fire extinguishers you should avoid while fighting a fire in a confined space? 1. Carbon Dioxide and Dry Powder Fire extinguishers should not be used 2. Carbon Dioxide and Water Fire Extinguishers should not be used 3. Water and Dry Powder Fire extinguishers should not be used 4. Only a Dry powder fire extinguisher should not be used. 109. Why is it important that you tend the nozzle when you have finished using a fire extinguisher containing carbon dioxide? 1. Because the nozzle gets extremely hot making it impossible to use 2. This is not a requirement 3. Because the nozzle gets warm, making it impossible to use 4. Because the nozzle gets extremely cold, making it impossible to use. 110. At what point do you sound the fire alarm? 1. After you try to extinguish it 2. As soon as you see it 3. After talking with your supervisor 4. After you grab all tools from the site
  25. 25. 111. Water fire extinguishers have a _________ located above them? 1. Red coloured band 2. Blue coloured band 3. Black coloured band 4. Green Colored band 112. When fighting an electrical fire, which of the following should not be used? 1. Water Fire Extinguisher 2. Foam Fire Extinguisher 3. Dry Powder Fire Extinguisher 4. Neither A nor B should be used 113. What class of fire was a wet chemical fire extinguisher specifically designed to fight? 1. Class A fires 2. Class D Fires 3. Class F Fires 4. Class B Fires 114. Which of the following materials can be classified under Category D? 1. Titanium 2. Aluminum 3. Propane 4. Both A & B 115. Wood, plastic, and paper are which of the following: 1. Class B Materials 2. Class C Materials
  26. 26. 3. Class A Materials 4. Class F Materials 116. In the event of a fire, everyone is responsible for: 1. Informing the supervisor of what is happening 2. Pulling the fire alarm if they see a fire 3. Making sure everyone gets to the fire assembly point safely 4. None of the above 117. What is the name of the safety sign? A Warning sign B Mandatory sign C Prohibition sign D First Aid Box 118. What is smothering in extinguishing of fire? A Adding the fuel element to the fire B Removing the fuel element from the fire C Using of water to lower the temperature D Isolating the fire from the supply of oxygen 119. Which is the physical hazard?
  27. 27. A Smoking B Vibration C Corrosive D Radio active 120. Which is the correct sequence of operation to be performed when using the fire extinguisher? A Pull, Aim, Squeeze, Sweep B Pull, Aim, Sweep, Squeeze C Push, Arrange, Squeeze, Sweep D Push, Arrange, Sweep, Sequence 121. What is the back-ground colour of warning signs in the basic category? A Blue B White C Yellow D Green 122Which type of fire extinguisher is used for fire on electrical equipment? A Halon type B Foam type C Gas cartridge type D Stored pressure type 123. Which is the waste disposal method that produces heat? A Recycling B Composting C Incineration D Waste compaction
  28. 28. 124. Which Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) is used for the protection from fumes? A Apron B Goggles C Ear mask D Nose mask 125. What is the full form of BIS? A Board of Indian Standard B Bureau of Indian Standard C Board of International Standard D Bureau of International Standard 126. What is starving in extinguishing of fire? A Adding fuel to the fire B Using water to cool the fire C Removing fuel element from the fire D Preventing oxygen supply to the fire 127. Which of the following is not a chemical-related health hazard? A. Carcinogenicity B. Reactivity C. Corrosivity D. Toxicity 128. This hazard symbol is used when something is:
  29. 29. A. Corrosive B. Almost empty C. Flammable D. Highly acidic 129. On which of the following types of surfaces should a Class B fire extinguisher not be used? A. Paint B. Grease C. Oil D. Plastic 130. Which type of fire extinguishing system is most commonly used to protect areas containing valuable equipment such as data processing rooms, telecommunications switches, and process control rooms? A. Fixed extinguishing systems B. Portable extinguishing systems
  30. 30. C. Hose extinguishing systems D. It’s up to the discretion the employer 131. The acronym “PASS” used for fire extinguisher operation stands for: A. Pick up, Aim, Squeeze, Squirt B. Push, Alarm, Swirl, Sweep C. Pull, Aim, Squeeze, Sweep D. Pull, Aim, Swirl, Swat 132. Flexible cords may not be be used for which of the following: A. Wiring of cranes and hoists B. Elevator cables C. To prevent transmission of noise or vibration D. As a substitute for permanent wiring 133. The effects that an electrical shock has on your body can depend on: A. Its current B. The presence of moisture in the environment C. Its duration D. All of the above 134. A document which is a classified record of material issues, returns and transfers (a) Materials Requisition Note (b) Materials Return Note (c) Materials Transfer Note (d) Materials Issue Analysis Sheet 135. This is essential to make the cost ledger 'self-balancing’.
  31. 31. (a) General Ledger Adjustment Account (b) Stores Ledger Control Account (c) Work-in-Progress Ledger (d) Finished Goods Control Account 136. This is debited with all purchases of materials for the stores and credited with all issues of Materials (a) General Ledger Adjustment Account (b) Stores Ledger Control Account (c) Work-in-Progress Ledger (d) Finished Goods Control Account 137. In this, cost of materials, wages and overheads of each job undertaken is posted. (a) General Ledger Adjustment Account (b) Stores Ledger Control Account (c) Work-in-Progress Ledger (d) Finished Goods Control Account 138. This represents the total value of finished goods in stock. (a) General Ledger Adjustment Account (b) Stores Ledger Control Account (c) Work-in-Progress Ledger (d) Finished Goods Control Account 139. Purchases for special jobs is debited under non-integrated system to (a) Work-in-progress ledger control account (b) Cost ledger control account (c) Stores ledger control account
  32. 32. (d) Purchases account 140. The raw materials issued to a job were overestimated and the excess is being sent back to the materials store. What document is required? (a) Stores credit note (b) Stores debit note (c) Materials returned note (d) Materials transfer note 141.What is a cost ledger control account? (a) An account in the cost ledger to record financial accounting items (b) An account in the financial ledger to record cost accounting items (c) An account that summarises outstanding payables balances (d) An account that summarises outstanding receivables balances 142.The advantages of maintaining cost control accounts include the following: (a) facilitate prompt preparation of costing profit and loss account (b) help management in policy formulation (c) facilitate internal check (d) all of the above 143.Materials lost in stores due to fire is (a) a part of normal loss and hence part of cost (b) capitalized (c) a part of abnormal loss and hence excluded from cost (d) transferred to the next period 144.A credit to Work in Process Inventory represents
  33. 33. (a) work still in process (b) raw material put into production (c) the application of overhead to production (d) the transfer of completed items to Finished Goods Inventory 145. A journal entry includes a debit to Work in Process Inventory and a credit to Raw Material Inventory.The explanation for this would be that (a) indirect material was placed into production (b) raw material was purchased on account (c) direct material was placed into production (d) direct labour was used for production 146. The journal entry to apply overhead to production includes a credit to Manufacturing Overhead control and a debit to (a) Finished Goods Inventory (b) Work in Process Inventory (c) Cost of Goods Sold (d) Raw Material Inventory 147.The use of indirect material would usually be reflected as an increase in (a) Stores control (b) Work in process control (c) Manufacturing overhead applied (d) Manufacturing overhead control 148.A credit to the Manufacturing overhead control account represents the (a) actual cost of overhead incurred (b) actual cost of overhead paid this period (c) amount of overhead applied to production
  34. 34. (d) amount of indirect material and labour used during the period 149.The journal entry to record the use of direct materials on jobs is to debit work in process inventory and credit (a) raw materials inventory (b) finished goods inventory (c) manufacturing overhead (d) wages payable 150.Cost of goods sold is debited and finished goods inventory is credited for (a) purchase of goods on account (b) transfer of goods to the finished goods storeroom (c) transfer of materials into work in process inventory (d) the sale of goods to a customer 151.Under which of the following situations is finished goods inventory debited and work in process inventory credited? (a) Transfer of goods to the finished goods storeroom (b) Purchase of goods on account (c) Transfer goods out of the factory (d) Transfer of material to work in process inventory 152.Under which of the following situations is raw materials inventory credited and work in process inventory debited? (a) We ship goods to the customer (b) Material is transferred to the factory (c) We transfer goods to the storeroom (d) We purchase goods on account 153. At the economic ordering quantity level, the following is true:
  35. 35. (a) The ordering cost is minimum (b) The carrying cost is minimum (c) The ordering cost is equal to the carrying cost (d) The purchase price is minimum 154. Which of the following is considered as normal loss of material? (a) Pilferage (b) Loss due to accident (c) Loss due to careless handling of material (d) None of these 155. Warehouse expense is an example of (a) Production overhead (b) Selling overhead (c) Distribution overhead (d) None of above 156. Which of the following items is not included in preparation of cost sheet? (a) Carriage inward (b) Purchase returns (c) Sales Commission (d) Interest paid 157. Continuous stock taking is a part of- (a) ABC analysis (b) Annual stock taking (c) Perpetual Inventory (d) None of these 158. In Reconciliations Statements Expenses shown only in financial accounts are.
  36. 36. (a) Added to financial profit (b) Deducted from financial profit (c) Ignored (d) Added to costing profit 159. Which of the following is considered as accounting record? (a) Bin Card (b) Bill of material (c) Store Ledger (d) None of these 160. Direct material is a – (a) Adiministration Cost (b) Selling and Distribution cost (c) All of these (d) None of these 161. Which of the following is considered as accounting record? (a) Bin Card (b) Bill of material (c) Store Ledger (d) None of these 162.Packing cost is a (a) Production of cost (b) Selling cost (c) Distribution cost (d) It may be any or the above 163. In Reconciliations Statements, Closing Stock Undervalued in Financial accounts is
  37. 37. (a) Added to financial profit (b) Deducted from financial profit (c) Ignored (d) Added to costing profit 164. The most suitable cost system where the products differ in type of material and work performed is (a) Process Costing (b) Batch Costing (c) Job Costing (d) Operating Costing 165. In job costing to record the issue of direct materials to a job which of the following document is used? (a) Purchase order (b) Goods receipt note (c) Material requisition (d) Purchase requisition 166. In job costing, which of the following documents is used to record the issue of direct materials to a job? (a) Goods Receipt Note (b) Purchase Order (c) Purchase Requisition Note (d) Material Requisition Note 167. What is the safety feature that can prevent a fire in a guest room?
  38. 38. (a) Fire Extinguisher (b) Fire Exit chart (c) Smoke detector (d) Sprinkler system 168. Which of the following is a fire hazard? (a) Cigarette (b) Cleaning agents (c) Damaged wires (d) All of the above 169. What can be used to give a fire resistant property to linen? (a) Borax (b) CaCl (c) Vinegar Rinse (d) Softner 170. What is the process for handling of a small fire? (a) RACE (b) CCTV (c) Raise Alarms (d) Evacuate 171. .…………………….production control and physical distribution are the three major operations of logistics. a. Supply chain Management b. Materials Management c. Logistics Management d. Personal Management
  39. 39. 172. Which of the following is not an area to responsibilities for a logistics manager? a. Inventory b. Marketing c. Warehousing d. Purchasing 173. DRP stands for a. distribution requirement planning b. dividend requirement planning c. distribution resource planning d. distribution reverse planning Answer: a. distribution requirement planning 174. ……………….includes design and administration of systems to control the flow of materials, WIP and finished inventory to support business unit strategy. a. Logistics Management b. Materials Management c. Bill of Materials d. Distribution Management 175. …………is the time that elapses between issuing replenishment order and receiving the material in stores. a. Replenishment time b. Lead time
  40. 40. c. Idle time d. Replacement Time 176. In Railway transportation the ownership in with……………. a. Manufacturer b. Third Party c. Buyer d. Government 177. …………….. concept is similar to the concept of unitization and has the similar objective of space reduction a. Logistical Packaging b. Cube Minimization c. Building block d. Palletizing 178. The objective of performance measure is to achieve a …………… a. Benchmark b. Perfect distribution c. Perfect order d. Goal 179. RO-RO concept means:………… a. Roll on – Ride Off
  41. 41. b. Ride on- Ride off c. Roll Off- Roll on d. Roll on- Roll off 180. ----------offers the opportunity to buy direct from the supplier with reduced costs and shorter cycle. a. Reintermediation b. Countermediation c. Contramediation d. Disintermediation 181. The purpose of supply chain management is a. provide customer satisfaction b. improve quality of a product c. integrating supply and demand management d. increase production 182. …………..refers to supply chain practices that strive to reduce energy and environmental footprints in terms of freight distribution. a. Inbound Logistics b. Green Logistics c. Outbound Logistics d. SCM
  42. 42. 183. …………..involves streamlining the distribution process in terms of physical and information efficiency. a. Technical Integration b. Channel Integration c. Channel Hierarchy d. Vertical Marketing System 184. ……………is the task of buying goods of right quality, in the right quantities, at the right time and at the right price. a. Supplying b. Scrutinizing c. Selling d. Purchasing 185. ……………………..is the provision of service to customers before, during and after a purchase. a. Customer Service b. Product Management c. Purchase management d. Logistics Management 186. …………..is a function of re-arranging and re- packing as per individual orders. a. Break- Bulk b. Warehousing c. Cross Docking
  43. 43. d. Sorting 187. Break-Bulk warehouse performs ………function. a. Warehousing b. Collecting c. Sorting d. Supply 188. The term ………….refers to any idle resources that can be put to some future use. a. Inventory b. Warehousing c. Logistics d. Procurement 189. ………………is related with a single manufacturing location, not multiple manufacturing centres. a. Safety Stock b. EOQ c. ROL d. Decoupling 190. Properly designed …………..helps in reducing total logistical cost. a. Logistics
  44. 44. b. Warehouse c. Distribution d. Logistical network 191. ……………is a kind of distribution strategy. a. RORO b. LASH c. Milk Run d. LNA 192. VMI stands for a. Vendor material inventory b. Vendor managed inventory c. Variable material inventory d. Valuable material inventory 193. The major decision areas in supply chain management are a. location, production, distribution, inventory b. planning, production, distribution, inventory c. location, production, scheduling, inventory d. location, production, distribution, marketing 194. ………….is concerned with a firm’s ability to satisfy customer’s requirement in timely manner. a. Minimum Inventory
  45. 45. b. Price stabilization c. Quality d. Rapid Responses 195. Buying according to the requirements is called ………… a. Seasonal Buying b. Scheduled Buying c. Tender Buying d. Hand to mouth buying 196. Following is not type of Piggy-Back…………….. a. LASH b. TTFC c. COFC d. TOFC 197. Special purpose material handling equipment are used in …………. a. Line layout b. Process layout c. In-land layout d. Warehousing 198. The ………….system should be designed after analysing the needs for the organization.
  46. 46. a. Warehousing b. Logistics c. Material handling d. Distribution 199. EOQ is that order quantity which result in …………total inventory cost. a. Maximum b. Minimum c. Carrying d. Average 200. Re-order level depends upon two factors, lead time and ………. a. Inventory b. Warehouse c. Procurement d. Safety stock 201. ………….is the invisible element in the system which is the facilitator of other function. a. Information b. Logistics c. EDI d. ADC
  47. 47. 202. ………..is most suitable for remote and hilly areas. a. Road transport b. Railway transport c. Water transport d. Pipeline 203. …………is the fastest mode of transport. a. Road transport b. Railway transport c. Water transport d. Air Transport 204. When air transport is used in combination with road or rail transport, it is called………. a. Piggy Back b. Fishy back c. Birdy back d. Land bridge 205. ………….means using land transport i.e. rail or road transport to connect two separate water transport. a. Piggy Back b. Fishy back c. LASH
  48. 48. d. Land bridge 206. …………are used for vertical movement of materials, generally from one floor to another. a. Conveyor belts b. Cranes c. Elevators d. Towlines 207. ………..can move carton loads or pallet loads horizontally or vertically. a. Conveyor belts b. Cranes c. Elevators d. Forklift trucks 208. …….. represent the frequency of satisfying customer order in given span of time. a. order cycle time b. fill rate c. perfect order d. system flexibility 209. …………analysis, parameters for classification of inventory is unit price of material. a. ABC Analysis
  49. 49. b. EOQ c. HML Analysis d. GOLF 210. In ……….analysis, classification parameter is nature of source of supply. a. ABC b. EOQ c. HML d. GOLF 211. Which of the following is not included in logistics process. a. Implementing the plan for flow of goods & services. b. planning the physical flow of goods & services c. Controlling the physical flow of goods services & information. d. gathering customer ideas for new product 212. 3-PL stands for a. Three points logistics b. Third party logistics c. Three points location d. The Party Logistics 213. Which of the following is not a part of supply chain management system?
  50. 50. a. Supplier b. Manufacturer c. Information Flow d. Competitor 214. ……………….is the process of planning implementation and control of transportation services to achieve organization goals. a. Logistics Management b. Transportation Management c. Supply Chain Management d. Distribution Management 215. The………… type of material handling system is the simplest and cheapest form of material handling system. a. Manual system b. Mechanized system c. Semi-automated system d. Automated system 216. Conveyor belt facilitate continuous movement of material over a ………. Route. a. Fixed b. Flexible c. Rotational d. Safe
  51. 51. 217. ABC focuses on…………..activities. a. Important b. Individual c. Logistics d. Procurement 218. …………….is the method of sorting, transporting and distributing products in unitized or standardized form in a container. a. Cold chain logistics b. ICD c. Containerization d. DFC 219. …………..occurs when a company retains another business to perform some of its work activities. a. Outsourcing b. KPO c. 3PL d. 4PL 220. ……………..is the most economical mode of transportation. a. Road transport b. Railway transport
  52. 52. c. Water transport d. Air transport 221. ………….is the most suitable for transportation of fluids. a. Road transport b. Railway transport c. Water transport d. Pipeline 222. ………….cost is directly proportional to the volume of activity. a. Fixed b. Variable c. Joint d. Common 223. ………….comprises of raw materials, components, and fuels, etc. which are required to facilitate manufacturing operations. a. Raw material inventory b. Work in process inventory c. Finished goods inventory d. Average inventory 224. ………… is not the type of inventory based on inventory position in the supply chain. a. Supplier
  53. 53. b. Manufacturer c. Retailer d. Customer 225. The objective of outbound supply chain is to make the product available to the……… a. Customer b. Retailor c. Whole seller d. Supplier 226. Supply chain management has its own origin in operation of …….. Enterprise. a. Business b. Trading c. Non profit d. Social 227. DRP stands for a. distribution requirement planning b. dividend requirement planning c. distribution resource planning d. distribution reverse planning
  54. 54. 228. In……….analysis, the parameters of classification is whether seasonal or non-seasonal materials. a. SOS b. SDE c. ABC d. HML 229. ………….is related with checking whether the goals and objectives formulated earlier have been achieved or not. a. Benchmarking b. ABC Analysis c. Goal achievement d. Resource development 230. _______ are meant to store products for moderate to long period of time. a. Storage warehouses b. Distribution warehouses c. Automated warehouses d. Private warehouse 231. The goal of logistics is a. to achieve a target level of customer service at lowest possible cost b. to achieve targeted level of customer service. c. increase in the market share.
  55. 55. d. All of the above. 232. EOQ stands for a. Electronic Ordered Quantity b. Economic Order Quantity c. Economic Order Quality d. Electronic Obtained quantity 233. MRP stands for a. Material requirement planning. b. Manpower recruitment process. c. Machine repair plan. d. Mechanical re-engineering process. 234. Master planning in the planning hierarchy a. determines the direction of business. b. creates the capacity. c. involves the functional planning. d. provides specification for manufacturing. 235. Master scheduling is the process that a. determines the direction of business. b. creates the capacity. c. involves the functional planning. d. provides specification for manufacturing.
  56. 56. 236. The logistical objective that ensures a proper balance between total logistics cost and a desired level of customer service performance is a. right response. b. right quality. c. right cost trade off. d. right information. 237. Just in time is a practice followed in a. Japan. b. America. c. Britain. d. China. 238. The term which covers the operation of shifting the cargo to or from the vessel is a. Rigging. b. Slinging. c. Carnage. d. Forced discharge. 239. The term used for loading or unloading of heavy cargo is a. Rigging. b. Carnage.
  57. 57. c. Slinging. d. Forced discharge. 240. The term used for carriage of goods when points of origin and destination are both within the sovereignty of UK is a. ULD. b. Classification rate. c. Valuation charge. d. Cabotage. 241. The warehousing function that combines the logistical flow of several small shipments to a specific market area is a. Break bulk function. b. Operational function. c. Stockpiling function. d. Consolidation function. 242. The upstream supply chain is: a. exclusively inside an organization. b. involved with procurement of material from suppliers. c. the distribution of products or delivery of services to customers. d. both the first and third answer above. 243. A supply chain is a sequence of firms that perform activities required:
  58. 58. a. to find products that are similar b. to facilitate wholesalers inventory selections c. to create synergy in their training programs d. to create and deliver goods to consumers 244. Zero defects in manufacturing is a. is a relevant goal only in electronic assembly b. is readily achievable in all areas c. is the goal of TQM d. is an unobtainable and misleading idea 245. A ____________ encompasses all activities associated with the flow and transformation of goods from the raw material stage, through to the end user, as well as the associated information flows. A. production line B. supply chain C. marketing channel D. warehouse 246. Which one of the following best represents a pure good? A. Soap B. Fast food C. Attending a play D. Vehicle repair
  59. 59. 247. Which of the following statements is true of LEAN? A. Lean principles focus on advanced statistical methods B. Lean principles are separate body of knowledge C. Lean principles have been developed over a lengthy period of time. D. Lean principles include reducing waste. 248. Proper classification and codification of various items in stores is essential for efficient _______. A. Record keeping B. Storage C. Selling 249. ________ is he grouping of material according to its nature. A. Classification B. Codification C. Centralisation 250. _______ is the procedure for assigning symbols to the material. A. Classification B. Codification C. Centralisation 251. The ________ method of codification is generally based on the mnemonic system.
  60. 60. A. Alphabetical B. Numerical C. Alpha-Numerical 252. ________ is the organisational head of the stores department. A. Storekeeper B. Purchase Manager C. Stores clerk 253. Maintaining prompt and accurate records of all goods received, issued and returned is the duty of _________. A. Inspection clerk B. Goods receiving clerk C. Storekeeper 254. The _______ is maintained by the storekeeper. A. Bin Card B. Sales report C. Production report 255. The stores ledger is maintained by the ______ department. A. Stores B. Cost C. Purchase 256. __________ is a record of both quantities and values. A. Bin Card B. Stores Ledger C. Inspection report
  61. 61. 257. _______ method of pricing issues follows the principle that material received first are issued first. A. Weighted Average B. LIFO C. FIFO 258. Under the ______ method of pricing issues, stock is valued at historical price. A. FIFO B. LIFO C. Simple Average 259. Under ______ method of pricing issues, issues are valued at a price calculated by dividing the total cost of material in the stock by the total quantity of material in stock. A. Simple average B. Weighted average C. Last in First out 260. ________ stores organisation is adopted to store all the goods at centrally located at on place. A. Centralized B. Central stores with sub-stores. C. Independent 261. Under _______ method of pricing material issue the value of closing stock represents the current market price. A. Weighted Average B. LIFO C. FIFO 262. The unused materials are returned to stores with a material _______ note.
  62. 62. A. Acceptance B. Transfer C. Return 263. _______ method of pricing material issues provides a better matching of current costs with current revenues. A. FIFO B. LIFO C. Simple Average 264. _______ is a master requisition which lists all the materials required for the completion of a job. A. Bill of Material B. Purchase Requisition C. Material Requisition 265. Advantage of both centralised buying and storage of having stock conveniently available at several issuing points are possible in _______ system of stores organisation. A. Independent stores B. Central stores with Sub-stores C. Centralised Stores 266. Bin Card is also known as ________. A. Stock Card B. Cost Card C. Purchase Card 267. Lean production involves A. Elimination of cost only B. Improvement of quality only C. Improvement of speed only D. Elimination of all types of waste 268. Inspection, scrap, and repair are examples of
  63. 63. A. internal costs B. external costs C. costs of dissatisfaction D. societal costs 269. "Kaizen" is a Japanese term meaning A. a foolproof mechanism B. Just-in-time (JIT) C. a fishbone diagram D. continuous improvement 270. Intermediaries play an important role in matching ________. A. dealer with customer B. manufacturer to product C. information and promotion D. supply and demand 271. Marketing logistics involves getting the right product to the right customer in the right place at the right time. Which one of the following is not included in this process? A. implementing the plan for the flow of goods and services B. planning the physical flow of goods and services C. controlling the physical flow of goods, services, and information D. gathering customer's ideas for new products 272. Which of the following is not an area of responsibility for a logistics manager? A. inventory B. purchasing
  64. 64. C. warehousing D. marketing 273. To reduce inventory management costs, many companies use a system called ________, which involves carrying only small inventories of parts or merchandise, often only enough for a few days of operation. A. reduction-inventory management B. supply chain management C. economic order quantity D. just-in-time logistics 274. A Supply Chain includes the chain of entities involved in the planning, procurement, production and ------------- of products and services A. Distribution B. Supply C. Demand D. Transport 275. There are four generic processes involved in any SCM-Planning for operations, Sourcing decisions, Manufacturing related activities and A. Purchase B. Inventory C. Information D. Distribution 276. Today, a growing number of firms now outsource some or all of their logistics to ________ intermediaries.
  65. 65. A. competitors B. third-party logistics providers C. channel members D. cross-functional teams 277. A quality circle holds a brainstorming session and attempts to identify the factors responsible for flaws in a product. Which tool do you suggest they use to organize their findings? A. Ishikawa diagram B. Pareto chart C. process chart D. control charts 278. Which of the following statements is true of LEAN? A. Lean principles focus on advanced statistical methods B. Lean principles are separate body of knowledge C. Lean principles have been developed over a lengthy period of time. D. Lean principles include reducing waste. 279. Just-in-time/SCM purchasing requires the following condition:
  66. 66. A. Many suppliers B. Short-term contracts C. Cooperation between purchasing and suppliers D. Continuous competitive bidding 280. The amount of inventory kept at each stock point in a warehouse network is usually based on: A. Minimizing transportation costs B. Constant demand C. Tradeoffs between warehousing, inventory, and transportation costs D. Product pricing strategy 281. The goal of inspection is to A. detect a bad process immediately B. add value to a product or service C. correct deficiencies in products D. correct system deficiencies 282. Which of the following is not a typical inspection point? A. upon receipt of goods from your supplier B. during the production process C. before the product is shipped to the customer D. at the supplier's plant while the supplier is producing after a costly process 283. The most common form of quality control includes: A. Planning
  67. 67. B. Organizing C. Inspection D. Directing 284. Marketing logistics involves getting the right product to the right customer in the right place at the right time. Which one of the following is not included in this process? A. implementing the plan for the flow of goods and services B. planning the physical flow of goods and services C. controlling the physical flow of goods, services, and information D. gathering customer's ideas for new products 285. To reduce inventory management costs, many companies use a system called ________, which involves carrying only small inventories of parts or merchandise, often only enough for a few days of operation. a) reduction-inventory management b) supply chain management c) economic order quantity d) just-in-time logistics 286. Companies manage their supply chains through ________. a) information b) transportation modes c) competitors d) the Internet 287. Which of the following is a function of inventory?
  68. 68. a. to decouple or separate parts of the production process b. to provide a stock of goods that will provide a selection for customers c. to take advantage of quantity discounts d. to hedge against inflation e. all of the above are functions of inventory 288. Which of the following would not generally be a motive for a firm to hold inventories? a. to decouple or separate parts of the production process b. to provide a stock of goods that will provide a selection for customers c. to take advantage of quantity discounts d. to minimize holding costs 289. All of the following statements about ABC analysis are true except a. inventory may be categorized by measures other than dollar volume b. it categorizes on-hand inventory into three groups based on annual dollar volume c. it is an application of the Pareto principle d. it states that all items require the same degree of control 290. ABC analysis is based upon the principle that a. all items in inventory must be monitored very closely b. there are usually a few critical items, and many items which are less critical c. an item is critical if its usage is high
  69. 69. d. the safety stock in terms of volume should be higher for A items than for C items 291. Which of the following statements about ABC analysis is false? a. ABC analysis is based on the presumption that controlling the few most important items produces the vast majority of inventory savings. b. In ABC analysis, "A" Items are tightly controlled, have accurate records, and receive regular review by major decision makers. c. In ABC analysis, "C" Items have minimal records, periodic review, and simple controls. d. ABC analysis is based on the presumption that all items must be tightly controlled to produce important cost savings. 292. ABC analysis divides on-hand inventory into three classes, generally based upon a. item quality b. unit price c. the number of units on hand d. annual demand e. annual dollar volume 293. Cycle counting a. is a process by which inventory records are verified once a year b. provides a measure of inventory accuracy c. provides a measure of inventory turnover d. assumes that all inventory records must be verified with the same frequency
  70. 70. 294. Among the advantages of cycle counting is that it a. does not need to be performed for less expensive items b. does not require the detailed inventory records necessary when annual physical inventory is used c. does not require highly trained people d. allows more rapid identification of errors and consequent remedial action than is possible with annual physical inventory 295. In the basic EOQ model, if the cost of placing an order doubles, and all other values remain constant, the EOQ will a. increase by about 41% b. increase by 100% c. increase by 200% d. either increase or decrease 296. Which of the following statements about the basic EOQ model is true? a. If the ordering cost were to double, the EOQ would rise. b. If annual demand were to double, the EOQ would increase. c. If the carrying cost were to increase, the EOQ would fall. d. All of the above statements are true. 297. Which of the following statements about the basic EOQ model is false? a. If the setup cost were to decrease, the EOQ would fall. b. If annual demand were to increase, the EOQ would increase. c. If the ordering cost were to increase, the EOQ would rise. d. If annual demand were to double, the EOQ would also double.
  71. 71. 298. ________ is he grouping of material according to its nature. A. Classification B. Codification C. Alpha-Numerical D. Centralisation 299. _______ is the procedure for assigning symbols to the material. A. Classification B. Codification C. Centralisation D. Alpha-Numerical 300. The ________ method of codification is generally based on the mnemonic system. A. Alphabetical B. Numerical C. Codification D. Alpha-Numerical 301. ________ is the organisational head of the stores department. A. Storekeeper B. Purchase Manager C. Production Manager D. Stores clerk 302. Maintaining prompt and accurate records of all goods received, issued and returned is the duty of _________. A. Inspection clerk B. Purchase Manager C. Goods receiving clerk D. Storekeeper 303. The stores ledger is maintained by the ______ department.
  72. 72. A. Stores B. Sales C. Cost D. Purchase 304. __________ is a record of both quantities and values. A. Bin Card B. Job Card C. Stores Ledger D. Inspection report 305. Under the ______ method of pricing issues, stock is valued at historical price. A. FIFO B. LIFO C. Simple Average D. Weighted Average 306. ________ stores organisation is adopted to store all the goods at centrally located at on place. A. Centralized B. Central stores with sub-stores. C. Independent D. Dependant 307. Under _______ method of pricing material issue the value of closing stock represents the current market price. A. Weighted Average B. LIFO C. Simple average D. FIFO 308. The unused materials are returned to stores with a material _______ note.
  73. 73. A. Acceptance B. Non- acceptance C. Transfer D. Return 309. _______ method of pricing material issues provides a better matching of current costs with current revenues. A. FIFO B. LIFO C. Simple Average D. Weighted Average 310. EOQ is the Quantity at which – A) Inventory carrying cost is maximum B) Warehousing cost is minimum C) Inventory carrying cost + ordering cost is maximum D) Inventory carrying cost + ordering cost is minimum 311. Which is the System of Recoupment to be followed for recouping Emergency stores ? A) Maxima- Minima B) Periodic review C) Base stock D) Combination of (A) & (B) 312. Which of the following items need not to be verified- (a) Dunnage
  74. 74. (b) Petty consumable stores (c) Dead Stock, Tools & Plants of low value (d)All of the above 313. Presence of which of the following is essential during the Stock Verification? (a) Depot officer (b) Depot material supdt. or someone deputed on his behalf (c) Sr. Account Officer (d) RPF 314. In ABC analysis, which items are are given more attention from inventory control point of view? (a) A Category (b) B Category (c) C Category (d) Equal attention to all 315. Which of the following analysis gives more attention to the service level- (a) ABC Analysis (b) VED Analysis (c) FSN Analysis (d) XYZ Analysis 316. Standardization does not affect:
  75. 75. a) Manufacturing cost b) Manufacturing process c) Warehousing operation d) None of the above 317. Multiple shops are also known as – a. self service stores b. chain stores c. shopping by post d. departmental stores 318. Buffer Stock is also known as: (a) Critical stock (b) Safety Stock (C) Inactive stock (d) emergency stock 319. The ……………. Forecasting approach is a decentralized approach. a. Demand b. Trend c. Supply d. Bottom up -----------------------------------

×