toxoplasma gondii and cyclospora

Toxoplasma gondii Presented By : Niteesh Kumar Para :- 18 Roll No : - 46
Toxoplasma Gondii  Obligate intracellular protozoal parasite.  Very common infection affect about 1/3rd of world but mos...
Taxonomical Tree Domain : Eukaryota Kingdom : Protista Phylum : Protozoa Subphylum : Apicomplexa Order : Eucoccidiorida Fa...
Morphology Asexual Form Sexual Form Tachyzoite – Acute infection Tissue cyst – Chronic infection Oocyst Seen in human & ot...
(A) (B) (C) (D) (E) (A) Tachyzoites; (B) Pseudocyst; (C) Tissue cyst; (D) Sporulated oocyst; (E) Sporulated oocyst in cat’...
Tachyzoite  Actively multiplying parasitic form  Seen in acute infection  Crescent shaped , 6μm ₓ 2μm  Anterior end : ...
Pseudocyst – Distension of host cell due to proliferation of tachyzoite . Later on it get raptured to produce more tachyzo...
Tissue Cyst  Resting stage of parasite.  Seen in chronic infection  Vary in size ( 2-5 μm ₓ 100μm ).  M/C site of tiss...
 Tachyzoite Bradyzoite Crescent shaped Slowly multiplying More slender Covered by round/oval cyst wall 7μm ₓ 1.5μm Resist...
Oocyst  Sexual form.  In cats and other felines.  Covered by refractile & resistant double layered colourless cyst wall...
A) Tachyzoites (arrowhead) in smear. Giemsa stain. Note nucleus dividing into two nuclei (arrow). B) A small tissue cyst i...
Life Cycle Host Definitive Host Intermediate Host In cat & feline In human & other mammals Sexual cycle Asexual cycle (Ent...
Mode of Transmission Infective Form Contaminated soil , food , water Sporulated cyst Undercooked meat Bradyzoite Blood tra...
Asexual ( Exoenteric ) Cycle In human intestine – Sporulated cyst Sporozoite Tachyzoite Tissue cyst Bradyzoite Invade inte...
Tachyzoite – Migrate to mesenteric lymph node Also migrate to distant extraintestinal organs ( Brain , Eye , Liver , Muscl...
Sexual ( Enteric ) Cycle  Within cat and felines – Meat of rodents & other animals.  Bradyzoite Invade intestinal epithe...
Risk Factors for Toxoplasmosis  Geographical Area : Cold climate, hot climate, high altitude a/w low prevalence.  Age : ...
Clinical Features Immunocompetent Patients : Usually asymptomatic & self limiting. 1) Cervical lymphadenopathy 2) Headache...
Immunocompromised Patients  Causes focal necrosis of tissue.  HIV : M/C opportunistic infection – Toxoplasmosis (15-40%)...
Toxoplasma Encephalitis  Most common areas involved in TE are the brainstem, basal ganglia, pituitary gland and corticome...
Congenital Toxoplasmosis  As the gestation proceeds ,chances of transmission increases and severity of disease decreases....
 Ocular symptoms – Profound visual impairment Blurred vision Scotoma, Glaucoma Photophobia , Strabismus  Others : Still ...
Laboratory Diagnosis Direct Microscopic Examination :  Specimen : BM aspirate , CSF, Amniotic fluid, Peripheral blood Bro...
Giesma stained Tachyzoite T. GONDII OOCYSTS IN A FAECAL FLOTATION
Antibody Detection : 1) Sabin-Feldman Dye Test : Gold standard for antibody detection. Complement mediated neutralisation ...
Indirect Fluorescent Antibody Test
4) IgM Detection :- Acute infection Double sandwich IgM-ELISA  Toxoplasma Antigen Detection Test :- ELISA  Molecular Dia...
Diagnosis of Congenital Toxoplasmosis 1) Toxoplasma antigen in amniotic fluid . 2) PCR 3) Double sandwich IgA-ELISA 4) IgG...
Treatment Immunocompetent Patients Congenital Toxoplasmosis Immunocompromised Patients Pyrimethamine + Sulfadiazine/Clinda...
Prophylaxis For Immunocompromised Patient Primary Prophylaxis Secondary Prophylaxis CD4+ T-Cell count : 100/μl 200/μl + H/...
Prevention 1) Consume thoroughly cooked meat. 2) Proper hygiene maintenance and hand cleaning of people handling cats and ...
CYCLOSPORA CAYETANENSIS  Most recent described coccidian parasite.  Described by Ashford in 1979.  Named by Schneider i...
 Oocyst released in human feces Unsporulated oocyst Sporulation take place in soil. Sporulated oocyst  8-10 μm in size. ...
(A). An unsporulated oocyst, with undifferentiated cytoplasm, is shown (far left), next to a sporulating oocyst that conta...
Clinical Features :  Self limiting watery non-bloody diarrhoea.  Biliary tract infection in HIV patients.  Loss of appe...
Laboratory Diagnosis  Stool examination :- Shows round oocysts  Wet mount examination  Acid fast stain :- Shows variabl...
(A) (B) Cyclospora species (A) saline mount preparation showing unsporulated oocyst; (B) epifluorescence microscopy showin...
(A) (B) Cyclospora species modified acid fast stain shows variable acid fast oocyst (A) Acid fast oocysts, (B) Non acid fa...
Treatment  Clotrimazole BDX7 Days  Clotrimazole can be replaced by Ciprofloxacin/Nitazoxanide in patients not tolerating...
Thank You
  1. 1. Toxoplasma gondii Presented By : Niteesh Kumar Para :- 18 Roll No : - 46
  2. 2. Toxoplasma Gondii  Obligate intracellular protozoal parasite.  Very common infection affect about 1/3rd of world but mostly remains asymptomatic but significant in immunocompromised patients and congenital infection of fetus.  Discovered by Charles Nicolle & Louis Manceaux.  Toxoplasma – Toxon – Curved shape of Trophozoite ( Tachyzoite ).  Infect all nucleated cells.  M/C parasitic zoonotic infection ( Prevalence : 5-75%)
  3. 3. Taxonomical Tree Domain : Eukaryota Kingdom : Protista Phylum : Protozoa Subphylum : Apicomplexa Order : Eucoccidiorida Family : Sarcocystidae Genus : Toxoplasma Species : Toxoplasma gondii
  4. 4. Morphology Asexual Form Sexual Form Tachyzoite – Acute infection Tissue cyst – Chronic infection Oocyst Seen in human & other mammals Seen in cat & other feline Intermediate host Definitive Host
  5. 5. (A) (B) (C) (D) (E) (A) Tachyzoites; (B) Pseudocyst; (C) Tissue cyst; (D) Sporulated oocyst; (E) Sporulated oocyst in cat’s feces (saline mount)
  6. 6. Tachyzoite  Actively multiplying parasitic form  Seen in acute infection  Crescent shaped , 6μm ₓ 2μm  Anterior end : Pointed and have rhoptries & micronemes which help in adhesion & invasion.  Posterior end : Blunt  Dense granules & nucleus @ central & posterior end.  Show endodyogeny (Internal budding ).
  7. 7. Pseudocyst – Distension of host cell due to proliferation of tachyzoite . Later on it get raptured to produce more tachyzoite to infect adjoining cells. Numerous tachyzoites of Toxoplasma gondii are visible within a pseudocyst in a myocyte
  8. 8. Tissue Cyst  Resting stage of parasite.  Seen in chronic infection  Vary in size ( 2-5 μm ₓ 100μm ).  M/C site of tissue cyst – Muscle – Oval shaped Brain – Spherical shape
  9. 9.  Tachyzoite Bradyzoite Crescent shaped Slowly multiplying More slender Covered by round/oval cyst wall 7μm ₓ 1.5μm Resistant to gastric juice Strongly PAS +ve amylopectin granule IFN-ᵞ NO HSP
  10. 10. Oocyst  Sexual form.  In cats and other felines.  Covered by refractile & resistant double layered colourless cyst wall.  Unsporulated oocyst - Excreted out in cat’s feces, Non infective. Sporulated oocyst – Infective form 2-3 Days
  11. 11. A) Tachyzoites (arrowhead) in smear. Giemsa stain. Note nucleus dividing into two nuclei (arrow). B) A small tissue cyst in smear stained with Giemsa and a silver stain. Note the silver-positive tissue cyst wall (arrow head) enclosing bradyzoites that have a terminal nucleus (arrow). C) Tissue cyst in section, PAS. Note PAS-positive bradyzoites (arrow) enclosed in a thin PAS-negative cyst wall (arrowhead). D) Unsporulated oocysts in cat faeces. Unstained.
  12. 12. Life Cycle Host Definitive Host Intermediate Host In cat & feline In human & other mammals Sexual cycle Asexual cycle (Enteric cycle) ( Exoenteric cycle )
  13. 13. Mode of Transmission Infective Form Contaminated soil , food , water Sporulated cyst Undercooked meat Bradyzoite Blood transfusion , Needle stick injuries, Laboratory accidents, Organ transplantation , Transplacental transmission Tachyzoite
  14. 14. Asexual ( Exoenteric ) Cycle In human intestine – Sporulated cyst Sporozoite Tachyzoite Tissue cyst Bradyzoite Invade intestinal epithelial
  15. 15. Tachyzoite – Migrate to mesenteric lymph node Also migrate to distant extraintestinal organs ( Brain , Eye , Liver , Muscle etc ) Bradyzoite Tissue Cyst
  16. 16. Sexual ( Enteric ) Cycle  Within cat and felines – Meat of rodents & other animals.  Bradyzoite Invade intestinal epithelium of cat Few cycle of Schizogony Tissue cyst Sexual Cycle (Male & Female) ( Meat ) Zygote Sporulated oocyst Unsporulated oocyst Oocyst
  17. 17. Risk Factors for Toxoplasmosis  Geographical Area : Cold climate, hot climate, high altitude a/w low prevalence.  Age : Old & fetus  Exposure to cats and their feces.  Food Habit : Undercooked meat of cat and felines (France)  Immune status : Patient with HIV, Malignancies , Immunocompromised person  Patients undergone blood transfusion , organ transplantation etc.
  18. 18. Clinical Features Immunocompetent Patients : Usually asymptomatic & self limiting. 1) Cervical lymphadenopathy 2) Headache 3) Fever 4) Malaise 5) Fatigue
  19. 19. Immunocompromised Patients  Causes focal necrosis of tissue.  HIV : M/C opportunistic infection – Toxoplasmosis (15-40%) May be due to latent infection or new infection. Toxoplasma encephalitis (TE) – M/C symptom  Pulmonary infection  Chorioretinitis
  20. 20. Toxoplasma Encephalitis  Most common areas involved in TE are the brainstem, basal ganglia, pituitary gland and corticomedullary junction  CD4+ T-Cell count : ≤100/μl  Necrotising encephalitis.  Altered mental status, seizures, sensory abnormalities, cerebellar signs and focal neurologic findings including motor deficits, cranial nerve palsies and visual-field loss
  21. 21. Congenital Toxoplasmosis  As the gestation proceeds ,chances of transmission increases and severity of disease decreases. Infection Before Pregnancy 1st Trimester 3rd Trimester Usually fetus remains Transplacental Probability of transplacental Uninfected unless she is infection – 15 % infection- 65% Immunocompromised. Most severe form Usually asymptomatic at birth
  22. 22.  Ocular symptoms – Profound visual impairment Blurred vision Scotoma, Glaucoma Photophobia , Strabismus  Others : Still birth, Intracerebral calcification , Microcephaly , Hydrocephaly , Psychomotor disturbance.  TORCH Infection :- Toxoplasma, Others ( Treponema pallidum, Varicella) Rubella Cytomegalovirus Herpes simplex virus
  23. 23. Laboratory Diagnosis Direct Microscopic Examination :  Specimen : BM aspirate , CSF, Amniotic fluid, Peripheral blood Bronchoalveolar lavage of HIV  Stains : Giesma stain , PAS, Silver Stain , Immunoperoxide stain  Direct Fluorescent Antibody Test (DFA)  Detect tachyzoites in blood and tissue cyst in tissue biopsy .
  24. 24. Giesma stained Tachyzoite T. GONDII OOCYSTS IN A FAECAL FLOTATION
  25. 25. Antibody Detection : 1) Sabin-Feldman Dye Test : Gold standard for antibody detection. Complement mediated neutralisation test which require live tachyzoite. Can’t differentiate btw recent & remote infection. 2) IgG Detection : ELISA & Indirect Fluorescent Ab Test (IFA) 3) IgG Avidity Test : Low avidity – Recent infection Strong avidity – Past infection
  26. 26. Indirect Fluorescent Antibody Test
  27. 27. 4) IgM Detection :- Acute infection Double sandwich IgM-ELISA  Toxoplasma Antigen Detection Test :- ELISA  Molecular Diagnosis :- Real Time PCR  Animal Inoculation :- Intraperitoneal inoculation in mice.  CT Scan/MRI :- Multiple ring enhancing lesion in basal ganglion.  CSF Analysis :- Increased Intracranial Pressure Lymphocytosis Increased protein concentration
  28. 28. Diagnosis of Congenital Toxoplasmosis 1) Toxoplasma antigen in amniotic fluid . 2) PCR 3) Double sandwich IgA-ELISA 4) IgG detection after 6 month of birth.
  29. 29. Treatment Immunocompetent Patients Congenital Toxoplasmosis Immunocompromised Patients Pyrimethamine + Sulfadiazine/Clindamycin Pyrimethamine(1mg/kg) + Sulfadiazine (100mg/kg) + Folinic acid Primary Prophylaxis Secondary Prophylaxis For 1 month For 6 month
  30. 30. Prophylaxis For Immunocompromised Patient Primary Prophylaxis Secondary Prophylaxis CD4+ T-Cell count : 100/μl 200/μl + H/O Toxoplasmosis Clotrimazole (DOC) Dapsone-pyrimethamine + Atovaquone ± Pyrimethamine Treat till CD4+ T-Cell count reaches upto 200/μl at least for 3 months. Treat till CD4+ T-Cell count reaches upto 600/μl at least for 6 months.
  31. 31. Prevention 1) Consume thoroughly cooked meat. 2) Proper hygiene maintenance and hand cleaning of people handling cats and other felines. 3) Regular prenatal and antenatal screening o detect Toxoplasma infection in pregnant women. 4) Avoid materials contaminated with cat’s feces. 5) Screening of blood banks or organ donors for antibody to T. gondii
  32. 32. CYCLOSPORA CAYETANENSIS  Most recent described coccidian parasite.  Described by Ashford in 1979.  Named by Schneider in 1881.  Host : Human – Only known host  Transmission :- Food & water contaminated with sporulated oocyst.  Life Cycle :- Not fully understood but believed to be similar to C. parvum
  33. 33.  Oocyst released in human feces Unsporulated oocyst Sporulation take place in soil. Sporulated oocyst  8-10 μm in size.  Contain 2 sporocyst and each sporocyst has two sporozoite.
  34. 34. (A). An unsporulated oocyst, with undifferentiated cytoplasm, is shown (far left), next to a sporulating oocyst that contains two immature sporocysts. (B) An oocyst that was mechanically ruptured has released one of its two sporocysts. (C) One free sporocyst is shown as well as two free sporozoites, the infective stage of the parasite. (D) Oocysts (E) Oocyst are auto- fluorescent when viewed under ultraviolet microscopy
  35. 35. Clinical Features :  Self limiting watery non-bloody diarrhoea.  Biliary tract infection in HIV patients.  Loss of appetite, weight loss, stomach cramps/pain, bloating, increased gas, nausea, and fatigue.  More common in Central America & South Asia.  Less common in African countries.
  36. 36. Laboratory Diagnosis  Stool examination :- Shows round oocysts  Wet mount examination  Acid fast stain :- Shows variably acid fast oocysts  UV epifluorescence microscopy :- Shows autofluorescence oocysts  Molecular diagnosis :- rt-PCR  Serology (antibody detection)  Histopathology of intestinal biopsies
  37. 37. (A) (B) Cyclospora species (A) saline mount preparation showing unsporulated oocyst; (B) epifluorescence microscopy showing autoflourescent oocysts
  38. 38. (A) (B) Cyclospora species modified acid fast stain shows variable acid fast oocyst (A) Acid fast oocysts, (B) Non acid fast oocysts
  39. 39. Treatment  Clotrimazole BDX7 Days  Clotrimazole can be replaced by Ciprofloxacin/Nitazoxanide in patients not tolerating Clotrimazole.
  40. 40. Thank You

