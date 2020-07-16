Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
PEMBENTANG: - NURIN - AMALIYA - FATINI - EVA ADAT ISTIADAT DIRAJA - PENGURNIAAN GELARAN - ISTIADAT MENGAGAI - LANTIKAN PEG...
PENGERTIAN - Salah satu istiadat yang telah diamalkan turun- temurun oleh kesultanan Melayu Brunei TUGAS - Orang yang dila...
TIKAR DIAN MAJLIS
BINTANG PETIAN
ISTIADAT MENGAGAI PENGERTIAN: - Hasrat mengurniakan sesuatu gelaran bechiri akan disampaikan kepada orang berkenaan dalam ...
TEMPAT - Manteri bertauliah bertempat di Balai Penghadapan Kepala Wazir atau di Surau. TEMPAT - Manteri pendalaman ialah d...
LANTIKAN PEGAWAI PENTING KERAJAAN. ➢Dalam zaman pemerintahan al-Marhum Sultan Haji Omar Ali Saifuddien Sa’adul Khairi Wadd...
Adat Istiadat Diraja,TAHUN 9 UNIK, Kumpulan 2
Adat Istiadat Diraja,TAHUN 9 UNIK, Kumpulan 2
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Adat Istiadat Diraja,TAHUN 9 UNIK, Kumpulan 2

23 views

Published on

Tugasan pembentangan subjek MIB bagi pelajar Tahun 9 Unik.

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Adat Istiadat Diraja,TAHUN 9 UNIK, Kumpulan 2

  1. 1. PEMBENTANG: - NURIN - AMALIYA - FATINI - EVA ADAT ISTIADAT DIRAJA - PENGURNIAAN GELARAN - ISTIADAT MENGAGAI - LANTIKAN PEGAWAI PENTING KERAJAAN.
  2. 2. PENGERTIAN - Salah satu istiadat yang telah diamalkan turun- temurun oleh kesultanan Melayu Brunei TUGAS - Orang yang dilantik memainkan peranan penting kepada KDYMM sebagai “mata”, “telinga” dan “mulut”. - Penyampai hasrat rakyat kepada pihak KDYMM. - Perlaksanaan pengurniaan gelaran akan disebut dengan perkataan tertentu mengikut TIRIS (panggilan) masing2. - Wazir ( mengarak) - Cheteria (mengangkat) - Pehin Menteri (menyampiri gelaran) KELEBIHAN - Dalam majlis bersila, Wazir akan diangkati dian majlis, tikar dan bintang petian. - Cheteria & pehin Menteri hanya diangkati dian majlis dan bintang petian (waktu Malam) dan diangkati bintang petian sahaja di siang hari. PENGURNIAAN GELARAN
  3. 3. TIKAR DIAN MAJLIS
  4. 4. BINTANG PETIAN
  5. 5. ISTIADAT MENGAGAI PENGERTIAN: - Hasrat mengurniakan sesuatu gelaran bechiri akan disampaikan kepada orang berkenaan dalam satu majlis beristiadat. TEMPAT: - Bagi gelaran Berchiri untuk Wazir, Cheteria, dan Pehin manteri ialah di LAPAU.
  6. 6. TEMPAT - Manteri bertauliah bertempat di Balai Penghadapan Kepala Wazir atau di Surau. TEMPAT - Manteri pendalaman ialah di surau atau tempat kediaman penerima gelaran itu sendiri.
  7. 7. LANTIKAN PEGAWAI PENTING KERAJAAN. ➢Dalam zaman pemerintahan al-Marhum Sultan Haji Omar Ali Saifuddien Sa’adul Khairi Waddien lantikan pegawai penting kerajaan seperti Menteri Besar,Yang Di- Pertua Majlis Mesyuarat Negeri dan Setiausaha Kerajaan pernah diisytiharkan dalam suatu istiadat khas yang dinamakan ‘Istiadat Pengisytiharan dan Mengurniakan Surat Tauliah bagi Jawatan Penting Pegawai-Pegawai Kerajaan’ ➢Istiadat ini dijalankan di Lapau atau di tempat yang disifatkan sedemikian dan dihadiri oleh Sultan dan pembesar negeri,termasuk Pengiran-Pengiran peranakan. ➢Dalam zaman pemerintahan KDYMM Paduka Seri Baginda Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu’Izzadin Waddaulah perlantikan Menteri cabinet dijalankan dengan cara ringkas,iaitu dengan mengurniakan surat lantikan dan mengangkat sumpah di hadapan KDYMM.

×