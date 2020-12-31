What you should take

GRE versus GMAT: the question is, which course will you take—graduate school or business college? The GRE is the essential test required for affirmation for most MA/Ph.D. programs, yet if you are applying to business college, you likely have the decision between taking the GMAT or the GRE the same number of schools acknowledge both. As you choose which test to take—GMAT or GRE—this is what you have to know: