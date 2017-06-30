INSTITUTO UNIVERSITARIO POLITÉCNICO SANTIAGO MARIÑO. EXTENSIÓN MÉRIDA. INGENIERÍA INDUSTRIAL (45). ESTADÍSTICA. SEMESTRE 1...
1. Una aeromoza ofreció a los pasajeros de una línea aérea una selección de café, té, refresco de soda, jugo de frutas, le...
2. El siguiente conjunto de datos se refiere a cuarenta calificaciones que obtuvieron cuarenta estudiantes en una prueba d...
98 3 100 8 102 2 104 1 105 2 106 1 108 1 109 3 112 1 113 1 117 3 𝑹𝒂𝒏𝒈𝒐 = 117 − 63 = 𝟓𝟒 𝑵ú𝒎𝒆𝒓𝒐 𝒅𝒆 𝒄𝒍𝒂𝒔𝒆𝒔 ( 𝒌) = 1 + 3,322 ∗...
C. Construya un histograma de esos datos y comente sobre la forma de la distribución. Se representa la frecuencia de alumn...
  1. 1. INSTITUTO UNIVERSITARIO POLITÉCNICO SANTIAGO MARIÑO. EXTENSIÓN MÉRIDA. INGENIERÍA INDUSTRIAL (45). ESTADÍSTICA. SEMESTRE 1-2017. Unidad II. Organización de datos. Docente: Sofía Izquierdo. Nishme G. Zabib C. Mérida, junio de 2017.
  2. 2. 1. Una aeromoza ofreció a los pasajeros de una línea aérea una selección de café, té, refresco de soda, jugo de frutas, leche y agua mineral. Cincuenta pasajeros seleccionaron las siguientes bebidas: refresco, café, café, café, té, agua mineral, agua mineral, café, refresco, refresco, leche, té, té, jugo de frutas, refresco, refresco, refresco, jugo de frutas, café, café, jugo de frutas, agua mineral, café, café, café, refresco, café, refresco, refresco, café, jugo de frutas, jugo de frutas, té, té , agua mineral, jugo de frutas, café, té, agua mineral, té, jugo de frutas, refresco, refresco, té, café, café, jugo de frutas, agua mineral, té, y café. Construya una distribución categórica que ilustre las frecuencias correspondientes a las diversas bebidas que se sirvieron y preséntelas en forma de gráfico de pastel. Bebidas f fr % Grados(°) Café 15 0,3 30% 108 Té 9 0,18 18% 64,8 Refresco 11 0,22 22% 79,2 Jugo 8 0,16 16% 57,6 Leche 1 0,02 2% 7,2 Agua 6 0,12 12% 43,2 30% 18% 22% 16% 2% 12% Bebidas ofrecidas por la aeromoza Café Té Refresco Jugo Leche Agua
  3. 3. 2. El siguiente conjunto de datos se refiere a cuarenta calificaciones que obtuvieron cuarenta estudiantes en una prueba de auto concepto. 100 112 88 105 100 102 98 113 102 87 93 93 117 100 98 92 100 117 97 100 83 67 76 100 106 117 89 83 100 109 109 93 105 108 104 63 81 109 100 98 A. Ordene los datos en un gráfico de tallo y hoja. Diagrama de calificaciones de la prueba de autoconcepto Tallo Hoja 6 3,7 7 6 8 1,3,3,7,8,9 9 2,3,3,3,7,8,8,8 10 0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,2,2,4,5,5,6,8,9,9,9 11 2,3,7,7,7 Fuente. Tarea de organización de datos. B. Determine el Rango de la distribución y organice los datos en una distribución de frecuencias agrupadas. Datos Frecuencia 63 1 67 1 76 1 81 1 83 2 87 1 88 1 89 1 92 1 93 3 97 1
  4. 4. 98 3 100 8 102 2 104 1 105 2 106 1 108 1 109 3 112 1 113 1 117 3 𝑹𝒂𝒏𝒈𝒐 = 117 − 63 = 𝟓𝟒 𝑵ú𝒎𝒆𝒓𝒐 𝒅𝒆 𝒄𝒍𝒂𝒔𝒆𝒔 ( 𝒌) = 1 + 3,322 ∗ 𝐿𝑜𝑔(40) = 6,32 ≅ 𝟔 𝑨𝒎𝒑𝒍𝒊𝒕𝒖𝒅 = 𝑅 𝑘 = 54 6 = 𝟗 Clases 𝑳𝒔𝟏 → 63 + 9 = 𝟕𝟐 𝑳𝒔𝟐 → 72 + 9 = 𝟖𝟏 𝑳𝒔𝟑 → 81 + 9 = 𝟗𝟎 𝑳𝒔𝟒 → 90 + 9 = 𝟗𝟗 𝑳𝒔𝟓 → 99 + 9 = 𝟏𝟎𝟖 𝑳𝒔𝟔 → 108 + 9 = 𝟏𝟏𝟕 N ° Clases Frecuencia Absoluta (f) Frecuencia Acumulada (F) Frecuencia Relativa (h) Frecuencia Relativa Acumulada (H) Xi ( 𝑳𝒊+𝑳𝒔 𝟐 ) Porcentaje (%) 1 [63 − 72) 2 2 0,05 0,05 67,5 5% 2 [72 − 81) 2 2+2=4 0,05 0,1 76,5 5% 3 [81 − 90) 5 4+5=9 0,125 0,225 85,5 12,5% 4 [90 − 99) 8 9+8=17 0,2 0,425 94,5 20% 5 [99 − 108) 15 17+15=32 0,375 0,8 103,5 37,5% 6 [108 − 117] 8 32+8=40 0,2 1 112,5 20% Amplitud=9 N = 40 𝒉 = 𝒇 𝑵 𝑯 = 𝑭 𝑵 100%
  5. 5. C. Construya un histograma de esos datos y comente sobre la forma de la distribución. Se representa la frecuencia de alumnos según sus calificaciones obtenidas en la prueba de autoconcepto (agrupada en clases). 0 2 4 6 8 10 12 14 16 67,5 76,5 85,5 94,5 103,5 112,5 y mayor... Frecuencia Clase Calificacionesobtenidas por los estudiantes

