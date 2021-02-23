20512334048 tugas makalah p md_r_d4g_raidha maharani

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. 1 MAKALAH TUGAS PENGANTAR MENU DAN RESEP TRADISI RASULAN MASYARAKAT GUNUNGKIDUL Makalah Ini Disusun Untuk Memenuhi Tugas Pengantar Menu dan Resep Disusun Oleh : Nama : Raidha Maharani NIM : 20512334048 Kelas : G2 Prodi : D-IV Teknik Boga
  2. 2. 2 KATA PENGANTAR Dengan menyebut nama Allah SWT yang Maha Pengasih lagi Maha Panyayang, Kami panjatkan puja dan puji syukur atas kehadirat-Nya, yang telah melimpahkan rahmat, hidayah, dan inayah-Nya kepada kami, sehingga kami dapat menyelesaikan makalah Pengantar Menu dan Resep tentang Tradisi Rasulan Masyarakat Gunungkidul. Makalah Pengantar Menu dan Resep ini telah kami susun dengan maksimal dan mendapatkan bantuan dari berbagai pihak sehingga dapat memperlancar pembuatan makalah ini. Untuk itu kami menyampaikan banyak terima kasih kepada semua pihak yang telah membantu dalam pembuatan makalah ini. Terlepas dari semua itu, Kami menyadari sepenuhnya bahwa masih ada kekurangan baik dari segi susunan kalimat maupun tata bahasanya. Oleh karena itu dengan tangan terbuka kami menerima segala saran dan kritik dari pembaca agar kami dapat memperbaiki makalah Pengantar Menu dan Resep ini. Akhir kata kami berharap semoga makalah Pengantar Menu dan Resep tentang Tradisi Rasulan Masyarakat Gunungkidul untuk masyarakan ini dapat memberikan manfaat maupun inspirasi terhadap pembaca. Penyusun
  3. 3. 3 DAFTAR ISI Kata pengantar ................................................................................................................................. i Daftar isi .......................................................................................................................................... ii BAB I PENDAHULUAN A. Latar belakang .......................................................................................................................... 1 B. Rumusan masalah ..................................................................................................................... 1 C. Tujuan .......................................................................................................................................1 D. Manfaat ......................................................................................................................................1 BAB II PEMBAHASAN ............ ................................................................................................................2 A. Pengertian Rasulan.....................................................................................................................2 B. Sejarah Rasulan..........................................................................................................................3 C. Hidangan Rasulan...................................................................................................................... 3 D. Rasulan di Masa Pandemi ..........................................................................................................6 BAB III KESIMPULAN...............................................................................................................................7 A. Kesimpulan ................................................................................................................................7 REFERENSI.............. .....................................................................................................................8
  4. 4. 4 BAB I PENDAHULUAN A. Latar belakang Bangsa Indonesia merupakan bangsa yang beraneka ragam karena terdiri atas berbagai suku bangsa, adat istiadat, bahasa daerah, serta agama yang berbeda-beda. Keberagaman masyararakat kita merupakan kekayaan bangsa Indonesia. Keberagaman ini juga menjadi daya tarik bangsa lain untuk datang ke Indonesia. Keberagaman ini semakin menarik dengan letak geografis dan keindahan alam Indonesia. patut dihargai. Oleh karena itu, kita wajib selalu bersyukur atas anugerah ini, dengan selalu beriman dan bertaqwa kepada Tuhan Yang Maha Esa. B. Perumusan masalah 1. Apa yang dimaksud dengan Rasulan? 2. Bagaimana sejarah Rasulan berlangsung? 3. Hidangan apa saja yang disajikan pada acara Rasulan? 4. Bagaimana Rasulan dilakukan di masa pandemi? C. Tujuan 1. Untuk mengetahui apa yang dimaksud dengan Rasulan. 2. Untuk mengetahui bagaimana sejarah Rasulan berlangsung. 3. Untuk mengetahui hidangan yang disajikan di acara Rasulan. 4. Untuk mengetahui bagaimana Rasulan dilakukan di masa pandemi. D. Manfaat Kita dapat mengetahui Tradisi Rasulan di daerah Gunungkidul serta mengenal lebih jauh tentang makanan yang dihidangkan.
  5. 5. 5 BAB II PEMBAHASAN A. Pengertian Rasulan Rasulan merupakan salah satu bentuk tradisi perayaan pasca-panen yang diselenggarakan oleh masyarakat Jawa di Kabupaten Gunungkidul, Daerah Istimewa Yogyakarta. Tradisi ini biasa diselenggarakan masyarakat sebagai bentuk rasa syukur terhadap panen hasil bumi yang melimpah sekaligus untuk merti atau bersih desa mengharap keselamatan dan menolak mara- bahaya terhadap seluruh warga desa. Tradisi ini dapat ditemui di hampir seluruh desa di Gunungkidul bahkan beberapa desa juga menyelenggarakannya dalam level pedukuhan. Waktu pelaksanaannya tak selalu sama antar wilayah karena Rasulan diselenggarakan atas kesepakatan warga desa setelah mendapat rekomendasi waktu pelaksanaan dari tetua adat setempat, biasanya diselenggarakan setelah panen raya atau menjelang musim kemarau. Masyarakat Gunungkidul memaknai Rasulan sebagai hari raya ketiga selain Idul Fitri dan Idul Adha. Jadi, even budaya ini mirip dengan tradisi lebaran, di mana seseorang datang ke tempat kerabatnya untuk bersilaturrahmi dan menikmati hindangan spesial yang disediakan oleh tuan rumah. Oleh karena itu, pada hari “H” pelaksanaan Rasulan ini, setiap keluarga biasanya membuat makanan spesial untuk tamu-tamu mereka. Dengan demikian, keberadaan tradisi Rasulan ini menjadi salah satu wadah bagi masyarakat Gunungkidul untuk memupuk semangat kekeluargaan dan mempererat tali persaudaraan antarwarga. Tradisi yang diselenggarakan setahun sekali ini biasanya berlangsung beberapa hari dengan diawali kegiatan kerja bakti membersihkan lingkungan di sekitar dusun seperti memperbaiki jalan, membuat atau mengecat pagar pekarangan, membersihkan makam dan tempat persemayaman dhanyang. Karena itu, tradisi Rasulan ini biasa juga disebut dengan istilah merti deso atau bersih dusun. Hingga kini, masyarakat Gunungkidul setiap tahun melaksanakan tradisi Rasulan ini dalam rangka menjaga dan melestarikan nilai-nilai positif yang terkandung di dalamnya. Bahkan, oleh pemerintah daerah setempat, tradisi ini telah dikemas menjadi salah satu even budaya dan media pengembangan wisata di kawasan Gunungkidul. Dengan berbagai rangkaian kegiatan yang mengiringinya, even Rasulan ini tidak saja menarik perhatian masyarakat lokal, tetapi juga mampu memukau para wisatawan luar daerah dan mancanegara. Hal ini terbukti dengan banyaknya pengunjung yang datang untuk menyaksikan atraksi kesenian lokal yang ditampilkan dalam even ini.
  6. 6. 6 B. Sejarah Rasulan Belum ada catatan resmi mengenai sejak kapan Rasulan ini dilaksanakan. Namun dapat dipastikan bahwa tradisi ini sudah dilakukan dalam kurun waktu yang sangat lama dan merupakan warisan dari nenek moyang masyarakat Gunungkidul. Kata rasulan sendiri tidak memiliki dikaitkan dengan peringatan atau hal-hal yang berhubungan dengan Nabi Muhammad SAW. Hal ini diselenggarakan sebagai ungkapan rasa syukur kepada Tuhan Yang Mahakuasa atas segala nikmat dan karunia yang diberikan kepada semua warga. C. Hidangan Rasulan Acara inti dari rasulan ini sebenarnya adalah kenduri. Di daerah saya biasanya masing masing keluarga akan membuat sajian khas Rasulan yang kemudian dibawa ke balai pedukuhan atau kelurahan. Sajian yang dimaksud beragam seperti Nasi, Nasi Uduk, Oseng Tempe, Jangan Lombok, Tempe Bacem, dan lain-lain sesuai kebutuhan. Tapi sajian puncaknya biasanya adalah Ayam Inkung. Berikut lebih jelasnya : 1. Nasi Uduk Sumber : https://www.gudeg.net/read/13771/cobain-4-ayam-ingkung-nikmat-di-jogja- ini.html Seperti namanya, nasi uduk nernahan utama nasi. Nasi ini dikukus bersama dengan santan dan daun salam. Nasi uduk sangat cocok disajikan bersama ayam ingkung.
  7. 7. 7 2. Jangan Lombok Sumber : https://cookpad.com/id/resep/3027005-sayur-lombok-ijo-tempe-gunung-kidul Dalam bahasa Jawa ‘jangan’ artinya sayur sedangkan ‘lombok’ artinya cabai. Hidangan ini terbuat dari potongan tempe, cabai besar (dominan hijau), rese (udang kecil kering), petai, dan kuah santan yang dibumbui bawang merah, bawang putih,, lengkuas, daun salam, serai, garam, dan gula secukupnya. 3. Oseng Tempe Sumber : https://id.pinterest.com/pin/632052128935455860/ Oseng tempe adalah olahan tempe yang ditumis dengan bumbu bawang merah, bawang putih, cabai besar, cabai rawit, lengkuas, garam, dan gula secukupnya. Kadang oseng ini juga isa ditambahkan potongan buncis atau kacang panjang sesuai selera.
  8. 8. 8 4. Tempe dan Tahu Bacem Sumber : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0V6mlQZB8og Cara membuatnya sangat sederhana, tempe dan tahu direbus bersama bawang merah dan putih, daun salam, serai, garam, dan gula merah secukupnya sampai air rebusan asat, setelah itu tempe da tahu ditiriskan lalu kemudian digoreng. Hidangan ini mempunyai ciri khas yaitu rasanya yang manis dan gurih disaat bersamaan.
  9. 9. 9 5. Ayam Ingkung Sumber : https://www.google.com/search?client=firefox-b-d&q=nasi+uduk Ayam Ingkung memang identik dengan acara syukuran, tirakatan, kelahiran dan lain-lain, takterkecuali acara rasulan ini. Ayam kampung jantan utuh bersama jeroannya dimasak dengan bumbu halus yaitu bawang merah, bawang putih, ketumbar, kemiri, merica. Lengkuas dan serai digepreh, daun salam dan daun jeruk, dan santan kental. Setelah kenduri, biasanya makanan dicampur atau di acak dan dibagikan kembali kepada warga. Jika ada keluarga tak membawa makanan pun tidak dipermasalahkan, mereka tetap akan memperoleh nasi lauk yang diletakkan dalam anyaman daun kelapa atau dikenal nama "sarang". D. Rasulan di Masa Pandemi Di masa pandemi ini tradisi rasulan memang ditiadakan di berbagai wilayah. Namun di wilayah lainnya rasulan tetap dilaksanakan namun tetap dengan protokol kesehatan. tak semeriah seperti tahun-tahun sebelumnya, rasulan tahun ini dilaksanakan dengan sederhana, masakan yang dihidangkan juga lebih sedikit karena tamu dari luar daerah dilarang masuk di beberapa wilayah. Namun itu tidak menyurutkan semangat warga dalam melestarikan tradisi.
  10. 10. 10 BAB III PENUTUP A. KESIMPULAN Kesimpulan yang dapat kami ambil bahwa Rasulan merupakan tradisi yang sudah dilakukan turun-temurun oleh nenek moyang yang harus kita lestarikan. Makanan- makanan yang disajikan juga merupakan warisan yang tidak boleh sampai tenggelam dimakan oleh zaman.
  11. 11. 11 B. REFERENSI https://id.wikipedia.org/wiki/Rasulan https://teamtouring.net/tradisi-rasulan-di-gunungkidul.html https://www.kompasiana.com/www.febriana.com/555464b76523bd001e4aefaa/tradisi- rasulan-di-gunungkidul-mahal-tetapi-tetap-dilestarikan http://imam.mercubuana-yogya.ac.id/blog/2019/07/08/budaya-rasulan-di-gunungkidul/ https://www.liputan6.com/regional/read/4379588/menjaga-tradisi-rasulan-gunungkidul- di-tengah-pandemi-covid-19 https://regional.kompas.com/read/2020/07/20/16555931/tradisi-rasulan-di-gunungkidul- bertahan-meski-sepi-karena-pandemi?page=all https://id.wikipedia.org/wiki/Nasi_uduk https://kumparan.com/kumparanfood/resep-masakan-jangan-lombok-ijo-sayur-lodeh- khas-gunungkidul-1540191488544105023/full https://www.idntimes.com/food/recipe/yoshi/resep-membuat-tempe-bacem/3

