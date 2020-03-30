Power of Flows and Prepare for Salesforce Admin Certification

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Nishant Singh Panwar Community Group Leader Developer, Consultant and Architect Trailhead Ranger Nishant_SP
Actions Note Chat Q&A
COVID-19 2m
Agenda • About Community • Flows • Salesforce Admin Certification • Quiz • Upcoming Events
About Community
@LK_Sf_Devs lkTrailblazers bit.ly/Lksfdevs bit.ly/Lksfchatter Letterkenny, Ireland Developers Group Letterkenny Community ...
Flows
Process Automation Tools Tools Conditional Logic and Action User Interface Process Builder Yes No Quick Action No Yes Flow...
Underrated Super Powerful Tool User Interface Process Flowchart Scheduled Run Trigger Actions
Flow Types • Flow actions • Lightning pages • Lightning community pages • Custom buttons or custom links • Web tabs • Dire...
Flow Builder 1. Toolbox 2. Canvas 3. Buttons Bar 1 2 3
Building Blocks 1. Elements 2. Resources 3. Connectors 1 3 2
Building Blocks Elements Resources Container
Flows In Action
Build Flows with Flow Builder
Salesforce Certification
Salesforce Administrator
Exam Overview ● Questions: 60 ● Time: 1 Hr 45 Min ● Pass Score: 65% - 39 of 60 ● Result: Immediately ● Restriction: Closed...
Focus Topics ● User Setup and Security ● Standard and Custom Objects ● Data Management ● Workflow and Process Automation ●...
Security ● Identify the steps to set up and/or maintain a user. ● Understand the implications of activating, deactivating,...
Security Access • FLS • Page Layout • OWD • Role Hierarchy • Sharing Rules • Teams • Manual Sharing • License • CRED Profi...
Object Permissions and Record Permission Account
Standard and Custom Objects ● Describe the standard object architecture and relationship model. ● Explain how to create, d...
Objects and Relationship
Validation Rules ● System Validation and Custom Validation 25% Discount_Percentage__c > 0.2
Workflow / Process Automation ● Given a scenario, identify the appropriate automation solution based on the capabilities o...
Workflow Rules Evaluation Criterion Rule Criterion Actions Time Triggers Actions Task(s) Email Alert(s) Field Update(s) Ou...
Process Builder 1. Button Bar 2. Canvas 3. Trigger 4. Criterion Node(s) 5. Action(s) 6. Action Group
Workflow • Create Task • Update Field • Email Alert • Outbound Message Process Builder • Create a record • Update any rela...
Automating Cases and Leads Assignment Rules automate case or lead routing. Matching criteria route Case to Queue or User A...
Escalation Rule Escalate to Queue? Product Support Tier 2 Queue Notify User? Entry Criterion ● Choose to escalate to Queue...
Early Triggers 12:00 12:15 12:30 12:45 13:00 13:15 Define this in Support Settings ● Case Escalation: 1 Hour after the cas...
Data Management ● Describe the considerations when importing, updating, transferring, and mass deleting data. ● Given a sc...
Import Wizard and Data Loader ● Custom, Contact, Campaign, Lead, Account & Solution [CC CLAS] ● < 5000 Records ● Stop Work...
Analytics ● Describe the options available when creating or customizing a report ● Describe the impact of the sharing mode...
Reports • Object and Related Objects, Standard vs Custom?Report Type • Who’s records and for what time frame?Scope • Which...
Dashboard ● Visual Representation ● Single or Multiple Reports Find Open Create
Exam Tips Review Flag All details of Q&A Time per question Multiple Answers Hands on Practice
Additional Information Webassessor Trailhead Live Quiz & Flashcard Chatter Groups Trailhead Trailmix Fri, 27 Mar 4:00 PM G...
Q & A
Quiz
Multiplayer Quiz Instructions Total 10 questions will be asked Every question will be available on screen for 10 seconds t...
Upcoming Event • April 3rd Week. • Salesforce DX (DevOps) and Copado Tool. • Lightning Components. • Salesforce MVP to pre...
Power of Flows and Prepare for Salesforce Admin Certification
Power of Flows and Prepare for Salesforce Admin Certification
Power of Flows and Prepare for Salesforce Admin Certification
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Power of Flows and Prepare for Salesforce Admin Certification

43 views

Published on

Salesforce Flows
Salesforce Admin Certification

Published in: Technology
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Power of Flows and Prepare for Salesforce Admin Certification

  1. 1. Nishant Singh Panwar Community Group Leader Developer, Consultant and Architect Trailhead Ranger Nishant_SP
  2. 2. Actions Note Chat Q&A
  3. 3. COVID-19 2m
  4. 4. Agenda • About Community • Flows • Salesforce Admin Certification • Quiz • Upcoming Events
  5. 5. About Community
  6. 6. @LK_Sf_Devs lkTrailblazers bit.ly/Lksfdevs bit.ly/Lksfchatter Letterkenny, Ireland Developers Group Letterkenny Community Chatter Group
  7. 7. Flows
  8. 8. Process Automation Tools Tools Conditional Logic and Action User Interface Process Builder Yes No Quick Action No Yes Flow Yes Yes Lightning Components Yes Yes
  9. 9. Underrated Super Powerful Tool User Interface Process Flowchart Scheduled Run Trigger Actions
  10. 10. Flow Types • Flow actions • Lightning pages • Lightning community pages • Custom buttons or custom links • Web tabs • Direct flow URLs • Utility bar • Lightning Components • … • Process Builder • Custom buttons or custom links • Web tabs • Direct flow URLs • …
  11. 11. Flow Builder 1. Toolbox 2. Canvas 3. Buttons Bar 1 2 3
  12. 12. Building Blocks 1. Elements 2. Resources 3. Connectors 1 3 2
  13. 13. Building Blocks Elements Resources Container
  14. 14. Flows In Action
  15. 15. Build Flows with Flow Builder
  16. 16. Salesforce Certification
  17. 17. Salesforce Administrator
  18. 18. Exam Overview ● Questions: 60 ● Time: 1 Hr 45 Min ● Pass Score: 65% - 39 of 60 ● Result: Immediately ● Restriction: Closed Book ● Fee: $200 ● Retake Fee: $100
  19. 19. Focus Topics ● User Setup and Security ● Standard and Custom Objects ● Data Management ● Workflow and Process Automation ● Analytics - Report and Dashboard 62%
  20. 20. Security ● Identify the steps to set up and/or maintain a user. ● Understand the implications of activating, deactivating, or freezing a user. ● Explain the various organization security controls. ● Given a user request scenario, apply the appropriate security controls based on the features and capabilities of the Salesforce sharing model. ● Given a scenario, determine the appropriate use of a custom profile or permission set using the various profile settings and permissions. ● Describe how folders can be used to organize and secure communication templates, dashboards, and reports. 20%
  21. 21. Security Access • FLS • Page Layout • OWD • Role Hierarchy • Sharing Rules • Teams • Manual Sharing • License • CRED Profile or Permission set • Trusted IP Ranges • Login IP Ranges • Login Hours Organization Object Record Fields
  22. 22. Object Permissions and Record Permission Account
  23. 23. Standard and Custom Objects ● Describe the standard object architecture and relationship model. ● Explain how to create, delete, and customize fields and page layouts on standard and custom objects, and understand the implications of deleting fields. ● Given a scenario, determine how to create and assign page layouts, record types, and business processes for custom and standard objects. 14%
  24. 24. Objects and Relationship
  25. 25. Validation Rules ● System Validation and Custom Validation 25% Discount_Percentage__c > 0.2
  26. 26. Workflow / Process Automation ● Given a scenario, identify the appropriate automation solution based on the capabilities of workflow/process. ● Describe capabilities and use cases for the approval process. ● Lead and Case Automation Tools ● Standard Automations (Big Deal Alert, Dashboard Notification) 8%
  27. 27. Workflow Rules Evaluation Criterion Rule Criterion Actions Time Triggers Actions Task(s) Email Alert(s) Field Update(s) Outbound Message(s) Task(s) Email Alert(s) Field Update(s) Outbound Message(s) 1.Created 2.Created and edited 3.Created and edited to subsequently meet the criteria
  28. 28. Process Builder 1. Button Bar 2. Canvas 3. Trigger 4. Criterion Node(s) 5. Action(s) 6. Action Group
  29. 29. Workflow • Create Task • Update Field • Email Alert • Outbound Message Process Builder • Create a record • Update any related record • Use a quick action to create a record, update a record, or log a call • Launch a flow • Post to Chatter • Submit for approval • Invoke a process from another process • Call apex methods • Doesn’t support outbound messages. Workflow vs Process Builder
  30. 30. Automating Cases and Leads Assignment Rules automate case or lead routing. Matching criteria route Case to Queue or User Auto-response rules automate response to the person who submitted the case or lead. Web-to-case OR Web-to-lead Matching criteria route Lead to Queue or User Email-to-case
  31. 31. Escalation Rule Escalate to Queue? Product Support Tier 2 Queue Notify User? Entry Criterion ● Choose to escalate to Queue or User ● Notify User ● Entry Criteria, Order and Actions ● Early Trigger Setting Record Type = Product Support Escalation Actions When Age above 4hr auto-reassign case to Product Support Tier 2
  32. 32. Early Triggers 12:00 12:15 12:30 12:45 13:00 13:15 Define this in Support Settings ● Case Escalation: 1 Hour after the case is created ● Case Created: 12:05 Early Trigger
  33. 33. Data Management ● Describe the considerations when importing, updating, transferring, and mass deleting data. ● Given a scenario, identify tools and use cases for managing data. ● Describe the capabilities and implications of data validation tools. ● Describe the different ways to backup data. 10%
  34. 34. Import Wizard and Data Loader ● Custom, Contact, Campaign, Lead, Account & Solution [CC CLAS] ● < 5000 Records ● Stop Workflow Rules ● Prevent Duplicates during import ● All Objects ● Up to 5 Million ● Schedule Imports ● Save Mappings for future ● Export or Delete data
  35. 35. Analytics ● Describe the options available when creating or customizing a report ● Describe the impact of the sharing model on reports. ● Describe the options available when creating and modifying dashboards ● Describe the capabilities of custom report types. 10%
  36. 36. Reports • Object and Related Objects, Standard vs Custom?Report Type • Who’s records and for what time frame?Scope • Which fields to be displayed in report?Columns • Which field(s) do you want to group by?Grouping • Tabular, Summary, Matrix and JoinedFormat • Additional filter to limit the data and filter logics?Filters and Logic • Highlight the summary data or add a chart?Highlights / Charts • Extract formatted .xls or a detail only .csvExport • Email a snapshot of report/Subscribe
  37. 37. Dashboard ● Visual Representation ● Single or Multiple Reports Find Open Create
  38. 38. Exam Tips Review Flag All details of Q&A Time per question Multiple Answers Hands on Practice
  39. 39. Additional Information Webassessor Trailhead Live Quiz & Flashcard Chatter Groups Trailhead Trailmix Fri, 27 Mar 4:00 PM GMT
  40. 40. Q & A
  41. 41. Quiz
  42. 42. Multiplayer Quiz Instructions Total 10 questions will be asked Every question will be available on screen for 10 seconds to answer Incorrect answer 0 Points [No Negative scoring] Each correct answer gets points based on time taken to answer 1st to answer correctly get 1000 points 2nd get 900 points 3rd get 800 points … 10th get 100 points
  43. 43. Upcoming Event • April 3rd Week. • Salesforce DX (DevOps) and Copado Tool. • Lightning Components. • Salesforce MVP to present a session. • Bring your Ideas, topics to collaborate. • Join the trailblazer community group to get notified. bit.ly/Lksfdevs

×