Sensational child: Children's occupational therapy center

Create your free account to read unlimited documents.
Sensational Child is a children's occupational therapy center located in Kolkata. It serves kids with neurodevelopmental disorders especially autism and delayed development such as cerebral palsy. The center is equipped with the latest occupational therapy material and the best occupational therapist in Kolkata.
Be the first to like this
Sensational Child is a children's occupational therapy center located in Kolkata. It serves kids with neurodevelopmental disorders especially autism and delayed development such as cerebral palsy. The center is equipped with the latest occupational therapy material and the best occupational therapist in Kolkata.
Total views
81
On Slideshare
0
From embeds
0
Number of embeds
0
Downloads
0
Shares
0
Comments
0
Likes
0