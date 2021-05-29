Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
6 Latest Trends in The Indian Publishing Market
6 Latest Trends in The Indian Publishing Market
6 Latest Trends in The Indian Publishing Market
6 Latest Trends in The Indian Publishing Market
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Education
17 views
May. 29, 2021

6 Latest Trends in The Indian Publishing Market

The book publishing market has steadily gone digital in the last decade, and this phenomenon helped them survive the covid situation.

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

×