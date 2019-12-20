Successfully reported this slideshow.
DEVTECH FINANCE PART 2 WEALTH CYCLE
INTRODUCTION LIFE CYCLE STAGES • Child • Unmarried Young • Young Married • Married with Children • Pre-retirement • Retire...
Wealth Cycle Wealth Creation Wealth Enhancement Inter- generational Transfer Wealth Distribution Wealth Preservation
WEALTH CREATION / ACCUMULATION • Early stage of professional career • Young salaried professionals with high propensity to...
WEALTH ENHANCEMENT / TRANSITION • Objective is to multiply or enhance the returns on accumulated wealth • Proper asset all...
WEALTH PRESERVATION • Minimal risk should be taken at this stage • Capital protection should be on focus • Establishing re...
WEALTH DISTRIBUTION • Stage of retirement and post-retirement • Accomplishing retirement goals • Transferring or distribut...
THANK YOU FOR WATCHING DEVTECH FINANCE
Financial Planning involves analysis of wealth cycle and lifecycle stage in which the individual falls. This video tells about how the related analysis of individual's finances is done in accordance with these stages.

Wealth Cycle Stages -
1. Wealth Creation
2. Wealth Enhancement
3. Wealth Preservation
4. Wealth Distribution
5. Inter-generational Transfer

Wealth Creation-
Early stage of professional career
Young salaried professionals with high propensity to take risk
Aggressive Investor
Primary aim is long term wealth accumulation
Seeking ways to maximize returns
Fund Type Allocation
Equity - 65-80%
Debt - 15-30%
Liquid - 5%

Wealth Enhancement-
Objective is to multiply or enhance the returns on accumulated wealth
Proper asset allocation
Tax consideration
Debt management
Transition phase such as buying a house, marriage, child’s education
Tax management
Managing insurance needs and plans

Wealth Preservation-
Minimal risk should be taken at this stage
Capital protection should be on focus
Establishing retirement goals
Reaping funds for child’s marriage and higher education
Stage of utilizing money accumulated for desired goals
Fund Type Allocation
Equity 15-30%
Debt 65-80%
Liquid 5%

Wealth Distribution -
Stage of retirement and post-retirement
Accomplishing retirement goals
Transferring or distribution of wealth
Estate and succession planning
Will or Trust declaration
Beneficiaries declaration of property

Thank You For Watching
Subscribe to DevTech Finance

×