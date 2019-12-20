Financial Planning involves analysis of wealth cycle and lifecycle stage in which the individual falls. This video tells about how the related analysis of individual's finances is done in accordance with these stages.



Wealth Cycle Stages -

1. Wealth Creation

2. Wealth Enhancement

3. Wealth Preservation

4. Wealth Distribution

5. Inter-generational Transfer



Wealth Creation-

Early stage of professional career

Young salaried professionals with high propensity to take risk

Aggressive Investor

Primary aim is long term wealth accumulation

Seeking ways to maximize returns

Fund Type Allocation

Equity - 65-80%

Debt - 15-30%

Liquid - 5%



Wealth Enhancement-

Objective is to multiply or enhance the returns on accumulated wealth

Proper asset allocation

Tax consideration

Debt management

Transition phase such as buying a house, marriage, child’s education

Tax management

Managing insurance needs and plans



Wealth Preservation-

Minimal risk should be taken at this stage

Capital protection should be on focus

Establishing retirement goals

Reaping funds for child’s marriage and higher education

Stage of utilizing money accumulated for desired goals

Fund Type Allocation

Equity 15-30%

Debt 65-80%

Liquid 5%



Wealth Distribution -

Stage of retirement and post-retirement

Accomplishing retirement goals

Transferring or distribution of wealth

Estate and succession planning

Will or Trust declaration

Beneficiaries declaration of property



Thank You For Watching

Subscribe to DevTech Finance