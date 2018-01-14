From Science to Consulting

Successfully reported this slideshow.
What Scientists Can Do For Businesses Nisha Cooch University of Maryland, Baltimore July 23, 2015
What makes scientists valuable outside of academia?
What makes scientists valuable outside of academia? Subject matter expertise Analytical skills Understanding of hypothesis...
Why companies need scientific consultants 1. Their scientists are busy being scientists 2. They need short-term scientific...
Client Objectives Promote Products marketing departments, marketing firms Develop Products startups, established companies...
BioInnovation Consulting
Tips for landing jobs
Tip #1: Talk to everyone
Tip #2 Jump on opportunities
Tip #3: Focus on organization’s objectives rather than yours
Tip #4: Don’t be ashamed to say “I don’t know”
Tip #5: Strategically use LinkedIn
Tip #6: Eliminate Options
Contact Info Email: nisha.cooch@gmail.com Phone: 202-713-1838
UMB School of Medicine
July 23, 2015
  4. 4. What makes scientists valuable outside of academia? Subject matter expertise Analytical skills Understanding of hypothesis testing & scientific method
  5. 5. Why companies need scientific consultants 1. Their scientists are busy being scientists 2. They need short-term scientific expertise Example: Example:
  6. 6. Client Objectives Promote Products marketing departments, marketing firms Develop Products startups, established companies Invest in Products investors, financial information providers
  7. 7. BioInnovation Consulting
  8. 8. Tips for landing jobs
  9. 9. Tip #1: Talk to everyone
  10. 10. Tip #2 Jump on opportunities
  11. 11. Tip #3: Focus on organization’s objectives rather than yours
  12. 12. Tip #4: Don’t be ashamed to say “I don’t know”
  13. 13. Tip #5: Strategically use LinkedIn
  14. 14. Tip #6: Eliminate Options
  15. 15. Contact Info Email: nisha.cooch@gmail.com Phone: 202-713-1838
  16. 16. What Scientists Can Do For Businesses Nisha Cooch University of Maryland, Baltimore July 23, 2015

