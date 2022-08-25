TCP_NISCHAYBAHL.pptx

2.
INDEX
• Transport layer protocols
• TCP Basics
• TCP Services
• TCP Features
• TCP Segment structure (HEADER)
• TCP OPEN CALLS (ACTIVE OPEN & PASIVE OPEN)
• PORTS CONNECTIONS AND ENDPOINTS
• TCP CONNECTION MANAGEMENT
CONNECTION ESTABLISHMENT
DATA TRANSFER
CONNECTION TERMINATION
• TCP STATE DIAGRAM
• TCP STATES
• ADVT AND DISADVT OF TCP
• TCP IMPLEMENTATION ISSUES
2
ECONENTS: TCP (DR NISCHAY BAHL)
3.
Transport Layer protocols
3
ECONENTS: TCP (DR NISCHAY BAHL)
• TCP stands for Transmission Control Protocol.
• It is a transport layer protocol that facilitates the transmission of packets from source to
destination.
• It is a connection-oriented protocol that means it establishes the connection prior to
the communication that occurs between the computing devices in a network. This
protocol is used with an IP protocol, so together, they are referred to as a TCP/IP.
• The main functionality of the TCP is to take the data from the application layer. Then it
divides the data into a several packets, provides numbering to these packets, and finally
transmits these packets to the destination. The TCP, on the other side, will reassemble
the packets and transmits them to the application layer.
• The Transmission Control Protocol, TCP, defines a key service provided by an Internet,
namely, reliable stream delivery. TCP provides a full duplex connection between two
machines, allowing them to exchange large volumes of data efficiently. TCP exchange
data between applications as a stream of bytes
4.
TCP
• The transmission Control Protocol (TCP) is one of the most important protocols of
Internet Protocols suite. It is most widely used protocol for data transmission in
communication network such as internet.
• TCP is reliable protocol. That is, the receiver always sends either positive or
negative acknowledgement about the data packet to the sender.
• TCP ensures that the data reaches intended destination in the same order it was
sent.
• TCP is connection oriented.
• TCP provides error-checking and recovery mechanism.
• TCP provides end-to-end communication.
• TCP provides flow control and quality of service.
• TCP operates in Client/Server point-to-point mode.
• TCP provides full duplex server, i.e. it can perform roles of both receiver and
sender.
4
ECONENTS: TCP (DR NISCHAY BAHL)
5.
• The figure shows a protocol using
positive acknowledgement with
retransmission in which the
sender awaits an
acknowledgement for each packet
sent. Vertical distance down the
figure represents increasing time
and diagonal lines across the
middle represent network packet
transmission.
TCP
5
ECONENTS: TCP (DR NISCHAY BAHL)
6.
Sliding Windows:
• The Sliding window makes stream transmission efficient. This protocol
uses network bandwidth better because they allow the sender to transmit
multiple packets before waiting for an acknowledgement. The protocol
places a small, fixed-size window on the sequence and transmits all
packets that lie inside the window.
The figure is an example of three
packets transmitted using a sliding
window protocol. The Key concept
is that the sender can transmit all
packets in the window without
waiting for an acknowledgement.
6
ECONENTS: TCP (DR NISCHAY BAHL)
7.
TCP SERVICES
• Process-to-Process Communication – TCP provides process to process
communication, i.e, the transfer of data takes place between individual
processes executing on end systems. This is done using port numbers or port
addresses. Port numbers are 16 bit long that help identify which process is
sending or receiving data on a host.
• Stream oriented – This means that the data is sent and received as a stream
of bytes(unlike UDP or IP that divides the bits into datagrams or packets).
However, the network layer, that provides service for the TCP, sends packets of
information not streams of bytes. Hence, TCP groups a number of bytes
together into a segment and adds a header to each of these segments and
then delivers these segments to the network layer. At the network layer, each
of these segments are encapsulated in an IP packet for transmission. The TCP
header has information that is required for control purpose which will be
discussed along with the segment structure.
7
ECONENTS: TCP (DR NISCHAY BAHL)
8.
TCP SERVICES
• Full duplex service –
This means that the communication can take place in both directions at the same time.
• Connection oriented service –
Unlike UDP, TCP provides connection oriented service. It defines 3 different phases:
– Connection establishment
– Data transfer
– Connection termination
• (IMP: This is a virtual connection, not a physical connection, means during the
transmission the resources will not be reserved and the segments will not follow the
same path to reach the destination but it is a connection orientation in the sense that
segments will arrive in order by the help of sequence number.)
• Reliability –
TCP is reliable as it uses checksum for error detection, attempts to recover lost or
corrupted packets by re-transmission, acknowledgement policy and timers. It uses
features like byte number and sequence number and acknowledgement number so as
to ensure reliability. Also, it uses congestion control mechanisms.
• Multiplexing –
TCP does multiplexing and de-multiplexing at the sender and receiver ends respectively
as a number of logical connections can be established between port numbers over a
physical connection. 8
ECONENTS: TCP (DR NISCHAY BAHL)
9.
TCP SERVICES
• Sending and receiving buffers: Because the sending and the
receiving processes may not necessarily write or read data at the
same rate, TCP needs buffers for storage. There are two buffers, the
sending buffer and the receiving buffer, one for each direction.
9
ECONENTS: TCP (DR NISCHAY BAHL)
10.
TCP SERVICES
• Segments : Although buffering handles the disparity between the speed of
the producing and consuming processes, we need one more step before we
can send data. The IP layer, as a service provider for TCP, needs to send data
in packets, not as a stream of bytes. At the transport layer, TCP groups a
number of bytes together into a packet called a segment. TCP adds a
header to each segment (for control purposes) and delivers the segment to
the IP layer for transmission. The segments are encapsulated in an IP
datagram and transmitted. This entire operation is transparent to the
receiving process.
10
ECONENTS: TCP (DR NISCHAY BAHL)
11.
TCP FEATURES
• Numbering System : Although the TCP software
keeps track of the segments being transmitted or
received, there is no field for a segment number
value in the segment header. Instead, there are two
fields called the sequence number and the
acknowledgment number. These two fields refer to
a byte number and not a segment number.
• Byte Number :TCP numbers all data bytes (octets)
that are transmitted in a connection. Numbering is
independent in each direction.
11
ECONENTS: TCP (DR NISCHAY BAHL)
12.
TCP FEATURES
• Sequence Number: After the bytes have been
numbered, TCP assigns a sequence number to
each segment that is being sent.
• The sequence number for each segment is the
number of the first byte of data carried in that
segment.
12
ECONENTS: TCP (DR NISCHAY BAHL)
13.
• Acknowledgment Number: Communication in TCP is
full duplex; when a connection is established, both
parties can send and receive data at the same time.
Each party numbers the bytes, usually with a different
starting byte number. The sequence number in each
direction shows the number of the first byte carried by
the segment. Each party also uses an acknowledgment
number to confirm the bytes it has received.
TCP Features
13
ECONENTS: TCP (DR NISCHAY BAHL)
14.
TCP Features
• Flow Control :TCP, unlike UDP, provides flow control. The sending TCP
controls how much data can be accepted from the sending process;
the receiving TCP controls how much data can to be sent by the
sending .This is done to prevent the receiver from being
overwhelmed with data. The numbering system allows TCP to use a
byte-oriented flow control
• Error Control :To provide reliable service, TCP implements an error
control mechanism. Although error control considers a segment as
the unit of data for error detection (loss or corrupted segments),
error control is byte-oriented.
• Congestion Control :TCP, unlike UDP, takes into account congestion in
the network. The amount of data sent by a sender is not only
controlled by the receiver (flow control), but is also determined by
the level of congestion, if any, in the network.
14
ECONENTS: TCP (DR NISCHAY BAHL)
15.
A packet in TCP is called a segment. The segment consists of a header of 20
to 60 bytes, followed by data from the application program. The header is
20 bytes if there are no options and up to 60 bytes if it contains options.
15
ECONENTS: TCP (DR NISCHAY BAHL)
20.
TCP OPEN CALLS
• Active Open. In an Active Open call a device
(client process) using TCP takes the active role
and initiates the connection by sending a TCP SYN
message to start the connection.
• Passive Open A passive OPEN can specify that the
device (server process) is waiting for an active
OPEN from a specific client. It does not generate
any TCP message segment. The server processes
listening for the clients are in Passive Open mode.
20
ECONENTS: TCP (DR NISCHAY BAHL)
25.
TCP CONNECTION
• TCP is connection-oriented.
• A connection-oriented transport protocol establishes a
virtual path between the source and destination.
• All of the segments belonging to a message are then
sent over this virtual path. Using a single virtual
pathway for the entire message facilitates the
acknowledgment process as well as retransmission of
damaged or lost frames.
• TCP connection is virtual, not physical. TCP operates at
a higher level. TCP uses the services of IP to deliver
individual segments to the receiver, but it controls the
connection itself
25
ECONENTS: TCP (DR NISCHAY BAHL)
27.
Connection Establishment
• TCP transmits data in full-duplex mode. When two TCPs in two
machines are connected, they are able to send segments to each
other simultaneously. This implies that each party must initialize
communication and get approval from the other party before any
data are transferred.
• Three-Way Handshaking: The connection establishment in TCP is
called three-way handshaking.
• The process starts with the server. The server program tells its TCP
that it is ready to accept a connection. This request is called a
passive open. Although the server TCP is ready to accept a
connection from any machine in the world, it cannot make the
connection itself. The client program issues a request for an active
open. A client that wishes to connect to an open server tells its TCP
to connect to a particular server. TCP can now start the three-way
handshaking process
27
ECONENTS: TCP (DR NISCHAY BAHL)
30.
THREE WAY HANDSHAKE
• Step 1 (SYN) : In the first step, client wants to establish a connection with server, so
it sends a segment with SYN(Synchronize Sequence Number) which informs server
that client is likely to start communication and with what sequence number it
starts segments with
• Step 2 (SYN + ACK): Server responds to the client request with SYN-ACK signal bits
set. Acknowledgement(ACK) signifies the response of segment it received and SYN
signifies with what sequence number it is likely to start the segments with
• Step 3 (ACK) : In the final part client acknowledges the response of server and they
both establish a reliable connection with which they will start the actual data
transfer
• The steps 1, 2 establish the connection parameter (sequence number) for one
direction and it is acknowledged. The steps 2, 3 establish the connection parameter
(sequence number) for the other direction and it is acknowledged. With these, a
full-duplex communication is established.
• Note – Initial sequence numbers are randomly selected while establishing
connections between client and server.
• Simultaneous Open : A rare situation may occur when both processes issue an
active open. In this case, both TCPs transmit a SYN + ACK segment to each other
and one single connection is established between them 30
ECONENTS: TCP (DR NISCHAY BAHL)
31.
SYN Flooding Attack
• The connection establishment procedure in TCP is susceptible to a serious security
problem called SYN flooding attack when one or more malicious attackers send a large
number of SYN segments to a server pretending that each of them is coming from a
different client by faking the source IP addresses in the datagrams.
• The server, assuming that the clients are issuing an active open, allocates the necessary
resources, such as creating transfer control block (TCB) tables (explained later in the
chapter) and setting timers. The TCP server then sends the SYN + ACK segments to the
fake clients, which are lost.
• When the server waits for the third leg of the handshaking process, however, resources
are allocated without being used. If, during this short period of time, the number of SYN
segments is large, the server eventually runs out of resources and may be unable to
accept connection requests from valid clients.
• This SYN flooding attack belongs to a group of security attacks known as a denial of
service attack, in which an attacker monopolizes a system with so many service requests
that the system overloads and denies service to valid requests.
• Some implementations of TCP have strategies to alleviate the effect of a SYN attack.
Some have imposed a limit of connection requests during a specified period of time.
Others try to filter out datagrams coming from unwanted source .
• One recent strategy is to postpone resource allocation until the server can verify that
the connection request is coming from a valid IP address, by using what is called a
cookie.
31
ECONENTS: TCP (DR NISCHAY BAHL)
34.
Data Transfer
• After connection is established, bidirectional
data transfer can take place. The client and
server can send data and acknowledgments in
both directions.
34
ECONENTS: TCP (DR NISCHAY BAHL)
36.
Connection Termination
• Any of the two parties involved in exchanging data (client or server) can close
the connection, although it is usually initiated by the client. Most
implementations today allow two options for connection termination: three-
way handshaking and four-way handshaking with a half-close option.
• Three-Way Handshaking Most implementations today allow three-way
handshaking for connection termination
36
ECONENTS: TCP (DR NISCHAY BAHL)
37.
CONN TERMINATION USING THREE WAY HANDSHAKE
37
ECONENTS: TCP (DR NISCHAY BAHL)
38.
Half-Close
• In TCP, one end can stop sending data while still
receiving data. This is called a halfclose. Either the
server or the client can issue a half-close request. It can
occur when the server needs all the data before
processing can begin. A good example is sorting. When
the client sends data to the server to be sorted, the
server needs to receive all the data before sorting can
start. This means the client, after sending all data, can
close the connection in the client-to-server direction.
However, the server-to-client direction must remain
open to return the sorted data. The server, after
receiving the data, still needs time for sorting; its
outbound direction must remain open.
38
ECONENTS: TCP (DR NISCHAY BAHL)
41.
Connection Reset
• TCP at one end may deny a connection request, may abort an existing
connection, or may terminate an idle connection. All of these are done
with the RST (reset) flag.
• Denying a Connection Suppose the TCP on one side has requested a
connection to a nonexistent port. The TCP on the other side may send a
segment with its RST bit set to deny the request. We will show an
example of this case in the next section.
• Aborting a Connection One TCP may want to abort an existing connection
due to an abnormal situation. It can send an RST segment to close the
connection. We also show an example of this case in the next section.
• Terminating an Idle Connection The TCP on one side may discover
that the TCP on the other side has been idle for a long time. It may
send an RST segment to end the connection. The process is the
same as aborting a connection.
41
ECONENTS: TCP (DR NISCHAY BAHL)
42.
TCP STATE DIAGRAM
• To keep track of all
the different
events happening
during connection
establishment,
connection
termination, and
data transfer, TCP
is specified as the
finite state
machine
42
ECONENTS: TCP (DR NISCHAY BAHL)
44.
ADCANTAGE AND DISADVANTAGES OF TCP
Advantages of TCP
• It provides a connection-oriented reliable service, which means that it
guarantees the delivery of data packets. If the data packet is lost across
the network, then the TCP will resend the lost packets.
• It provides a flow control mechanism using a sliding window protocol.
• It provides error detection by using checksum and error control by using
Go Back or ARP protocol.
• It eliminates the congestion by using a network congestion avoidance
algorithm that includes various schemes such as additive
increase/multiplicative decrease (AIMD), slow start, and congestion
window.
Disadvantage of TCP
• It increases a large amount of overhead as each segment gets its own TCP
header, so fragmentation by the router increases the overhead.
44
ECONENTS: TCP (DR NISCHAY BAHL)
45.
TCP IMPLEMENTATION ISSUES
• Quite Time It might happen that a host currently in communication crashes and reboots. At startup
time, all the data structures and timers will be reset to an initial value. To make sure that earlier
connection packets are gracefully rejected, the local host is not allowed to make any new connection for
a small period at startup. This time will be set in accordance with reboot time of the operating system.
• Initial Sequence number : Initial sequence number used in the TCP communication will be initialized at
boot time randomly, rather than to 0. This is to ensure that packets from old connection should not
interfere with a new connection. So the recommended method is to
– Initialize the ISN at boot time by a random number
– For every 500 ms, increment ISN by 64K
– With every SYN received, increment ISN by 64K
• Maximum Request backlog at server As we have seen in Unix Networking
programming, listen(sd,n), sets a maximum to the number of requests to be obliged by the server at
any time. So if there are already n requests for connection, and n+1 request comes, two things can be
done.
– Drop the packet silently
– Ask the peer to send the request later.
The first option is recommended here because, the assumption is that this queue for request is a
coincident and some time later, the server should be free to process the new request. Hence if we drop the
packet, the client will go through the time-out and retransmission and server will be free to process it.
Delayed Acknowledgment TCP will piggyback the acknowledgment with its data. But if the peer does not
have the any data to send at that moment, the acknowledgment should not be delayed too long. Hence a
timer for 200 ms will be used. At every 200 ms, TCP will check for any acknowledgment to be sent and
send them as individual packets. ECONENTS: TCP (DR NISCHAY BAHL) 45
46.
TCP IMPLEMENTATION ISSUES
• Small packets TCP implementation discourages small packets. Especially if a previous relatively large
packet has been sent and no acknowledgment has been received so far, then this small packet will be
stored in the buffer until the situation improves. But there are some applications for which delayed
data is worse than bad data. For example, in telnet, each key stroke will be processed by the server
and hence no delay should be introduced. As we have seen in Unix Networking programming,
options for the socket can be set as NO_DELAY, so that small packets are not discouraged.
• ICMP Source Quench We have seen in ICMP that ICMP Source Quench message will be send for the
peer to slow down. Some implementations discard this message, but few set the current window
size to 1. But this is not a very good idea.
Retransmission Timeout In some implementation (E.g.. Linux), RTO = RTT + 4 * delay variance is used
to instead of constant 2.Also instead of calculating RTT(est) from the scratch, cache will be used to
store the history from which new values are calculated as discussed in the previous classes. Standard
values for Maximum Segment Life (MSL) will be between 0.5 to 2 minutes and Time wait state =
f(MSL)
• Keep Alive Time Another important timer in TCP is keep alive timer. It is basically used by a TCP
peer to check whether the other end is up or down. It periodically checks this connection. If the
other end did not respond, then that connection will be closed.
• Persist Timer As we saw in TCP window management, when source sends one full window of
packets, it will set its window size to 0 and expects an ACK from remote TCP to increase its window
size. Suppose such an ACK has been sent and is lost. Hence source will have current window size = 0
and cannot send & destination is expecting next byte. To avoid such a deadlock, a Persist Timer will
be used. When this timer goes off, the source will send the last one byte again. So we hope that
situation has improved and an ACK to increase the current window size will be received.
ECONENTS: TCP (DR NISCHAY BAHL)
46
47.
• THANK YOU
ECONENTS: TCP (DR NISCHAY BAHL) 47