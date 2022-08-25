Successfully reported this slideshow.
TCP_NISCHAYBAHL.pptx

Aug. 25, 2022
0 likes 1 view
TCP_NISCHAYBAHL.pptx

Aug. 25, 2022
0 likes 1 view

Technology

TCP PROTOCOL

TCP PROTOCOL

Technology

TCP_NISCHAYBAHL.pptx

  1. 1. TCP DR NISCHAY BAHL
  2. 2. INDEX • Transport layer protocols • TCP Basics • TCP Services • TCP Features • TCP Segment structure (HEADER) • TCP OPEN CALLS (ACTIVE OPEN & PASIVE OPEN) • PORTS CONNECTIONS AND ENDPOINTS • TCP CONNECTION MANAGEMENT CONNECTION ESTABLISHMENT DATA TRANSFER CONNECTION TERMINATION • TCP STATE DIAGRAM • TCP STATES • ADVT AND DISADVT OF TCP • TCP IMPLEMENTATION ISSUES 2 ECONENTS: TCP (DR NISCHAY BAHL)
  3. 3. Transport Layer protocols 3 ECONENTS: TCP (DR NISCHAY BAHL) • TCP stands for Transmission Control Protocol. • It is a transport layer protocol that facilitates the transmission of packets from source to destination. • It is a connection-oriented protocol that means it establishes the connection prior to the communication that occurs between the computing devices in a network. This protocol is used with an IP protocol, so together, they are referred to as a TCP/IP. • The main functionality of the TCP is to take the data from the application layer. Then it divides the data into a several packets, provides numbering to these packets, and finally transmits these packets to the destination. The TCP, on the other side, will reassemble the packets and transmits them to the application layer. • The Transmission Control Protocol, TCP, defines a key service provided by an Internet, namely, reliable stream delivery. TCP provides a full duplex connection between two machines, allowing them to exchange large volumes of data efficiently. TCP exchange data between applications as a stream of bytes
  4. 4. TCP • The transmission Control Protocol (TCP) is one of the most important protocols of Internet Protocols suite. It is most widely used protocol for data transmission in communication network such as internet. • TCP is reliable protocol. That is, the receiver always sends either positive or negative acknowledgement about the data packet to the sender. • TCP ensures that the data reaches intended destination in the same order it was sent. • TCP is connection oriented. • TCP provides error-checking and recovery mechanism. • TCP provides end-to-end communication. • TCP provides flow control and quality of service. • TCP operates in Client/Server point-to-point mode. • TCP provides full duplex server, i.e. it can perform roles of both receiver and sender. 4 ECONENTS: TCP (DR NISCHAY BAHL)
  5. 5. • The figure shows a protocol using positive acknowledgement with retransmission in which the sender awaits an acknowledgement for each packet sent. Vertical distance down the figure represents increasing time and diagonal lines across the middle represent network packet transmission. TCP 5 ECONENTS: TCP (DR NISCHAY BAHL)
  6. 6. Sliding Windows: • The Sliding window makes stream transmission efficient. This protocol uses network bandwidth better because they allow the sender to transmit multiple packets before waiting for an acknowledgement. The protocol places a small, fixed-size window on the sequence and transmits all packets that lie inside the window. The figure is an example of three packets transmitted using a sliding window protocol. The Key concept is that the sender can transmit all packets in the window without waiting for an acknowledgement. 6 ECONENTS: TCP (DR NISCHAY BAHL)
  7. 7. TCP SERVICES • Process-to-Process Communication – TCP provides process to process communication, i.e, the transfer of data takes place between individual processes executing on end systems. This is done using port numbers or port addresses. Port numbers are 16 bit long that help identify which process is sending or receiving data on a host. • Stream oriented – This means that the data is sent and received as a stream of bytes(unlike UDP or IP that divides the bits into datagrams or packets). However, the network layer, that provides service for the TCP, sends packets of information not streams of bytes. Hence, TCP groups a number of bytes together into a segment and adds a header to each of these segments and then delivers these segments to the network layer. At the network layer, each of these segments are encapsulated in an IP packet for transmission. The TCP header has information that is required for control purpose which will be discussed along with the segment structure. 7 ECONENTS: TCP (DR NISCHAY BAHL)
  8. 8. TCP SERVICES • Full duplex service – This means that the communication can take place in both directions at the same time. • Connection oriented service – Unlike UDP, TCP provides connection oriented service. It defines 3 different phases: – Connection establishment – Data transfer – Connection termination • (IMP: This is a virtual connection, not a physical connection, means during the transmission the resources will not be reserved and the segments will not follow the same path to reach the destination but it is a connection orientation in the sense that segments will arrive in order by the help of sequence number.) • Reliability – TCP is reliable as it uses checksum for error detection, attempts to recover lost or corrupted packets by re-transmission, acknowledgement policy and timers. It uses features like byte number and sequence number and acknowledgement number so as to ensure reliability. Also, it uses congestion control mechanisms. • Multiplexing – TCP does multiplexing and de-multiplexing at the sender and receiver ends respectively as a number of logical connections can be established between port numbers over a physical connection. 8 ECONENTS: TCP (DR NISCHAY BAHL)
  9. 9. TCP SERVICES • Sending and receiving buffers: Because the sending and the receiving processes may not necessarily write or read data at the same rate, TCP needs buffers for storage. There are two buffers, the sending buffer and the receiving buffer, one for each direction. 9 ECONENTS: TCP (DR NISCHAY BAHL)
  10. 10. TCP SERVICES • Segments : Although buffering handles the disparity between the speed of the producing and consuming processes, we need one more step before we can send data. The IP layer, as a service provider for TCP, needs to send data in packets, not as a stream of bytes. At the transport layer, TCP groups a number of bytes together into a packet called a segment. TCP adds a header to each segment (for control purposes) and delivers the segment to the IP layer for transmission. The segments are encapsulated in an IP datagram and transmitted. This entire operation is transparent to the receiving process. 10 ECONENTS: TCP (DR NISCHAY BAHL)
  11. 11. TCP FEATURES • Numbering System : Although the TCP software keeps track of the segments being transmitted or received, there is no field for a segment number value in the segment header. Instead, there are two fields called the sequence number and the acknowledgment number. These two fields refer to a byte number and not a segment number. • Byte Number :TCP numbers all data bytes (octets) that are transmitted in a connection. Numbering is independent in each direction. 11 ECONENTS: TCP (DR NISCHAY BAHL)
  12. 12. TCP FEATURES • Sequence Number: After the bytes have been numbered, TCP assigns a sequence number to each segment that is being sent. • The sequence number for each segment is the number of the first byte of data carried in that segment. 12 ECONENTS: TCP (DR NISCHAY BAHL)
  13. 13. • Acknowledgment Number: Communication in TCP is full duplex; when a connection is established, both parties can send and receive data at the same time. Each party numbers the bytes, usually with a different starting byte number. The sequence number in each direction shows the number of the first byte carried by the segment. Each party also uses an acknowledgment number to confirm the bytes it has received. TCP Features 13 ECONENTS: TCP (DR NISCHAY BAHL)
  14. 14. TCP Features • Flow Control :TCP, unlike UDP, provides flow control. The sending TCP controls how much data can be accepted from the sending process; the receiving TCP controls how much data can to be sent by the sending .This is done to prevent the receiver from being overwhelmed with data. The numbering system allows TCP to use a byte-oriented flow control • Error Control :To provide reliable service, TCP implements an error control mechanism. Although error control considers a segment as the unit of data for error detection (loss or corrupted segments), error control is byte-oriented. • Congestion Control :TCP, unlike UDP, takes into account congestion in the network. The amount of data sent by a sender is not only controlled by the receiver (flow control), but is also determined by the level of congestion, if any, in the network. 14 ECONENTS: TCP (DR NISCHAY BAHL)
  15. 15. A packet in TCP is called a segment. The segment consists of a header of 20 to 60 bytes, followed by data from the application program. The header is 20 bytes if there are no options and up to 60 bytes if it contains options. 15 ECONENTS: TCP (DR NISCHAY BAHL)
  16. 16. TCP SEGEMENT ( TCP HEADER) 16 ECONENTS: TCP (DR NISCHAY BAHL)
  17. 17. 17 ECONENTS: TCP (DR NISCHAY BAHL)
  18. 18. 18 ECONENTS: TCP (DR NISCHAY BAHL)
  19. 19. 19 ECONENTS: TCP (DR NISCHAY BAHL)
  20. 20. TCP OPEN CALLS • Active Open. In an Active Open call a device (client process) using TCP takes the active role and initiates the connection by sending a TCP SYN message to start the connection. • Passive Open A passive OPEN can specify that the device (server process) is waiting for an active OPEN from a specific client. It does not generate any TCP message segment. The server processes listening for the clients are in Passive Open mode. 20 ECONENTS: TCP (DR NISCHAY BAHL)
  21. 21. 21 ECONENTS: TCP (DR NISCHAY BAHL)
  22. 22. 22 ECONENTS: TCP (DR NISCHAY BAHL)
  23. 23. 23 ECONENTS: TCP (DR NISCHAY BAHL)
  24. 24. 24 ECONENTS: TCP (DR NISCHAY BAHL)
  25. 25. TCP CONNECTION • TCP is connection-oriented. • A connection-oriented transport protocol establishes a virtual path between the source and destination. • All of the segments belonging to a message are then sent over this virtual path. Using a single virtual pathway for the entire message facilitates the acknowledgment process as well as retransmission of damaged or lost frames. • TCP connection is virtual, not physical. TCP operates at a higher level. TCP uses the services of IP to deliver individual segments to the receiver, but it controls the connection itself 25 ECONENTS: TCP (DR NISCHAY BAHL)
  26. 26. 26 ECONENTS: TCP (DR NISCHAY BAHL)
  27. 27. Connection Establishment • TCP transmits data in full-duplex mode. When two TCPs in two machines are connected, they are able to send segments to each other simultaneously. This implies that each party must initialize communication and get approval from the other party before any data are transferred. • Three-Way Handshaking: The connection establishment in TCP is called three-way handshaking. • The process starts with the server. The server program tells its TCP that it is ready to accept a connection. This request is called a passive open. Although the server TCP is ready to accept a connection from any machine in the world, it cannot make the connection itself. The client program issues a request for an active open. A client that wishes to connect to an open server tells its TCP to connect to a particular server. TCP can now start the three-way handshaking process 27 ECONENTS: TCP (DR NISCHAY BAHL)
  28. 28. 28 ECONENTS: TCP (DR NISCHAY BAHL)
  29. 29. TCP CONNECTION ESTABLISHMENT 29 ECONENTS: TCP (DR NISCHAY BAHL)
  30. 30. THREE WAY HANDSHAKE • Step 1 (SYN) : In the first step, client wants to establish a connection with server, so it sends a segment with SYN(Synchronize Sequence Number) which informs server that client is likely to start communication and with what sequence number it starts segments with • Step 2 (SYN + ACK): Server responds to the client request with SYN-ACK signal bits set. Acknowledgement(ACK) signifies the response of segment it received and SYN signifies with what sequence number it is likely to start the segments with • Step 3 (ACK) : In the final part client acknowledges the response of server and they both establish a reliable connection with which they will start the actual data transfer • The steps 1, 2 establish the connection parameter (sequence number) for one direction and it is acknowledged. The steps 2, 3 establish the connection parameter (sequence number) for the other direction and it is acknowledged. With these, a full-duplex communication is established. • Note – Initial sequence numbers are randomly selected while establishing connections between client and server. • Simultaneous Open : A rare situation may occur when both processes issue an active open. In this case, both TCPs transmit a SYN + ACK segment to each other and one single connection is established between them 30 ECONENTS: TCP (DR NISCHAY BAHL)
  31. 31. SYN Flooding Attack • The connection establishment procedure in TCP is susceptible to a serious security problem called SYN flooding attack when one or more malicious attackers send a large number of SYN segments to a server pretending that each of them is coming from a different client by faking the source IP addresses in the datagrams. • The server, assuming that the clients are issuing an active open, allocates the necessary resources, such as creating transfer control block (TCB) tables (explained later in the chapter) and setting timers. The TCP server then sends the SYN + ACK segments to the fake clients, which are lost. • When the server waits for the third leg of the handshaking process, however, resources are allocated without being used. If, during this short period of time, the number of SYN segments is large, the server eventually runs out of resources and may be unable to accept connection requests from valid clients. • This SYN flooding attack belongs to a group of security attacks known as a denial of service attack, in which an attacker monopolizes a system with so many service requests that the system overloads and denies service to valid requests. • Some implementations of TCP have strategies to alleviate the effect of a SYN attack. Some have imposed a limit of connection requests during a specified period of time. Others try to filter out datagrams coming from unwanted source . • One recent strategy is to postpone resource allocation until the server can verify that the connection request is coming from a valid IP address, by using what is called a cookie. 31 ECONENTS: TCP (DR NISCHAY BAHL)
  32. 32. 32 ECONENTS: TCP (DR NISCHAY BAHL)
  33. 33. 33 ECONENTS: TCP (DR NISCHAY BAHL)
  34. 34. Data Transfer • After connection is established, bidirectional data transfer can take place. The client and server can send data and acknowledgments in both directions. 34 ECONENTS: TCP (DR NISCHAY BAHL)
  35. 35. 35 ECONENTS: TCP (DR NISCHAY BAHL)
  36. 36. Connection Termination • Any of the two parties involved in exchanging data (client or server) can close the connection, although it is usually initiated by the client. Most implementations today allow two options for connection termination: three- way handshaking and four-way handshaking with a half-close option. • Three-Way Handshaking Most implementations today allow three-way handshaking for connection termination 36 ECONENTS: TCP (DR NISCHAY BAHL)
  37. 37. CONN TERMINATION USING THREE WAY HANDSHAKE 37 ECONENTS: TCP (DR NISCHAY BAHL)
  38. 38. Half-Close • In TCP, one end can stop sending data while still receiving data. This is called a halfclose. Either the server or the client can issue a half-close request. It can occur when the server needs all the data before processing can begin. A good example is sorting. When the client sends data to the server to be sorted, the server needs to receive all the data before sorting can start. This means the client, after sending all data, can close the connection in the client-to-server direction. However, the server-to-client direction must remain open to return the sorted data. The server, after receiving the data, still needs time for sorting; its outbound direction must remain open. 38 ECONENTS: TCP (DR NISCHAY BAHL)
  39. 39. 39 ECONENTS: TCP (DR NISCHAY BAHL)
  40. 40. 40 ECONENTS: TCP (DR NISCHAY BAHL)
  41. 41. Connection Reset • TCP at one end may deny a connection request, may abort an existing connection, or may terminate an idle connection. All of these are done with the RST (reset) flag. • Denying a Connection Suppose the TCP on one side has requested a connection to a nonexistent port. The TCP on the other side may send a segment with its RST bit set to deny the request. We will show an example of this case in the next section. • Aborting a Connection One TCP may want to abort an existing connection due to an abnormal situation. It can send an RST segment to close the connection. We also show an example of this case in the next section. • Terminating an Idle Connection The TCP on one side may discover that the TCP on the other side has been idle for a long time. It may send an RST segment to end the connection. The process is the same as aborting a connection. 41 ECONENTS: TCP (DR NISCHAY BAHL)
  42. 42. TCP STATE DIAGRAM • To keep track of all the different events happening during connection establishment, connection termination, and data transfer, TCP is specified as the finite state machine 42 ECONENTS: TCP (DR NISCHAY BAHL)
  43. 43. 43 ECONENTS: TCP (DR NISCHAY BAHL)
  44. 44. ADCANTAGE AND DISADVANTAGES OF TCP Advantages of TCP • It provides a connection-oriented reliable service, which means that it guarantees the delivery of data packets. If the data packet is lost across the network, then the TCP will resend the lost packets. • It provides a flow control mechanism using a sliding window protocol. • It provides error detection by using checksum and error control by using Go Back or ARP protocol. • It eliminates the congestion by using a network congestion avoidance algorithm that includes various schemes such as additive increase/multiplicative decrease (AIMD), slow start, and congestion window. Disadvantage of TCP • It increases a large amount of overhead as each segment gets its own TCP header, so fragmentation by the router increases the overhead. 44 ECONENTS: TCP (DR NISCHAY BAHL)
  45. 45. TCP IMPLEMENTATION ISSUES • Quite Time It might happen that a host currently in communication crashes and reboots. At startup time, all the data structures and timers will be reset to an initial value. To make sure that earlier connection packets are gracefully rejected, the local host is not allowed to make any new connection for a small period at startup. This time will be set in accordance with reboot time of the operating system. • Initial Sequence number : Initial sequence number used in the TCP communication will be initialized at boot time randomly, rather than to 0. This is to ensure that packets from old connection should not interfere with a new connection. So the recommended method is to – Initialize the ISN at boot time by a random number – For every 500 ms, increment ISN by 64K – With every SYN received, increment ISN by 64K • Maximum Request backlog at server As we have seen in Unix Networking programming, listen(sd,n), sets a maximum to the number of requests to be obliged by the server at any time. So if there are already n requests for connection, and n+1 request comes, two things can be done. – Drop the packet silently – Ask the peer to send the request later. The first option is recommended here because, the assumption is that this queue for request is a coincident and some time later, the server should be free to process the new request. Hence if we drop the packet, the client will go through the time-out and retransmission and server will be free to process it. Delayed Acknowledgment TCP will piggyback the acknowledgment with its data. But if the peer does not have the any data to send at that moment, the acknowledgment should not be delayed too long. Hence a timer for 200 ms will be used. At every 200 ms, TCP will check for any acknowledgment to be sent and send them as individual packets. ECONENTS: TCP (DR NISCHAY BAHL) 45
  46. 46. TCP IMPLEMENTATION ISSUES • Small packets TCP implementation discourages small packets. Especially if a previous relatively large packet has been sent and no acknowledgment has been received so far, then this small packet will be stored in the buffer until the situation improves. But there are some applications for which delayed data is worse than bad data. For example, in telnet, each key stroke will be processed by the server and hence no delay should be introduced. As we have seen in Unix Networking programming, options for the socket can be set as NO_DELAY, so that small packets are not discouraged. • ICMP Source Quench We have seen in ICMP that ICMP Source Quench message will be send for the peer to slow down. Some implementations discard this message, but few set the current window size to 1. But this is not a very good idea. Retransmission Timeout In some implementation (E.g.. Linux), RTO = RTT + 4 * delay variance is used to instead of constant 2.Also instead of calculating RTT(est) from the scratch, cache will be used to store the history from which new values are calculated as discussed in the previous classes. Standard values for Maximum Segment Life (MSL) will be between 0.5 to 2 minutes and Time wait state = f(MSL) • Keep Alive Time Another important timer in TCP is keep alive timer. It is basically used by a TCP peer to check whether the other end is up or down. It periodically checks this connection. If the other end did not respond, then that connection will be closed. • Persist Timer As we saw in TCP window management, when source sends one full window of packets, it will set its window size to 0 and expects an ACK from remote TCP to increase its window size. Suppose such an ACK has been sent and is lost. Hence source will have current window size = 0 and cannot send & destination is expecting next byte. To avoid such a deadlock, a Persist Timer will be used. When this timer goes off, the source will send the last one byte again. So we hope that situation has improved and an ACK to increase the current window size will be received. ECONENTS: TCP (DR NISCHAY BAHL) 46
  47. 47. • THANK YOU ECONENTS: TCP (DR NISCHAY BAHL) 47

