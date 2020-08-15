Nirxon Melean_Organizacion de E/S

Successfully reported this slideshow.
República Bolivariana de Venezuela Ministerio de Educación del Poder Popular Instituto Universitario Politécnico Santiago Mariño Cabimas Edo-Zulia.
Introducción. La computadora como toda máquina, debe de disponer de una estructura interna adecuada a su funcionamiento, p...
Esquema. 1. Direccionamiento de E/S 2. Transferencia de Datos. 3. Sincronización 4. Manejo de Interrupciones 5. Interfaces de E/S 6. Interfaces Estándar de E/S 7. Canales de E/S.
Desarrollo. 1. Direccionamiento de Entrada y Salida. Para realizar una operación de E/S entre el computador y los periféri...
2. Transferencia de Datos. La transferencia de datos es el proceso en donde se realiza la transferencia de información ent...
3. Sincronización. Para sincronizar las distintas operaciones realizadas por el ordenador entre sus buses de datos o inter...
Esta técnica de entrada y salida en un computador es imprescindible teniendo en cuenta factores a considerar como lo son e...
6. Interfaces Estándar de E/S. Las interfaces estándares de entrada y salida se encuentran constituidas por puertos como l...
- Bus de Direcciones: El bus de direcciones tiene la función de seleccionar o direccionar las distintas partes de un compu...
Conclusión. La unidad central de procesos gobierna la computadora y es la encargada de dirigir la información hacia los di...
Referencias Bibliográficas.  https://www.exabyteinformatica.com/uoc/Informatica/Estructura_de_computadores/ Estructura_de...
  1. 1. República Bolivariana de Venezuela Ministerio de Educación del Poder Popular Instituto Universitario Politécnico Santiago Mariño Cabimas Edo-Zulia. Nombre: Nirxon melean C.I: 29.519.712 Carrera: ING. Electrónica. Cabimas, 14 de agosto del 2020.
  2. 2. Introducción. La computadora como toda máquina, debe de disponer de una estructura interna adecuada a su funcionamiento, para que la computadora pueda interpretar toda la información que se le introduce y tratarla adecuadamente, es necesario suministrarla de forma codificada para lo cual cada letra, símbolo o instrucción suministrada debe traducirse a un numero expresado en el sistema binario. Una vez codificada la información se hace necesario conducirla a través de la estructura interna de la computadora. Al oprimir el botón de arranque de la computadora se inicia la operación de autodiagnóstico y puesta en marcha, solo cuando esta ha concluido se transfiere el control de la computadora al sistema operativo y se puede iniciar alguno de los programas de aplicación.
  3. 3. Esquema. 1. Direccionamiento de E/S 2. Transferencia de Datos. 3. Sincronización 4. Manejo de Interrupciones 5. Interfaces de E/S 6. Interfaces Estándar de E/S 7. Canales de E/S.
  4. 4. Desarrollo. 1. Direccionamiento de Entrada y Salida. Para realizar una operación de E/S entre el computador y los periféricos es necesaria la conexión entre estos dispositivos con la máquina, es decir la asociación de ambos instrumentos para realizar una operación de entrada y salida en el computador este posee una interfaz de conexión de datos en donde se involucran distintos sectores del equipo para manejar y direccionar la información entre las cuales se va a manejar. Para gestionar las operaciones de E/S es necesaria la participación del bus de interconexión en donde se encuentran el bus de control, bus de direcciones y el bus de datos, la CPU se comunica con todas las posiciones de memoria y todos periféricos de la computadora a través de las vías o canales. Cada uno de los bloques que componen una computadora, a excepción de la CPU, tiene una dirección asignada, esta dirección es distinta para cada una de las unidades a través del mismo bus de direcciones estos bloques permanecen “Dormidos” es decir inhabilitados hasta que la CPU desea dialogar con una unidad. El bus de direcciones llega siempre a todas las unidades por consiguiente cada vez que la CPU coloca una dirección en el bus esta será captada y controlada por todas las unidades direccionales por la computadora, pero solo habrá una unidad que al coincidir su dirección con la que viaja por el bus sea la que establezca el dialogo con la unidad central de proceso.
  5. 5. 2. Transferencia de Datos. La transferencia de datos es el proceso en donde se realiza la transferencia de información entre el procesador y el modulo de Entrada y Salida, la transferencia de información en un bloque se realiza por medio de dos métodos como lo son la sincronización y el intercambio. La sincronización es el proceso en donde se establece un mecanismo para conseguir que el dispositivo más rápido espere que el dispositivo mas lento este preparado para llevar acabo el intercambio de datos, este mecanismo es el encargado de garantizar que no se dejen datos sin procesar, y la única desventaja de este sistema es la particularidad que los datos se transfieren en función del dispositivo más lento y durante el proceso de sincronización el procesador (o elemento encargado de controlar la transferencia) debe de ser capaz de detectar cuando el dispositivo periférico se encuentre disponible para la transferencia de datos. El intercambio de datos por lo tanto es el proceso en donde se intercambian los datos, suponiendo que tanto el emisor como receptor se encuentran sincronizados para la operación, se realiza un proceso de verificación, de preparación he indicación por si se acciona una nueva operación de transferencia. En una operación de entrada el periférico envía el dato al módulo de E/S el cual realiza una verificación para detectar posibles errores, generalmente esta verificación es una validación muy simple como verificar el bit de paridad y deja el dato disponible para el procesador en el registro de datos del módulo de E/S para que el procesador lo pueda leer, en una operación de salida el procesador escribe el dato en el registro de datos del módulo de E/S y después el módulo de E/S lo envía al periférico.
  6. 6. 3. Sincronización. Para sincronizar las distintas operaciones realizadas por el ordenador entre sus buses de datos o interconexión, estas operaciones se encuentran sujetas por medio de un reloj interno que facilita la sincronización y evita la interferencia de operaciones, estas operaciones se transmiten en modo bidireccional, además la sincronización es la encargada de sincronizar los dispositivos internos (Mucho mas rápidos) con los dispositivos externos (Decodificadores) que son muchos mas lentos que la CPU mediante la cual se busca garantizar que no se dejen datos sin procesar. 4. Manejo de Interrupciones. La técnica de E/S por interrupciones le otorga al módulo de entrada y salida la responsabilidad de llevar a cabo la sincronización entre el periférico y el procesador.
  7. 7. Esta técnica de entrada y salida en un computador es imprescindible teniendo en cuenta factores a considerar como lo son el software-hardware del equipo. Como parte del hardware es necesario que el computador disponga de una línea especial que tiene que formar parte del conjunto de líneas de control del bus del sistema y se le conoce como línea de petición de interrupción (INT). El módulo de entrada y salida avisa al procesador mediante esta línea e indica que está preparado para hacer la transferencia, la señal (INT) produce la activación a través del módulo de entrada y salida y la señal es recibida por parte del procesador entre sus características más comunes se encuentran.  Gestión de interrupción con un único módulo de E/S.  Gestión de interrupción con múltiples módulos de E/S.  Sistema con una única línea de petición de interrupción.  Interrupciones vectorizadas.  Sistema con controladores de interrupciones. 5. Interfaces de E/S. Las interfaces de entrada y salida tienen la función de proporcionar un método para transferir la información entre distintos dispositivos, como sería el caso de una memoria interna de almacenamiento y una externa. Los periféricos conectados a una computadora necesitan un enlace de comunicación especial para lograr funcionar en conjunto con la (CPU), La interfaz de entrada y salida es requerida cuando los dispositivos son ejecutados por el procesador. La interfaz debe ser necesariamente lógica para interpretar la dirección de los dispositivos generados por el procesador si se intercambian diferentes formatos de datos, la interfaz debe ser capaz de convertir datos en serie a paralelo y viceversa. Los dispositivos de entrada y salida se comunican por interrupciones con el procesador, si una interrupción es recibida el procesador la atenderá con la rutina de interrupción correspondiente a dicha interrupción.
  8. 8. 6. Interfaces Estándar de E/S. Las interfaces estándares de entrada y salida se encuentran constituidas por puertos como lo son (USB, PS2, VGA, DVI, Etc.) Con lo que las interconexiones solo son posibles utilizando las mismas interfaces en origen y destino, las funciones de la interfase son almacenar los datos y las conversiones que se le requieran también detectar errores en la transmisión y es capaz de reiniciar la transacción en casos de error. La interfaz E/S puede testear, arrancar y detener el dispositivo según las directivas impartidas por la CPU. 7. Canales E/S. La CPU es la encargada de comunicarse con todas las posiciones de memoria y todos los periféricos de la computadora por medio por medio de vías o canales formados por grupos de conductores llamados buses, los buses mas comunes en las computadoras son las siguientes el bus de datos, bus de direcciones y el bus de control. - Bus de datos: En este viajan los datos de un sitio a otro de la computadora, en este los datos pueden ser de entradas o salidas con respecto a la CPU, memoria y controladores de entrada/salida.
  9. 9. - Bus de Direcciones: El bus de direcciones tiene la función de seleccionar o direccionar las distintas partes de un computador. La CPU puede seleccionar mediante este bus de dirección de la memoria para posteriormente leer los datos que contiene. - Bus de Control: En este bus viajan las señales de control de todo el sistema, con respecto a la CPU este bus puede ser de entrada o de salida puesto que la CPU además de controlar las unidades periféricas puede recibir información sobre cual es el estado de una determinada unidad. Otra forma de comunicación entre la CPU y los periféricos es mediante el multiplexor que permite que dos o mas periféricos se comuniquen con la CPU por el mismo canal y al mismo tiempo.
  10. 10. Conclusión. La unidad central de procesos gobierna la computadora y es la encargada de dirigir la información hacia los diferentes elementos a través de los buses o canales de información. La memoria por lo tanto es la zona en donde se almacena la información entrante y elaborada a partir de ella, la computadora es un maquina que elabora información recibe datos de ingreso, trabaja por medio de ellos y posteriormente una vez finalizada su labor entrega una nueva información en condiciones para cada uso, esta información se da a la computadora mediante palabras comprensible al hombre, codificadas con la ayuda de un teclado o otros dispositivos de entradas adecuados que constituyen los órganos de entrada de datos a la máquina.
  11. 11. Referencias Bibliográficas.  https://www.exabyteinformatica.com/uoc/Informatica/Estructura_de_computadores/ Estructura_de_computadores_(Modulo_5). pdf  Enciclopedia Océano editorial 2006.

