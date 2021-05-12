Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
CashRupt Powering your digital dreams. Taking your legacy ahead!
What is the Problem with the Current System? And why should we change? We've been making cash payments for very long time,...
A New Way to Make Payments! We've been making cash payments for long time, now it's time to go cashless. Smart Card infras...
Skills & Expertise Required For The Project Systems Design UX Design Physical Computing HTML, CSS, JS
Smart Infrastructure Smart Card Facility Substituting the age-old hand-to-hand payment mechanism, with ultra digital smart...
Problems We Address Inconveniences Time Constraints Less Sales Consumer Dissatisfaction
Infrastructure Cost of Contactless Payment Facility Rs. 1,00,000
Retains Potential Customers Develops Customer Loyalty Saves Time For Customers Cashless Payment Facility Advantages
More Advantages More Convenient Put some text here… Put some text here… Put some text here… More Flexible Put some text he...
Easier for Cashiers
No More Worries with Balance and Change Put some text here… Put some text here… Put some text here… Put some text here… Pu...
Contactless Payment Facility Contactless payment facility comes up with a smart card, issued to all the students of the Co...
Implementation The implementation of Contactless payment facility is in such a way that, we as a start-up will set-up all ...
The Beginning!
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Small Business & Entrepreneurship
54 views
May. 12, 2021

Cashrupt Presentation

This is the presentation created for the promotion of Cashrupt, a financial solution by Mr. Fazil that aims to solve the hassle of money flow.

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Cashrupt Presentation

  1. 1. CashRupt Powering your digital dreams. Taking your legacy ahead!
  2. 2. What is the Problem with the Current System? And why should we change? We've been making cash payments for very long time, and for many years students, fraternity and ofﬁcial are dealt with inconveniences while making cash payments inside the College premises. We've been dependent on cash payments, paytms, phonepay and few more. But the inconveniences, vendors, students and fraternity faces when making payments inside the premise have remained constant. The world around us is Innovating and rapidly evolving, We SR, as a college of global choice should always welcome Innovation and embrace changes. It's time for Shri Ram College Of Commerce to go cashless.
  3. 3. A New Way to Make Payments! We've been making cash payments for long time, now it's time to go cashless. Smart Card infrastructure have been in Operation for long time now, but the people's resistance towards being changed has always kept the Innovation at bay. Now it's high time we move forward, before the plot is set to say check-mate! With few tweaks and cut downs, proper diligence, management and quality assurance system - we can ensure a affordable and smart payment mechanism inside the premise, paving the way forward with change.
  4. 4. Skills & Expertise Required For The Project Systems Design UX Design Physical Computing HTML, CSS, JS
  5. 5. Smart Infrastructure Smart Card Facility Substituting the age-old hand-to-hand payment mechanism, with ultra digital smart card payment method will ease out the constraints and brings about ample beneﬁts to both the vendors and students, fraternity and consumers concerned. Even though initial infrastructure costs pretty, they provide great value for money and brings many beneﬁts and convenience to concerned.
  6. 6. Problems We Address Inconveniences Time Constraints Less Sales Consumer Dissatisfaction
  7. 7. Infrastructure Cost of Contactless Payment Facility Rs. 1,00,000
  8. 8. Retains Potential Customers Develops Customer Loyalty Saves Time For Customers Cashless Payment Facility Advantages
  9. 9. More Advantages More Convenient Put some text here… Put some text here… Put some text here… More Flexible Put some text here… Put some text here… Put some text here… More Secure Put some text here… Put some text here… Put some text here… More Constructive Put some text here… Put some text here… Put some text here…
  10. 10. Easier for Cashiers
  11. 11. No More Worries with Balance and Change Put some text here… Put some text here… Put some text here… Put some text here… Put some text here… Put some text here… Put some text here… Put some text here… Put some text here… Put some text here…
  12. 12. Contactless Payment Facility Contactless payment facility comes up with a smart card, issued to all the students of the College which is readily rechargeable through online banking, using which they could do purchases from the Vendor's inside the College premises.
  13. 13. Implementation The implementation of Contactless payment facility is in such a way that, we as a start-up will set-up all the infrastructural hardwares, our experts will provide product and installation training as per the Mou signed between the service providers and the vendors. Our product package, and team will be well equipped to fully understand and help you to use the product with ease. Our technical and customer support services are also available to answer any questions and assist with all of your ongoing training needs.
  14. 14. The Beginning!

×