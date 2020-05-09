Ai strategic ai in banking

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Strategic AI in the Financial Services Industry NMIMS University MBA class : Year II : 2019
Acknowledgement and Disclaimer All the material in this deck is been prepared using resources published on public domain b...
End of an Era 1955 1956 Beginning of a new Era
Our day to day affair with AI
Just what is this Big Data, AI and Machine Learning ? (Short Summary)
Born : 1997 Business : Entertainment (Internet Streaming) Claim to fame : 100 Million Subscribers in 50 countries, two bil...
Netflix was at a crucial juncture after launching online streaming services in 2013. They desperately wanted a smash hit
Netflix spent $100 million based on a prediction based on data analytics. (& it was a Smash hit exactly as predicted !) • ...
The result House of Cards is the most streamed piece of content in the United States and 40 other countries, according to ...
Becoming big data company first (& happens to use this to entertain us)
1997 2011 2016 Chess Garry Kasparov v/s IBM DeepBlue Jeopardy Brad & Ken v/s IBM Watson Go Lee Sedol v/s DeepMind
Deep Learning
Lets just watch this video…
Remember the world of Data
What data we are talking about Date / Time Temperature Public news Social Media Mobile Market Research Campaign Trails Ema...
Evidence : Technology is Changing Business Faster than ever 89% Of S&P 500 companies of 1955 Is GONE in 20141955 2014
Evidence : Technology is Changing Business Faster than ever 52% Of S&P 500 companies of 2000 Is GONE in 20142001 2014
Evidence : Technology is Changing Business Faster than ever 2001 2014 52% Of S&P 500 companies of 2001 Is GONE in 2014
Financial Services 17% of Global GDP
Imagine the difference here. Is it the People, Backend Systems and Technology platforms, Age, Market Segment or the DNA ?
Kodak’s downfall wasn’t about Technology Remember Kodak Moment ?
In 2019 Research, Deloitte discovered a pattern in a survey across several Financial Services firms Frontrunner financial ...
12,000 companies Close to 3300 companies are focused only on AI $ 50 billion in value Out of this, $20 Billion is AI focus...
https://thefinanser.com/2019/02/39-fintech-unicorns-valued-147-37-billion.html/
Something phenomenal is happening (Let us Analyze Financial Services Industry)
What is the typical cost structure for a bank Efficiency Growth Interest Expenses Non Interest Expenses Interest Income Fe...
Efficiency Growth
30% Of Bank’s workforce is Operations and Compliance Staff
Efficiency Growth Transactions moving away from banks (fee income) Data Storage Cost Network Cost Interest Income IT Infra...
Business Value For the Bank
For Example
Maturity Levels of different use cases
Conversational AI
Cloud based FinTech Platform Can be implemented within weeks instead of months The platform comes with pre-trained data, w...
Lets just watch this video…
Customer Onboarding and KYC
Lets just watch this video…
Bancolombia’s Plink platform combines the Colombian bank’s huge store of customer data with analytics and AI to create val...
Credit Scoring, Pricing or Underwriting
Aggregates more than 750 merchants under one app for purchases Affirm uses proprietary technology to verify identity and a...
Lenddo Started in 2011, HQ in Singapore By 2014, they were offering the “world’s first” Facebook-only loan platform. At th...
Customer Loyalty And Marketing
1. Customer Experience Revolution
2. AI Analyzed Personalized / Customized Advisory
3. Risk Mitigation : Fraud Prevention/AM L/Compliance
How do banks Implement / roll out Typical AI solution
Software is eating the world AI will eat software ! (a coffee table conversation in FinTech world today)
Q & A
Thank you Presented by Niraj Vaidya contact.nyruj@gmail.com http://in.linkedin.com/in/nirajvaidya https://twitter.com/n_y_...
NMIMS University
Guest Lecture by Niraj Vaidya
MBA (Decision Science), Year II, 2019

