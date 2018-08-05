2o nhpiagwgeio megalopolhs

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Μες στο δάσος περπατώ και τη φύση εξερευνώ Πρόγραμμα Περιβαλλοντικής Αγωγής 2ο Νηπιαγωγείο Μεγαλόπολης
Διάρκεια προγράμματος: Νοέμβριος 2017-Μάρτιος 2018 Στόχοι:  Να μάθουν πού αναφερόμαστε όταν χρησιμοποιούμε τη λέξη «δάσος...
Φάση πρώτη: Διερεύνηση προϋπάρχουσων εμπειριών και γνώσεων Τα παιδιά μίλησαν για εκείνα που γνωρίζουν: • Τι είναι το δάσος...
Kαι κάπως έτσι, περάσαμε στην πράξη.. • Μιλήσαμε για εκείνα που γνωρίζαμε: τι εννοούμε όταν λέμε «δάσος»; Ποιός κατοικεί ε...
Παρατηρήσαμε το δάσος όπως ήταν την εποχή που ξεκινήσαμε το πρόγραμμα (τέλος Φθινοπώρου). Μια ηλιόλουστη μέρα του Νοεμβρίο...
Μάθαμε τα ονόματα αρκετών δέντρων και φωτογραφηθή καμε κάτω από μια τεράστια βελανιδιά
Ανακαλύψαμε ότι το δάσος κινδυνεύει από διάφορους παράγοντες και συνειδητοποιήσαμε ότι χρειάζεται τη συμπαράστασή μας. Εξο...
Επιστρέψαμε με «θησαυρούς» που είχαμε συλλέξει...
…τους ταξινομήσαμε…
…και ζωγραφίσαμε τις εντυπώσεις μας..
Καθώς «έτρεχε» το πρόγραμμα… Διάβάσαμε πολλά βιβλία Γνώσεων…
Παραδοσιακά παραμύθια..
..καθώς και σύγχρονες ιστορίες.
Ζωγραφίσαμε ατομικά… «Το αηδόνι του Αυτοκράτορα» «Ο λύκος και το γκρου»
… και ομαδικά. Πώς είναι το δάσος στις τέσσερις εποχές
Ασχοληθήκαμε με αινίγματα και ποιήματα
…φέραμε ταινίες από το σπίτι και τις παρακολουθήσαμε όλοι μαζί
Κατασκευάσαμε..
Μας επισκέφθηκε το ΚΠΕ Καστρίου και υλοποίησε δράση με τα παιδιά… Η μάγισσα Δρυοβία και το ξωτικό Παρνώνιο!!! Μίλησαν για ...
Έκαναν πικ-νικ στο «δάσος»… Ζωγραφίσαν…
Να και το τελικό προϊόν της ομαδικής τους δουλειάς!
Μαζί με το 3ο Δημοτικό σχολείο πραγματοποιήσαμε εκπαιδευτική επίσκεψη στο δάσος των Άνω Δολιανών
Εκεί, συναντήσαμε άλλους «εξερευνητές» του δάσους, που μας ξενάγησαν στα μυστικά του..
Μάθαμε να διαβάζουμε φυσικά σύμβολα κατεύθυνσης
Μαζέψαμε υλικά από τη φύση
Φτιάξαμε σχέδια στο έδαφος με τη μέθοδο “artland”… Μάθαμε να φτιάχνουμε σκηνές.
Φτιάξαμε τη σημαία της ομάδας μας και την τοποθετήσαμε μέσα στην τάξη.
Κάθε Παρασκευή, ένα παιδί έπαιρνε στο σπίτι του το «Βαλιτσάκι του Μικρού Εξερευνητή του Δάσους»…
Και τη Δευτέρα το επέστρεφε, μαζί με μια δημιουργία που ήταν αποτέλεσμα συνεργασίας με την οικογένειά του.. Ήταν μια κατασ...
Ένα κολλάζ.. Ένα ποίημα…
Ένα διαφορετικό τέλος στην ιστορία..
Αξιολόγηση προγράμματος Τελικά, τι κέρδισαν τα παιδιά ;
Προς το τέλος του προγράμματος, τους ζητήσαμε να μας παρουσιάσουν ποιοι, κατά τη γνώμη τους, είναι οι κίνδυνοι για το δάσο...
Την Παγκόσμια Ημέρα Περιβάλλοντος (5 Ιουνίου), πρώτο τους μέλημα ήταν να μαζέψουμε τα σκουπίδια από τον προαύλιο χώρο
Ζητήσαμε από τους γονείς να μας καταθέσουν ανώνυμα τη γνώμη τους για το πρόγραμμα, όπως εκείνοι το βίωσαν με τα παιδιά του...
Απόψεις θετικές…
Αλλά και αρνητικές, που μας βοηθούν να γινόμαστε καλύτεροι..
Και, φυσικά, μας ενδιέφερε πολύ να μάθουμε από τα ίδια τα παιδιά πώς βίωσαν το πρόγραμμα.. • «… μου άρεσε που πήγαμε στα Ά...
Ε Υ Χ Α Ρ Ι Σ Τ Ο Υ Μ Ε. Όταν χάνεσαι σε ένα δάσος, πάντα να κατηφορίζεις προς τα κάτω. Όταν χάνεσαι σε μια φιλοσοφία ή έν...
2o nhpiagwgeio megalopolhs
2o nhpiagwgeio megalopolhs
2o nhpiagwgeio megalopolhs
2o nhpiagwgeio megalopolhs
2o nhpiagwgeio megalopolhs
2o nhpiagwgeio megalopolhs
2o nhpiagwgeio megalopolhs
2o nhpiagwgeio megalopolhs
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

2o nhpiagwgeio megalopolhs

25 views

Published on

ΓΗΓΗΓ

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

2o nhpiagwgeio megalopolhs

  1. 1. Μες στο δάσος περπατώ και τη φύση εξερευνώ Πρόγραμμα Περιβαλλοντικής Αγωγής 2ο Νηπιαγωγείο Μεγαλόπολης
  2. 2. Διάρκεια προγράμματος: Νοέμβριος 2017-Μάρτιος 2018 Στόχοι:  Να μάθουν πού αναφερόμαστε όταν χρησιμοποιούμε τη λέξη «δάσος».  Να ανακαλύψουν, μέσα και από βιωματικές εμπειρίες, ποιοι οργανισμοί (ζωικοί και φυτικοί) ζουν στο δάσος.  Να αντιληφθούν ότι οι άνθρωποι είναι μέλη ενός ευρύτερου οικοσυστήματος, με το οποίο βρίσκονται σε συνεχή αλληλεπίδραση.  Να εντοπίσουν ποιες είναι οι απειλές για το δασικό οικοσύστημα και να υϊοθετήσουν θετικές συμπεριφορές απέναντι σε αυτό.
  3. 3. Φάση πρώτη: Διερεύνηση προϋπάρχουσων εμπειριών και γνώσεων Τα παιδιά μίλησαν για εκείνα που γνωρίζουν: • Τι είναι το δάσος; • Πού το συναντούμε; • Ποιός μένει εκεί; • Γιατί το χρειαζόμαστε; • Από ποιους κινδύνους απειλείται;
  4. 4. Kαι κάπως έτσι, περάσαμε στην πράξη.. • Μιλήσαμε για εκείνα που γνωρίζαμε: τι εννοούμε όταν λέμε «δάσος»; Ποιός κατοικεί εκεί; • Πραγματοποιήσαμε εξερευνήσεις με την οικογένειά μας σε δασικές περιοχές, φέραμε φωτογραφίες και βίντεο που τραβήξαμε καθώς και δείγματα για παρατήρηση στην τάξη.
  5. 5. Παρατηρήσαμε το δάσος όπως ήταν την εποχή που ξεκινήσαμε το πρόγραμμα (τέλος Φθινοπώρου). Μια ηλιόλουστη μέρα του Νοεμβρίου, πραγματοποιήσαμε την πρώτη μας εξόρμηση σε δασική περιοχή πολύ κοντά στο νηπιαγωγείο.
  6. 6. Μάθαμε τα ονόματα αρκετών δέντρων και φωτογραφηθή καμε κάτω από μια τεράστια βελανιδιά
  7. 7. Ανακαλύψαμε ότι το δάσος κινδυνεύει από διάφορους παράγοντες και συνειδητοποιήσαμε ότι χρειάζεται τη συμπαράστασή μας. Εξοργιστήκαμε όταν ανακαλύπταμε παντού σκουπίδια… … και φυσικά, τα μαζέψαμε.
  8. 8. Επιστρέψαμε με «θησαυρούς» που είχαμε συλλέξει...
  9. 9. …τους ταξινομήσαμε…
  10. 10. …και ζωγραφίσαμε τις εντυπώσεις μας..
  11. 11. Καθώς «έτρεχε» το πρόγραμμα… Διάβάσαμε πολλά βιβλία Γνώσεων…
  12. 12. Παραδοσιακά παραμύθια..
  13. 13. ..καθώς και σύγχρονες ιστορίες.
  14. 14. Ζωγραφίσαμε ατομικά… «Το αηδόνι του Αυτοκράτορα» «Ο λύκος και το γκρου»
  15. 15. … και ομαδικά. Πώς είναι το δάσος στις τέσσερις εποχές
  16. 16. Ασχοληθήκαμε με αινίγματα και ποιήματα
  17. 17. …φέραμε ταινίες από το σπίτι και τις παρακολουθήσαμε όλοι μαζί
  18. 18. Κατασκευάσαμε..
  19. 19. Μας επισκέφθηκε το ΚΠΕ Καστρίου και υλοποίησε δράση με τα παιδιά… Η μάγισσα Δρυοβία και το ξωτικό Παρνώνιο!!! Μίλησαν για το δάσος και δραματοποίησαν ρόλους…
  20. 20. Έκαναν πικ-νικ στο «δάσος»… Ζωγραφίσαν…
  21. 21. Να και το τελικό προϊόν της ομαδικής τους δουλειάς!
  22. 22. Μαζί με το 3ο Δημοτικό σχολείο πραγματοποιήσαμε εκπαιδευτική επίσκεψη στο δάσος των Άνω Δολιανών
  23. 23. Εκεί, συναντήσαμε άλλους «εξερευνητές» του δάσους, που μας ξενάγησαν στα μυστικά του..
  24. 24. Μάθαμε να διαβάζουμε φυσικά σύμβολα κατεύθυνσης
  25. 25. Μαζέψαμε υλικά από τη φύση
  26. 26. Φτιάξαμε σχέδια στο έδαφος με τη μέθοδο “artland”… Μάθαμε να φτιάχνουμε σκηνές.
  27. 27. Φτιάξαμε τη σημαία της ομάδας μας και την τοποθετήσαμε μέσα στην τάξη.
  28. 28. Κάθε Παρασκευή, ένα παιδί έπαιρνε στο σπίτι του το «Βαλιτσάκι του Μικρού Εξερευνητή του Δάσους»…
  29. 29. Και τη Δευτέρα το επέστρεφε, μαζί με μια δημιουργία που ήταν αποτέλεσμα συνεργασίας με την οικογένειά του.. Ήταν μια κατασκευή…
  30. 30. Ένα κολλάζ.. Ένα ποίημα…
  31. 31. Ένα διαφορετικό τέλος στην ιστορία..
  32. 32. Αξιολόγηση προγράμματος Τελικά, τι κέρδισαν τα παιδιά ;
  33. 33. Προς το τέλος του προγράμματος, τους ζητήσαμε να μας παρουσιάσουν ποιοι, κατά τη γνώμη τους, είναι οι κίνδυνοι για το δάσος:
  34. 34. Την Παγκόσμια Ημέρα Περιβάλλοντος (5 Ιουνίου), πρώτο τους μέλημα ήταν να μαζέψουμε τα σκουπίδια από τον προαύλιο χώρο
  35. 35. Ζητήσαμε από τους γονείς να μας καταθέσουν ανώνυμα τη γνώμη τους για το πρόγραμμα, όπως εκείνοι το βίωσαν με τα παιδιά τους:
  36. 36. Απόψεις θετικές…
  37. 37. Αλλά και αρνητικές, που μας βοηθούν να γινόμαστε καλύτεροι..
  38. 38. Και, φυσικά, μας ενδιέφερε πολύ να μάθουμε από τα ίδια τα παιδιά πώς βίωσαν το πρόγραμμα.. • «… μου άρεσε που πήγαμε στα Άνω Δολιανά και μας μίλησε ο κύριος για τα ζαρκάδια και τις αρκούδες..» Βασίλης. • «… μου άρεσε που μάθαμε για τα έλατα και τα υπόλοιπα δέντρα…» Τζίνα. • «… μου άρεσε που πήρα το βαλιτσάκι και έφτιαξα την κατασκευή με την οικογένειά μου…» Νικόλας. • «… θα ήθελα να είχαμε παίξει ένα θεατρικό με τους κυνηγούς που κυνηγούν τα ζώα κι αυτά να ξεφεύγουν…» Μελίνα. • «… έχω στεναχωρηθεί για τις πυρκαγιές που βάζουν οι άνθρωποι στα δάση…» Χάρης.
  39. 39. Ε Υ Χ Α Ρ Ι Σ Τ Ο Υ Μ Ε. Όταν χάνεσαι σε ένα δάσος, πάντα να κατηφορίζεις προς τα κάτω. Όταν χάνεσαι σε μια φιλοσοφία ή ένα δόγμα, πάντα να ανεβαίνεις προς τα πάνω. Ambrose Bierce, 1842–1914, Αμερικανός συγγραφέας

×