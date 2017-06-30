PLAN COACH EDUCATIVO TIC Nombre del Docente: Niny Mindiola Celular: 313 514 2053 Correo: ninymindiola@hotmail.com Departam...
(De acuerdo a las expectativas que mencionaste en el ítem anterior, a continuación, relaciona un grupo de 5 pares con los ...
2. 2 Lo que debe tener en cuenta el Líder TIC: (Relaciona aquí el Manifiesto de 7 Principios del Líder TIC realizado en la...
Pedagógica Capacidad de utilizar las TIC para fortalecer los procesos de enseñanza y aprendizaje, reconociendo alcances y ...
Escucha Pregunta Enseña Modela Apoya 4. EL LÍDER TIC COMO MEDIADOR DE LOS PROYECTOS, UNIDADES DIDÁCTICAS Y EXPERIENCIAS ED...
4.3 El Líder TIC en la formulación de Proyectos, Unidades y Experiencias en TIC: (A continuación, relaciona aquí "Las 5 Cl...
(De acuerdo con la Actividad N° 14, en tus propias palabras ofrece a tus pares 10 puntos principales a tener en cuenta a l...
Plan coach educativo tic

  1. 1. PLAN COACH EDUCATIVO TIC Nombre del Docente: Niny Mindiola Celular: 313 514 2053 Correo: ninymindiola@hotmail.com Departamento: La Guajira Municipio: La Guajira Institución: Agropecuario de Fonseca Radicado: 1. ¿PARA QUÉ EL PLAN DE COACH EDUCATIVO? 1.1 ¿Qué es el Plan de Coach Educativo y para qué te servirá? ¡Hola Docente! Recuerda que este Plan de Coach Educativo TIC se constituye en una herramienta de mediación que facilita la concreción de tus aprendizajes, y al mismo tiempo te posibilita la sistematización de nuevos saberes, retos y conocimientos que se van consolidando a lo largo de la ruta de aprendizaje que desarrolla la Escuela TIC para Docentes Innovadores, además, esta herramienta te será útil para trabajar con tus pares y motivarlos a que se conviertan en Líderes TIC. 1.2 Objetivos del Plan de Coach Educativo: (Define aquí por lo menos tresobjetivos que deseesalcanzar con tus parescuando implementes este Plan teniendo en cuenta los módulos a desarrollar en el curso) 1. Formar un modelo mental de líder en los pares, fortaleciendo una forma de pensar antes de actuar. 2. Cultivar la autonomía en los pares. 3. Familiaridad con las realimentaciones, refinando lo que estén aprendiendo a utilizar, reflexionar pensando en nuevas formas. 1.3 Expectativas: (De acuerdo con "El Entorno Perfecto Mediado por las TIC” visto en la Actividad N° 2 menciona algunas expectativas que tienes a la hora de convertirte en un Coach para trabajar con tus pares). Lograr modelar como guía para que los pares puedan enseñar a través del entrenamiento de técnicas que favorezcan la enseñanza, de tal manera que hagamos un trabajo colaborativo para lograr este fin. 1.4 Beneficiados con la implementación del Plan de Coach Educativo TIC
  2. 2. (De acuerdo a las expectativas que mencionaste en el ítem anterior, a continuación, relaciona un grupo de 5 pares con los que posiblemente trabajarás y compartirás los elementos desarrollados a lo largo de la escuela TIC) NOMBRE DEL DOCENTE INSTITUCIÓN EDUCATIVA Leonilde Cera Agropecuario de Fonseca Jeymi Leon Agropecuario de Fonseca Nelcy Cueto Agropecuario de Fonseca Carmen Brito Agropecuario de Fonseca Nacyra Gutierrez Agropecuario de Fonseca 2. EL COACHING Y EL LIDERAZGO DEL DOCENTE INNOVADOR 2.1 Definiendo el Coaching como estrategia para de Liderazgo Educativo: (De acuerdo al desarrollo de la Actividad N° 3, cuéntale a tus pares qué es el Coaching y cómo les puede servir para fortalecerse como un Líder TIC en su comunidad educativa). ¿QUÉ ES EL COACHING? El coachingesunafilosofíaque escapazde transformarloscontextosprecisamenteporque trabaja desde laspropiasalumnos,trabajandodesdeel otro,notrabajandodesdelainstrucciónoel propio marco teórico,trabajandoconlosrecursosque elestudiante llevaaclases,intentandoconstruirese marco teóricoa travésde ese procesoconstructivovivencial que hace el alumnoenlapropiaaula, novenaccionesnovencosasque se estánhaciendoconlosalumnos,loque venesloquenohacen, o dejan de hacer, viendo las posibilidades. Labor de coach: convertir posibilidades en hechos y acciones, esto dificulta seguramente más las clasesporque no sonuniformes,peroal mismotiempolasconvierteenmuchomásvivencialesyde hechoson muchomás efectivasencontextosnormalesendonde se trabajamásla instrucciónque los conceptos pedagógicos de las vivencias o de la propia expresión personal. Es una herramienta muy poderosa, los beneficiosson muchos, por un lado el alumno da mejor resultado, mejor rendimiento, más satisfacción,y los profesores y agentes educativos tienenmás impactos con su propio trabajo y al final están devolviendo a la sociedad algo que la sociedad también espera de ellos, esun cambio en los propios alumnos con mentalidades más críticas, con objetivos incluso más profesionales, que de alguna manera puedan tener resultados mejoresen eficacia, eficiencia, bienestar y felicidad en nuestra sociedad.
  3. 3. 2. 2 Lo que debe tener en cuenta el Líder TIC: (Relaciona aquí el Manifiesto de 7 Principios del Líder TIC realizado en la Actividad N° 4, que les ayudará a tus pares a comprender otro perfil que deberá desarrollar en su quehacer docente). MANIFIESTO DEL LÍDER TIC 3. LAS COMPETENCIAS TIC CON LAS QUE DEBE TRABAJAR EL LÍDERTIC. 3.1 Las 5 Competencias TIC y los descriptores que debe tener en cuenta el Líder TIC: (De acuerdo con la Actividad N° 5 relaciona aquí las 5 Competencias TIC y para cada una de ellas relaciona un descriptor de desempeño el cual servirá para que tus pares identifiquen la importancia de fortalecer día a día sus actividades diarias en el camino de ser Líderes TIC). COMPETENCIA: DESCRIPTOR DE DESEMPEÑO: Tecnológica Capacidad para seleccionar y utilizar de forma pertinente, responsable y eficiente una variedad de herramientas tecnológicas Comunicativa Capacidad para expresarse, establecer contacto y relacionarse en espacios virtuales y audiovisuales a través de diversos medios.
  4. 4. Pedagógica Capacidad de utilizar las TIC para fortalecer los procesos de enseñanza y aprendizaje, reconociendo alcances y limitaciones de la incorporación de estas tecnologías en la formación integral de los estudiantes y en su propio desarrollo profesional. Investigativa Capacidad de utilizar las TIC para la transformación del saber y la generación de nuevos conocimientos. Gestión Capacidad para utilizar las TIC en la planeación, organización, administración y evaluación de manera efectiva de los procesos educativos. 3.2 Herramientas para aprender y fortalecerse en las competencias TIC para el desarrollo profesional docente. (De acuerdo con lo explorado en la Actividad N° 6 relaciona 5 herramientas para aprender de acuerdo a los descriptoresde desempeño que mencionaste en el ítem inmediatamente anterior). DESCRIPTOR DE DESEMPEÑO: HERRAMIENTA PARA APRENDER Linkedln Servicio de web orientado a negocios que permite crear red de contactos profesionales para la búsqueda de empleo. moodle Sistema de gestión de cursos de código abierto que facilita el desarrollo de Ambientes Educativos virtuales. Kahoot Sistema de respuestas en el aula basado en el juego – para escuelas, universidades y empresas. Powtoon Herramienta de software en línea que permite crear animaciones que pueden ser compartidas en You Tube a través de una página web. 3.3 Cualidades del Líder TIC: (Con base en la estrategia de trabajo motivador realizada en la Actividad N° 8, menciona 5 cualidades que deben desarrollar sus pares como Líderes TIC). CUALIDADES DEL LÍDER TIC:
  5. 5. Escucha Pregunta Enseña Modela Apoya 4. EL LÍDER TIC COMO MEDIADOR DE LOS PROYECTOS, UNIDADES DIDÁCTICAS Y EXPERIENCIAS EDUCATIVAS. 4.1 El Líder TIC en la evaluación de Proyectos Unidades y Experiencias Educativas en TIC: (De acuerdo a la Actividad N° 9 donde se utilizó el Pentágono de Evaluación, a continuación, menciona 3 razonesdonde tusparescomprendan por qué es importante que el Líder TICevalúe proyectos, unidades o experiencias que han realizado sus compañeros y que integren recursos y herramientas TIC). ¿POR QUÉ ES IMPORTANTE QUE EL LÍDER TIC EVALÚEN PROYECTOS, UNIDADES O EXPERIENCIAS QUE INTEGREN TIC? Integra las diferentes competencias: tecnológica, investigativa, pedagógica,comunicativa y de gestión. A través de la competencia tecnológica puede convertirse en explorador, integrador e innovador. Utilizando diferentes herramientas para aprender utilizando las Tics genera entusiasmo y agrado por las actividades a desarrollar. 4.2 El Líder TIC como Asesor de sus pares para potenciar Proyectos Unidades y Experiencias Educativas en TIC: (Con relación a la Actividad N° 10 menciona 5 puntos que el Líder TIC debe tener en cuenta a la hora de asesorar Proyectos Unidades y Experiencias Educativas en TIC). PUNTOS A TENER EN CUENTA A LA HORA DE ASESOR A LOS PARES EN SUS PROYECTOS UNIDADES Y EXPERIENCIAS EDUCATIVAS EN TIC:
  6. 6. 4.3 El Líder TIC en la formulación de Proyectos, Unidades y Experiencias en TIC: (A continuación, relaciona aquí "Las 5 Claves para que tus Proyectos, Unidades Didácticas y Experiencias educativas se conviertan en una experiencia innovadora” Ejercicio realizado en la Actividad N° 11). 5 CLAVES PARA LOS PROYECTOS, UNIDADES Y EXPERIENCIAS EN TIC: -Uso de herramientas para aprender y fortalecerse en las competencias TIC. -Cultivar autonomía. -Tener en cuenta las competencias investigativa, tecnológica, comunicativa, gestión y pedagógica. -Hacer realimentaciones para que refinen lo que están aprendiendo. -Motivar a identificar la diferencia en las situaciones trabajadas 4.4 El Líder TIC y las Comunidades de Práctica: (De acuerdo a la Actividad N° 12 en tus propias palabras construye brevemente una definición donde le des claridad a tus pares de lo que es una Comunidad de Práctica). ¿QUÉ ES UNA COMUNIDAD DE PRÁCTICA? Comunidad que comparte sus experiencias y entrenan para mejorar en las debilidades presentadas. 5. LA GESTIÓN DEL LÍDER TIC EN LA CONSTRUCCIÓN DE ESPACIOS DE SOCIALIZACIÓN 5.1 Potenciando una comunidad de Práctica: (Con base en el documento construido en la Actividad N° 13 consigna aquí los 5 puntos de cómo potenciar una comunidad de práctica). ¿CÓMO POTENCIAR UNA COMUNIDAD DE PRÁCTICA? 1. Realimentación 2. Reflexión 3. Investigación 4. Innnovación 5. Trabajo colaborativo 5.2 El Líder TIC como gestor de eventos de socialización en su comunidad educativa:
  7. 7. (De acuerdo con la Actividad N° 14, en tus propias palabras ofrece a tus pares 10 puntos principales a tener en cuenta a la hora de planificar un evento de socialización, relacionado con las TIC, donde se refleje su gestión como líder TIC). TENGA EN CUENTA LO SIGUIENTE A LA HORA DE ORGANIZAR UN EVENTO DE SOCIALIZACIÓN EN TIC: 1. Modelar apropiadamente. 2. Demostrar dominio del tema. 3. Utilizar herramientas para aprender. 4. Manejar ejemplos de herramientas para aprender que sean llamativas para el público. 5. Generar espacios de participación para los asistentes. 6. Presentar la experiencia de Julio profe. 7. Disponer de computadores, tabletas, conectividad para ejercicios prácticos. 8. Dar a conocer las ventajas que proporcionan las comunidades de práctica. 9. Ser precisos y concisos en lo que se va a socializar. 10. Generar un ambiente de cordialidad.

