Image trace in illustrator

This document is about how can we do image trace in illustrator. There you will learn how to make an image traced by adobe illustrator.

Published in: Design
Image trace in illustrator

  1. 1. May be your photo gallery is full of raster or vector images. However you must know what’s the difference between them and either image can trace in illustrator. Then i will answer that yes its right, and image may have different categories either be raster image and could be a vector image. So that in this article we learn the Vector tracing of raster image. However the difference between vector and raster image. While that we also look that how pen tool use in vector tracing. Its also interested that we will learn all aspects of pen tool and how we can trace the image using pen tool aspects. So don’t be bother that, its not a difficult to learn. We also describe all the aspects of article in video tutorial. So must watch the video and read article for complete grip at vector tracing. So we start with very basics to understand completely. LEARN PATH FINDER TOOL IN ILLUSTRATOR LEARN HOW TO ADD ART BOARD IN ILLUSTRATOR 1. what is vector tracing That’s the process to change a raster image into vectors using illustrator tools known as vector tracing. To move further in article its necessary to understand the difference between raster and vector image. Both images used in our daily life for different ways but we see all of them with single eye. 1.1 Image trace illustrator tutorial All about auto and manual image or vector tracing 2. Difference between raster and vector image So that we can describe the difference with different forms. But we describe it very simple steps that helps to understand the article completely.
  2. 2. difference between raster and vector image 2.1. Raster image While that the image have effect at quality of image by increasing the resolution that would be called raster image. However the image of mobile camera or any other recording device produce raster image. For example a picture having resolution of 480 PX and it stretched up to 1080 PX. Then results of image will be disturb because of pixels distortions. We can crop the raster image but not possible to re scale at same quality. 2.2. Vector image Hence the image that have no effect at quality of image by increasing the resolution that would called vector image. We can produce these vector file in adobe illustrator or any other designing software. For example a picture having resolution of 480 PX and it stretched up to 1080 PX. Then results of vector image will not be disturb. We can crop the raster image and re scale at same quality.
