Introduction of micro teaching

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Presented by: Dr. Nimisha Srivastava ,Assistant Professor
CONCEPT OF MICRO TEACHING सूक्ष्म शिक्षण It is a highly individualized training, permitting the imposition of a high degre...
MICRO –TEACHING  It scales down the complexities of real teaching with the provision of: Practicing one skill at a time ...
ORIGIN OF MICRO-TEACHING Micro teaching originated in 1961 at Stanford University (USA). Allen and his colleagues from S...
VIDEO TAPE • Micro-teaching involves technology in the form of video and audio tapes. • Voice recording provides an opport...
MICRO-TEACHING IN INDIA • D. D. Tiwari was the first to take up this work in 1967 at the Government Central Pedagogical In...
PHASES OF MICRO -TEACHING
Knowledge acquisition phase (Pre-active phase) Skill acquisition phase (Inter-active phase) Transfer phase (Post-active ph...
KNOWLEDGE ACQUISITION PHASE In this phase the prospective teacher learns about the skill and its components through :  Di...
KNOWLEDGE ACQUISITION PHASE Activities for this phase: • Reading • Listening • Observing • Mental Analysis READING LISTENI...
SKILL ACQUISITION PHASE • On the basis of the demonstration presented by the expert, the prospective teacher plans a micro...
PLANNING TEACHING FEEDBACK RE-PLANNING RE-TEACHING RE-FEEDBACK PHASE 2 ACTIVITIES
TRANSFER PHASE • After attaining mastery level and command over each of the skills, the prospective teacher integrates all...
MICRO TEACHING COMPONENTS Knowledge acquisition phase: Component is Modelling –Perceptual modelling –Symbolic modelling –A...
SKILL ACQUISITION PHASE Components are : • Feedback • Micro-teaching setting TRANSFER PHASE Component is: Integration
Planning Teaching Feedback Re- planning Re- teaching Re- feedback DIAGRAMATIC REPRESENTATION OF A MICRO-TEACHING CYCLE
In the Micro-teaching cycle, these steps are involved. Firstly, the prospective teacher knows the behaviours (components ...
DURATION OF MICRO TEACHING Teach Feedback Re-plan Re-teach Re-feedback 6 minutes 6 minutes 12 minutes 6 minutes 6 minutes
Re-plan (12mins.) Teach (6 mins) Feedback ( 6 mins) Re-teach (6 mins) Re-feedback ( 6 mins)
DURATION OF MICRO - TEACHING Planning included 48mins. Planning excluded 36 mins .
Allen and Ryan listed the following teaching skills at Stanford University in the U.S.A. 1. Stimulus Variation 2. Set indu...
Writing instructional objectives Set induction Questioning Reinforcement Stimulus variation Use of teaching aids Illustrat...
WRITING INSTRUCTIONAL OBJECTIVES • Instructional objectives are the expected learning outcomes . • The purpose of instruct...
COMPONENTS OF WRITING INSTRUCTIONAL OBJECTIVES  Clarity in objectives  Adequacy of objectives on the basis of different ...
Example Topic: Economy To define the term economy . (Knowledge) To draw the outlines of Indian economy. (Skill) To expl...
SKILL OF SET INDUCTION  Success of teaching depends on its introduction. At this stage the new knowledge of students lin...
COMPONENTS OF SET INDUCTION Greeting  Use of previous knowledge(UPK) Preliminary attention gaining(PAG) Use of appropr...
SKILL OF REINFORCEMENT A response to someone's behavior that is intended to make that person more likely to behave that w...
COMPONENTS OF REINFORCEMENT SKILL  Positive Verbal Reinforcements(PVR)  Positive Nonverbal Reinforcements(PNVR)  Negati...
SKILL OF STIMULUS VARIATION  Continuous use of a particular stimulus for a long period reduces the attention .  Variatio...
COMPONENTS OF STIMULUS VARIATION  Movement Gestures Change in speech patterns Focusing Pausing Oral - visual switchi...
BLACKBOARD WRITING SKILL easily available teaching aid  note down the important points difficult content can be clarifi...
COMPONENTS OF BLACKBOARD WRITING SKILL  Legibility  Size and alignment  Highlighting main points  Utilization of the s...
QUESTIONING SKILL  develops curiosity  facilitates teaching-learning  types of questions: 1. Introductory Questions 2. ...
COMPONENTS OF QUESTIONING SKILL  Clarity  Concise  Relevancy  Specificity  Pacing  Pausing  Coherence  Directing
PROBING QUESTIONING SKILL Sometimes students are not able to give correct answer. In such cases, teacher asks different qu...
COMPONENTS OF PROBING QUESTIONING SKILL  Prompting  Seeking further information  Refocusing  Redirection  Increasing ...
USE OF AUDIO -VISUAL AIDS ICT plays important role in audio-visual aids. Software technology helps : auditory learners v...
COMPONENTS OF USING AUDIO-VISUAL AIDS • Clear , specific pictures • Size • Relevant to the topic • Stimulating • Creates i...
CLOSURE SKILL • Closure refers to concluding statement. • This could be done by recapitulation, asking questions, using ch...
COMPONENTS OF CLOSURE SKILL • Recap • Relevant questions • Motivating questions • Students responding • Use of audio-visua...
ADVANCED MICRO-TEACHING SKILL • This could emerge by the need /demand, crises situation of the society. • When ICT involve...
MICRO - TEACHING : ADVANTAGES • Specific skills can be developed • Self -evaluation can be done by tape recorder and video...
MICRO-TEACHING : LIMITATIONS • Needs time • Expensive • Observers and supervisors also need training
Introduction of micro teaching
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Introduction of micro teaching

21 views

Published on

Micro teaching, its phases, skills

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Introduction of micro teaching

  1. 1. Presented by: Dr. Nimisha Srivastava ,Assistant Professor
  2. 2. CONCEPT OF MICRO TEACHING सूक्ष्म शिक्षण It is a highly individualized training, permitting the imposition of a high degree of control in practicing a particular skill. सूक्ष्म शिक्षण एक वैयक्तिक प्रशिक्षण िकनीकी है,क्िसमें एक समय में , एक ही व्यक्ति को अत्यंि ननयंत्रिि परिक्थियों में ककसी एक कौिल का अभ्यास किने का अवसि शमलिा है |
  3. 3. MICRO –TEACHING  It scales down the complexities of real teaching with the provision of: Practicing one skill at a time (Specific teaching skill) Reducing the class size (5 to 10) Reducing the duration of the lesson (6 minutes) Limiting to a single concept Prospective teachers can develop teaching skills before they are involved in the real classroom.
  4. 4. ORIGIN OF MICRO-TEACHING Micro teaching originated in 1961 at Stanford University (USA). Allen and his colleagues from Stanford University developed a training programme aimed to improve verbal and non verbal teachers' speech and performance. The term MICRO-TEACHING was coined in 1963.
  5. 5. VIDEO TAPE • Micro-teaching involves technology in the form of video and audio tapes. • Voice recording provides an opportunity to the prospective teachers to evaluate themselves and improve their competencies.
  6. 6. MICRO-TEACHING IN INDIA • D. D. Tiwari was the first to take up this work in 1967 at the Government Central Pedagogical Institute at Allahabad. • The micro-teaching was conducted in different parts of the nation. • It was found that it is a good practice technique for prospective teachers. • The first book on micro-teaching in India was written by N. L. Dosajh under the caption ‘ Modification of Teacher Behaviour through Micro- teaching(1977)'.
  7. 7. PHASES OF MICRO -TEACHING
  8. 8. Knowledge acquisition phase (Pre-active phase) Skill acquisition phase (Inter-active phase) Transfer phase (Post-active phase) Observe demonstration skill, analyze, discussion Prepare micro lesson plan,practice skill,evaluate performance Transfer of skill to actual teaching situation
  9. 9. KNOWLEDGE ACQUISITION PHASE In this phase the prospective teacher learns about the skill and its components through :  Discussion, illustrations and demonstration of the skill given by the expert/teacher educators/allotted supervisor.  The prospective teachers try to gain a lot about the skill from the demonstration .
  10. 10. KNOWLEDGE ACQUISITION PHASE Activities for this phase: • Reading • Listening • Observing • Mental Analysis READING LISTENING OBSERVING MENTAL ANALYSIS ACTIVITIES
  11. 11. SKILL ACQUISITION PHASE • On the basis of the demonstration presented by the expert, the prospective teacher plans a micro-lesson and practices the demonstrated skill. • Prospective teacher follows the Micro-teaching cycle and continues till the mastery level is attained . • The feed-back component of micro-teaching significantly contributes to acquire mastery of the skill. • The feed back is provided for the purpose of change in behaviour of the prospective teacher in the desired direction.
  12. 12. PLANNING TEACHING FEEDBACK RE-PLANNING RE-TEACHING RE-FEEDBACK PHASE 2 ACTIVITIES
  13. 13. TRANSFER PHASE • After attaining mastery level and command over each of the skills, the prospective teacher integrates all these skills and transfers to actual classroom teaching during this transfer phase. ACTIVITIES OF THIS PHASE Activity is real teaching.
  14. 14. MICRO TEACHING COMPONENTS Knowledge acquisition phase: Component is Modelling –Perceptual modelling –Symbolic modelling –Audio modelling
  15. 15. SKILL ACQUISITION PHASE Components are : • Feedback • Micro-teaching setting TRANSFER PHASE Component is: Integration
  16. 16. Planning Teaching Feedback Re- planning Re- teaching Re- feedback DIAGRAMATIC REPRESENTATION OF A MICRO-TEACHING CYCLE
  17. 17. In the Micro-teaching cycle, these steps are involved. Firstly, the prospective teacher knows the behaviours (components of skill) to be practiced and makes the plan accordingly.  Secondly, he/she practices such a behaviour (skill) during teaching session. Thirdly, he/she gets the feedback on the basis of the observation made by the supervisor. Finally, the prospective teacher improves his/her behaviour (performance) as desired.
  18. 18. DURATION OF MICRO TEACHING Teach Feedback Re-plan Re-teach Re-feedback 6 minutes 6 minutes 12 minutes 6 minutes 6 minutes
  19. 19. Re-plan (12mins.) Teach (6 mins) Feedback ( 6 mins) Re-teach (6 mins) Re-feedback ( 6 mins)
  20. 20. DURATION OF MICRO - TEACHING Planning included 48mins. Planning excluded 36 mins .
  21. 21. Allen and Ryan listed the following teaching skills at Stanford University in the U.S.A. 1. Stimulus Variation 2. Set induction 3. Closure 4. Teacher silence and non-verbal cues 5. Reinforcing pupil participation 6. Fluency in questioning 7. Probing questioning 8. Use of higher questions 9. Divergent questions 10. Recognizing and attending behaviour 11. Illustrating and use of examples 12. Lecturing 13. Planned repetition 14. Completeness of communication
  22. 22. Writing instructional objectives Set induction Questioning Reinforcement Stimulus variation Use of teaching aids Illustrating with examples Explaining Blackboard Closure CORE TEACHING SKILLS
  23. 23. WRITING INSTRUCTIONAL OBJECTIVES • Instructional objectives are the expected learning outcomes . • The purpose of instructional objectives is to change the behavior of the learners. • Such changes may be at cognitive domain, affective domain and psychomotor domain. • To develop this skill pupil teacher practices writing instructional objectives in micro teaching.
  24. 24. COMPONENTS OF WRITING INSTRUCTIONAL OBJECTIVES  Clarity in objectives  Adequacy of objectives on the basis of different psychological aspects (domain of Bloom's taxonomy) Adequacy of objectives on the basis of levels of objectives  Adequacy of objectives on the basis of students' achievement/minimum level of performance Significant relationship between objectives and content
  25. 25. Example Topic: Economy To define the term economy . (Knowledge) To draw the outlines of Indian economy. (Skill) To explain the features of mixed economy. (Comprehension) To classify capitalist and socialist economies. (Comprehension) To discuss the features of Indian Economy. (Responding)
  26. 26. SKILL OF SET INDUCTION  Success of teaching depends on its introduction. At this stage the new knowledge of students linked with the existing knowledge of the students. The introductory questions should be based on the previous knowledge . Teacher proceeds from known to unknown. This skill establishes a rapport with the learners.
  27. 27. COMPONENTS OF SET INDUCTION Greeting  Use of previous knowledge(UPK) Preliminary attention gaining(PAG) Use of appropriate device(UAD) Arousing motivation (AM) Relevance and continuity or sequencing of questions and statements(RC) Topic declaration (TD)
  28. 28. SKILL OF REINFORCEMENT A response to someone's behavior that is intended to make that person more likely to behave that way again. ( Merriam-Webster Dictionary ) Reinforcement strengthen the behaviour by adding or removing the stimulus. Positive reinforcement is a process that strengthens the likelihood of a particular response by adding a stimulus after the behaviour is performed. Negative reinforcement also strengthens the likelihood of a particular response but by removing an undesirable consequence or stimulus.
  29. 29. COMPONENTS OF REINFORCEMENT SKILL  Positive Verbal Reinforcements(PVR)  Positive Nonverbal Reinforcements(PNVR)  Negative Verbal Reinforcements(NVR)  Negative Nonverbal Reinforcements( NNVR)
  30. 30. SKILL OF STIMULUS VARIATION  Continuous use of a particular stimulus for a long period reduces the attention .  Variation in stimulus makes class more lively.
  31. 31. COMPONENTS OF STIMULUS VARIATION  Movement Gestures Change in speech patterns Focusing Pausing Oral - visual switching Change in Interaction Pattern
  32. 32. BLACKBOARD WRITING SKILL easily available teaching aid  note down the important points difficult content can be clarified diagrams and calculations can be easily shown
  33. 33. COMPONENTS OF BLACKBOARD WRITING SKILL  Legibility  Size and alignment  Highlighting main points  Utilization of the space  Correctness  Position of the teacher  Cleaning of the blackboard
  34. 34. QUESTIONING SKILL  develops curiosity  facilitates teaching-learning  types of questions: 1. Introductory Questions 2. Thought-Provoking Questions 3. Prompting Questions 4. Probing Questions 5. Information Seeking Questions
  35. 35. COMPONENTS OF QUESTIONING SKILL  Clarity  Concise  Relevancy  Specificity  Pacing  Pausing  Coherence  Directing
  36. 36. PROBING QUESTIONING SKILL Sometimes students are not able to give correct answer. In such cases, teacher asks different questions one by one to seek further information or going deeper into the answer.
  37. 37. COMPONENTS OF PROBING QUESTIONING SKILL  Prompting  Seeking further information  Refocusing  Redirection  Increasing Critical Awareness
  38. 38. USE OF AUDIO -VISUAL AIDS ICT plays important role in audio-visual aids. Software technology helps : auditory learners visual learners kinesthetic learners But teachers must be trained in using audio- visual aids.
  39. 39. COMPONENTS OF USING AUDIO-VISUAL AIDS • Clear , specific pictures • Size • Relevant to the topic • Stimulating • Creates interest • Students participation
  40. 40. CLOSURE SKILL • Closure refers to concluding statement. • This could be done by recapitulation, asking questions, using charts etc. • It helps the students to remember the content taught in the class.
  41. 41. COMPONENTS OF CLOSURE SKILL • Recap • Relevant questions • Motivating questions • Students responding • Use of audio-visual aids • Use of blackboard • Use reinforcement • Easy assignments
  42. 42. ADVANCED MICRO-TEACHING SKILL • This could emerge by the need /demand, crises situation of the society. • When ICT involves in Micro Teaching , a pupil teacher has to adapt herself/himself with new skills i.e. – handling the gadget – all necessary equipments – prior training – facing the camera – Presentation of the content – Knowledge about various teleconferencing platforms – Cyber safety – Online etiquette – Teaching competency on digital platform
  43. 43. MICRO - TEACHING : ADVANTAGES • Specific skills can be developed • Self -evaluation can be done by tape recorder and video-tape • Increased control of practices • Immediate feedbacks • Improve confidence • Simplify complexities of teaching process
  44. 44. MICRO-TEACHING : LIMITATIONS • Needs time • Expensive • Observers and supervisors also need training

×