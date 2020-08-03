Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Tata Motors Q1 Results Trending & Trading July Auto SalesJLR downfall Negative Outlook Brokerages Expectations EBITDA Down...
Analysis • Revenue fell 48% year-on-year to Rs 31,983 crore—higher than the Rs 28,247 crore estimate. • Operating profit f...
CEO Statement • Still, the company hopes for a revival. “We have witnessed some green shoots emerging in passenger vehicle...
Segment Wise Analysis
Scheme of Arrangement approved • In India, Tata Motors is looking to hive off its passenger vehicle and electric vehicle b...
Management Comments over Covid
Share-Holding Pattern • March 2020 June 2020
July Auto Sales No.
Brokerages on Tata Motors • Kotak Securities On Tata Motors -Sell rating -Price target of Rs 90 • Substantial pick-up in v...
Beat The Street Outlook • DownGraded by Credit Rating Agencies • Decline in Quarterly Net Profit with falling Profit Margi...
Our Other Series • Penny Stock Performance • Mutual Fund Mania • Trending & Trading • Stock-In-Spotlight
Thanks
Tata motors Q1 Results FY2021 | TATA MOTORS Q1 RESULT | TATA MOTORS SHARE Q1 RESULTS | TATA MOTORS SHARE NEWS |
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Tata motors Q1 Results FY2021 | TATA MOTORS Q1 RESULT | TATA MOTORS SHARE Q1 RESULTS | TATA MOTORS SHARE NEWS |

18 views

Published on

Tata motors Q1 Results FY2021 | TATA MOTORS Q1 RESULT | TATA MOTORS SHARE Q1 RESULTS | TATA MOTORS SHARE NEWS |

Published in: Economy & Finance
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Tata motors Q1 Results FY2021 | TATA MOTORS Q1 RESULT | TATA MOTORS SHARE Q1 RESULTS | TATA MOTORS SHARE NEWS |

  1. 1. Tata Motors Q1 Results Trending & Trading July Auto SalesJLR downfall Negative Outlook Brokerages Expectations EBITDA Down 79% Revenue Down 48%
  2. 2. Analysis • Revenue fell 48% year-on-year to Rs 31,983 crore—higher than the Rs 28,247 crore estimate. • Operating profit fell 79% to Rs 653.3 crore. • Margin narrowed to 2% compared with 4.87% earlier. • Finance costs rise due to high gross borrowing JLR revenue down 44% to 2,859 million pounds • Outlook remains uncertain for the year as infections continuing to rise • Expect gradual recovery of demand and supply in the coming months. JLR will continue to manage costs and investment spending rigorously Volumes may not pick-up sufficiently to generate a profit in Q2FY21.
  3. 3. CEO Statement • Still, the company hopes for a revival. “We have witnessed some green shoots emerging in passenger vehicles owing to some pent up demand pre Covid, and are hopeful for a full recovery of the commercial vehicle industry by end of the fiscal year, with a gradual pickup of demand, aligned to the economic recovery,” Buetschek said. • Tata Motors has tried to combat the lockdown-related slump by cutting jobs and investments. Last month, it slashed over a thousand more jobs at JLR and said it will reduce its capital expenditure by 65%. The company also deferred or cancelled lower margin and non-critical investment.
  4. 4. Segment Wise Analysis
  5. 5. Scheme of Arrangement approved • In India, Tata Motors is looking to hive off its passenger vehicle and electric vehicle businesses into a subsidiary. It is engaged in talks in several original equipment manufacturers, it had said in June. • The company said it will commit to “significantly” deleveraging the business and aim to generate positive cash flows for the rest of the year.
  6. 6. Management Comments over Covid
  7. 7. Share-Holding Pattern • March 2020 June 2020
  8. 8. July Auto Sales No.
  9. 9. Brokerages on Tata Motors • Kotak Securities On Tata Motors -Sell rating -Price target of Rs 90 • Substantial pick-up in volumes is essential for return to profitability See limited visibility of the company returning to profitability anytime soon Have a weak outlook on volumes Standalone entity continues to remain under pressure Passenger Vehicle business likely to burn cash • Edelweiss On Tata Motors - Buy rating -Price target raised to Rs 141 from Rs 127 • Robust performance by JLR during the quarter Continues to outperform on balance sheet as well as cost control initiatives • Wholesales will lag retail sales for JLR in the near-term as it aims to normalise dealer inventory Q2FY21 may see a double-digit decline in volumes Remain positive on JLR's upcoming product pipeline Believe that the capex cycle for JLR has peaked
  10. 10. Beat The Street Outlook • DownGraded by Credit Rating Agencies • Decline in Quarterly Net Profit with falling Profit Margin (YoY) • Degrowth in Quarterly Revenue and Profit in Recent Results • Recent Broker Downgrades in Reco or Target Price • Overall performance of company is below expectations • Also company is not coming up with electrical vehicle, as world is moving towards the Electrical Vehicles • Reduction and separation of Subsidiary may looking positive • Still For short Term : No Buy, if already bought – Then Hold
  11. 11. Our Other Series • Penny Stock Performance • Mutual Fund Mania • Trending & Trading • Stock-In-Spotlight
  12. 12. Thanks

×