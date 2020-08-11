Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
LuciadFusion V2019.0 New Features 1 LuciadFusion The 2019.0 release is focused on user experience improvements in LuciadFu...
2 Server LuciadFusion What Benefits Do These New Features Bring to Your Application? User and Developer Experience Impr...
3 Server LuciadFusion Elevation datasets typically are delivered as a set of many files and tiles. The LuciadFusion Data C...
4 Server LuciadFusion LuciadFusion V2019.0 New Features Benefits: • Inter-linked information chunks replacing lengthy dev...
5 Other Improvements Detect Removed Files During a Recrawl When a dataset is crawled on a regular basis, you can now defin...
6 Server LuciadFusion LuciadFusion V2019.0 New Features Interested in These New Features? If you would like to add any of ...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

New features luciad_fusion_v2019.0

27 views

Published on

New Functionalities of LuciadFusion

Published in: Software
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

New features luciad_fusion_v2019.0

  1. 1. LuciadFusion V2019.0 New Features 1 LuciadFusion The 2019.0 release is focused on user experience improvements in LuciadFusion. V2019.0 LuciadFusion Act Connect Visualize Analyze Desktop/On-board Browser Server Mobile LuciadLightspeed LuciadCPillar LuciadRIA LuciadMobile LuciadFusion Multiple data sources, real-time feeds, sensors, simulations, OGC and other services. With Luciad Portfolio, connect, visualize, and analyze your data on any platform
  2. 2. 2 Server LuciadFusion What Benefits Do These New Features Bring to Your Application? User and Developer Experience Improvements Customize LuciadFusion to Your Own Environment The products in the Luciad portfolio have always been geared towards integration. Our goal is to let you define the best architecture and technology for your system and deliver a solution that fits right in. This is in stark contrast with other solutions on the market that encourage the users to give in to the workflows and capabilities of the solution, and even reconsider business processes to better match the software. In this release, the integration possibilities of LuciadFusion platform and the customization possibilities of LuciadFusion studio are taken to a new level again. Apply Your Own Corporate Branding LuciadFusion Studio can now be easily adapted to your corporate branding, thus ensuring immediate recognition of your organization. You can add your (customer) company logo. Colors, fonts, button styles and images can also be configured. As a developer, you can configure LuciadFusion Studio to check for changes to the look and feel configuration regularly. This means that changes to the look and feel can be conveniently reconfigured while the server is running. They will be automatically reflected after reloading the LuciadFusion Studio application. Use Your Preferred Database for the Metadata Catalog LuciadFusion now supports a whole range of production databases for storing the metadata catalog. For development and small-scale testing, an H2 database is used by default. This extended list of supported production databases ensures that the platform will seamlessly integrate with the existing infrastructure at your or your customer’s site. LuciadFusion now offers the choice for: • Oracle, • PostgreSQL • Microsoft SQL Server A set of samples is available to get LuciadFusion administrators started with setting up the production server. Manage and Publish Elevation Data in a Few Clicks As a user of LuciadFusion Studio, you may already be familiar with one-minute data management. With support for imagery, vector data, point clouds and meshes, we now also include elevation data. LuciadFusion V2019.0 New Features Figure 1: Adapt LuciadFusion Studio to your corporate branding
  3. 3. 3 Server LuciadFusion Elevation datasets typically are delivered as a set of many files and tiles. The LuciadFusion Data Connectivity Manager can consolidate these elements into a single dataset. With this V2019.0 release, the LuciadFusion Studio user can now automatically prepare elevation datasets without the need for this extra tool. Elevation data can be discovered and organized into products using LuciadFusion Studio. Once the data is ready for publication, a tiling process will automatically launch to optimize the data for streaming using the LTS (Luciad Tile Service) protocol. This protocol is optimized for elevation data. All client solutions from the Luciad portfolio support the LTS protocol in their Essential tier. Thanks to the LTS protocol, users can access the data subset most suitable for their current map location and scale, thereby reducing the amount of data that needs to be loaded. Web services can easily cache tiles for high-performance tile retrieval and serving, which results in a better user experience. The result of the data processing is a LuciadFusion coverage, a high-performance file-based format designed for tiled data storage and access. This storage format has been used successfully for raster and grid coverages and has been proven to accelerate tile retrieval considerably. Of course, you can continue to use the elevation coverages that you have created in the past with the DCM. These are automatically detected by LuciadFusion and can be served on-the-fly. LuciadFusion V2019.0 New Features Figure 2: Manage and publish your elevation data directly with LuciadFusion Studio Documentation Improvement In our continuous efforts to help you get the most out of LuciadFusion we have added structure to the product documentation to: • Increase accessibility of information • Reduce the time spent scouring developer guides for that tiny hint of code We now provide navigation from a new documentation portal with functional, task-oriented organization; it allows you to find the documentation you need for your level of expertise, your time constraints, and the task at hand.
  4. 4. 4 Server LuciadFusion LuciadFusion V2019.0 New Features Benefits: • Inter-linked information chunks replacing lengthy developer guides. • Direct paths to the topic you want to learn more about. • Documentation topics geared towards your current information needs: • Tutorials covering the basics for Luciad portfolio novices • How-to guides and FAQs with prominent code snippets and pointers straight to the relevant API doc for the rushed developer on a deadline • Guides for curious developers that want to learn more so they can fully benefit from all features in the Luciad portfolio. Figure 3: Easily find the documentation you need via the task-oriented structure
  5. 5. 5 Other Improvements Detect Removed Files During a Recrawl When a dataset is crawled on a regular basis, you can now define the behavior in case files that have been deleted since the last recrawl. Either you can keep the metadata for these files, or you can remove their reference from the repository. The job configuration page has been updated to reflect this possibility. Remove Uploaded Data and Styles The LuciadFusion Studio UI has been extended to consistently offer the possibility to remove uploaded data and styles. Server LuciadFusion LuciadFusion V2019.0 New Features Figure 4: Choose to ignore or remove entries corresponding to deleted files Figure 5: Remove uploaded data and styles Improved OGC SLD Raster Normalization Support LuciadFusion V2018.1 introduced support for the OGC SLD raster normalization operation, allowing users to stretch the colors of raster data to a given minimum and maximum interval. Version 2019.0 extends this capability by automatically defining the normalization interval. It is no longer required that you provide this normalization interval up front. This value is now automatically calculated using histogram analysis. A common use case for this capability is the normalization of a High Dynamic Range (HDR) image in which all values are contained in a limited dynamic range.
  6. 6. 6 Server LuciadFusion LuciadFusion V2019.0 New Features Interested in These New Features? If you would like to add any of the new features to your existing application, please contact us: info.luciad.gsp@hexagon.com hexagongeospatial.com

×