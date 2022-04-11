5 Steps to purchasing tickets for Lakshadweep tour packages.pptx

Named after the Malayalam term for “one lakh islands”, Lakshadweep is a union territory and archipelago of 36 islands. Of the 36, only 10 are inhabited and open for tourism. Lakshadweep is renowned for pulling in tourists from all over the world thanks to its pristine beaches. Apart from spending time in its azure blue beaches, Lakshadweep also has a rich history and culture that should be explored.

