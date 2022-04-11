Successfully reported this slideshow.

5 Steps to purchasing tickets for Lakshadweep tour packages.pptx

Apr. 11, 2022
5 Steps to purchasing tickets for Lakshadweep tour packages.pptx

Apr. 11, 2022
Travel

Named after the Malayalam term for “one lakh islands”, Lakshadweep is a union territory and archipelago of 36 islands. Of the 36, only 10 are inhabited and open for tourism. Lakshadweep is renowned for pulling in tourists from all over the world thanks to its pristine beaches. Apart from spending time in its azure blue beaches, Lakshadweep also has a rich history and culture that should be explored.

5 Steps to purchasing tickets for Lakshadweep tour packages.pptx

  1. 1. 5 Steps to purchasing tickets for Lakshadweep tour packages
  2. 2. Named after the Malayalam term for “one lakh islands”, Lakshadweep is a union territory and archipelago of 36 islands. Of the 36, only 10 are inhabited and open for tourism. Lakshadweep is renowned for pulling in tourists from all over the world thanks to its pristine beaches. Apart from spending time in its azure blue beaches, Lakshadweep also has a rich history and culture that should be explored. So, if you are in the mood to visit this magnificent island, you can choose to purchase Lakshadweep tour packages from cruise package operators. While in the pre-digital era, you had to visit the cruise operator’s office physically, nowadays, thanks to the internet you can book tickets for Lakshadweep tour packages from the website of the cruise operator. If you don’t know how, don’t worry, listed below are the steps involved:
  3. 3. Activate the web browser: The first step in booking Lakshadweep tour packages is to start an electronic device that is connected to the internet and open the web browser. After opening the browser, please type the name of the cruise operator on the search engine site. On the landing page, you will find the website of the operator. After finding it, please click on the link which will take it to the website of the operator. There, you need to select the package you want to select.
  4. 4. Scrutinise the tour packages: On entering the website, you will find out that there isn’t one but more than one plan for your Lakshadweep tour packages. If you are confused upon finding that out, please don’t worry as you can easily differentiate each of these packages based on the number of days and cost. So, if you planning a vacation to Lakshadweep for a long weekend trip, then it is better that you could opt for a two-day cruise. However, it is important to remember that this procedure isn’t complete once you have selected the package.
  5. 5. Look up if the tour package has any offers: The process of booking Lakshadweep tour packages is not over with just selecting a package. Modern-day cruise operators provide their passengers with a wide range of offers and packages that you could enjoy while booking the tickets. It is very easy to find offers on the cruise operator’s website. By selecting these offers, you end up saving money while purchasing your cruise tickets. Moreover, on the internet, you can now compare the price that will help you determine whether the operator provides you with the best deal.
  6. 6. Provide personal details: After selecting the package and the offers, the third step is providing the cruise operators with personal details. They include details like name, age, and phone number. While typing in these details, please ensure that the information there matches that in the government-issued ID cards. Do that because the cruise staff will thoroughly verify both the ticket and the documents when you are boarding the cruise ship.
  7. 7. Paying the operator: Paying the cruise operator is the final step in booking Lakshadweep tour packages. On the payment landing page, you need to type the account details or the debit card details. The latter includes things like the card number and the name of the owner. Once that’s done, you will receive an OTP from the bank. Once you have typed the OTP, money will be debited from your account. Following the five steps above will help you in booking Lakshadweep tour packages online. If you are having doubts, please contact a cruise operator as soon as possible and here is hoping you found this article an engaging read.
  Website: https://www.cordeliacruises.com/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/CordeliaCruises Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cordeliacruises LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/cordelia-cruises/ You tube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCIGZzyqWsbCH1-VNFsXrY9g Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cordeliacruisesindia/?hl=en

