Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Upcoming SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
Loading in …3
×
1 of 3

Specifications of 90 m3 per hr. stationary concrete plant – atlas industries

Feb. 01, 2022
0 likes 1 view

0

Share

Download to read offline

Business

Stationary concrete batching plants by Atlas as renowned for their performance, productivity, accuracy and after sales service. The user-friendly software and simple design make this equipment one of the best in the industry. We also have mobile concrete plants on offer.

https://www.atlasindustries.in/stationary-concrete-batching-plant.html

Recommended

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Authentic: A Memoir by the Founder of Vans Louise Maclellan
(4/5)
Free
Driven: The Race to Create the Autonomous Car Alex Davies
(0/5)
Free
Made in China: A Prisoner, an SOS Letter, and the Hidden Cost of America's Cheap Goods Amelia Pang
(4/5)
Free
The Ministry of Common Sense: How to Eliminate Bureaucratic Red Tape, Bad Excuses, and Corporate BS Martin Lindstrom
(3.5/5)
Free
Hot Seat: What I Learned Leading a Great American Company Jeff Immelt
(5/5)
Free
Ladies Get Paid: The Ultimate Guide to Breaking Barriers, Owning Your Worth, and Taking Command of Your Career Claire Wasserman
(5/5)
Free
Believe IT: How to Go from Underestimated to Unstoppable Jamie Kern Lima
(4.5/5)
Free
How I Built This: The Unexpected Paths to Success from the World's Most Inspiring Entrepreneurs Guy Raz
(4.5/5)
Free
Bezonomics: How Amazon Is Changing Our Lives and What the World's Best Companies Are Learning from It Brian Dumaine
(4.5/5)
Free
Your Turn: Careers, Kids, and Comebacks--A Working Mother's Guide Jennifer Gefsky
(5/5)
Free
Ask for More: 10 Questions to Negotiate Anything Alexandra Carter
(4/5)
Free
No Filter: The Inside Story of Instagram Sarah Frier
(4.5/5)
Free
How Innovation Works: And Why It Flourishes in Freedom Matt Ridley
(5/5)
Free
Blue-Collar Cash: Love Your Work, Secure Your Future, and Find Happiness for Life Ken Rusk
(0/5)
Free
The Catalyst: How to Change Anyone's Mind Jonah Berger
(4.5/5)
Free
Make Your Moment: The Savvy Woman’s Communication Playbook for Getting the Success You Want: The Savvy Woman’s Communication Playbook for Getting the Success You Want Dion Lim
(3.5/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Larger Than Yourself: Reimagine Industries, Lead with Purpose & Grow Ideas into Movements Thibault Manekin
(4.5/5)
Free
Full Out: Lessons in Life and Leadership from America's Favorite Coach Monica Aldama
(4.5/5)
Free
Your Work from Home Life: Redefine, Reorganize and Reinvent Your Remote Work (Tips for Building a Home-Based Working Career) M.J. Fievre
(4/5)
Free
We Should All Be Millionaires: Change Your Thinking, Build Bank, and Claim Your Independence Rachel Rodgers
(5/5)
Free
An Ugly Truth: Inside Facebook’s Battle for Domination Sheera Frenkel
(4.5/5)
Free
You're Invited: The Art and Science of Cultivating Influence Jon Levy
(4.5/5)
Free
Twelve and a Half: Leveraging the Emotional Ingredients Necessary for Business Success Gary Vaynerchuk
(5/5)
Free
End of Bias, The: A Beginning: The Science and Practice of Overcoming Unconscious Bias Jessica Nordell
(3.5/5)
Free
Big Vape: The Incendiary Rise of Juul Jamie Ducharme
(5/5)
Free
Subtract: The Untapped Science of Less Leidy Klotz
(4/5)
Free
Just Work: How to Root Out Bias, Prejudice, and Bullying to Build a Kick-Ass Culture of Inclusivity Kimberly Scott
(3.5/5)
Free
Fulfillment: Winning and Losing in One-Click America Alec MacGillis
(4.5/5)
Free
Finance Secrets of Billion-Dollar Entrepreneurs: Venture Finance Without Venture Capital Dileep Rao
(4/5)
Free
The Way We Work: On the Job in Hollywood Bruce Ferber
(4.5/5)
Free
Liftoff: Elon Musk and the Desperate Early Days That Launched SpaceX Eric Berger
(5/5)
Free
Everybody Has a Podcast (Except You): A How-To Guide from the First Family of Podcasting Justin McElroy
(5/5)
Free

Specifications of 90 m3 per hr. stationary concrete plant – atlas industries

  1. 1. Address: Plot No. 14/1, GIDC-II, Dediyasan, Mehsana-384004, Gujarat, India. Website: www.atlasindustries.in Phone: +91-02762-224065; Fax: +91-02762-224066 E-mail: contact@atlasindustries.in ATLAS STATIONARY CONCRETE BATCHING PLANT MODEL ASCB-90 (TWIN SHAFT MIXER) (Capacity 90 m3 /hr.) FOUR BIN FEEDER: All the feeder bins have pneumatic operated gates. All the four bins combined have a storage capacity of 80 m3. The gates are radial type for coarse/ fine discharge. Sand bin is also provided with discharge. WEIGHING CONVEYOR: Aggregates are discharged into weighing conveyor which is suspended on 4 load cells. As soon as the desired recipe accumulates, weighing conveyor discharges the mix on to the slinger conveyor. Aggregate scale is of capacity 5000 kgs. Weighing conveyor is provided with idler rollers and return rollers. DISCHARGE CONVEYOR: Discharge conveyor is “chevron” type to minimize the plant installation area. Discharge conveyor is provided with idler rollers and return rollers. WEIGHING SYSTEM: Cement weighing hopper is mounted on 3 load cells with pneumatic operated butterfly valve for discharge. Cement weighing hopper of capacity 1500 kg is provided with pneumatic vibrator and two inlets for screw conveyors (WAM-Italy). Water weighing hopper is mounted on 2 load cells with pneumatic operated butterfly valve for discharge. Water weighing hopper of capacity 800 liters is provided Additives comprise of admixture flask of capacity 20 liters with feeding pump. Cement is fed from SILO to the cement weighing hopper.
  2. 2. Address: Plot No. 14/1, GIDC-II, Dediyasan, Mehsana-384004, Gujarat, India. Website: www.atlasindustries.in Phone: +91-02762-224065; Fax: +91-02762-224066 E-mail: contact@atlasindustries.in TWIN SHAFT TYPE MIXTURE: Twin Shaft type concrete mixtures manufactured by ATLAS ensure proper mixing and maximum output. Twin Shaft type mixing unit comes in capacity of 3000/2000 liters and is fixed on the basic structure of the plant. Mixer having 16 (8+8) pedal arms and shell is reinforced with replaceable high wear resistance NI hard liners. The aggregates, cement, water and additives are discharged to the Twin Shaft Mixer. Only after proper and homogenous mixing the batch is ready to be discharged by the pneumatic system. COMPUTERIZED PANEL WITH DIGITAL DISPLAY: Fully computerized cabin with SCADA (optional) / PLC based control panel are a standard on ATLAS plant. Software which is very user friendly ensures top notch performance. Proxy switches for each control panel. Display of the entire process of control parameters. Provision for printing entire data like-Mix Proportion, Batch Weigh, Total No. of Batches, Sub Total, Gross Total, etc. Preset batch controls the number of batches for Transit Mixer. Provision to store, edit production details, and mix proportions up to 99 recipes. Auto and manual control. CONTROL CABIN: Cabin is fabricated with M. S. Structured frame and insulated by wood. Strategic location of seat ensures complete view of the plant.
  3. 3. Address: Plot No. 14/1, GIDC-II, Dediyasan, Mehsana-384004, Gujarat, India. Website: www.atlasindustries.in Phone: +91-02762-224065; Fax: +91-02762-224066 E-mail: contact@atlasindustries.in With Atlas's policy of constant up gradation of products, specifications are subject to change without prior notice. Accessories shown are optional and not a part of standard supply.

×