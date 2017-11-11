fashion design dictionary

ARMSCYE In sewing, the armscye is the armhole, the fabric edge to which the sleeve is sewn. The length of the armscyeis th...
ALL-OVER-PRINT In streetwear fashion, an all over print (also known as all-over-print) is a print composed of a design tha...
ASSCORT COLLAR Your face cut- For example if you have wide jaw-lines you should choose proportionately large collars simil...
BATIK a fabric printed by an Indonesian method of hand-printing textiles by coating with wax the parts not to be dyed; als...
BLOCK FRUIT save ideas about Fashion fruits on Pinterest. | See more ideas ... what the closure of fruitsmagazine means fo...
BATWING SLEEVE ( garment or part of a garment) resembling or conceived of as resembling the wing of a bat, as a loose long...
BALACLAVA A balaclava, also known as a balaclava helmet or ski mask, is a form of cloth headgear designed to expose only p...
BINDING Breast binding is the act of flattening breasts by the use of constrictive materials. The term also refers to the ...
BLENDING Blending is the combining of different fibres together intimately to achieve a desired product characteristic. Bl...
BANDEAU A bandeau (pl. bandeaux, diminutive of French: bande meaning"strip") is a garment comprising, in appearance, a str...
CAMISOLE A light piece of clothing for women that is worn on the top part of the body, does not have sleeves, and is often...
COVET to desire wrongfully, inordinately, or without due regard for the rights of others: to covet another's property. 2. ...
CHEMISE for English Language Learners. : a piece of clothing that looks like a light, loose dress and that is worn by wome...
CLOAK A cloak is a type of loose garment that is worn over indoor clothingand serves the same purpose as an overcoat; it p...
COLLECTION While both are common terms in the fashion industry, a fashion line refers exclusively to all of the clothinga ...
CORDUROY Corduroy is a textile with a distinct pattern, a "cord" or wale. Modern corduroy is most commonly composed of tuf...
CROCKING Crocking usually occurs in heavily dyed fabric, such as raw denim. Compared to “bleeding”, where the dye comes in...
CARGO PANTS Cargo pants or cargo trousers, also sometimes called combat trousers (or combats) after their original militar...
CHIQUE a distinctive mode of dress or manner associated with a fashionable lifestyle, ideology, or pursuit. wearing the la...
COUTURE Haute couture (/ˌoʊt kuːˈtjʊər/; French pronunciation: ​[ot kuˈtyʁ]; French for "high sewing" or "high dressmaking...
DUNGAREES Overall. ... An overall, over all, overalls, bib-and-brace overalls, dungarees or party bibs are a type of garme...
DITZY PRINT ditsy print. Feb 17, 2014 | by admin | Fabric Resource | Fabric, Fabric Terms, Printed pattern fabrics. A dits...
EPAULETTE epaulette in Clothes & fashion topic. From Longman Dictionary of Contemporary Englishep‧au‧lette, epaulet /ˌepəˈ...
EMBELLISHMENT Using ornamentation such as beading, sequins, appliqué, or embroidery to make part or all of a garment more ...
ELBOW PATCHE It seems more probable that they derived from the shooting jacket, which featured a leather patch on the shou...
FELT Felt is a cloth made without weaving (a non- woven) which is produced by matting, condensing and pressing fibers. Lod...
FIT AND FLARE fit and flare. :fitted through the waist and flaring out at or below the hips. … her dynamic fit and flare s...
FASHION VICTIMS a person who follows popular fashions slavishly. "the military style great coat is the item fashion victim...
FRINGE for English Language Learners. : a border made of hanging threads used to decorate the edge of something (such as c...
FEDORA A fedora /fɪˈdɔːrə/ is a hat with a soft brim and indented crown. It is typically creased lengthwise down the crown...
GALLOON A narrow ornamental strip of fabric, typically a silk braid or piece of lace, used to trim clothing or finish upho...
GODET A godet (/ɡoʊˈdeɪ/ or /ɡoʊˈdɛt/) is an extra piece of fabric in the shape of a circular sector which is set into a g...
GEOMETRIC PRINT ge·o·met·ric. adjective. The definition of geometric is something associated with geometry, or the use of ...
GREIGE Most people assume that greige refers to a color, but it's actually afabric. Greige is an unfinished woven or knitt...
GRIPSY SKIRT Member of a race of people, originally from Asia, who traditionally travel around and live in caravans. Many ...
HAREM PANTS women's loose trousersthat fit closely at the ankle. HALTER NECK is a style of women's clothing strap that run...
HAREM PANTS women's loose trousersthat fit closely at the ankle. HEM An edge or border on a piece of cloth, especially a f...
HAUTE COUTURE Couture translates literally from French as "dressmaking" but may also refer to fashion, sewing, or needlewo...
houndstooth. A usually small broken-check textile pattern; also :a fabric woven in this pattern — called also houndstooth ...
HAVELOCK (ˈhævlɒk) (Clothing & Fashion) a light-coloured cover for a service cap with a flap extending over the back of th...
IKAT Ikkat, is a dyeing technique used to pattern textiles that employs resist dyeing on the yarns prior to dyeing and wea...
INTERLINING is a fabric added to a garment when more warmth is needed, like in a winter coat. ... Interlining can be const...
JOUY PRINT toile de Jouy. :an 18th century French scenic pattern usually printedon cotton, linen, or silk in one color on ...
JOGGER Tapered sweatpants called "jogger pants" are one of the hottest new trends in menswear, according to industry exper...
JERSEY A jersey is an item of knitted clothing, traditionally in wool or cotton, with sleeves, worn as a pullover, as it d...
KNITTING Knitting is a method by which yarn is manipulated to create a textile or fabric for use in many types of garments...
KEYHOLE NECKLINES Keyhole necklines are a style of neckline similar to a halter-neck, where the converging diagonals of th...
KILT a knee-length pleated skirt usually of tartan worn by men in Scotland and by Scottish regiments in the British armies...
KNIFE PLEAT A pleat (older plait) is a type of fold formed by doubling fabric back upon itself and securing it in place. I...
LACE is a textile that the historian Pat Earnshaw succinctly described as 'holes surrounded with thread'. This definitionc...
LAPELS are the folded flaps of cloth on the front of a jacket or coat, and are most commonly found on formal clothing and ...
LETTUCE sewing is a garment finishing method, where the edge of a piece of cloth is folded narrowly and sewn to prevent un...
LINGERIE In French the word lingerie applies to all undergarments for either sex. In English it means women's underwear or...
LEOTARD A close-fitting one-piece garment worn especially by dancers, acrobats, and aerialists; also :tights —often used i...
MERCERISED COTTON Mercerization is a process applied to cellulosic fibers – typically cotton (or cotton-covered thread wit...
MARY JANE (also known as "doll shoes") is an American term (formerly a registered trademark) for a closed, low-cut shoe wi...
MINANDERE A-line: Style line for apparel in which the dress fits at the shoulder or the skirt at ... with Appliqué pattern...
MANDARIN COLLAR A mandarin collar or standing collar is a short unfolded stand- upcollar style on a shirt or jacket. Manda...
Mosaic Fashion entered administration on 2 March 2009. Most of the businesses were immediately sold on to Aurora Fashions,...
NURSERY PRINT Children's clothing is often more casual than adult clothing, fit for play and rest. Hosiery is commonly use...
OMBRE A French term meaning "shaded." Usually a multicolored stripe, with colors graduating from light to dark. The color ...
OQI PRINT clothing or shelter necessary for the child's welfare, or commits a reckless act which results ... magazine, or ...
PAGODA SLEEVES A funnel-shaped outer sleeve turned back to expose an inner sleeve and lining. 'Pagoda sleeves were a high ...
PEEP-TOE A peep-toe shoe is a woman's shoe (usually a pump, slingback, bootie, or any otherdress shoe) in which there is a...
PENCIL SKIRT A pencil skirt is a slim-fitting skirt with a straight, narrow cut. Generally the hem falls to, or is just be...
PLAID plaid for English Language Learners. : a pattern on cloth of stripes with different widths that cross each other to ...
PLACKET A placket (also spelled placquet) is an opening in the upper part of trousers or skirts, or at the neck or sleeve ...
POLO NECK A polo neck, roll-neck, (UK), turtleneck (US, Canada), or skivvy (Australia, New Zealand) is a garment—usually a...
PRINCESS LINE "Princess line" or "princess dress" describes a woman's fitted dress or other garment cut in long panels wit...
PATCHWORK Fashion Directory Definition List Fashion Industry News Clothing Industry Glossary Fabric Mills Apparel Definiti...
PATCH POCKET a pocket formed by sewing a piece of shaped material to the outside of a garment. Origin of patch pocket. PIP...
PUMP A court shoe (British English), or pump (American English), is a shoe with a low-cut front, the vamp, and without a f...
QALAMKARI is a type of hand-painted or block-printed cotton textile, produced in parts of India and Iran. Its name origina...
QUICK PRINTS Fast fashion is a contemporary term used by fashion retailers to express that designs move ... Category manag...
RAGLAN SLEEVE is a sleeve that extends in one piece fully to the collar, leaving a diagonal seam from underarm to collarbo...
RUCHING It is a very ancient sewing technique. A strip of fabric or ribbon is gathered in a repeat pattern and as the gath...
RETRO Retro style is style that is consciously derivative or imitative of trends, music, modes, fashions, or attitudes of ...
SEAM In sewing, a seam is the join where two or more layers of fabric, leather, or other materials are held together with ...
SELVEDGE the edge of woven fabric finished so as to prevent raveling, often in a narrow tape effect, different from the bo...
Shibori A Definition. Shibori is the Japanese word for a variety of ways of embellishing textiles by shaping cloth and sec...
SHIFT DRESS A shift dress is a short, sleeveless dress that hangs from the shoulders. It is suitable for all body types an...
SOUTACHE BRAID A soutache is narrow flat decorative braid, a type of galloon, used in the trimming of drapery or clothing....
SILHOUETTE. In fashion, the overall outline, or shape of a garment. Three basic silhouettes form the basis for all clothin...
STYLIST A wardrobe stylist, also fashion stylist, is a consultant who selects the clothing for published editorial feature...
TATTING Definitions for the Clothing & Fabric Industry. Lace FactoriesFashion Industry News Fashion. Tatting is a techniqu...
TERRYCLOTH terry cloth, terry towelling, terry, or simply towelling is a fabric with loops that can absorb large amounts o...
TOTE BAGS The term tote or tate, meaning "to carry", can be traced back to the 17th century but was not used to describe b...
TEA-LENGTH The Formal Definition. According to the OxfordDictionary, a tea-length dress is one whose hemline falls "above ...
TANK TOP In American English and Australian English, a tank top is a sleeveless shirt that can be worn by either sex. The ...
TIE-DYE is a method of dyeing clothing originally popularized by members of the hippie subculture. Clothes are tied, eithe...
TOP HAT (Clothing & Fashion) a man's hat with a tall cylindrical crown and narrow brim, often made of silk, now worn for s...
TRAIN/TRAIL In clothing, a trail describes the long back portion of a skirt, overskirt, or dress that trails behind the we...
TULLE Something made of tulle fabric. Tulle is used for a variety of purposes, for instance, clothing items is most common...
TWINSET A twinset is a set of women's clothing, consisting of a cardigan and sweater of the same colour. TUCK In sewing, a...
TIARA A tiara (from Latin: tiara, from Ancient Greek: τιάρα) is a jeweled, ornamental crown traditionally worn by women. I...
UNITARD Unitard - Definition of Clothing Apparel Search. Sock Factory Hosiery MachineryFashion Directory Definition List F...
V-SHAPED NECKLINE V-neck. :a V-shaped neck of a garment; also :a garment (such as a sweater) with a V-shaped neck. vent A ...
VOGUE. 1 a :popular acceptation or favor :popularity. b :a period of popularity. 2 :one that is in fashion at a particular...
WEAVE Woven Fabric Weaving Machinery Fabric Directory Fashion Definition ListFashion Industry News Woven Labels. Weaving i...
WIKIPEDIA the free encyclopedia. Jump to: navigation, search. Wide- leg jeans or baggy pants are a style of clothing popul...
Wrap around In the context of clothing, a wrap can refer to a shawl or stole or other fabric wrapped about the upper body,...
X-RAY FABRIC See-through clothing is any garment of clothing made with lace, mesh or sheerfabric that allows the wearer's ...
YARN Yarn is a long continuous length of interlocked fibers, suitable for use in the production of textiles, sewing, knitt...
ZIPPER Inside the slider is a Y-shaped channel that meshes together or separates the opposing rows of teeth, depending on ...
ZARDOZI Zardozi Robe designed by Pakistan fashion designer Sehyr Saigol. The wordZardozi is made up of two Persian words, ...
  1. 1. ARMSCYE In sewing, the armscye is the armhole, the fabric edge to which the sleeve is sewn. The length of the armscyeis the total length of this edge; the width is the distance across the hole at the widest point ARGYLE a pattern composed of diamonds of various colours on a plain background, used in knitted garments such as sweaters and socks. Nilesh kumar
  2. 2. ALL-OVER-PRINT In streetwear fashion, an all over print (also known as all-over-print) is a print composed of a design that is repeated across the entire surface of a garment. The image is on both the front and back. Often, such prints are screen-printed. Other processes include dye-diffusion of the fabric itself ASYMMETRICAL asymmetrical having parts which fail to correspond to one another in shape, size, or arrangement; lacking symmetry. Nilesh kumar
  3. 3. ASSCORT COLLAR Your face cut- For example if you have wide jaw-lines you should choose proportionately large collars similarly if you have a narrow jaw structure go for little round collars Your shoulder structure helps to define space between the collars for example if you have well toned straight shoulders always go for wide and V collars. ATELIER a workshop or studio, especially one used by an artist or designer. Nilesh kumar
  4. 4. BATIK a fabric printed by an Indonesian method of hand-printing textiles by coating with wax the parts not to be dyed; also :the method itself. 2 :a design executed in batik. First Known Use: 1830. See batik defined for kids. BIAS-CUT The "bias-cut" is a technique used by designers for cutting clothing to utilize the greater stretch in the bias or diagonal direction of the fabric, thereby causing it to accentuate body lines and curves and drape softly.. Nilesh kumar
  5. 5. BLOCK FRUIT save ideas about Fashion fruits on Pinterest. | See more ideas ... what the closure of fruitsmagazine means for japanese street style BERET. A visorless usually woolen cap with a tight headband and a soft full flat top. First Known Use: 1826 Nilesh kumar
  6. 6. BATWING SLEEVE ( garment or part of a garment) resembling or conceived of as resembling the wing of a bat, as a loose long sleeve (batwing sleeve) having a deep armhole and a tight wrist. Origin of batwing. BREECHES Also called knee breeches. knee-length trousers, often having ornamental buckles or elaborate decoration at or near the bottoms, commonly worn by men and boys in the 17th, 18th, and early 19th centuries. 2. riding breeches. 3 Nilesh kumar
  7. 7. BALACLAVA A balaclava, also known as a balaclava helmet or ski mask, is a form of cloth headgear designed to expose only part of the face. Depending on style and how it is worn, only the eyes, mouth and nose, or just the front of the face are unprotected. BREECHES an off-the-shoulder dress and the Bardot top/dress/everything peaked. But why is the impractical neckline so popular (clue: because it's impractical) ... to the five finger rule of designers: Emilia Wickstead and Topshop, Nilesh kumar
  8. 8. BINDING Breast binding is the act of flattening breasts by the use of constrictive materials. The term also refers to the material used in this act. ... Breast binding by use of cloth strip or tape may result in bodily damage such as permanent deformation of the breast. BLEEDING Bleeding, also known as hemorrhaging or haemorrhaging, is blood escaping from the ... Onedefinition used is the need for more than 3 to 5 units of packed red ... As the energy is applied in a more focused fashion, it requires less energy Nilesh kumar
  9. 9. BLENDING Blending is the combining of different fibres together intimately to achieve a desired product characteristic. Blends can influence colouring, strength, softness, absorbency, ease of washing, resistance to wrinkling, ease of spinning, cost, etc. BOUCLE Boucle yarn contains loops that range in size from large, loose curls to tight circlets. In fact, the word boucle is French and means"to curl." ... Today, boucle clothing is available in modern easy-care acrylics and blends as well as wool. Nilesh kumar
  10. 10. BANDEAU A bandeau (pl. bandeaux, diminutive of French: bande meaning"strip") is a garment comprising, in appearance, a strip of cloth. ... In the first half of the 20th century, a "bandeau" was a narrow band worn by women to bind the hair, or as part of a head-dress. Nilesh kumar
  11. 11. CAMISOLE A light piece of clothing for women that is worn on the top part of the body, does not have sleeves, and is often worn alone or under a blouse — see color picture on this page. CAFE fashion Cafe was a restaurant based in New York City featuring celebrity models. Francesco Buti and Tommaso Buti founded the restaurant in 1995 and were arrested in Italy for fraud, bankruptcy, and money laundering in 1998.[1] The business was initially fronted by super models Naomi Campbell, Elle Macpherson, Claudia Schiffer, and Christy Turlington.[2] The Associated Press called the chain "a couture version of Planet Hollywood and the Hard Rock Cafe Nilesh kumar
  12. 12. COVET to desire wrongfully, inordinately, or without due regard for the rights of others: to covet another's property. 2. to wish for, especially eagerly: He won the prize they all coveted CAMOUFLAGE The definition of camouflage refers to the process of making something less obvious such as military dress that allows soldiers to blend in with their surroundings, animal coloring that allows animals to blend in and actions taken to hide your true intentions Nilesh kumar
  13. 13. CHEMISE for English Language Learners. : a piece of clothing that looks like a light, loose dress and that is worn by women as underwear or in bed. : a loose dress that hangs straight. COWL The cowl (from the Latin circular meaning hood) is worn by the members of religious order. ... The hooded Cloth is worn by monks usually the same color as the habit of the order. It is originally a common outer garment worn by both men and women. Nilesh kumar
  14. 14. CLOAK A cloak is a type of loose garment that is worn over indoor clothingand serves the same purpose as an overcoat; it protects the wearer from the cold, rain or wind for example, or it may form part of a fashionable outfit or uniform. ... Over time cloak designs have been changed to match fashion and available textiles. CIGARETTE PANTS Cigarette Pants are one of the hottest trends in women’s clothing these days. They are typically slim fitted pants with a snug fit through the legs, ending in a small leg opening usually an inch or two above the ankles. Unlike other trousers, cigarette pants feature a straight opening at the foot rather than a tapperd or flared ending Nilesh kumar
  15. 15. COLLECTION While both are common terms in the fashion industry, a fashion line refers exclusively to all of the clothinga fashion designer produces for a specific category within her fashion company, while a collection refers to a seasonal production of different styles within a line for that same company. COUTURIER A couturier (French: [ku.ty.ʁje]) is an establishment or person involved in the clothing fashion industry who makes original garments to order for private clients. A couturier may make what is known as haute couture Nilesh kumar
  16. 16. CORDUROY Corduroy is a textile with a distinct pattern, a "cord" or wale. Modern corduroy is most commonly composed of tufted cords, sometimes exhibiting a channel (bare to the base fabric) between the tufts. Corduroy is, in essence, a ridged form of velvet. ... As a fabric, corduroy is considered a durable cloth. CROCHETING Crochet (English: /kroʊˈʃeɪ/; French: [kʁɔʃɛ]) is a process of creating fabric by interlocking loops of yarn, thread, or strands of other materials using acrochet hook. The name is derived from the French term crochet, meaning 'small hook'. Nilesh kumar
  17. 17. CROCKING Crocking usually occurs in heavily dyed fabric, such as raw denim. Compared to “bleeding”, where the dye comes into contact with liquid; crocking occurs when the dye is physically rubbed off CARE LABELING. The apparel and textile industries worldwide have set different standards for care labeling a product. It becomes the suppliers or manufacturers responsibility to make sure customers understand the right methods of maintaining a product. Any piece of a textile product has two major kinds of labels, one that describes the fibre composition of the fabric and the other that contains washing and ironing instructions, which is generally called care labeling. Nilesh kumar
  18. 18. CARGO PANTS Cargo pants or cargo trousers, also sometimes called combat trousers (or combats) after their original military purpose, are loosely cut pantsdesigned for tough, outdoor activities distinguished by one or more cargo pockets. ... Cargo pants are made of hard wearing fabric and ruggedly stitched. CHEONGSAM a straight dress, usually of silk or cotton, with a stand-up collar and a slit in one side of the skirt, worn by Chinese women. Word Origin. from Chinese (Cantonese), variant of Mandarin ch'ang shan long jacket. Contemporary definitions forcheongsam. Nilesh kumar
  19. 19. CHIQUE a distinctive mode of dress or manner associated with a fashionable lifestyle, ideology, or pursuit. wearing the latest in urban chic. CULOTTES Culottes are an item of clothing worn on the lower half of the body. ... The French word culotte is (a pair of) panties, pants, knickers, trousers, shorts, or (historically) breeches; derived from the French word culot, meaning the lower half of a thing, the lower garment in this case Nilesh kumar
  20. 20. COUTURE Haute couture (/ˌoʊt kuːˈtjʊər/; French pronunciation: ​[ot kuˈtyʁ]; French for "high sewing" or "high dressmaking" or "high fashion") is the creation of exclusive custom- fitted clothing. ... In modern France, haute couture is a protected name that may not be used except by firms that meet certain well-defined standards Nilesh kumar
  21. 21. DUNGAREES Overall. ... An overall, over all, overalls, bib-and-brace overalls, dungarees or party bibs are a type of garment which is usually used as protective clothing when working. Some people call an overall a "pair of overalls" by analogy with "pair of trousers". DARTS Darts are folds (tucks coming to a point) and sewn into fabric to take in ease and provide shape to a garment, especially for a woman's bust. They are used frequently in all sorts of clothing to tailor the garment to the wearer's shape, or to make an innovative shape in the garment. Nilesh kumar
  22. 22. DITZY PRINT ditsy print. Feb 17, 2014 | by admin | Fabric Resource | Fabric, Fabric Terms, Printed pattern fabrics. A ditsy print is a very small scale all-over pattern with a random look, not linear or geometric. Flowers are often depicted, but are not exclusively used DARNING STITCH Darning is a sewing technique for repairing holes or worn areas in fabric or knitting using needle and thread alone. ... Pattern darning is a type of embroidery that uses parallel rows of straight stitches of different lengths to create a geometric design Nilesh kumar
  23. 23. EPAULETTE epaulette in Clothes & fashion topic. From Longman Dictionary of Contemporary Englishep‧au‧lette, epaulet /ˌepəˈlet/ noun [countable] a small piece of cloth attached to the shoulder of a coat or shirt, especially on a military uniform EMBROIDERY Embroidery is an ancient variety of decorative needlework in which designs and pictures are created by stitching strands of some material on to a layer of another material. ... Often, specific embroidery stitches are used. Nilesh kumar
  24. 24. EMBELLISHMENT Using ornamentation such as beading, sequins, appliqué, or embroidery to make part or all of a garment more beautiful. In sewing and crafts, an embellishment is anything that adds design interest to the piece EMPIRE WAIST LINE Empire silhouette, Empire line, Empire waist or just Empire is a style in women's clothing in which the dress has a fitted bodice ending just below the bust, giving a high-waisted appearance, and a gathered skirt which is long and loosely fitting but skims the body rather than being supported by voluminous petticoats Nilesh kumar
  25. 25. ELBOW PATCHE It seems more probable that they derived from the shooting jacket, which featured a leather patch on the shoulder to prevent wear from your shotgun and two matching ones on the elbows Nilesh kumar
  26. 26. FELT Felt is a cloth made without weaving (a non- woven) which is produced by matting, condensing and pressing fibers. Loden is a type of felt originally worn in the Alpine regions, which has recently gained worldwide acceptance as a textile for fine and durable clothing Fishtail the ' fishtail ' was a small trench- mortar bomb, which the Germanssubstituted for the rifle- grenade and used with great effect. Nilesh kumar
  27. 27. FIT AND FLARE fit and flare. :fitted through the waist and flaring out at or below the hips. … her dynamic fit and flare skirts and dress shapes are sure to be a hit with their movement and effortless cool. FASHION LEADERS are people who are influential in fashion. There are two main dimensions that can be seen in fashionleadership: fashion innovativeness and fashion opinion leadership. Nilesh kumar
  28. 28. FASHION VICTIMS a person who follows popular fashions slavishly. "the military style great coat is the item fashion victims are queueing up for this season" FASHION FORECASTING is a global career that focuses on upcomingtrends. A fashion forecaster predicts the colors, fabrics, textures, materials, prints, graphics, beauty/grooming, accessories, footwear, street style, and other styles that will be presented on the runway and in the stores for the upcoming seasons. Nilesh kumar
  29. 29. FRINGE for English Language Learners. : a border made of hanging threads used to decorate the edge of something (such as clothing, rugs, and curtains) : a narrow area along the edge of something. FLORAL PRINTS Fashion's ongoing love affair with floral prints continues for Spring 2013 with a myriad of designersoffering up their take on the iconic pattern Nilesh kumar
  30. 30. FEDORA A fedora /fɪˈdɔːrə/ is a hat with a soft brim and indented crown. It is typically creased lengthwise down the crown and "pinched" near the front on both sides. ... The term fedora was in use as early as 1891. Its popularity soared, and eventually it eclipsed the similar-looking homburg. FAUX LEATHER Synthetic leathers, at times made from plastics, are often used in clothing and fabrics. Artificial leather is marketed under many names, including "leatherette", "faux leather", "vegan leather", "PU leather" and "pleather Nilesh kumar
  31. 31. GALLOON A narrow ornamental strip of fabric, typically a silk braid or piece of lace, used to trim clothing or finish upholstery. ... 'Wide silk ribbons could be attached to either the crown or the galloon.' Gathering is a sewing technique for shortening the length of a strip of fabric so that the longer piece can be attached to a shorter piece. ... In simple gathering, parallel rows of running stitches are sewn along one edge of the fabric to be gathered Nilesh kumar
  32. 32. GODET A godet (/ɡoʊˈdeɪ/ or /ɡoʊˈdɛt/) is an extra piece of fabric in the shape of a circular sector which is set into a garment, usually a dress or skirt. The addition of a godet causes the article ofclothing in question to flare, thus adding width and volume GORE Clothing & Fashion) a tapering or triangular piece of material used in making a shaped skirt, umbrella, etc. 2. a similarly shaped piece, esp of land. vb. (Clothing &Fashion) (tr) to make into or with a gore or gores Nilesh kumar
  33. 33. GODET A godet (/ɡoʊˈdeɪ/ or /ɡoʊˈdɛt/) is an extra piece of fabric in the shape of a circular sector which is set into a garment, usually a dress or skirt. The addition of a godet causes the article ofclothing in question to flare, thus adding width and volume GINGHAM. A Clothing Fabric Usually Of Yarn-dyed Cotton In Plain Weave. Nilesh kumar
  34. 34. GEOMETRIC PRINT ge·o·met·ric. adjective. The definition of geometric is something associated with geometry, or the use of straight lines and shapes. An example of geometric is an art piece made from rectangles, squares and circles. GIMP is a narrow ornamental trim used in sewing or embroidery. It is made of silk, wool, or cotton and is often stiffened with metallic wire or coarse cord running through it. Gimp is used as trimming for dresses, curtains, furniture, etc. ... Sometimes gimp is covered in beads or spangles Nilesh kumar
  35. 35. GREIGE Most people assume that greige refers to a color, but it's actually afabric. Greige is an unfinished woven or knitted fabric that hasn't been bleached or dyed. It can be used for upholstery, window treatments, clothes and more GAUZE thin often transparent fabric used chiefly for clothing or draperies. b :a loosely woven cotton surgical dressing. Nilesh kumar
  36. 36. GREIGE Most people assume that greige refers to a color, but it's actually afabric. Greige is an unfinished woven or knitted fabric that hasn't been bleached or dyed. It can be used for upholstery, window treatments, clothes and more GAUZE thin often transparent fabric used chiefly for clothing or draperies. b :a loosely woven cotton surgical dressing. Nilesh kumar
  37. 37. GRIPSY SKIRT Member of a race of people, originally from Asia, who traditionally travel around and live in caravans. Many people prefer to use the name Roma or Romani Nilesh kumar
  38. 38. HAREM PANTS women's loose trousersthat fit closely at the ankle. HALTER NECK is a style of women's clothing strap that runs from the front of the garment around the back of the neck, and leaving most of the back uncovered. ... The halter style is used with swimsuits, to maximize sun tan exposure on the back and minimize tan lines. Nilesh kumar
  39. 39. HAREM PANTS women's loose trousersthat fit closely at the ankle. HEM An edge or border on a piece of cloth, especially a finished edge, as for a garment or curtain, made by folding an edge under and stitching it down. 2. The height or level of the bottom edge of a skirt, dress, or coat; a hemline. tr.v. hemmed, hem·ming, hems. Nilesh kumar
  40. 40. HAUTE COUTURE Couture translates literally from French as "dressmaking" but may also refer to fashion, sewing, or needlework and is also used as a common abbreviation of haute couture and refers to the same thing in spirit. Haute translates literally to "high" HOSIERY for Students. :clothing (as stockings or socks) that is worn on the legs and feet. Nilesh kumar
  41. 41. houndstooth. A usually small broken-check textile pattern; also :a fabric woven in this pattern — called also houndstooth check, hound's-tooth check HOOP A hoop skirt or hoopskirt is a women's undergarment worn in various periods to hold the skirt extended into a fashionable shape. ... Hoop skirts are called by various names in different periods: Farthingale (Spanish verdugado) (16th century) Panniers or "sidehoops" (18th century) Nilesh kumar
  42. 42. HAVELOCK (ˈhævlɒk) (Clothing & Fashion) a light-coloured cover for a service cap with a flap extending over the back of the neck to protect the head and neck from the sun. [C19: named after Sir H. HUE a gradation or variety of a color; tint: pale hues. 2. the property of light by which the color of an object is classified as red, blue, green, or yellow in reference to the spectrum. Nilesh kumar
  43. 43. IKAT Ikkat, is a dyeing technique used to pattern textiles that employs resist dyeing on the yarns prior to dyeing and weaving the fabric. ... Because the surface design is created in the yarns rather than on the finished cloth, in ikat both fabric faces are patterned Interfacing is a textile used on the unseen or "wrong" side of fabrics to make an area of a garment more rigid. Interfacings can be used to: stiffen or add body to fabric, such as the interfacingused in shirt collars. strengthen a certain area of the fabric, for instance where buttonholes will be sewn. Nilesh kumar
  44. 44. INTERLINING is a fabric added to a garment when more warmth is needed, like in a winter coat. ... Interlining can be constructed separately from the actual garment (it's sometimes removable), or used as an underlining. Underlining is a fabric added to fashion fabric for more body and/or opacity INSEAM an inside or inner seam of a garment, especially the seam of a trouser leg that runs from the crotch down to the bottom of the leg. Nilesh kumar
  45. 45. JOUY PRINT toile de Jouy. :an 18th century French scenic pattern usually printedon cotton, linen, or silk in one color on a light ground; broadly :a similar printedfabric. Jodhpuri Sherwani, Groom Dress, Weeding, Mens Fashion, Ethnic, Western, Outfit Ideas ..... Black VelvetJodhpuri Suit Clothes mean nothing until someone lives in them Nilesh kumar
  46. 46. JOGGER Tapered sweatpants called "jogger pants" are one of the hottest new trends in menswear, according to industry experts. The legs of the sweatpants, which feature elastic at the feet, are designed to fall just above the ankle. JAMDANI The word Jamdani is of Persian origin; Jam meaning flower and Dani meaning a vase. ... Jamdani is a hand loom woven fabric made of cotton, which historically was referred to as muslin. Jamdani weaving tradition is of Bengali origin. Nilesh kumar
  47. 47. JERSEY A jersey is an item of knitted clothing, traditionally in wool or cotton, with sleeves, worn as a pullover, as it does not open at the front, unlike a cardigan. It is usually close-fitting and machine knitted in contrast to a guernsey that is more often hand knit with a thicker yarn. JUNK JEWELRY Costume jewelry, trinkets, fashion jewelry, junk jewelry, fake jewelry, or fallalery is jewelry manufactured as ornamentation to complement a particular fashionable costume or garment as opposed to "real" (fine) jewelry which may be regarded primarily as collectibles, keepsakes, or investments. Nilesh kumar
  48. 48. KNITTING Knitting is a method by which yarn is manipulated to create a textile or fabric for use in many types of garments. Knitting creates multiple loops of yarn, called stitches, in a line or tube. Knitting has multiple active stitches on the needle at one time. KNICKERS Knickerbockers or knickers are a form of men's or boys' baggy-kneed trousers particularly popular in the early 20th century United States. ... (In British English knickers means underwear worn by women.) At the onset of puberty, they graduated to long trousers. Nilesh kumar
  49. 49. KEYHOLE NECKLINES Keyhole necklines are a style of neckline similar to a halter-neck, where the converging diagonals of the neckline’s construction meet at the front. But rather than there being solid fabric here, keyhole necklines have a central cutaway — the keyhole — just below the collarbone. KHAKI a khaki-colored cloth made usually of cotton or wool and used especially for military uniforms. b :a garment of this cloth; especially :a military uniform —usually used in plural. 2 :a light yellowish brown. Nilesh kumar
  50. 50. KILT a knee-length pleated skirt usually of tartan worn by men in Scotland and by Scottish regiments in the British armies. 2 :a garment that resembles a Scottish kilt. kimono The kimono (着物, きもの) is a traditional Japanese garment. The word "kimono", which actually means a "thing to wear" (ki "wear" and mono "thing"), has come to denote these full- length robes. ... It is a formal style of clothing associated with politeness and good manners. Nilesh kumar
  51. 51. KNIFE PLEAT A pleat (older plait) is a type of fold formed by doubling fabric back upon itself and securing it in place. It is commonly used inclothing and upholstery to gather a wide piece of fabric to a narrower circumference. Nilesh kumar
  52. 52. LACE is a textile that the historian Pat Earnshaw succinctly described as 'holes surrounded with thread'. This definitioncovers a multitude of handwork techniques including embroidery, macramé, knitting, knotting, crochet as well as machine lace. LEG O' MUTTON SLEEVE Obsolete Fashion: Take It or Sleeve It – The Leg o' Mutton Sleeve. ... The leg o' mutton sleeve (also known as the gigotsleeve) acquired its name because of its unusual shape; incredibly voluminous at top and tapering just below the elbow, this facet of fashion resembled a lamb shank. Nilesh kumar
  53. 53. LAPELS are the folded flaps of cloth on the front of a jacket or coat, and are most commonly found on formal clothing and suit jackets. Usually they are formed by folding over the front edges of the jacket or coat and sewing them to the collar, an extra piece of fabric around the back of the neck. LEATHER is a material created through the tanning of hides, pelts and skins of animals. ... Leather is decorated by leather carving, leather stamping, leatherembossing, pyrography, beading, dying of leather or painting on leather. Today, most leather is made of cow hides, but many exceptions exist. Nilesh kumar
  54. 54. LETTUCE sewing is a garment finishing method, where the edge of a piece of cloth is folded narrowly and sewn to prevent unravelling of the fabric. LOOKBOOK A lookbook is a collection of photographs compiled to show off a model, a photographer, a style, or stylist or a clothing line. Usually, bloggers or vloggers will "model" fashionable looks for that month or season. This gives viewers ideas on how to style outfits, or to show what the latest fashions Nilesh kumar
  55. 55. LINGERIE In French the word lingerie applies to all undergarments for either sex. In English it means women's underwear or nightclothes.Lingerie as a word was first used to refer to underwear and bras in 1922. Informal usage suggests visually appealing or even eroticclothing. LOAFER The style most commonly seen, known as a loafer or slippers in American culture, has a moccasin construction. One of the first designs was introduced in London by Wildsmith Shoes, called the Wildsmith Loafer. ... A less casual, earlier type of slip-on is made with side gussets (sometimes called a dress loafer). Nilesh kumar
  56. 56. LEOTARD A close-fitting one-piece garment worn especially by dancers, acrobats, and aerialists; also :tights —often used in plural. LOOM Yarn Directory Yarn Definition Textile Machinery Textile List Fashion Industry News Fashion. A shuttle, in general, is something which travels back and forth between places in a regular and relatively frequent manner. a loom component, for which see below (this is the original meaning). Nilesh kumar
  57. 57. MERCERISED COTTON Mercerization is a process applied to cellulosic fibers – typically cotton (or cotton-covered thread with a polyester core) but hemp and linen can be mercerized also – to increase luster. ... So higher quality yarns and fabrics, for example, are always mercerized. MACRAMÉ a coarse lace or fringe made by knotting threads or cords in a geometrical pattern; also :the art of tying knots in patterns. Nilesh kumar
  58. 58. MARY JANE (also known as "doll shoes") is an American term (formerly a registered trademark) for a closed, low-cut shoe with one or more straps across the instep. ... Among girls, Mary Janes are traditionally worn with pantyhose or socks, and a dress or a skirt and blouse. MESSENGER BAG A messenger bag (also called a courier bag) is a type of sack, usually made out of some kind of cloth (natural or synthetic), that is worn over one shoulder with a strap that goes across the chest resting the bag on the lower back. ... A smaller version is often called a sling bag. Nilesh kumar
  59. 59. MINANDERE A-line: Style line for apparel in which the dress fits at the shoulder or the skirt at ... with Appliqué patterns, and fabric artists and fashion designers MULE a French word, is a style of shoe that is backless and often closed-toed. Mules can be any heel height - from flat to high. The style is predominantly (but not exclusively) worn by women Nilesh kumar
  60. 60. MANDARIN COLLAR A mandarin collar or standing collar is a short unfolded stand- upcollar style on a shirt or jacket. Mandarin collars start at the neckline and typically rise vertically two to five centimeters. The style derives its Western name from the gowns worn by Mandarins in Imperial China. MADRAS CHEEKS a large silk or cotton kerchief usually of bright colors that is often worn as a turban. 2 a :a fine plain-woven shirting and dress fabric usually of cotton with varied designs (such as plaid) in bright colors or in white. b :a light open usually cotton fabric with a heavy design Nilesh kumar
  61. 61. Mosaic Fashion entered administration on 2 March 2009. Most of the businesses were immediately sold on to Aurora Fashions, a new company jointly owned by Icelandic bank Kaupthing - a majorMosaic creditor - and Mosaic's former management. MANNEQUIN A mannequin (also called a manikin, dummy, lay figure ordress form) is an often articulated doll used by artists, tailors, dressmakers, windowdressers and others especially to display or fit clothing. Nilesh kumar
  62. 62. NURSERY PRINT Children's clothing is often more casual than adult clothing, fit for play and rest. Hosiery is commonly used. Nowadays a lot of kids wear are very much influenced by trends in adult wear.Good quality well designed garments are a priority for a growing number of parents and children's clothing is getting prime place in top label stores and high end fashion retail outlets. Dresses are also getting separately designed for boys and girls at a very early age Nilesh kumar
  63. 63. OMBRE A French term meaning "shaded." Usually a multicolored stripe, with colors graduating from light to dark. The color effect is woven into the fabric. Generally produced by arranging different tones in the warp. OXFORD SHOE An Oxford shoe is characterized by shoelace eyelets tabs that are attached under the vamp, a feature termed "closed lacing". ... Originally, Oxfords were plain, formal shoes, made of leather but they evolved into a range of styles suitable for both formal, uniform, and casual wear. Nilesh kumar
  64. 64. OQI PRINT clothing or shelter necessary for the child's welfare, or commits a reckless act which results ... magazine, or other visual or printmedium containing such a photograph, film, .... by an appellate judge explaining why he or shoedisagrees with the decision OVERSIZE shoelace eyelets tabs that are attached under the vamp, a feature termed "closed lacing". ... Originally, Oxfords were plain, formal shoes, made of leather but they evolved into a range of styles suitable for both formal, uniform, and casual wear. Nilesh kumar
  65. 65. PAGODA SLEEVES A funnel-shaped outer sleeve turned back to expose an inner sleeve and lining. 'Pagoda sleeves were a high fashion distinction, and reserved for nice or best dresses.' Panniers Panniers or side hoops are women's undergarments worn in the 17th and 18th centuries to extend the width of the skirts at the side while leaving the front and back relatively flat. This provided a panel where woven patterns, elaborate decorations and rich embroidery could be displayed and fully appreciated. Nilesh kumar
  66. 66. PEEP-TOE A peep-toe shoe is a woman's shoe (usually a pump, slingback, bootie, or any otherdress shoe) in which there is an opening at the toe-box which allows the toes to show. Peep-toe shoes were popular beginning in the 1940s but disappeared by the 1960s. PRÊT-À-PORTER Ready-to-wear or prêt-à-porter French pronunciation: ​[pʁɛ.ta pɔʁ.te]; often abbreviated RTW; "off-the-rack" or "off-the-peg" in casual use) is theterm for factory-made clothing, sold in finished condition, in standardized sizes, as distinct from made to measure or bespoke clothing tailored . Nilesh kumar
  67. 67. PENCIL SKIRT A pencil skirt is a slim-fitting skirt with a straight, narrow cut. Generally the hem falls to, or is just below, the knee and is tailored for a close fit. It is named for its shape: long and slim like a pencil. PLEAT A pleat (older plait) is a type of fold formed by doubling fabric back upon itself and securing it in place. It is commonly used inclothing and upholstery to gather a wide piece of fabric to a narrower circumference. Nilesh kumar
  68. 68. PLAID plaid for English Language Learners. : a pattern on cloth of stripes with different widths that cross each other to form squares. plaids : clothes with plaidpatterns. : a woolen cloth with a plaid pattern that is worn over the shoulder as part of the Scottish national costume. PEPLUM Peplum (pep-luhm) is a short, gathered, slightly flared strip of fabric attached at the waist of a woman's blouse, jacket, skirt or dress. Nilesh kumar
  69. 69. PLACKET A placket (also spelled placquet) is an opening in the upper part of trousers or skirts, or at the neck or sleeve of a garment.Plackets are almost always used to allow clothing to be put on or removed easily, but are sometimes used purely as a design element. POLONAISE The term polonaise was applied to a variety of garments throughout the 19th century, often because their styling was thought to be Polish in inspiration. ... This style of linen Polonaise can be looped up and worn over a corresponding linen skirt also. Nilesh kumar
  70. 70. POLO NECK A polo neck, roll-neck, (UK), turtleneck (US, Canada), or skivvy (Australia, New Zealand) is a garment—usually a sweater—with a close-fitting, round, and high part similar to a collar that folds over and covers the neck. POUCH a small drawstring bag carried on the person. 2 a :a bag of small or moderate size for storing or transporting goods; specifically :a lockable bagfor first-class mail or diplomatic dispatches. b chiefly Scotland :pocket. Nilesh kumar
  71. 71. PRINCESS LINE "Princess line" or "princess dress" describes a woman's fitted dress or other garment cut in long panels without a horizontal join or separation at the waist. Instead of relying on darts to shape the garment, the fit is achieved with long seams and shaped pattern pieces. PAISLEY The design originated in India and spread to Scotland when British soldiers brought home cashmere shawls. From roughly 1800 to 1850, using Jacquard looms, the women of the town of Paisley, Scotland adapted the design and wove woolen shawls, hence the design is popularly known as thePaisley pattern. Nilesh kumar
  72. 72. PATCHWORK Fashion Directory Definition List Fashion Industry News Clothing Industry Glossary Fabric Mills Apparel Definition. Patchwork is a form of needlework or craft that involves sewing together small pieces of fabric and stitching them together into a larger design. PASTORAL A pastoral lifestyle (see pastoralism) is that of shepherds herding livestock around open areas of land according to seasonsand the changing availability of water and pasture. It lends its name to a genre of literature, art, and music that depicts such life in an idealized manner, typically for urban audiences. A pastoral is a work of this genre, also known as bucolic, Nilesh kumar
  73. 73. PATCH POCKET a pocket formed by sewing a piece of shaped material to the outside of a garment. Origin of patch pocket. PIPING In sewing, piping is a type of trim or embellishment consisting of a strip of folded fabric so as to form a "pipe" inserted into a seam to define the edges or style lines of a garment or other textile object. Usually the fabric strip is cut on the bias. Nilesh kumar
  74. 74. PUMP A court shoe (British English), or pump (American English), is a shoe with a low-cut front, the vamp, and without a fastening. They are usually worn by women, but are still traditional menswear in some formal situations, where the style is sometimes called an opera slipper or patent pump. Nilesh kumar
  75. 75. QALAMKARI is a type of hand-painted or block-printed cotton textile, produced in parts of India and Iran. Its name originates in the Persian , ‫قلمکار‬which is derived from the words qalam (pen) and kari (craftmanship), meaning drawing with a pen. Only natural dyes are used in kalamkari and it involves seventeen steps.They are beautiful sarees. QUITING To quit means to stop doing something. You might quit a lousy job or quiteating dessert. The verb quit can also mean to leave a place or depart from a location. Nilesh kumar
  76. 76. QUICK PRINTS Fast fashion is a contemporary term used by fashion retailers to express that designs move ... Category management is defined as "the strategic management of product groups through trade partnerships, which ... unused ink back into the system instead of the stop start method used by the traditional screen printing method Nilesh kumar
  77. 77. RAGLAN SLEEVE is a sleeve that extends in one piece fully to the collar, leaving a diagonal seam from underarm to collarbone giving the garment a relatively undefined look. ... It gave greater movement to the wearer, instead of the usualsleeve head which was prefixed. RACERBACK is an article of clothing with a “T" shaped back behind the shoulder blades to allow ease of movement in sports. It does not always look exactly like a "T". The garment is cut and sewn to reveal the wearer’s shoulders and their shoulder blades Nilesh kumar
  78. 78. RUCHING It is a very ancient sewing technique. A strip of fabric or ribbon is gathered in a repeat pattern and as the gathering thread is drawn up the strip forms scallops or petals. Throughout history ruching has been an embellishment or trim on women's clothing often seen on a neckline, sleeve, hem or bonnet. RIBBING In knitting, ribbing is a pattern in which vertical stripes of stockinette stitch alternate with vertical stripes of reverse stockinette stitch. ... The elasticity depends on the number of knit/purl transitions; 1×1 ribbing is more elastic than 2×2 ribbing, etc Nilesh kumar
  79. 79. RETRO Retro style is style that is consciously derivative or imitative of trends, music, modes, fashions, or attitudes of the recent past, typically 15–20 years old. RUFFLE In sewing and dressmaking, a ruffle, frill, or furbelow is a strip of fabric, lace or ribbon tightly gathered or pleated on one edge and applied to a garment, bedding, or other textile as a form of trimming. The term flounce is a particular type of fabric manipulation that creates a similar look but with less bulk. Nilesh kumar
  80. 80. SEAM In sewing, a seam is the join where two or more layers of fabric, leather, or other materials are held together with stitches. ... In clothing construction,seams are classified by their type (plain, lapped, abutted, or French seams) and position in the finished garment (center back seam, inseam, side seam). SEAM PUCKERING refers to the gathering of a seam during sewing, after sewing, or after laundering, causing an unacceptable seam appearance. Seam puckering is more common on woven fabrics than knits; and it is prominent on tightly woven fabrics. Puckering is usually caused by one or more of the following conditions: Nilesh kumar
  81. 81. SELVEDGE the edge of woven fabric finished so as to prevent raveling, often in a narrow tape effect, different from the body of the fabric. 2. any similar strip or part of surplus material, as at the side of wallpaper. 3. Also called margin. SWATCH A textile sample is a piece of cloth or fabric designed to represent a larger whole. A small sample, usually taken from existing fabric, is often called a swatch, whilst a larger sample, made as a trial to test production methods, is called a strike off. Nilesh kumar
  82. 82. Shibori A Definition. Shibori is the Japanese word for a variety of ways of embellishing textiles by shaping cloth and securing it before dyeing. ... It is the pliancy of a textile and its potential for creating a multitude of shape-resisted designs that the Japanese concept of shibori recognizes and explores. SHEATH DRESS In fashion, a sheath dress is a type of dress designed to fit close to the body, relatively unadorned. Unlike many cocktail dresses and the longer ballroom dress, a sheath dress typically falls around the knees or lower thighs. Nilesh kumar
  83. 83. SHIFT DRESS A shift dress is a short, sleeveless dress that hangs from the shoulders. It is suitable for all body types and sizes — anyone can wear the solid design. Thedress is usually worn alone or with stockings and has been popular since the 1960s. Signature bag A handbag, considered a status symbol, that has the signature, initials, or logo of a high fashiondesigner or company, printed in an allover pattern or placed strategically on the bag so it is visible. ... They are often combined with beads in decorating evening dresses, handbags, and other accessories. Nilesh kumar
  84. 84. SOUTACHE BRAID A soutache is narrow flat decorative braid, a type of galloon, used in the trimming of drapery or clothing. ... Often woven of metallic bullion thread, silk, or a blend of silk and wool, soutache began to be made of rayon and other synthetic fibers in the 20th century. SHRUG A shrug is a cropped, cardigan-like garment with short or long sleeves, typically knitted, usually for women. Generally, a shrug covers less of the body than a vest would, but it is more tailored than a shawl. ... A shrug covers a small portion of the upper body. Nilesh kumar
  85. 85. SILHOUETTE. In fashion, the overall outline, or shape of a garment. Three basic silhouettes form the basis for all clothing and are considered long-run fashions. ... A-line and V-shape are modifications of the straight silhouette. SPANGLE 1 :a small plate of shining metal or plastic used for ornamentation especially on clothing. 2 :a small glittering object or particle. First Known Use: 15th century. Nilesh kumar
  86. 86. STYLIST A wardrobe stylist, also fashion stylist, is a consultant who selects the clothing for published editorial features, print or television advertising campaigns, music videos, concert performances, and any public appearances made by celebrities, models or other public figures. STOLE stole for English Language Learners. : a long, wide piece of clothingthat is usually worn across the shoulders. Nilesh kumar
  87. 87. TATTING Definitions for the Clothing & Fabric Industry. Lace FactoriesFashion Industry News Fashion. Tatting is a technique for handcrafting lace that can be documented approximately to the early 19th century. The instrument that is used is called a shuttle. TEXTURE Is the surface appearance of fabric. Texture is the one element you can see and feel.Texture is found in the thickness and appearance of the fabric. Words that describe texture are: Loopy, fuzzy, furry, soft, shiny, dull, bulky, rough, crisp, smooth, sheer,etc. Nilesh kumar
  88. 88. TERRYCLOTH terry cloth, terry towelling, terry, or simply towelling is a fabric with loops that can absorb large amounts of water. It can be manufactured by weaving or knitting. Towelling is woven on special looms that have two beams of longitudinal warp through which the filler or weft is fired laterally. TRIM trimming in clothing and home decorating is applied ornament, such as gimp, passementerie, ribbon, ruffles, or, as a verb, to apply such ornament. ... Trimsare used generally to enhance the beauty of the garments. Nilesh kumar
  89. 89. TOTE BAGS The term tote or tate, meaning "to carry", can be traced back to the 17th century but was not used to describe bags until 1900. However, the tote bag craze in the United States began in the 1940s with the release of L.L. ... Today, fashion lovers and consumers can find tote bags in a variety of decorations and themes. TWILL TAPE Twill tape is a flat twill-woven ribbon of cotton, linen, polyester, or wool. ... Twill tape is used in sewing and tailoring to reinforce seams, make casings, bind edges, and make study ties for closing garments (for example, on hospital gowns. Nilesh kumar
  90. 90. TEA-LENGTH The Formal Definition. According to the OxfordDictionary, a tea-length dress is one whose hemline falls "above the ankle and below the knee." ... The tea-length hem can be contrasted with the cocktail dress, whose hem usually falls somewhere mid- thigh to just above the knee. TAPERED LEG It means that the trouser is wider at the waistband than it is at the ankle. It varies based on what you're like owing for in pants but traditionally you would have a widerleg opening for comfort tapering down to a narrower ankle for style. Nilesh kumar
  91. 91. TANK TOP In American English and Australian English, a tank top is a sleeveless shirt that can be worn by either sex. The name derives from its resemblance to a tank suit, a style of one- piece women's swim suit with shoulder straps. ... Tank tops are often worn by athletes in sports such as Track and field and bicycling. TAILORING As an adjective, tailor-made (from the second half of the twentieth century usually simplified to tailored) refers to clothing made by or in the style of clothes made by a tailor, characterized by simplicity of cut and trim and fine (often hand) finishing; as a women's clothing style tailored as opposed to dressmaker. Nilesh kumar
  92. 92. TIE-DYE is a method of dyeing clothing originally popularized by members of the hippie subculture. Clothes are tied, either with string or rubber bands into some sort of pattern. ... Another shibori method is to wrap the fabric around a core of rope, wood or other material, and bind it tightly with string or thread TIERED SKIRT Having a series of rows or levels placed one above the other. ‘a theatre with tiered seating’ in combination ‘a four-tiered wedding cake’ (of a garment) having a number of successively overlapping ruffles or flounces.‘a tiered skirt’ Nilesh kumar
  93. 93. TOP HAT (Clothing & Fashion) a man's hat with a tall cylindrical crown and narrow brim, often made of silk, now worn for some formal occasions. Also called: chimneypot hat or high hat. top hat. :a tall-crowned hat usually of beaver or silk. TASSEL 1 :a hanging ornament (as on clothing) made of a bunch of cords of the same length fastened at one end. 2 :the male flower cluster on the top of some plants and especially corn. Nilesh kumar
  94. 94. TRAIN/TRAIL In clothing, a trail describes the long back portion of a skirt, overskirt, or dress that trails behind the wearer. It is a common part of a woman's court dress, formal evening gowns or wedding dress. TRENCH COAT A trench coat is an enduringly popular item of clothing worn round the world. It is generally made of heavy duty cotton, drill or poplin, and has a lining which can be removed depending on the weather. It is a descendant of the heavy serge coatsworn by British, Canadian and French soldiers in World War I. Nilesh kumar
  95. 95. TULLE Something made of tulle fabric. Tulle is used for a variety of purposes, for instance, clothing items is most commonly made oftulle, including skirts, gowns (particularly wedding gowns), coats, bed skirts, bows and jackets. Tulle netting is also popularly used in veils and ballet tutus TUXEDO A dress jacket, usually black with satin or grosgrain lapels, worn for formal or semiformal occasions. Also called dinner jacket. 2. A complete outfit including this jacket, trousers usually with a silken stripe down the side, a bow tie, and often a cummerbund. Nilesh kumar
  96. 96. TWINSET A twinset is a set of women's clothing, consisting of a cardigan and sweater of the same colour. TUCK In sewing, a tuck is a fold or pleat in fabric that is sewn in place. Small tucks, especially multiple parallel tucks, may be used to decorate clothing or household linens. When the tucks are very narrow, they are called pintucks or Pin- tucking. Nilesh kumar
  97. 97. TIARA A tiara (from Latin: tiara, from Ancient Greek: τιάρα) is a jeweled, ornamental crown traditionally worn by women. It is worn during formal occasions, particularly if thedress code is white tie. Nilesh kumar
  98. 98. UNITARD Unitard - Definition of Clothing Apparel Search. Sock Factory Hosiery MachineryFashion Directory Definition List Fashion Industry News Clothing Industry Glossary. A unitard is a skin-tight one- piece garment with long legs and sometimes long sleeves. It differs from a leotard in that a leotard does not have long legs. U". ... Necklines The neck opening of the shirt is formed in the shape of the letter “U". ... Necklines also refers to the overall line between all the layers of clothing and the neck and shoulders of a person. Scoop Neck(curved, concave up) these have a curved U-shape, with the arms of the U hanging on the shoulders. Nilesh kumar
  99. 99. V-SHAPED NECKLINE V-neck. :a V-shaped neck of a garment; also :a garment (such as a sweater) with a V-shaped neck. vent A vent is a vertical slit rising from the bottom hem of a jacket or a skirt, generally to allow for ease of movement. ... Single vents jackets are associated with Italian tailoring, while the double-vented style is typically British. Nilesh kumar
  100. 100. VOGUE. 1 a :popular acceptation or favor :popularity. b :a period of popularity. 2 :one that is in fashion at a particular time. 3 archaic :the leading place in popularity or acceptance. vintage Retro, short for retrospective, or "vintage style," usually refers toclothing that imitates the style of a previous era. Reproduction, or repro, clothing is a newly made copy of an older garment. Clothingproduced more recently is usually called modern or contemporaryfashion. Opinions vary on these definitions. Nilesh kumar
  101. 101. WEAVE Woven Fabric Weaving Machinery Fabric Directory Fashion Definition ListFashion Industry News Woven Labels. Weaving is an ancient textile art and craft that involves placing two threads or yarn made of fibre onto a warp and weft of a loom and turning them into cloth. WATTEAU BACK a loose, full back of a woman's gown, formed by wide box pleats hanging from a high shoulder yoke and extending to the hem in an unbroken line. Origin of Watteau back. Nilesh kumar
  102. 102. WIKIPEDIA the free encyclopedia. Jump to: navigation, search. Wide- leg jeans or baggy pants are a style of clothing popular from the mid-1990s until the mid-2000s. The quintessential brand of "hip-hop" style wide leg jeans was JNCO, though other youth and ethnic oriented clothing companies manufacture WELT POCKET While this type of pocket is often referred to as a welt pocket in the sewing community and in sewing literature, it is actually traditionally called a 'jetted' pocket. A true welt is formed on top of the garment and topstitched in place. Nilesh kumar
  103. 103. Wrap around In the context of clothing, a wrap can refer to a shawl or stole or other fabric wrapped about the upper body, or a simple skirt- type garment made by wrapping a piece of material round the lower body. Warli painting the free encyclopedia. Jump to: navigation, search. Warli painting is a style of tribal art mostly created by the Adivasis from the North Sahyadri Range in India. This range encompasses cities such as Dahanu, Talasari, Jawhar, Palghar, Mokhada, and Vikramgadh of Palghar district. Nilesh kumar
  104. 104. X-RAY FABRIC See-through clothing is any garment of clothing made with lace, mesh or sheerfabric that allows the wearer's body or undergarments to be seen through its fabric. ... There was a "sheer fashion trend" starting with designer clothing from 2008. X-Large X-Large is a clothing store/line founded in Los Angeles in 1991. ... According to I.T's official website, which is a retail chain that carries X- Large branded items in Hong Kong, X-Large was the first street brand to use a gorilla or monkey as a logo even before "A Bathing Ape in Lukewarm Water". Nilesh kumar
  105. 105. YARN Yarn is a long continuous length of interlocked fibers, suitable for use in the production of textiles, sewing, knitting, weaving and ropemaking. Yarn can be made from any number of synthetic or natural fibers. Very thin yarn is referred to as thread. ... The only natural fiber that is counted as monofilament is silk YOKE A yoke is a shaped pattern piece which forms part of a garment, usually fitting around the neck and shoulders, or around the hips to provide support for looser parts of the garment, such as a gathered skirt or the body of a shirt. Nilesh kumar
  106. 106. ZIPPER Inside the slider is a Y-shaped channel that meshes together or separates the opposing rows of teeth, depending on the direction of the slider's movement. The word Zipper is onomatopoetic, because it was named for the sound the device makes when used, a high-pitched zip. ZŌRI The bulrush covered zōri that resemble tatami mats are not used with kimono, but are considered working wear or matched with casual Western or Japanese clothing, for example jinbei. Thus they rank close to the wooden geta. ... Men's zōri are often plastic straw imitation, with foam or cork soles. Nilesh kumar
  107. 107. ZARDOZI Zardozi Robe designed by Pakistan fashion designer Sehyr Saigol. The wordZardozi is made up of two Persian words, Zar meaning gold and Dozi meaningembroidery. A Persian embroidery form, Zardosi attained its summit in the 17th Century, under the patronage of Mughal Emperor Akbar. Nilesh kumar

