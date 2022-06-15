Successfully reported this slideshow.

Jun. 15, 2022
Education

Unconsciousness is when a person is unable to respond to people and activities. Doctors often call this a coma or being in a comatose state. Other changes in awareness can occur without becoming unconscious. These are called altered mental status or changed mental status.

Unconsciousness is when a person is unable to respond to people and activities. Doctors often call this a coma or being in a comatose state. Other changes in awareness can occur without becoming unconscious. These are called altered mental status or changed mental status.

Education

unconsciousness.pptx

  1. 1. UNCONSCIOUSNESS
  2. 2. DEFINITION OF UNCONSCIOUSNESS  It is an abnormal state resulting from disturbance of sensory perception to the extent that the patient is not aware of what is happening around him
  3. 3. ETIOLOGY Structural lesions in brain Metabolic disorders A car accident Severe blood loss A blow to the chest or head Low blood sugar Dehydration Low blood pressure
  4. 4. CLINICAL MANIFESTATIONS Sudden inability to respond Slurred speech A rapid heartbeat Confusion Dizziness or headache
  5. 5. DIAGNOSTIC EVALUATION History collection Glasgow coma scale Electroencephalogram Computed tomography Angiography
  6. 6. MANAGEMENT  The goal of medical management are to preserve brain function and prevent further damage  Ventilator support  Oxygen therapy  Management of blood pressure  Management of fluid balance
  7. 7. NURSING MANAGEMENT  Maintaining a patent airway  Ineffective cerebral tissue perfusion  Fluid and electrolyte balance  Skin integrity  Proper position  Oral hygiene  Eye care
  8. 8. THANK YOU…..

