Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
1 MAKALAH GEOSTATISTIKA DAN PERMODELAN SUMBERDAYA ‘’Geometrical Support dan Varians Dispersi’’ Oleh: Nila Rahmad Defita BP...
2 KATA PENGANTAR Assalamu’alaikum warahmatullahi wabarakatuh Segala puji bagi Allah SWT yang telah memberikan kami kemudah...
3 DAFTAR ISI Halaman KATA PENGANTAR .........................................................................................
4 BAB I PENDAHULUAN A. Latar Belakang Geostatistika adalah metode statistik yang digunakan untuk melihat hubungan antar va...
5 C. Tujuan Tujuan dari makalah ini adalah untuk mengetahui persebaran data pada cadangan bijih (oreh) di kegiatan pertamb...
6 BAB II PEMBAHASAN A. Pengertian Geometrical Support Suatu variabel terrigional (regionalized variable) tergantung pada s...
7 Analisis mendalam dan terintegrasi dengan geostatistik sangat diperlukan untuk dapat membuat model detail guna analisa f...
8 2. Pembuatan dan Analisis Variogram Eksperimen Variogram adalah suatu fungsi vektor yang dapat digunakan untuk mengkuant...
9 batasan secara global dan lokal, melihat pola –pola global, memeriksa korelasi spasial, dan memahami kovariasi dari berb...
10 satu analisa tersebut adalah analisa variogram.Parameter utama variogram terdiri dari empat bagian yaitu Major dan Mino...
11 B. Pengertian Varians Dispersi Merupakan suatu informasi tentang besarnya pencaian harga yang ada. Misalnya harga kadar...
12 Varians Dispersi juga merupakan suatu ukuran baik parameter atau statistika untuk mengetahui seberapa besar penyimpanga...
13 Kriging adalah suatu metode geostatistika yang memanfaatkan nilai spasial pada lokasi tersampel dan variogram untuk mem...
14 BAB III KESIMPULAN A. KESIMPULAN 1. Suatu variabel terrigional (regionalized variable) tergantung pada suatu daerah rua...
15 DAFTAR PUSTAKA PPT Geostatistik dan Permodelan sumberdaya,Universitas Negeri Padang UNP. http://digilib.unila.ac.id/123...
16 Nama : Nila Rahmad Defita NIM : 19137079 MataKuliah: Geostatistik dan Permodelan Sumberdaya Tugas Resume Geometrical Su...
17  Dispersi Varians dari Volume V Jika Z(x) dianggap sebagai Variabel Regional dengan , Jadi nilai rata-rata Z(x) pada v...
18 Nama : Nila Rahmad Defita NIM : 19137079 Mata Kuliah : Geostatistik dan Permodelan Sumberdaya
19
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Makalah 1

29 views

Published on

tugas geostat

Published in: Internet
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Makalah 1

  1. 1. 1 MAKALAH GEOSTATISTIKA DAN PERMODELAN SUMBERDAYA ‘’Geometrical Support dan Varians Dispersi’’ Oleh: Nila Rahmad Defita BP/NIM : 2019/19137079 JURUSAN TEKNIK PERTAMBANGAN FAKULTAS TEKNIK UNIVERSITAS NEGERI PADANG 2020
  2. 2. 2 KATA PENGANTAR Assalamu’alaikum warahmatullahi wabarakatuh Segala puji bagi Allah SWT yang telah memberikan kami kemudahan sehingga kami dapat menyelesaikan makalah ini dengan tepat waktu. Tanpa pertolongan-Nya tentunya kami tidak akan sanggup untuk menyelesaikan makalah ini dengan baik. Shalawat serta salam semoga terlimpah curahkan kepada baginda tercinta kita yaitu Nabi Muhammad SAW yang kita nanti-natikan syafa’atnya di akhirat nanti. Penulis mengucapkan syukur kepada Allah SWT atas limpahan nikmat sehat-Nya, baik itu berupa sehat fisik maupun akal pikiran, sehingga penulis mampu untuk menyelesaikan pembuatan makalah sebagai tugas “Geostatistika dan permodelan sumberdaya”. Penulis tentu menyadari bahwa makalah ini masih jauh dari kata sempurna dan masih banyak terdapat kesalahan serta kekurangan di dalamnya. Untuk itu, penulis mengharapkan kritik serta saran dari pembaca untuk makalah ini, supaya makalah ini nantinya dapat menjadi makalah yang lebih baik lagi. Kemudian apabila terdapat banyak kesalahan pada makalah ini penulis mohon maaf yang sebesar-besarnya. Penulis juga mengucapkan terima kasih kepada semua pihak. Demikian, semoga makalah ini dapat bermanfaat. Terima kasih. Penulis i
  3. 3. 3 DAFTAR ISI Halaman KATA PENGANTAR ........................................................................................... i DAFTAR ISI .......................................................................................................... ii BAB I. PENDAHULUAN A. Latar Belakang.............................................................................................. 1 B. Rumusan Masalah ....................................................................................... 1 C. Tujuan Masalah............................................................................................. 2 BAB II. PEMBAHASAN A. Pengertian Geometrical Support................................................................... 6 B. Pengertian Varians Dispersi ........................................................................ 11 BAB III. KESIMPULAN DAN SARAN A. Kesimpulan .................................................................................................. 14 DAFTAR PUSTAKA ………………………………………………………….. 15 ii
  4. 4. 4 BAB I PENDAHULUAN A. Latar Belakang Geostatistika adalah metode statistik yang digunakan untuk melihat hubungan antar variabel yang diukur pada titik tertentu dengan variabel yang sama diukur pada titik dengan jarak tertentu dari titik pertama (data spasial) dan digunakan untuk mengestimasi parameter di tempat yang tidak diketahui datanya (Oliver and Carol,2005). Analisa dalam Geostatistika membutuhkan data spasial yaitu data yang disajikan dalam posisi geografis dari suatu obyek yang berkaitan dengan lokasi, bentuk dan hubungan dengan ruang bumi. Penyajian data geografis dilakukan dengan menggunakan titik, garis dan luasan. Data spasial berupa data diskret atau kontinu dan dapat juga memiliki lokasi spasial beraturan (regular) maupun tak beraturan (irregular). Data spasial dikatakan mempunyai lokasi yang regular jika antara lokasi yang saling berdekatan satu sama lain mempunyai posisi yang beraturan dengan jarak yang sama besar. Sedangkan dikatakan irregular ketika lokasi yang saling berdekatan satu dengan yang lain mempunyai posisi yang tidak beraturan dengan jarak yang berbeda (Alfiana, 2010). Salah satu yang membedakan studi kasus spasial dengan studi lainnya yaitu data spasial memiliki kaitan dengan data lainnya pada suatu ruang atau daerah tertentu. B. Rumusan Masalah 1. Apakah yang dimaksud dengan geometrical support? 2. Apakah yang dimaksud dengan varians dispersi pada data geostatistik dan bagaimana cara pencarian data dari varians dispersi? 4
  5. 5. 5 C. Tujuan Tujuan dari makalah ini adalah untuk mengetahui persebaran data pada cadangan bijih (oreh) di kegiatan pertambangan dengan menggunakan geostatistik dengan alat bantu matematis serta mengetahui model atau gambaran persebaran cadangan yang ada.
  6. 6. 6 BAB II PEMBAHASAN A. Pengertian Geometrical Support Suatu variabel terrigional (regionalized variable) tergantung pada suatu daerah ruang tertentu atau suatu bidang/daerah geometri tertentu sesuai dengan variasi variabel tersebut. Selain dari pada itu variabel-variabel tersebut juga terikat pada support geometri, yang dikontrol oleh volume, bentuk, serta orientasinya. Jika support ini berubah, maka terdefinisi suatu variabel terrigional baru. Dengan adanya pembesaran support akan membentuk regularisasi. Semakin besar support geometri, akan semakin sama sifat variabel terrigional dalam suatu endapan (ruang). Support Geometri dan Variogram memiliki hubungan yang sederhana, dimana conto Variogram titik dapat diasumsikan sebagai conto Variogram. Pada prakteknya suatu variogram eksperimental conto (yang biasa kita kenal dengan variogram) esensinya tidak eksak sama dengan variogram titik yang dimiliki oleh ruang-ruang. Namun karena support geometri suatu conto (conto inti, conto alur, hand specimen,dll) sangat kecil, maka kita dapat langsung menggunakan variogram conto untuk kepentingan praktek. Data Spasial merupakan data yang disajikan dalam posisi geografis dari suatu obyek, berkaitan dengan lokasi, bentuk dan hubungan diantaranya dalam ruang bumi. Variabel data spasial tersebut memiliki sifat khusus yakni ketidakbebasan dan keheterogenan. Ketidak bebasan disebabkan oleh adanya perhitungan alat pengamatan dan hasil yang diteliti dalam satu titik ditentukan oleh titik lainnya dalam sistem dan keheterogenan disebabkan adanya perbedaan wilayah. Proses yang dilakukan dalam analisis geostatistik adalah meregister seluruh data, mengeksplorasi data, membuat model, melakukan dan membandingkan pemodelan. 6
  7. 7. 7 Analisis mendalam dan terintegrasi dengan geostatistik sangat diperlukan untuk dapat membuat model detail guna analisa fasis dan peta porositas yang bertujuan untuk determinasi dan input pada model simulasi reservoir. model ruang pada data spasial Variogram adalah suatu langkah dalam menghitung cakupan/hubungan antara satu poin dengan poin lain.Sehingga didapatlah penyebaran atau lokasi yang dipetakan dalam bentuk grid-grid.Analisis variogram merupakan tahapan dalam perhitungan pada sejumlah lokasi & melihat hubungan antar observasi pada berbagai lokasi yang diukur.Proses yang dilakukan dalam analisis variogram adalah meregister seluruh data, mengeksplorasi data, membuat model, melakukan dan membandingkan pemodelan. Analisis mendalam dan terintegrasi dengan geostatistik sangat diperlukan untuk dapat membuat model detail guna analisa fasies dan peta porositas yang bertujuan determinasi dan input pada model simulasi reservoir. Salah satunya adalah melalui metode Variogram. Variogram adalah serangkaian aktivitas mulai dari penelusuran data, pembuatan model hingga laporan analisa. Berikut uraian dalam tahapan analisa : 1. Penelusuran Data Penelusuran data dilakukan secara manual atau dengan komputer. Jika data tersusun dalam grid/ spacing yang teratur dapat dilakukan perhitungan secara langsung dengan arah horisontal, vertikal ataupun diagonal.
  8. 8. 8 2. Pembuatan dan Analisis Variogram Eksperimen Variogram adalah suatu fungsi vektor yang dapat digunakan untuk mengkuantifikasikan tingkat kemiripan atau variabilitas antara dua conto yang terpisah oleh jarak tertentu dengan grafik x - y yang dihasilkan dari plot jarak dan varians dari data yang berpasangan.Variogram dilakukan untuk melakukan penaksiran kadar bijih dengan tujuan kuantifikasi korelasi ruang antar conto menggunakan suatu perangkat statistik. Sifat - sifat yang merupakan ciri khas dari variabel terregional antara lain: a) Suatu variabel terregional terlokalisir (menempati lokasi tertentu), dimana variasi terjadinya deposit, ukuran, dan orientasi tertentu. b) Variabel terregional dapat mencerminkan variasi kontinuitas yang relatif tinggi ataupun rendah. c) Variabel terregional mencerminkan anisotropi, artinya tingkat distribusi varians dari variabel berbeda pada masing-masing arah. Di sisi lain, data variogram yang memiliki jarak antar conto tidak teratur diperlukan suatu toleransi untuk kedua variabel tersebut. David (1977) menjelaskan istilah angle classes (θ±α/2) dan distance classes (h±∆h) sebagai toleransi untuk menghitung pasangan data dengan jarak antar data yang tidak teratur. Semua titik conto atau data yang berada pada search area yang didefinisikan dengan angle classes dan distance classes akan dianggap sebagai titik-titik conto yang berjarak h dari titik x0 (titik origin) pada arah yang dimaksud. a. Eksplorasi Data Pemahaman yang menyeluruh pada data yang ada sangat diperlukan untuk dapat menganalisis geostatistik. Eksplorasi dari pendistribusian data, melihat batasan–
  9. 9. 9 batasan secara global dan lokal, melihat pola –pola global, memeriksa korelasi spasial, dan memahami kovariasi dari berbagai data. b. Pembuatan Model Pada mulanya, geostatistik merupakan sinonim dari "kriging”, namun dalam perkembangannya juga meliputi metode deterministik. Metode deterministik tidak memiliki penilaian untuk kesalahan prediksi, tidak ada asumsi untuk data. Sedangkan metode kriging memiliki penilaian untuk kesalahan prediksi dan mengasumsikan data dari proses stokastik. Peta yang dihasilkan dapat berupa peta prediksi (peta interpolasi), peta standar eror, peta Quantile, peta probability. c. Melakukan Diagnostik Dalam pemodelan geologi, khususnya pemodelan reservoir, model yang baik akan memiliki satu kualitas yang sederhana yaitu: harus menyediakan prediksi yang baik dari perilaku reservoir untuk merespon keadaan (Tyson and Math, 2009). Prediksi yang baik harus memiliki prediksi mean eror yang mendekati nol, RMS (root-mean-square) yang lebih kecil lebih baik. Apabila estimasi rata – rata standar eror dibandingkan dengan prediksi eror RMS sama maka prediksi bagus, apabila <1 maka overestimate dan apabila >1 maka underestimate. d. Membandingkan Model Beberapa model yang dihasilkan dari beberapa perlakuan harus dibandingkan untuk melihat mana yang lebih baik. Penggunaan cross validation statistic sangat membantu dalam pembandingan ini. 3. Korelasi Informasi Data Geologi Terhadap Variogram Pada tahapan pemodelan karakterisasi reservoir diperlukan suatu analisa hubungan spasial (spatial relationship) antara pasangan atau beberapa pasangan data geologi untuk mengetahui geometri dan kontinuitas properti reservoir.Salah
  10. 10. 10 satu analisa tersebut adalah analisa variogram.Parameter utama variogram terdiri dari empat bagian yaitu Major dan Minor trend (melihat penyebaran lapisan pada arah horizontal dan vertikal), sill and Range, serta Nugget. Analisis variogram yang baik adalah analisis yang memasukan atau menggabungkan data geologi pada setiap penentuan parameter variogram. – Z(xi+h)}2 ] = ½ Var[Z(xi ) – Z(xi+h )] Dimana: Var = variance Variogram merupakan suatu geometris dukungan yang dapat dikendalikan oleh volume, bentuk, dan orientasi. Variogram dan dukungan geometris memiliki hubungan yang sederhana dimana variogram dari titik sampel dapat diasumsikan sebagai variogram sampel. Titik dan Rutinitas semi variogram separation Distance
  11. 11. 11 B. Pengertian Varians Dispersi Merupakan suatu informasi tentang besarnya pencaian harga yang ada. Misalnya harga kadar blok-blok penambangan pada suatu daerah pertambangan, kadar suatu mineral dalam dump truck dll. Varians dispersi suatu volume V pada suatu volume yang lebih besar V pada volume yang lebih besar V terdapat hubungan yaitu:  Dispersi Varians dari Volume V Jika Z(x) dianggap sebagai Variabel Regional dengan , Jadi nilai rata-rata Z(x) pada volume V adalah : Dispersi dari nilai-nilai Z(x) jika x terletak dalam volume V adalah sama dengan rata-rata deviasi kuadrat dari Z (x) dari nilai rata-rata sebagai:  Dispersi Varians dari volume v pada volume V Kita anggap V adalah kumpulan dari volume v, maka Zv(x) adalah rata-rata dari Z(x) pada volume v yang lebih kecil dan mewakili nilai rata-rata dari Z(x) pada volume V yang lebih besar.
  12. 12. 12 Varians Dispersi juga merupakan suatu ukuran baik parameter atau statistika untuk mengetahui seberapa besar penyimpangan data. Melalui ukuran penyebaran dapat diketahui seberapa jauh data-data menyebar dari titik pemusatannya/ suatu kelompok data terhadap pusat data. Cara mengetahui varians dispersi pada persebaran data yaitu terdapat dua cara,yang pertama adalah dispersi disekitar nilai rata rata dari suatu set data yang dikumpulkan dalam sebuah domain v meningkat dengan dimensi V, yang kedua adalah dispersi dalam domain tetap V menurun sebagai dukungan v nilai rata rata dimana setiap datum yang meningkat didefenisikan blok pertambangan kurang tersebar dari nilai rata rata sampel inti Dispersi dari kelas ledakan-lubng d bench Dispersi dari blok di Bench Dispersi rata rata dari dua tetangga blok di bench
  13. 13. 13 Kriging adalah suatu metode geostatistika yang memanfaatkan nilai spasial pada lokasi tersampel dan variogram untuk memprediksi nilai pada lokasi lain yang belum dan/atau tidak tersampel dimana nilai prediksi tersebut tergantung pada kedekatannya terhadap lokasi tersampel. Pada penerapannya, kriging dibawah asumsi kestasioneran dalam ratarata (μ) dan varians (σ2), sehingga jika asumsi kestasioneran tersebut dilanggar maka kriging menghasilkan nilai prediksi yang kurang presisif. Selain itu, sebagaimana pada semua metode analisis data nonspatial (crosssectional, time series, panel,dan lain lain.), kriging juga dapat menghasilkan nilai prediksi kurang presisif jika di antara data yang ada terdapat pencilan (outlier). Outlier didefinisikan sebagai nilai yang ekstrim dari nilai amatan lainnya yang kemungkinan dapat disebabkan oleh kesalahan pencatatan, kalibrasi alat yang tidak tepat atau kemungkinan lainnya. Kriging sebagai interpolasi spasial optimum dapat menghasilkan nilai prediksi kurang presisif jika di antara data yang ada terdapat pencilan (outlier). Model yang mendasari robust kriging adalah Dengan W(·) stasioner intrinsik dan gaussian dan ɳ(·)+ϵ(·) = ε(·) . Berbeda dengan kriging klasik (simple, ordinary), untuk mengakomodir adanya outlier, variogram empirik untuk robust kriging dirumuskan.
  14. 14. 14 BAB III KESIMPULAN A. KESIMPULAN 1. Suatu variabel terrigional (regionalized variable) tergantung pada suatu daerah ruang tertentu atau suatu bidang/daerah geometri tertentu sesuai dengan variasi variabel tersebut. Selain dari pada itu variabel-variabel tersebut juga terikat pada support geometri, yang dikontrol oleh volume, bentuk, serta orientasinya. Jika support ini berubah, maka terdefinisi suatu variabel terrigional baru. Dengan adanya pembesaran support akan membentuk regularisasi. Semakin besar support geometri, akan semakin sama sifat variabel terrigional dalam suatu endapan (ruang). 2. Varians dispersi merupakan suatu informasi tentang besarnya pencaian harga yang ada. Misalnya harga kadar blok-blok penambangan pada suatu daerah pertambangan, kadar suatu mineral dalam dump truck dll. 14
  15. 15. 15 DAFTAR PUSTAKA PPT Geostatistik dan Permodelan sumberdaya,Universitas Negeri Padang UNP. http://digilib.unila.ac.id/1234/9/BAB%20II.pdf http:///H:/ELEARNING/377892292-Geostatistik-Support-Geometri.pdf https://www.google.com/search?q=MATERI+GEOSTATISTIKA&oq=MATERI+GEOS TATISTIKA&aqs=chrome..69i57j0l7.6416j0j7&sourceid=chrome&ie=UTF-8 15
  16. 16. 16 Nama : Nila Rahmad Defita NIM : 19137079 MataKuliah: Geostatistik dan Permodelan Sumberdaya Tugas Resume Geometrical Support Suatu variabel terrigional (regionalized variable) tergantung pada suatu daerah ruang tertentu atau suatu bidang/daerah geometri tertentu sesuai dengan variasi variabel tersebut. Selain dari pada itu variabel-variabel tersebut juga terikat pada support geometri, yang dikontrol oleh volume, bentuk, serta orientasinya. Jika support ini berubah, maka terdefinisi suatu variabel terrigional baru. Dengan adanya pembesaran support akan membentuk regularisasi. Semakin besar support geometri, akan semakin sama sifat variabel terrigional dalam suatu endapan (ruang). Support Geometri dan Variogram memiliki hubungan yang sederhana, dimana conto Variogram titik dapat diasumsikan sebagai conto Variogram. Pada prakteknya suatu variogram eksperimental conto (yang biasa kita kenal dengan variogram) esensinya tidak eksak sama dengan variogram titik yang dimiliki oleh ruang-ruang. Namun karena support geometri suatu conto (conto inti, conto alur, hand specimen,dll) sangat kecil, maka kita dapat langsung menggunakan variogram conto untuk kepentingan praktek. Support Geometri Pada Ukuran Butir Conto Semakin besar ukuran butir, maka kuantitas conto yang harus diambil semakin besar. Sebaran data dalam suatu populasi akan semakin sempit dengan mengecilnya ukuran conto. Hal ini sangat berhubungan erat dengan homogenitas kadar suatu endapan bahan galian. Fenomena ini dapat digunakan untuk menjelaskan mengapa harga CV bisa lebih besar dari 1. Semakin kasar ukuran butir (lebih heterogen) akan memberikan harga CV yang besar juga, begitu juga sebaliknya. Varians Dispersi Merupakan suatu informasi tentang besarnya pencaian harga yang ada. Misalnya harga kadar blok-blok penambangan pada suatu daerah pertambangan, kadar suatu mineral dalam dump truck dll. Varians dispersi suatu volume V pada suatu volume yang lebih besar V pada volume yang lebih besar V terdapat hubungan yaitu:
  17. 17. 17  Dispersi Varians dari Volume V Jika Z(x) dianggap sebagai Variabel Regional dengan , Jadi nilai rata-rata Z(x) pada volume V adalah : Dispersi dari nilai-nilai Z(x) jika x terletak dalam volume V adalah sama dengan rata- rata deviasi kuadrat dari Z (x) dari nilai rata-rata sebagai:  Dispersi Varians dari volume v pada volume V Kita anggap V adalah kumpulan dari volume v, maka Zv(x) adalah rata-rata dari Z(x) pada volume v yang lebih kecil dan mewakili nilai rata-rata dari Z(x) pada volume V yang lebih besar.
  18. 18. 18 Nama : Nila Rahmad Defita NIM : 19137079 Mata Kuliah : Geostatistik dan Permodelan Sumberdaya
  19. 19. 19

×