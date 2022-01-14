7 steps to manifest anything you want—including love or money (1)

You may be familiar with manifestation, or the laws of attraction. After all, the process was the focus of a 2006 bestselling book, The Secret, which sold more than 30 million copies—and it’s something that thought leaders, including Deepak

Chopra, Eckhart Tolle, Gabrielle Bernstein, Iyanla Vanzant, and Oprah, have spoken about. (For the record, they all agree that you really can manifest things.)....

