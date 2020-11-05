Want to get more things done? 



Get inspired by the Getting Things Done steps to a more productive life.



Step 1: capture anything that crosses your mind, nothing is too big or small. Add all these items to your inbox or your GTD system.



Step 2: clarify and process what you’ve captured into clear and concrete action steps. You decide yourself if an item is a project or a next action.



 Step 3: organize and put everything in the right place. Add dates to your calendar, delegate action items, sort your tasks and more.



 Step 4: review and frequently look over, update and revise your lists. Do smaller daily reviews and bigger weekly ones.



 Step 5: engage and get to work on the important stuff. Use your system to know exactly what to work on when.



