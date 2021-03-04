Download✔ ⚡pDf Crime Science: Methods of Forensic Detection

https://reader.ebookexprees.com/?book=B00H3T26FI ✔This comprehensive guide to forensic investigation “delivers the goods for the educated layperson . . . readers will be hard-pressed to put it down” (USA Today✔).❤ Forensic experts Joe Nickell and John Fischer introduce readers to the work of firearms experts⭐ document examiners⭐ fingerprint technicians⭐ medical examiners⭐ and forensic anthropologists. These topics are explained in clear terms without technical jargon. Nickell and Fisher describe fingerprint classification and autopsies⭐ explain how fibers link victims to their killers⭐ and examine the science underlying DNA profiling and toxicological analysis. From weapons analysis to handwriting samples to shoe and tire impressions⭐ Crime Science outlines the indispensable tools and techniques that investigators use to make sense of a crime scene. Each chapter closes with a study of an infamous case to demonstrate how the principles of forensic science work in practice. Case studies including the O.J. Simpson trial⭐ the Lindbergh kidnapping⭐ the death of Marilyn Monroe⭐ the World Trade Center bombing⭐ the assassination of the Romanovs⭐ and the Atlanta child murders.